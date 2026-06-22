Yankees vs. Tigers prediction, odds: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, June 22 by proven model

The Detroit Tigers will look to win their fourth game in a row when they battle the New York Yankees in a key American League matchup on Monday night. Detroit completed a three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox with a 5-4 10-inning win on Sunday, while New York lost two of three to the Cincinnati Reds, including a 4-1 decision on Sunday. The Yankees (46-30), who lead the AL East, are 24-15 on the road this season. The Tigers (33-44), fourth in the AL Central, are 21-16 on their home field in 2026. Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.09) will start for Detroit, while Gerrit Cole (2-1, 2.57 ERA) is set to make his sixth start of the season for the Yankees.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -133 favorite on the money line (risk $133 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds, while the over/under, is 8. Before making any Yankees vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the Yankees vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 13 of the MLB season on a sizzling 22-10 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Tigers money line Yankees -133, Tigers +111 Yankees vs. Tigers over/under 8 runs Yankees vs. Tigers run line Yankees -1.5 (+128) Yankees vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Yankees vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Yankees vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in each of the last three head-to-head meetings, as well as six of the past 10 New York games. The Over hit in the last Detroit game and nine of the last 15 games started by Framber Valdez of the Tigers.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Yankees' Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt. The Tigers, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.6 total bases or more from Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter. The model projects 9.8 combined runs as the Over hits 61% of the time. Get the Yankees vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Yankees vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.