Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, June 27 by proven model

Longtime AL East rivals help get the Saturday MLB schedule underway as the New York Yankees (48-33) and Boston Red Sox (34-46) meet again. The Red Sox have claimed the first two games of the series, but New York has Gerrit Cole on the mound as it looks to bounce back and take Game 3. This will be Cole's seventh start of the season after returning from Tommy John surgery. He's been largely effective with a 3.62 ERA, but did struggle last time out, giving up five earned runs in 4.1 innings in a loss at Detroit on Monday. Boston will counter with lefty Jake Bennett (1-3, 3.71 ERA).

First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. New York is the -126 favorite (risk $126 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, while the over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Red Sox vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 14 of the MLB season on a sizzling 23-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Red Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line Yankees -126, Red Sox +105 Yankees vs. Red Sox over/under 8 runs Yankees vs. Red Sox run line Yankees -1.5 (+130) Yankees vs. Red Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Red Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Yankees vs. Red Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Red Sox vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. Boston's offense is clicking right now as the Red Sox have scored at least five runs in four straight games. Cole certainly has the ability to quiet their bats, but his last start was not particularly promising.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are tied for fifth in Major League Baseball in runs scored this season and rank first in home runs (120). Ben Rice got a day off on Friday, but is expected to be back in the lineup for the Yankees in this matchup. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.8 runs. Get the Yankees vs. Red Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Red Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.