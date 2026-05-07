The Texas Rangers will look to make it two in a row when they battle the New York Yankees in the third and final game of the series on Thursday afternoon. Texas is coming off a 6-1 win on Wednesday. The Rangers (17-19), who have lost three of four, are 10-11 on the road this season. The Yankees (25-12), who have won five of six, are 13-6 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 423-299, and have won four of the last six meetings. New York is a -139 favorite on the money line (risk $139 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Yankees odds, while the over/under, is 8. Before making any Yankees vs. Rangers picks, be sure to see the Rangers vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and is coming off a 5-0 week on top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Yankees money line Rangers +116, Yankees -139 Rangers vs. Yankees over/under 8 runs Rangers vs. Yankees run line Yankees -1.5 (+148) Rangers vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Rangers vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Yankees vs. Rangers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rangers vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over has hit in five of the last six New York games, and in 11 of the past 18 home games. The Over has also hit in eight of the last 13 Texas games when the line was at either 8 or 8.5.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Rangers' Corey Seager, Josh Jung and Brandon Nimmo. The Yankees, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice and Giancarlo Stanton. The model projects 8.9 combined runs as the Over hits in 50.4% of simulations. Get the Rangers vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rangers vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Rangers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rangers vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.