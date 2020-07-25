C. Burnes Pitching:

K. Bryant: Strike looking , Ball , Strike looking , Strike swinging , Bryant struck out swinging

A. Rizzo: Ball , Ball , Ball , Ball , Rizzo walked

J. Baez: Ball , Pickoff attempt , Foul , Pickoff attempt , Ball , Baez hit by pitch, Rizzo to second

K. Schwarber: Strike looking , Strike looking , Foul , Ball , Foul , Strike looking , Schwarber struck out looking

W. Contreras: Foul , Strike swinging , Ball , Ball , Contreras singled to left, Rizzo scored, Baez to third

J. Heyward: Strike swinging , Heyward grounded out to first