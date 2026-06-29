White Sox vs. Orioles odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, June 29 from proven model

The Chicago White Sox carry a five-game winning streak into Baltimore as they open a series against the Orioles on Monday, including a 2-1 win over the Tigers in their last outing. Chicago (43-39) has climbed back into the thick of the AL Central race, while Baltimore (39-46) is coming off a 3-2 stretch over its last five games. Right-hander Sean Burke (5-4, 3.71 ERA) gets the ball for the White Sox, countered by the Orioles' Shane Baz (4-8, 4.31 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Baltimore won three of the four meetings between these two clubs back in April. The latest White Sox vs. Orioles odds list Baltimore as the -139 favorite (risk $139 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 9.5. Before making any White Sox vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions for White Sox vs. Orioles.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 14 on a sizzling 23-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on White Sox vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Orioles:

White Sox vs. Orioles money line Orioles -139, White Sox +117 White Sox vs. Orioles over/under 9.5 runs White Sox vs. Orioles run line Orioles -1.5 (+147) White Sox vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine White Sox vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top White Sox vs. Orioles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of White Sox vs. Orioles, the model is going Over 9.5 total runs. Baltimore's own games have gone over the total in 48 of 85 decided matchups this season, a trend that lines up with Monday's total. The last game for both of these teams wen Over the total and two of the last three games have gone Over the total for the White Sox.



Burke (3.71 ERA) and Baz (4.31 ERA) have both been hittable at times this year, and with Chicago riding a five-game winning streak built on timely offense, the model projects 10.5 combined runs as the Over carries value in over/under sports betting. Get the White Sox vs. Orioles money-line pick at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make White Sox vs. Orioles picks

After simulating every pitch of White Sox vs. Orioles 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins White Sox vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.