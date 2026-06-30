White Sox vs. Orioles odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, June 30 from proven model

The Chicago White Sox carry a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game in Baltimore, having taken the opener of this series from the Orioles on Monday. Chicago (44-39) has climbed back into the thick of the AL Central race, while Baltimore (39-47) is in the midst of a rough stretch. Right-hander Erick Fedde gets the ball for the White Sox, countered by the Orioles' Trey Gibson.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Baltimore won three of the four meetings between these two clubs back in April. The latest White Sox vs. Orioles odds list Baltimore as the -136 favorite (risk $136 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 10.5. Before making any Orioles vs. White Sox picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions for White Sox vs. Orioles.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a sizzling 25-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on White Sox vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Orioles:

White Sox vs. Orioles money line Orioles -136, White Sox +115 White Sox vs. Orioles over/under 10.5 runs White Sox vs. Orioles run line Orioles -1.5 (+138) White Sox vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine White Sox vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top White Sox vs. Orioles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of White Sox vs. Orioles, the model is going Under 10.5 total runs. Three of the last five White Sox games have gone Under the total. The total has gone Under in six of Baltimore's last seven games played on a Tuesday.

The model's projected score has Chicago winning 5.3-5.1, a combined 10.4 runs that lines up just under Tuesday's total. Fedde has been good for value in his strikeout props of late, and with both bullpens getting work in this series, the model projects that the Under hits in 52% of simulations in over/under sports betting. Get the White Sox vs. Orioles money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make White Sox vs. Orioles picks

After simulating every pitch of White Sox vs. Orioles 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins White Sox vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.