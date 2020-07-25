BOX SCORE
BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
BAL1-1
3200002007101
BOS1-1
000002000291
  • Fenway ParkBoston, Massachusetts
  • W: A. Cobb (1-0)L: M. Perez (0-1)
  • HR: BOS - M. Moreland (1)
BALOrioles
BOSRed Sox
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Hays CF51200012.250.333.250.5832.5
H. Alberto 2B52310001.500.556.6251.1817.0
J. Iglesias SS51210013.375.375.500.8753.5
A. Santander LF40120004.286.286.571.8574.0
A. Velazquez LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
R. Nunez DH41120011.250.250.500.7504.5
P. Severino C40000010.167.286.167.452-0.5
C. Davis 1B30000101.000.143.000.1431.0
P. Valaika 3B41100011.200.200.200.4001.5
C. Mullins RF31000100.000.250.000.2502.0
HITTERSAB
A. Hays CF5
H. Alberto 2B5
J. Iglesias SS5
A. Santander LF4
A. Velazquez LF0
R. Nunez DH4
P. Severino C4
C. Davis 1B3
P. Valaika 3B4
C. Mullins RF3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Benintendi LF50000020.000.182.000.182-1.0
    J. Martinez DH40200010.556.636.7781.4142.5
    R. Devers 3B50000043.000.100.000.100-2.0
    M. Moreland 1B41111012.250.2501.0001.2505.5
    J. Peraza 2B40000001.444.444.6671.1110.0
    A. Verdugo RF41300000.750.750.7501.5004.0
    J. Bradley CF40200013.625.667.8751.5421.5
    K. Plawecki C30110003.333.500.333.8333.0
    T. Lin SS20000002.333.333.333.6670.0
    a- X. Bogaerts PH-SS20000022.167.167.167.333-1.0
    HITTERSAB
    A. Benintendi LF5
    J. Martinez DH4
    R. Devers 3B5
    M. Moreland 1B4
    J. Peraza 2B4
    A. Verdugo RF4
    J. Bradley CF4
    K. Plawecki C3
    T. Lin SS2
    a- X. Bogaerts PH-SS2
    • a-struck out for Bogaerts in the 7th
    BATTING
    • 2B - H. Alberto, A. Santander (2), R. Nunez (2)
    • RBI - H. Alberto, J. Iglesias, A. Santander 2 (2), R. Nunez 2 (3)
    • 2-Out RBI - A. Santander 2 (2), R. Nunez 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Nunez
    BATTING
    • HR - M. Moreland
    • RBI - M. Moreland, K. Plawecki
    • 2-Out RBI - K. Plawecki
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Plawecki 2 (2), T. Lin, X. Bogaerts
    FIELDING
    • E - A. Santander
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Peraza-Lin)
    • E - R. Devers (2)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    A. Cobb (W, 1-0)5.14110611.690.7519.0
    P. Fry0.131100027.009.00-4.0
    M. Castro (H, 1)0.10000100.000.000.5
    R. Bleier1.21000200.000.602.0
    M. Givens1.11000200.000.753.0
    PITCHERSIP
    A. Cobb (W, 1-0)5.1
    P. Fry0.1
    M. Castro (H, 1)0.1
    R. Bleier1.2
    M. Givens1.1
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. Perez (L, 0-1)5.06542207.201.60-1.0
    H. Hembree1.00000000.000.003.0
    D. Covey2.03220209.001.502.0
    J. Osich1.01000100.001.002.5
    PITCHERSIP
    M. Perez (L, 0-1)5.0
    H. Hembree1.0
    D. Covey2.0
    J. Osich1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - A. Cobb 78-47, P. Fry 13-9, M. Castro 3-3, R. Bleier 25-17, M. Givens 21-14
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Cobb 8-1, P. Fry 3-0, R. Bleier 3-0, M. Givens 0-1
    • Batters Faced - A. Cobb 22, P. Fry 4, M. Castro, R. Bleier 7, M. Givens 5
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. Perez 84-52, H. Hembree 14-7, D. Covey 21-17, J. Osich 8-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Perez 6-2, H. Hembree 0-3, D. Covey 4-1, J. Osich 3-0
    • Batters Faced - M. Perez 23, H. Hembree 3, D. Covey 9, J. Osich 4
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      • 7TH INNING
        		Santander doubled to deep right, Iglesias and Alberto scored71
      • 6TH INNING
        		Plawecki reached on an infield single to shortstop, Verdugo scored, Bradley to third51
      • 2ND INNING
        		Iglesias singled to left, Mullins scored, Alberto to second50
        		Alberto singled to center, Valaika scored, Mullins to third40
      • 1ST INNING
        		Severino safe at first on 3rd baseman Devers fielding error, Nunez scored30
        		Nunez doubled to deep left, Alberto and Hays scored20
      • 9TH INNING
        • Josh Osich relieved Dylan Covey
        • C. Mullins: Strike swinging, Mullins grounded out to third
        • A. Hays: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Hays struck out looking
        • H. Alberto: Ball, Alberto singled to shallow left
        • J. Iglesias: Iglesias reached on fielder's choice to third, Alberto out at second
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • M. Givens Pitching:
        • X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bogaerts struck out swinging
        • A. Benintendi: Benintendi flied out to center
        • JD. Martinez: Foul, Martinez singled to deep right center
        • R. Devers: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • D. Covey Pitching:
        • P. Severino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Severino struck out swinging
        • C. Davis: Davis grounded out to pitcher
        • P. Valaika: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Valaika struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • R. Bleier Pitching:
        • J. Peraza: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Peraza lined out to center
        • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Verdugo singled to center
        • J. Bradley: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Verdugo to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bradley struck out swinging
        • Mychal Givens relieved Richard Bleier
        • K. Plawecki: Ball, Plawecki lined out to center
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Xander Bogaerts at shortstop
        • Dylan Covey relieved Heath Hembree
        • C. Mullins: Strike looking, Mullins grounded out to second
        • A. Hays: Strike looking, Hays reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • H. Alberto: Strike swinging, Alberto reached on fielder's choice to third, Hays out at second
        • J. Iglesias: Foul, Iglesias singled to shallow right, Alberto to third
        • A. Santander: Santander doubled to deep right, Iglesias and Alberto scored
        • R. Nunez: Nunez lined out to center
        • Middle of the 7th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Richard Bleier relieved Miguel Castro
