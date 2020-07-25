BOX SCORE
- W: A. Cobb (1-0)L: M. Perez (0-1)
- HR: BOS - M. Moreland (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Hays CF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|.333
|.250
|.583
|2.5
|H. Alberto 2B
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.556
|.625
|1.181
|7.0
|J. Iglesias SS
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.375
|.375
|.500
|.875
|3.5
|A. Santander LF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.286
|.286
|.571
|.857
|4.0
|A. Velazquez LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. Nunez DH
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|4.5
|P. Severino C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|.286
|.167
|.452
|-0.5
|C. Davis 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.143
|.000
|.143
|1.0
|P. Valaika 3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|1.5
|C. Mullins RF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|2.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Perez (L, 0-1)
|5.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7.20
|1.60
|-1.0
|H. Hembree
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|D. Covey
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|9.00
|1.50
|2.0
|J. Osich
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Cobb 78-47, P. Fry 13-9, M. Castro 3-3, R. Bleier 25-17, M. Givens 21-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Cobb 8-1, P. Fry 3-0, R. Bleier 3-0, M. Givens 0-1
- Batters Faced - A. Cobb 22, P. Fry 4, M. Castro, R. Bleier 7, M. Givens 5
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Perez 84-52, H. Hembree 14-7, D. Covey 21-17, J. Osich 8-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Perez 6-2, H. Hembree 0-3, D. Covey 4-1, J. Osich 3-0
- Batters Faced - M. Perez 23, H. Hembree 3, D. Covey 9, J. Osich 4
7TH INNING Santander doubled to deep right, Iglesias and Alberto scored 7 1 6TH INNING Plawecki reached on an infield single to shortstop, Verdugo scored, Bradley to third 5 1 2ND INNING Iglesias singled to left, Mullins scored, Alberto to second 5 0 Alberto singled to center, Valaika scored, Mullins to third 4 0 1ST INNING Severino safe at first on 3rd baseman Devers fielding error, Nunez scored 3 0 Nunez doubled to deep left, Alberto and Hays scored 2 0
- Josh Osich relieved Dylan Covey
- C. Mullins: Strike swinging, Mullins grounded out to third
- A. Hays: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Hays struck out looking
- H. Alberto: Ball, Alberto singled to shallow left
- J. Iglesias: Iglesias reached on fielder's choice to third, Alberto out at second
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Givens Pitching:
- X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bogaerts struck out swinging
- A. Benintendi: Benintendi flied out to center
- JD. Martinez: Foul, Martinez singled to deep right center
- R. Devers: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Covey Pitching:
- P. Severino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Severino struck out swinging
- C. Davis: Davis grounded out to pitcher
- P. Valaika: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Valaika struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Bleier Pitching:
- J. Peraza: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Peraza lined out to center
- A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Verdugo singled to center
- J. Bradley: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Verdugo to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bradley struck out swinging
- Mychal Givens relieved Richard Bleier
- K. Plawecki: Ball, Plawecki lined out to center
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Xander Bogaerts at shortstop
- Dylan Covey relieved Heath Hembree
- C. Mullins: Strike looking, Mullins grounded out to second
- A. Hays: Strike looking, Hays reached on an infield single to shortstop
- H. Alberto: Strike swinging, Alberto reached on fielder's choice to third, Hays out at second
- J. Iglesias: Foul, Iglesias singled to shallow right, Alberto to third
- A. Santander: Santander doubled to deep right, Iglesias and Alberto scored
- R. Nunez: Nunez lined out to center
- Middle of the 7th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Richard Bleier relieved Miguel Castro
- Andrew Velazquez in left field
- A. Benintendi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Benintendi grounded out to second
- JD. Martinez: Ball, Martinez hit by pitch
- R. Devers: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
- M. Moreland: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Moreland grounded out to first
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Heath Hembree relieved Martin Perez
- P. Severino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Severino flied out to deep left
- C. Davis: Ball, Ball, Davis flied out to deep center
- P. Valaika: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Valaika flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- A. Cobb Pitching:
- R. Devers: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
- M. Moreland: Ball, Strike swinging, Moreland homered to right
- Paul Fry relieved Alex Cobb
- J. Peraza: Strike looking, Peraza lined out to center
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Verdugo singled to shallow right
- J. Bradley: Bradley singled to left center, Verdugo to third, Bradley to second on left fielder Santander throwing error
- K. Plawecki: Ball, Strike looking, Plawecki reached on an infield single to shortstop, Verdugo scored, Bradley to third
- Miguel Castro relieved Paul Fry
- Xander Bogaerts hit for Tzu-Wei Lin
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Lin struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Moreland: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Moreland struck out swinging, on passed ball
- J. Peraza: Peraza lined out to left
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Verdugo singled to left, Moreland to second
- J. Bradley: Ball, Bradley reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Moreland to third, Verdugo out at second
- K. Plawecki: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Strike swinging, Ball, Plawecki grounded out to second
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Nunez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Nunez fouled out to first
- P. Severino: Strike looking, Severino flied out to center
- C. Davis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davis walked
- P. Valaika: Ball, Valaika lined out to third
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Benintendi: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Benintendi lined out to third
- JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez struck out looking
- R. Devers: Strike looking, Ball, Devers grounded out to first
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Valaika: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Valaika singled to shallow right center
- C. Mullins: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mullins walked, Valaika to second
- A. Hays: Foul, Hays popped out to second
- H. Alberto: Alberto singled to center, Valaika scored, Mullins to third
- J. Iglesias: Foul, Iglesias singled to left, Mullins scored, Alberto to second
- A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Santander popped into double play second to shortstop, Alberto out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Peraza: Ball, Ball, Peraza grounded out to shortstop
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Verdugo lined out to shortstop
- J. Bradley: Strike looking, Ball, Bradley singled to shallow center
- K. Plawecki: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Plawecki hit by pitch, Bradley to second
- T. Lin: Ball, Foul, Lin reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Plawecki out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Hays: Ball, Hays singled to right
- H. Alberto: Foul, Alberto doubled to shallow left, Hays to third
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Iglesias struck out swinging
- A. Santander: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Santander lined out to right
- R. Nunez: Nunez doubled to deep left, Alberto and Hays scored
- P. Severino: Ball, Nunez to third on wild pitch, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Severino safe at first on 3rd baseman Devers fielding error, Nunez scored
- C. Davis: Foul, Ball, Davis reached on fielder's choice to second, Severino out at second
- Middle of the 1st (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Benintendi: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Benintendi struck out looking
- JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez singled to deep center
- R. Devers: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Devers struck out looking
- M. Moreland: Ball, Ball, Moreland grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)