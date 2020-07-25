BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
MIL1-1
0102122008110
CHC1-1
100020000360
  • Wrigley FieldChicago, Illinois
  • HR: MIL - J. Smoak (1), C. Yelich (1), CHC - K. Schwarber (1)
MILBrewers
CHCCubs
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
E. Sogard 3B31110201.143.333.143.4765.0
C. Yelich DH51121004.111.111.444.5567.0
K. Hiura 2B50100031.111.111.111.222-0.5
J. Smoak 1B51211020.250.250.625.8756.0
A. Garcia RF51100032.125.125.125.2500.5
O. Narvaez C32110010.167.375.333.7086.5
L. Cain CF42310001.429.429.5711.0007.0
B. Gamel LF40120002.250.250.7501.0005.0
O. Arcia SS40000023.429.429.429.857-1.0
HITTERSAB
E. Sogard 3B3
C. Yelich DH5
K. Hiura 2B5
J. Smoak 1B5
A. Garcia RF5
O. Narvaez C3
L. Cain CF4
B. Gamel LF4
O. Arcia SS4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Bryant 3B50000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
    A. Rizzo 1B31000220.200.556.8001.3562.0
    J. Baez SS41200010.250.333.250.5833.5
    K. Schwarber LF31121114.333.429.8331.2627.5
    W. Contreras DH30110021.167.286.167.4522.0
    J. Heyward RF40000015.000.000.000.000-0.5
    V. Caratini C30100110.333.429.500.9291.5
    J. Kipnis 2B40100011.250.250.500.7501.5
    I. Happ CF30000112.167.286.667.9520.5
    HITTERSAB
    K. Bryant 3B5
    A. Rizzo 1B3
    J. Baez SS4
    K. Schwarber LF3
    W. Contreras DH3
    J. Heyward RF4
    V. Caratini C3
    J. Kipnis 2B4
    I. Happ CF3
      BATTING
      • 2B - O. Narvaez, L. Cain
      • 3B - B. Gamel
      • HR - C. Yelich, J. Smoak
      • RBI - E. Sogard, C. Yelich 2 (2), J. Smoak, O. Narvaez, L. Cain, B. Gamel 2 (2)
      • 2-Out RBI - E. Sogard, C. Yelich 2 (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Yelich 2 (2), K. Hiura, A. Garcia
      BATTING
      • 2B - J. Kipnis
      • HR - K. Schwarber
      • RBI - K. Schwarber 2 (2), W. Contreras
      • 2-Out RBI - W. Contreras
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Bryant, J. Heyward 3 (3)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Sogard-Smoak)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Rizzo-Baez-Wieck)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      C. Burnes3.12113602.701.505.0
      B. Suter2.23220316.751.132.5
      D. Williams1.01001100.002.000.5
      D. Phelps1.00001000.001.002.0
      E. Yardley1.00000100.000.003.5
      PITCHERSIP
      C. Burnes3.1
      B. Suter2.2
      D. Williams1.0
      D. Phelps1.0
      E. Yardley1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      Y. Darvish4.06330506.751.504.5
      D. Underwood1.01110119.001.000.5
      B. Wieck1.012212118.002.000.0
      J. Norwood1.032200018.003.00-2.0
      R. Brothers1.00001200.001.003.0
      D. Maples1.00000100.000.003.5
      PITCHERSIP
      Y. Darvish4.0
      D. Underwood1.0
      B. Wieck1.0
      J. Norwood1.0
      R. Brothers1.0
      D. Maples1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - C. Burnes 75-42, B. Suter 45-32, D. Williams 22-14, D. Phelps 12-6, E. Yardley 20-16
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Burnes 4-0, B. Suter 4-1, D. Williams 1-1, D. Phelps 1-0, E. Yardley 2-0
      • Batters Faced - C. Burnes 16, B. Suter 11, D. Williams 6, D. Phelps 3, E. Yardley 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Darvish 73-50, D. Underwood 17-9, B. Wieck 20-11, J. Norwood 16-12, R. Brothers 19-8, D. Maples 14-8
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Darvish 5-0, D. Underwood 2-1, B. Wieck 0-1, J. Norwood 1-1, D. Maples 1-1
      • Batters Faced - Y. Darvish 20, D. Underwood 5, B. Wieck 5, J. Norwood 5, R. Brothers 4, D. Maples 3
          • 7TH INNING
            		Cain singled to left center, Narvaez scored83
            		Narvaez doubled to deep center, Garcia scored73
          • 6TH INNING
            		Yelich homered to left center, Sogard scored63
          • 5TH INNING
            		Schwarber homered to right, Baez scored43
            		Smoak homered to right41
          • 4TH INNING
            		Gamel tripled to deep right center, Cain and Narvaez scored31
          • 2ND INNING
            		Sogard singled to center, Cain scored, Gamel to second11
          • 1ST INNING
            		Contreras singled to left, Rizzo scored, Baez to third01
          • 9TH INNING
            • Dillon Maples relieved Rex Brothers
            • J. Smoak: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Smoak struck out swinging
            • A. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Garcia flied out to deep right
            • O. Narvaez: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Narvaez grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Eric Yardley relieved David Phelps
            • K. Bryant: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bryant grounded out to shortstop
            • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
            • J. Baez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Baez grounded out to first
            • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Rex Brothers relieved James Norwood
            • O. Arcia: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Arcia struck out swinging
            • E. Sogard: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sogard walked
            • C. Yelich: Ball, Ball, Foul, Yelich lined out to third
            • K. Hiura: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Sogard to second, Ball, , Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hiura struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • David Phelps relieved Devin Williams
            • V. Caratini: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Caratini walked
            • J. Kipnis: Kipnis grounded into double play third to first, Caratini out at second
            • I. Happ: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Happ lined out to right
            • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • James Norwood relieved Brad Wieck
            • J. Smoak: Smoak popped out to catcher
            • A. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Garcia singled to deep right
            • O. Narvaez: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Narvaez doubled to deep center, Garcia scored
            • L. Cain: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Cain singled to left center, Narvaez scored
            • B. Gamel: Foul, Gamel grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Cain out at second
            • Middle of the 7th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Devin Williams relieved Brent Suter
            • K. Bryant: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Bryant lined out to right
