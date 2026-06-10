Yankees vs. Guardians odds, line, prediction: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, June 10 from proven model

The New York Yankees (40-26) will look to complete a three-game sweep when they visit the Cleveland Guardians (37-32) in the series finale on Wednesday. New York has won both games of the series, including a 7-5 extra-innings win on Monday and a 3-2 win on Tuesday, and the Yankees have won six of their last seven games overall. Parker Messick (6-2, 2.40 ERA) will start for Cleveland, while Carlos Rodon (1-2, 2.88 ERA) will take the ball for New York. The Yankees lead the season series 3-2 in 2026.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. Cleveland is the -119 favorite on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Guardians odds. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the Yankees vs Guardians predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Guardians:

Yankees vs Guardians money line Guardians -119, Yankees -101 Yankees vs Guardians over/under 7.5 runs Yankees vs Guardians run line Guardians -1.5 (+166) Yankees vs Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Yankees vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Yankees vs. Guardians, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the total has gone Over in five of Cleveland's last seven games against an opponent in the American League East Division. The first game of the series between these two teams also went over the total.

The Sportsline model projects three Yankees players at over 1.6 total bases, with Cody Bellinger at 1.86 total bases. For the Guardians, just Jose Ramirez is projected to reach over 1.6 total bases. The teams combine for 9.5 runs as the Over hits 58% of the time. Get the Yankees vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Yankees vs. Guardians picks

After simulating every pitch of the Yankees vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at Sportsline.

So who wins Yankees vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.