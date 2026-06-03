White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, June 3 by proven model

American League Central rivals chasing conclude a three-game series with a Wednesday matinee as Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins host Miguel Vargas and the Chicago White Sox. The Twins (29-33) won the first two games of the set to inch closer to the Sox (32-28). Cleveland leads the Central at 35-27. Erick Fedde (0-5, 5.40 ERA) gets the start for Chicago, while Minnesota hands the ball to Taj Bradley (5-1, 3.21). Chicago is without slugger Munetaka Murakami, on the IL (hamstring) until the end of June.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a -158 favorite on the money line (risk $158 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Twins odds, with Chicago the +132 underdog (risk $100 to win $132). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Twins vs. White Sox picks, be sure to see the White Sox vs. Twins predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on White Sox vs. Twins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Twins vs. White Sox:

White Sox vs. Twins money line Twins -158, White Sox +132 White Sox vs. Twins over/under 8.5 runs White Sox vs. Twins run line Twins -1.5 (+134) White Sox vs. Twins picks See picks at SportsLine White Sox vs. Twins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top White Sox vs. Twins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of White Sox vs. Twins, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over has hit in five of the six games between the teams this season, with 15 and 10 runs scored in the two matchups this series. The Over has also trended when each of these pitchers has started a game. These teams rank seventh and ninth, respectively in scoring, combining for nearly 9.4 runs per game.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for White Sox hitters Colson Montgomery and Andrew Benintendi. The Twins, meanwhile, are projected to get over 2.39 total bases from Buxton. The model projects 9.7 combined runs as the Over hits in 58% of simulations. Get the White Sox vs. Twins money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make White Sox vs. Twins picks

After simulating every pitch of Twins vs. White Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins White Sox vs. Twins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.