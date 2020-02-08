GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
top 8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • 1K. Wong
  • 7TH INNING
    		Ball, Wong and Bader scored, Goldschmidt to second14
  • 4TH INNING
    		O'Neill singled to deep left, Molina scored, Fowler to third12
    		Fowler singled to center, DeJong scored, Molina to second11
  • 2ND INNING
    		Murphy walked, Bell scored, Moran to third, Evans to second10
LAST OUT
DUE UPTOP 8TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    PIT0-1
    		01000000-130
    STL1-0
    		1002004--790
    • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, Missouri
    PITPirates
    STLCardinals
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Newman SS30000004.143.143.143.2860.0
    B. Reynolds LF30000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    A. Frazier 2B30000000.143.143.143.2860.0
    J. Bell 1B31100020.286.286.286.5711.0
    C. Moran DH30100000.429.429.5711.0001.0
    P. Evans 3B20000020.000.333.000.3330.0
    G. Heredia CF30000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
    J. Murphy C20110100.500.667.5001.1673.0
    C. Tucker RF30000014.000.000.000.000-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    K. Newman SS3
    B. Reynolds LF3
    A. Frazier 2B3
    J. Bell 1B3
    C. Moran DH3
    P. Evans 3B2
    G. Heredia CF3
    J. Murphy C2
    C. Tucker RF3
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      K. Wong 2B41000015.250.250.500.7500.5
      T. Edman 3B40000014.125.125.125.250-0.5
      P. Goldschmidt 1B42211002.571.6251.0001.6258.0
      P. DeJong SS42220010.429.500.8571.3575.5
      M. Carpenter DH40120011.143.250.286.5363.5
      Y. Molina C41100011.250.250.250.5001.5
      D. Fowler RF30110010.286.286.7141.0001.5
      T. O'Neill LF20110110.400.5001.0001.5002.5
      H. Bader CF21100012.200.333.200.5334.5
      HITTERSAB
      K. Wong 2B4
      T. Edman 3B4
      P. Goldschmidt 1B4
      P. DeJong SS4
      M. Carpenter DH4
      Y. Molina C4
      D. Fowler RF3
      T. O'Neill LF2
      H. Bader CF2
        BATTING
        • RBI - J. Murphy
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Newman 2 (2)
        BATTING
        • 2B - M. Carpenter
        • HR - P. Goldschmidt
        • RBI - P. Goldschmidt, P. DeJong 2 (4), M. Carpenter 2 (2), D. Fowler (2), T. O'Neill (2)
        • 2-Out RBI - P. Goldschmidt
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Wong 2 (2), T. Edman, P. Goldschmidt 2 (2), Y. Molina
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - H. Bader
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        T. Williams3.25331317.361.640.5
        C. Stratton1.10000100.000.003.5
        N. Turley1.00000000.000.003.0
        K. Crick1.234405021.601.80-1.5
        R. Erlin0.11000100.003.00-0.5
        PITCHERSIP
        T. Williams3.2
        C. Stratton1.1
        N. Turley1.0
        K. Crick1.2
        R. Erlin0.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        A. Wainwright6.03111501.500.6717.5
        J. Gant1.00000100.000.003.5
        PITCHERSIP
        A. Wainwright6.0
        J. Gant1.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - T. Williams 67-47, C. Stratton 14-11, N. Turley 13-10, K. Crick 37-23, R. Erlin 6-5
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Williams 4-4, C. Stratton 1-0, N. Turley 1-1, K. Crick 2-0, R. Erlin 0-1
        • Batters Faced - T. Williams 18, C. Stratton 4, N. Turley 3, K. Crick 8, R. Erlin 2
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - A. Wainwright 83-53, J. Gant 12-10
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wainwright 8-3, J. Gant 2-0
        • Batters Faced - A. Wainwright 23, J. Gant 3
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Dyson CF.000.000.000.000
        E. Gonzalez SS.000.000.000.000
        J. Martin CF.000.000.000.000
        J. Osuna 3B.000.000.000.000
        J. Stallings C.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        J. Dyson CF
        E. Gonzalez SS
        J. Martin CF
        J. Osuna 3B
        J. Stallings C
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        A. Dean RF.000.000.000.000
        A. Knizner C.000.000.000.000
        R. Ravelo 1B.000.000.000.000
        E. Sosa SS.000.000.000.000
        L. Thomas CF.000.000.000.000
        M. Wieters C.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        A. Dean RF
        A. Knizner C
        R. Ravelo 1B
        E. Sosa SS
        L. Thomas CF
        M. Wieters C
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        S. Brault SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Brubaker -0.00.000.00
        N. Burdi RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Feliz RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Holland RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Holmes RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Keller SP-0.00.000.00
        C. Kuhl SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Musgrove SP-0.00.000.00
        D. Neverauskas RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Rodriguez RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        S. Brault SP-
        J. Brubaker -
        N. Burdi RP-
        M. Feliz RP-
        D. Holland RP-
        C. Holmes RP-
        M. Keller SP-
        C. Kuhl SP-
        J. Musgrove SP-
        D. Neverauskas RP-