        • Andrew Velazquez in left field
        • A. Benintendi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Benintendi grounded out to second
        • JD. Martinez: Ball, Martinez hit by pitch
        • R. Devers: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
        • M. Moreland: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Moreland grounded out to first
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Heath Hembree relieved Martin Perez
        • P. Severino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Severino flied out to deep left
        • C. Davis: Ball, Ball, Davis flied out to deep center
        • P. Valaika: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Valaika flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • A. Cobb Pitching:
        • R. Devers: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
        • M. Moreland: Ball, Strike swinging, Moreland homered to right
        • Paul Fry relieved Alex Cobb
        • J. Peraza: Strike looking, Peraza lined out to center
        • A. Verdugo: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Verdugo singled to shallow right
        • J. Bradley: Bradley singled to left center, Verdugo to third, Bradley to second on left fielder Santander throwing error
        • K. Plawecki: Ball, Strike looking, Plawecki reached on an infield single to shortstop, Verdugo scored, Bradley to third
        • Miguel Castro relieved Paul Fry
        • Xander Bogaerts hit for Tzu-Wei Lin
        • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Lin struck out swinging
        • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • M. Perez Pitching:
        • J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Iglesias grounded out to third
        • A. Santander: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Santander grounded out to shortstop
        • R. Nunez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • A. Cobb Pitching:
        • T. Lin: Strike looking, Lin flied out to deep left
        • A. Benintendi: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Benintendi struck out swinging
        • JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Martinez grounded out to second
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • M. Perez Pitching:
        • C. Mullins: Mullins lined out to second
        • A. Hays: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Hays flied out to left
        • H. Alberto: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Alberto lined out to center
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • A. Cobb Pitching:
        • M. Moreland: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Moreland struck out swinging, on passed ball
        • J. Peraza: Peraza lined out to left
        • A. Verdugo: Ball, Verdugo singled to left, Moreland to second
        • J. Bradley: Ball, Bradley reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Moreland to third, Verdugo out at second
        • K. Plawecki: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Strike swinging, Ball, Plawecki grounded out to second
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • M. Perez Pitching:
        • R. Nunez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Nunez fouled out to first
        • P. Severino: Strike looking, Severino flied out to center
        • C. Davis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davis walked
        • P. Valaika: Ball, Valaika lined out to third
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • A. Cobb Pitching:
        • A. Benintendi: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Benintendi lined out to third
        • JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez struck out looking
        • R. Devers: Strike looking, Ball, Devers grounded out to first
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • M. Perez Pitching:
        • P. Valaika: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Valaika singled to shallow right center
        • C. Mullins: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mullins walked, Valaika to second
        • A. Hays: Foul, Hays popped out to second
        • H. Alberto: Alberto singled to center, Valaika scored, Mullins to third
        • J. Iglesias: Foul, Iglesias singled to left, Mullins scored, Alberto to second
        • A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Santander popped into double play second to shortstop, Alberto out at second
        • Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • A. Cobb Pitching:
        • J. Peraza: Ball, Ball, Peraza grounded out to shortstop
        • A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Verdugo lined out to shortstop
        • J. Bradley: Strike looking, Ball, Bradley singled to shallow center
        • K. Plawecki: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Plawecki hit by pitch, Bradley to second
        • T. Lin: Ball, Foul, Lin reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Plawecki out at second
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • M. Perez Pitching:
        • A. Hays: Ball, Hays singled to right
        • H. Alberto: Foul, Alberto doubled to shallow left, Hays to third
        • J. Iglesias: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Iglesias struck out swinging
        • A. Santander: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Santander lined out to right
        • R. Nunez: Nunez doubled to deep left, Alberto and Hays scored
        • P. Severino: Ball, Nunez to third on wild pitch, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Severino safe at first on 3rd baseman Devers fielding error, Nunez scored
        • C. Davis: Foul, Ball, Davis reached on fielder's choice to second, Severino out at second
        • Middle of the 1st (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • A. Cobb Pitching:
        • A. Benintendi: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Benintendi struck out looking
        • JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez singled to deep center
        • R. Devers: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Devers struck out looking
        • M. Moreland: Ball, Ball, Moreland grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
