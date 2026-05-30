White Sox vs. Tigers prediction, odds: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, May 30 by proven model

The Chicago White Sox will look to clinch the series win when they battle the Detroit Tigers in the second of a three-game set between American League Central rivals on Saturday. Chicago earned a 4-3 win in 10 innings on Friday night. The Tigers (22-36), who have lost two in a row, are 8-22 on the road this season. The White Sox (30-27), who have won three in a row, are 18-11 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers lead the all-time series 1,145-1,115, and have won eight of the last 14 meetings. Detroit is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. White Sox odds, while the over/under is 8. Before making any Tigers vs. White Sox picks, be sure to see the Tigers vs. White Sox predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. White Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. White Sox money line Tigers -136, White Sox +115 Tigers vs. White Sox over/under 8 runs Tigers vs. White Sox run line Tigers -1.5 (+127) Tigers vs. White Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Tigers vs. White Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tigers vs. White Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Tigers vs. White Sox, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over 8 combined runs. The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 Chicago games. The Over is also 6-5 when Framber Valdez starts for Detroit. In the last 28 White Sox home games, the Over has gone 17-11.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene and Colt Keith. The White Sox, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.3 total bases or more from Munetaka Murakami, Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth. The model projects 9.1 combined runs as the Over has all the value. Get the Tigers vs. White Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make White Sox vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of White Sox vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. White Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.