        R. Rodriguez RP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Fernandez RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Flaherty SP-0.00.000.00
        A. Gomber SP-0.00.000.00
        R. Helsley RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Hudson SP-0.00.000.00
        K. Kim SP-0.00.000.00
        C. Martinez RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Mikolas SP-0.00.000.00
        A. Miller RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Ponce de Leon SP-0.00.000.00
        T. Webb RP-0.00.000.00
        K. Whitley RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Fernandez RP-
        J. Flaherty SP-
        A. Gomber SP-
        R. Helsley RP-
        D. Hudson SP-
        K. Kim SP-
        C. Martinez RP-
        M. Mikolas SP-
        A. Miller RP-
        D. Ponce de Leon SP-
        T. Webb RP-
        K. Whitley RP-
        123456789RHE
        PIT0-1
        		01000000-130
        STL1-0
        		1002004--790
        • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, Missouri
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        K. Newman SS30000004.143.143.143.2860.0
        B. Reynolds LF30000001.000.000.000.0000.0
        A. Frazier 2B30000000.143.143.143.2860.0
        J. Bell 1B31100020.286.286.286.5711.0
        C. Moran DH30100000.429.429.5711.0001.0
        P. Evans 3B20000020.000.333.000.3330.0
        G. Heredia CF30000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
        J. Murphy C20110100.500.667.5001.1673.0
        C. Tucker RF30000014.000.000.000.000-0.5
        Total2513101612-----
        HITTERSAB
        K. Newman SS3
        B. Reynolds LF3
        A. Frazier 2B3
        J. Bell 1B3
        C. Moran DH3
        P. Evans 3B2
        G. Heredia CF3
        J. Murphy C2
        C. Tucker RF3
        Total25
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          K. Wong 2B41000015.250.250.500.7500.5
          T. Edman 3B40000014.125.125.125.250-0.5
          P. Goldschmidt 1B42211002.571.6251.0001.6258.0
          P. DeJong SS42220010.429.500.8571.3575.5
          M. Carpenter DH40120011.143.250.286.5363.5
          Y. Molina C41100011.250.250.250.5001.5
          D. Fowler RF30110010.286.286.7141.0001.5
          T. O'Neill LF20110110.400.5001.0001.5002.5
          H. Bader CF21100012.200.333.200.5334.5
          Total3179711815-----
          HITTERSAB
          K. Wong 2B4
          T. Edman 3B4
          P. Goldschmidt 1B4
          P. DeJong SS4
          M. Carpenter DH4
          Y. Molina C4
          D. Fowler RF3
          T. O'Neill LF2
          H. Bader CF2
          Total31
            BATTING
            • RBI - J. Murphy
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Newman 2 (2)
            BATTING
            • 2B - M. Carpenter
            • HR - P. Goldschmidt
            • RBI - P. Goldschmidt, P. DeJong 2 (4), M. Carpenter 2 (2), D. Fowler (2), T. O'Neill (2)
            • 2-Out RBI - P. Goldschmidt
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Wong 2 (2), T. Edman, P. Goldschmidt 2 (2), Y. Molina
            BASERUNNING
            • SB - H. Bader
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            T. Williams3.25331317.361.640.5
            C. Stratton1.10000100.000.003.5
            N. Turley1.00000000.000.003.0
            K. Crick1.234405021.601.80-1.5
            R. Erlin0.11000100.003.00-0.5
            Total8.09771101---
            PITCHERSIP
            T. Williams3.2
            C. Stratton1.1
            N. Turley1.0
            K. Crick1.2
            R. Erlin0.1
            Total8.0
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            A. Wainwright6.03111501.500.6717.5
            J. Gant1.00000100.000.003.5
            Total7.0311160---
            PITCHERSIP
            A. Wainwright6.0
            J. Gant1.0
            Total7.0
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - T. Williams 67-47, C. Stratton 14-11, N. Turley 13-10, K. Crick 37-23, R. Erlin 6-5
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Williams 4-4, C. Stratton 1-0, N. Turley 1-1, K. Crick 2-0, R. Erlin 0-1
            • Batters Faced - T. Williams 18, C. Stratton 4, N. Turley 3, K. Crick 8, R. Erlin 2
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - A. Wainwright 83-53, J. Gant 12-10
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wainwright 8-3, J. Gant 2-0
            • Batters Faced - A. Wainwright 23, J. Gant 3
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            J. Dyson CF.000.000.000.000
            E. Gonzalez SS.000.000.000.000
            J. Martin CF.000.000.000.000
            J. Osuna 3B.000.000.000.000
            J. Stallings C.000.000.000.000
            BENCHAB
            J. Dyson CF
            E. Gonzalez SS
            J. Martin CF
            J. Osuna 3B
            J. Stallings C
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            A. Dean RF.000.000.000.000
            A. Knizner C.000.000.000.000
            R. Ravelo 1B.000.000.000.000
            E. Sosa SS.000.000.000.000
            L. Thomas CF.000.000.000.000
            M. Wieters C.000.000.000.000
            BENCHAB
            A. Dean RF
            A. Knizner C
            R. Ravelo 1B
            E. Sosa SS
            L. Thomas CF
            M. Wieters C
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            S. Brault SP-0.00.000.00
            J. Brubaker -0.00.000.00
            N. Burdi RP-0.00.000.00
