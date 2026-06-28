Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday Night Baseball from advanced model

'Sunday Night Baseball' will feature the best rivalry in the sport as the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees. Boston (35-46) has taken the first three games of the series, including a 4-1 win on Saturday, and is seeking its first four-game win streak of the season. New York (48-34) is hoping to avoid getting swept in a four-game series for the first time in 2026. Veteran Sonny Gray (9-1, 2.95 ERA) will the the ball for the Sox, countered by the Yankees' Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.70 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Fenway Park in Boston. This is the teams' 2,335th all-time meeting, with the Yanks winning 54.6% of matchups. The latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds list Boston as the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 14 on a sizzling 23-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line Yankees +100, Red Sox -120 Red Sox vs. Yankees over/under 8 runs Red Sox vs. Yankees run line Yankees -1.5 (+166) Red Sox vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Red Sox vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Yankees vs. Red Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Red Sox vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 8 total runs. The Yankees haven't been in the position of being a underdog too often recently, but these types of scenarios usually hit the Over. Since the start of 2025, the Over is 17-8-1 (68%) in Yankees games when they aren't the favorites. As for Boston, Sunday games have recently been high-scoring affairs as the Over is 4-2 over the Sox' last six Sunday contests.

Rodon will face Boston for the first time this season but was roughed up against the Red Sox last year, posting a 5.40 ERA across four starts. As for Gray, he's allowed 9 ER over his last 11.1 IP versus New York, to the tune of a 7.15 ERA. With both lineups getting the better of the respective starting pitchers, the model projects 8.5 combined runs as the Over is a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Yankees vs. Red Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Red Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.