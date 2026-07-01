White Sox vs. Orioles odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, July 1 from advanced model

The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles wrap up a three-game series with a Wednesday matinee. Chicago (45-39) has won the first two games of the set, both by six runs, as Baltimore (39-48) has now lost four in a row. This follows the Orioles having a nine-game win streak over the White Sox prior to this series. Noah Schultz (2-4, 5.82 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox, while the O's have yet to announce a starter.

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The latest White Sox vs. Orioles odds list Baltimore as the -138 favorite (risk $138 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 10. Before making any Orioles vs. White Sox picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the MLB predictions for White Sox vs. Orioles.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a sizzling 25-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on White Sox vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. White Sox:

White Sox vs. Orioles money line Orioles -138, White Sox +118 White Sox vs. Orioles over/under 10 runs White Sox vs. Orioles run line Orioles -1.5 (+142) White Sox vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine White Sox vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Orioles vs. White Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of White Sox vs. Orioles, the model is going Over 10 total runs. Both squads have heavily leaned over all season, with Chicago seeing the Over sport a 49-33-2 record, while Baltimore has seen the Over go 50-35-2. Each of the first two games of this series have eclipsed the total, and the final game of a series has gone over for the Orioles in each of their last three series.

There's also the fact that Schultz and his 5.82 ERA is on the mound for the Sox. Across his eight starts this year none of them have gone under as the Over sports a 7-0-1 record. The O's could utilize a bullpen game with them yet to announce a starter, and Orioles relievers have a 4.38 ERA, which is among the 10 highest in all of baseball. Given the trends, the model has the Over hitting in 52% of simulations, making that side one to back in over/under sports betting. Get the Orioles vs. White Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make White Sox vs. Orioles picks

After simulating every pitch of Orioles vs. White Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins White Sox vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.