            M. Feliz RP-0.00.000.00
            D. Holland RP-0.00.000.00
            C. Holmes RP-0.00.000.00
            M. Keller SP-0.00.000.00
            C. Kuhl SP-0.00.000.00
            J. Musgrove SP-0.00.000.00
            D. Neverauskas RP-0.00.000.00
            R. Rodriguez RP-0.00.000.00
            BULLPENW-L
            S. Brault SP-
            J. Brubaker -
            N. Burdi RP-
            M. Feliz RP-
            D. Holland RP-
            C. Holmes RP-
            M. Keller SP-
            C. Kuhl SP-
            J. Musgrove SP-
            D. Neverauskas RP-
            R. Rodriguez RP-
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            J. Fernandez RP-0.00.000.00
            J. Flaherty SP-0.00.000.00
            A. Gomber SP-0.00.000.00
            R. Helsley RP-0.00.000.00
            D. Hudson SP-0.00.000.00
            K. Kim SP-0.00.000.00
            C. Martinez RP-0.00.000.00
            M. Mikolas SP-0.00.000.00
            A. Miller RP-0.00.000.00
            D. Ponce de Leon SP-0.00.000.00
            T. Webb RP-0.00.000.00
            K. Whitley RP-0.00.000.00
            BULLPENW-L
            J. Fernandez RP-
            J. Flaherty SP-
            A. Gomber SP-
            R. Helsley RP-
            D. Hudson SP-
            K. Kim SP-
            C. Martinez RP-
            M. Mikolas SP-
            A. Miller RP-
            D. Ponce de Leon SP-
            T. Webb RP-
            K. Whitley RP-
            • 7TH INNING
              		Ball, Wong and Bader scored, Goldschmidt to second14
            • 4TH INNING
              		O'Neill singled to deep left, Molina scored, Fowler to third12
              		Fowler singled to center, DeJong scored, Molina to second11
            • 2ND INNING
              		Murphy walked, Bell scored, Moran to third, Evans to second10
            • 7TH INNING
              • John Gant relieved Adam Wainwright
              • P. Evans: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Evans struck out swinging
              • G. Heredia: Ball, Foul, Heredia grounded out to third
              • J. Murphy: Strike looking, Murphy grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Kyle Crick relieved Nik Turley
              • T. O'Neill: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, O'Neill struck out swinging
              • H. Bader: Foul, Foul, Foul, Bader reached on an infield single to second
              • K. Wong: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Wong struck out swinging, Bader stole second
              • P. Goldschmidt: , Bader to third, Wong to second, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Wong and Bader scored, Goldschmidt to second
            • 6TH INNING
              • A. Wainwright Pitching:
              • A. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Frazier grounded out to second
              • J. Bell: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bell struck out swinging
              • C. Moran: Foul, Foul, Moran grounded out to first
              • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Nik Turley relieved Chris Stratton
              • M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Strike looking, Carpenter flied out to deep right
              • Y. Molina: Strike looking, Foul, Molina grounded out to shortstop
              • D. Fowler: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Fowler popped out to shortstop
              • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • A. Wainwright Pitching:
              • J. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Murphy singled to center
              • C. Tucker: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
              • K. Newman: Newman lined out to center
              • B. Reynolds: Foul, Foul, Ball, Reynolds grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • C. Stratton Pitching:
              • T. Edman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Edman lined out to left
              • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Goldschmidt grounded out to third
              • P. DeJong: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, DeJong struck out swinging
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • A. Wainwright Pitching:
              • C. Moran: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Moran grounded out to second
              • P. Evans: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Evans struck out swinging
              • G. Heredia: Heredia lined out to center
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Williams Pitching:
              • P. DeJong: Strike looking, DeJong singled to deep center
              • M. Carpenter: Carpenter flied out to deep left
              • Y. Molina: Pickoff attempt, Molina singled to shallow right, DeJong to third
              • D. Fowler: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Fowler singled to center, DeJong scored, Molina to second
              • T. O'Neill: Foul, O'Neill singled to deep left, Molina scored, Fowler to third
              • H. Bader: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, O'Neill to second on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bader struck out swinging
              • Chris Stratton relieved Trevor Williams
              • K. Wong: Ball, Wong popped out to third
              • End of the 4th (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • A. Wainwright Pitching:
              • B. Reynolds: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Reynolds grounded out to second
              • A. Frazier: Frazier grounded out to second
              • J. Bell: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Bell struck out looking
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Williams Pitching:
              • T. O'Neill: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Neill walked
              • H. Bader: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Bader hit by pitch, O'Neill to second
              • K. Wong: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Wong popped out to shortstop
              • T. Edman: Edman grounded out to second, O'Neill to third, Bader to second
              • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Goldschmidt lined out to third
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • A. Wainwright Pitching:
              • J. Bell: Foul, Bell singled to deep right
              • C. Moran: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Moran singled to deep right, Bell to second
              • P. Evans: Ball, Ball, Evans hit by pitch, Bell to third, Moran to second
              • G. Heredia: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Heredia struck out looking
              • J. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Murphy walked, Bell scored, Moran to third, Evans to second
              • C. Tucker: Tucker popped out to shortstop
              • K. Newman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Newman grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Williams Pitching:
              • M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Carpenter struck out looking
              • Y. Molina: Strike looking, Molina grounded out to third
              • D. Fowler: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Fowler struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • A. Wainwright Pitching:
              • K. Newman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Newman grounded out to second
              • B. Reynolds: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Reynolds flied out to deep left
              • A. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Frazier flied out to right
              • T. Williams Pitching:
              • K. Wong: Strike looking, Foul, Wong grounded out to shortstop
              • T. Edman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Edman grounded out to second
              • P. Goldschmidt: Foul, Foul, Goldschmidt homered to left
              • P. DeJong: Strike looking, Foul, DeJong flied out to deep right
              • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

            PITPirates
            STLCardinals
            • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, Missouri
            TEAM STATS
            0-1
            .229
            AVG
            0
            HR
            4
            R
            5.63
            ERA
            1-0
            .290
            AVG
            3
            HR
            5
            R
            3.00
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            T. WilliamsR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            A. WainwrightR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .T. Williams
            R
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .A. Wainwright
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 K. Newman SS4100.250
            2 B. Reynolds LF4000.000
            3 A. Frazier 2B4100.250
            4 J. Bell 1B4100.250
            5 C. Moran DH4200.500
            6 P. Evans 3B-----
            7 G. Heredia CF4000.000
            8 J. Murphy C-----
            9 C. Tucker RF-----
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 K. Wong 2B4200.500
            2 T. Edman 3B4100.250
            3 P. Goldschmidt 1B3200.667
            4 P. DeJong SS3121.333
            5 M. Carpenter DH3000.000
            6 Y. Molina C4110.250
            7 D. Fowler RF4111.250
            8 T. O'Neill LF3111.333
            9 H. Bader CF3000.000
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Chris ArcherShoulder02-28-2021Out for the season
            Jameson TaillonElbow02-28-2021Out for the season
            Gregory PolancoNot Injury Related07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Luke MaileFinger09-30-2020Out for the season
            Keone KelaUndisclosed07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
            JT RiddleAbdomen07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
            Kevin KramerHip10-31-2020Out for the season
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Brad MillerAnkle08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
            Alex ReyesIllness07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
            Ricardo SanchezIllness07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
            Giovanny GallegosNot Injury Related08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
            Genesis CabreraIllness07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
            John BrebbiaElbow06-30-2021Out for the season
            Elehuris MonteroIllness07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
            Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
            Hide View
            MLB Scores