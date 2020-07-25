BOX SCORE
BOX SCORE
- HR: MIL - J. Smoak (1), C. Yelich (1), CHC - K. Schwarber (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Sogard 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.143
|.333
|.143
|.476
|5.0
|C. Yelich DH
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.111
|.111
|.444
|.556
|7.0
|K. Hiura 2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.111
|.111
|.111
|.222
|-0.5
|J. Smoak 1B
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|.250
|.625
|.875
|6.0
|A. Garcia RF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|0.5
|O. Narvaez C
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|.375
|.333
|.708
|6.5
|L. Cain CF
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|.429
|.571
|1.000
|7.0
|B. Gamel LF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.750
|1.000
|5.0
|O. Arcia SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.429
|.429
|.429
|.857
|-1.0
- 2B - O. Narvaez, L. Cain
- 3B - B. Gamel
- HR - C. Yelich, J. Smoak
- RBI - E. Sogard, C. Yelich 2 (2), J. Smoak, O. Narvaez, L. Cain, B. Gamel 2 (2)
- 2-Out RBI - E. Sogard, C. Yelich 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Yelich 2 (2), K. Hiura, A. Garcia
- 2B - J. Kipnis
- HR - K. Schwarber
- RBI - K. Schwarber 2 (2), W. Contreras
- 2-Out RBI - W. Contreras
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Bryant, J. Heyward 3 (3)
- DP - (Sogard-Smoak)
- DP - (Rizzo-Baez-Wieck)
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Burnes 75-42, B. Suter 45-32, D. Williams 22-14, D. Phelps 12-6, E. Yardley 20-16
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Burnes 4-0, B. Suter 4-1, D. Williams 1-1, D. Phelps 1-0, E. Yardley 2-0
- Batters Faced - C. Burnes 16, B. Suter 11, D. Williams 6, D. Phelps 3, E. Yardley 3
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Darvish 73-50, D. Underwood 17-9, B. Wieck 20-11, J. Norwood 16-12, R. Brothers 19-8, D. Maples 14-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Darvish 5-0, D. Underwood 2-1, B. Wieck 0-1, J. Norwood 1-1, D. Maples 1-1
- Batters Faced - Y. Darvish 20, D. Underwood 5, B. Wieck 5, J. Norwood 5, R. Brothers 4, D. Maples 3
7TH INNING Cain singled to left center, Narvaez scored 8 3 Narvaez doubled to deep center, Garcia scored 7 3 6TH INNING Yelich homered to left center, Sogard scored 6 3 5TH INNING Schwarber homered to right, Baez scored 4 3 Smoak homered to right 4 1 4TH INNING Gamel tripled to deep right center, Cain and Narvaez scored 3 1 2ND INNING Sogard singled to center, Cain scored, Gamel to second 1 1 1ST INNING Contreras singled to left, Rizzo scored, Baez to third 0 1
- Dillon Maples relieved Rex Brothers
- J. Smoak: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Smoak struck out swinging
- A. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Garcia flied out to deep right
- O. Narvaez: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Narvaez grounded out to second
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Eric Yardley relieved David Phelps
- K. Bryant: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bryant grounded out to shortstop
- A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
- J. Baez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Baez grounded out to first
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Rex Brothers relieved James Norwood
- O. Arcia: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Arcia struck out swinging
- E. Sogard: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sogard walked
- C. Yelich: Ball, Ball, Foul, Yelich lined out to third
- K. Hiura: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Sogard to second, Ball, , Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hiura struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- David Phelps relieved Devin Williams
- V. Caratini: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Caratini walked
- J. Kipnis: Kipnis grounded into double play third to first, Caratini out at second
- I. Happ: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Happ lined out to right
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- James Norwood relieved Brad Wieck
- J. Smoak: Smoak popped out to catcher
- A. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Garcia singled to deep right
- O. Narvaez: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Narvaez doubled to deep center, Garcia scored
- L. Cain: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Cain singled to left center, Narvaez scored
- B. Gamel: Foul, Gamel grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Cain out at second
- Middle of the 7th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Devin Williams relieved Brent Suter
- K. Bryant: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Bryant lined out to right
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rizzo walked
- J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Baez singled to shallow right, Rizzo to second
- K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Strike looking, Schwarber flied out to deep left
- W. Contreras: Ball, Contreras hit by pitch, Rizzo to third, Baez to second
- J. Heyward: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Heyward struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Brad Wieck relieved Duane Underwood
- B. Gamel: Ball, Strike looking, Gamel popped out to shortstop
- O. Arcia: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Arcia struck out swinging
- E. Sogard: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sogard walked
- C. Yelich: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Yelich homered to left center, Sogard scored
- K. Hiura: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Hiura struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Duane Underwood relieved Yu Darvish
- K. Hiura: Strike looking, Ball, Hiura grounded out to pitcher
- J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Smoak homered to right
- A. Garcia: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Garcia struck out looking
- O. Narvaez: Ball, Narvaez hit by pitch
- L. Cain: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Cain grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Suter Pitching:
- A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Rizzo lined out to left
- J. Baez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Baez singled to shallow center
- K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Schwarber homered to right, Baez scored
- W. Contreras: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Contreras struck out swinging
- J. Heyward: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Heyward grounded out to first
- End of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Darvish Pitching:
- O. Narvaez: Strike swinging, Ball, Narvaez hit by pitch
- L. Cain: Cain singled to center, Narvaez to second
- B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Narvaez to third, Cain to second on wild pitch, Gamel tripled to deep right center, Cain and Narvaez scored
- O. Arcia: Strike swinging, Arcia grounded bunt out to pitcher
- E. Sogard: Strike looking, Strike looking, Sogard grounded out to pitcher
- C. Yelich: Strike looking, Yelich lined out to right
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Burnes Pitching:
- J. Heyward: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Heyward grounded out to third
- V. Caratini: Strike looking, Ball, Caratini singled to shallow right
- Brent Suter relieved Corbin Burnes
- J. Kipnis: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Kipnis doubled to right, Caratini to third
- I. Happ: Strike looking, Ball, Happ reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Caratini out at home, Kipnis to third
- K. Bryant: Strike looking, Bryant grounded out to second
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Darvish Pitching:
- K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hiura struck out swinging
- J. Smoak: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Smoak struck out looking
- A. Garcia: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Burnes Pitching:
- A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
- J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Schwarber walked
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Contreras struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Darvish Pitching:
- O. Narvaez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Narvaez struck out swinging
- L. Cain: Foul, Ball, Ball, Cain doubled to deep left
- B. Gamel: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Gamel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop
- O. Arcia: Strike swinging, Arcia popped out to second
- E. Sogard: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Sogard singled to center, Cain scored, Gamel to second
- C. Yelich: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Yelich grounded out to second
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Burnes Pitching:
- V. Caratini: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Caratini grounded out to pitcher
- J. Kipnis: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Kipnis struck out swinging
- I. Happ: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Happ walked
- K. Bryant: Ball, Foul, Bryant popped out to third
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Darvish Pitching:
- E. Sogard: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Sogard grounded out to first
- C. Yelich: Yelich popped out to second
- K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hiura singled to left
- J. Smoak: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Smoak singled to shallow center, Hiura to second
- A. Garcia: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Burnes Pitching:
- K. Bryant: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bryant struck out swinging
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Rizzo walked
- J. Baez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Baez hit by pitch, Rizzo to second
- K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Schwarber struck out looking
- W. Contreras: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Contreras singled to left, Rizzo scored, Baez to third
- J. Heyward: Strike swinging, Heyward grounded out to first
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)