            • A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rizzo walked
            • J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Baez singled to shallow right, Rizzo to second
            • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Strike looking, Schwarber flied out to deep left
            • W. Contreras: Ball, Contreras hit by pitch, Rizzo to third, Baez to second
            • J. Heyward: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Heyward struck out swinging
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Brad Wieck relieved Duane Underwood
            • B. Gamel: Ball, Strike looking, Gamel popped out to shortstop
            • O. Arcia: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Arcia struck out swinging
            • E. Sogard: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sogard walked
            • C. Yelich: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Yelich homered to left center, Sogard scored
            • K. Hiura: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Hiura struck out on foul tip
            • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • B. Suter Pitching:
            • V. Caratini: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Caratini struck out looking
            • J. Kipnis: Ball, Kipnis flied out to left
            • I. Happ: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Happ struck out looking
            • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • Duane Underwood relieved Yu Darvish
            • K. Hiura: Strike looking, Ball, Hiura grounded out to pitcher
            • J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Smoak homered to right
            • A. Garcia: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Garcia struck out looking
            • O. Narvaez: Ball, Narvaez hit by pitch
            • L. Cain: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Cain grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • B. Suter Pitching:
            • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Rizzo lined out to left
            • J. Baez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Baez singled to shallow center
            • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Schwarber homered to right, Baez scored
            • W. Contreras: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Contreras struck out swinging
            • J. Heyward: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Heyward grounded out to first
            • End of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • Y. Darvish Pitching:
            • O. Narvaez: Strike swinging, Ball, Narvaez hit by pitch
            • L. Cain: Cain singled to center, Narvaez to second
            • B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Narvaez to third, Cain to second on wild pitch, Gamel tripled to deep right center, Cain and Narvaez scored
            • O. Arcia: Strike swinging, Arcia grounded bunt out to pitcher
            • E. Sogard: Strike looking, Strike looking, Sogard grounded out to pitcher
            • C. Yelich: Strike looking, Yelich lined out to right
            • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • C. Burnes Pitching:
            • J. Heyward: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Heyward grounded out to third
            • V. Caratini: Strike looking, Ball, Caratini singled to shallow right
            • Brent Suter relieved Corbin Burnes
            • J. Kipnis: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Kipnis doubled to right, Caratini to third
            • I. Happ: Strike looking, Ball, Happ reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Caratini out at home, Kipnis to third
            • K. Bryant: Strike looking, Bryant grounded out to second
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • Y. Darvish Pitching:
            • K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hiura struck out swinging
            • J. Smoak: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Smoak struck out looking
            • A. Garcia: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • C. Burnes Pitching:
            • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
            • J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
            • K. Schwarber: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Schwarber walked
            • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Contreras struck out swinging
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • Y. Darvish Pitching:
            • O. Narvaez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Narvaez struck out swinging
            • L. Cain: Foul, Ball, Ball, Cain doubled to deep left
            • B. Gamel: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Gamel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop
            • O. Arcia: Strike swinging, Arcia popped out to second
            • E. Sogard: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Sogard singled to center, Cain scored, Gamel to second
            • C. Yelich: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Yelich grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • C. Burnes Pitching:
            • V. Caratini: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Caratini grounded out to pitcher
            • J. Kipnis: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Kipnis struck out swinging
            • I. Happ: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Happ walked
            • K. Bryant: Ball, Foul, Bryant popped out to third
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • Y. Darvish Pitching:
            • E. Sogard: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Sogard grounded out to first
            • C. Yelich: Yelich popped out to second
            • K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hiura singled to left
            • J. Smoak: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Smoak singled to shallow center, Hiura to second
            • A. Garcia: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • C. Burnes Pitching:
            • K. Bryant: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bryant struck out swinging
            • A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Rizzo walked
            • J. Baez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Baez hit by pitch, Rizzo to second
            • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Schwarber struck out looking
            • W. Contreras: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Contreras singled to left, Rizzo scored, Baez to third
            • J. Heyward: Strike swinging, Heyward grounded out to first
            • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
