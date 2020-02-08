GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
top 8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
- PITCHER1.2 IP, 4 ER, 5 SO, 37 P
- BATTER0-4, R, SO
7TH INNING Ball, Wong and Bader scored, Goldschmidt to second 1 4 4TH INNING O'Neill singled to deep left, Molina scored, Fowler to third 1 2 Fowler singled to center, DeJong scored, Molina to second 1 1 2ND INNING Murphy walked, Bell scored, Moran to third, Evans to second 1 0
LAST OUT
- K. Wong 2BWong struck out swinging
DUE UPTOP 8TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Newman SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|0.0
|B. Reynolds LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Frazier 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|0.0
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|.286
|.286
|.571
|1.0
|C. Moran DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|.429
|.571
|1.000
|1.0
|P. Evans 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.0
|G. Heredia CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Murphy C
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|3.0
|C. Tucker RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Newman SS
|3
|B. Reynolds LF
|3
|A. Frazier 2B
|3
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|C. Moran DH
|3
|P. Evans 3B
|2
|G. Heredia CF
|3
|J. Murphy C
|2
|C. Tucker RF
|3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Wong 2B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|0.5
|T. Edman 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|-0.5
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.571
|.625
|1.000
|1.625
|8.0
|P. DeJong SS
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|.500
|.857
|1.357
|5.5
|M. Carpenter DH
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|.250
|.286
|.536
|3.5
|Y. Molina C
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|1.5
|D. Fowler RF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.286
|.714
|1.000
|1.5
|T. O'Neill LF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|2.5
|H. Bader CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.333
|.200
|.533
|4.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Wong 2B
|4
|T. Edman 3B
|4
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|4
|P. DeJong SS
|4
|M. Carpenter DH
|4
|Y. Molina C
|4
|D. Fowler RF
|3
|T. O'Neill LF
|2
|H. Bader CF
|2
- RBI - J. Murphy
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Newman 2 (2)
- 2B - M. Carpenter
- HR - P. Goldschmidt
- RBI - P. Goldschmidt, P. DeJong 2 (4), M. Carpenter 2 (2), D. Fowler (2), T. O'Neill (2)
- 2-Out RBI - P. Goldschmidt
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Wong 2 (2), T. Edman, P. Goldschmidt 2 (2), Y. Molina
- SB - H. Bader
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Williams
|3.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|7.36
|1.64
|0.5
|C. Stratton
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|N. Turley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|K. Crick
|1.2
|3
|4
|4
|0
|5
|0
|21.60
|1.80
|-1.5
|R. Erlin
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|3.00
|-0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Williams
|3.2
|C. Stratton
|1.1
|N. Turley
|1.0
|K. Crick
|1.2
|R. Erlin
|0.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Wainwright
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|1.50
|0.67
|17.5
|J. Gant
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Wainwright
|6.0
|J. Gant
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Williams 67-47, C. Stratton 14-11, N. Turley 13-10, K. Crick 37-23, R. Erlin 6-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Williams 4-4, C. Stratton 1-0, N. Turley 1-1, K. Crick 2-0, R. Erlin 0-1
- Batters Faced - T. Williams 18, C. Stratton 4, N. Turley 3, K. Crick 8, R. Erlin 2
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Wainwright 83-53, J. Gant 12-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wainwright 8-3, J. Gant 2-0
- Batters Faced - A. Wainwright 23, J. Gant 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Dyson CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Gonzalez SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Martin CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Osuna 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Stallings C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Dyson CF
|E. Gonzalez SS
|J. Martin CF
|J. Osuna 3B
|J. Stallings C
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Dean RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Knizner C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Ravelo 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Sosa SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Thomas CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Wieters C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Dean RF
|A. Knizner C
|R. Ravelo 1B
|E. Sosa SS
|L. Thomas CF
|M. Wieters C
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Brault SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Brubaker
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Burdi RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Feliz RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Holland RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Holmes RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Keller SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Kuhl SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Musgrove SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Neverauskas RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Rodriguez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|S. Brault SP
|-
|J. Brubaker
|-
|N. Burdi RP
|-
|M. Feliz RP
|-
|D. Holland RP
|-
|C. Holmes RP
|-
|M. Keller SP
|-
|C. Kuhl SP
|-
|J. Musgrove SP
|-
|D. Neverauskas RP
|-
|R. Rodriguez RP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Fernandez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Flaherty SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Gomber SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Helsley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Hudson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Kim SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Martinez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Mikolas SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Miller RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Ponce de Leon SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Webb RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Whitley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Fernandez RP
|-
|J. Flaherty SP
|-
|A. Gomber SP
|-
|R. Helsley RP
|-
|D. Hudson SP
|-
|K. Kim SP
|-
|C. Martinez RP
|-
|M. Mikolas SP
|-
|A. Miller RP
|-
|D. Ponce de Leon SP
|-
|T. Webb RP
|-
|K. Whitley RP
|-
- NOW PITCHING1.2 IP, 4 ER, 5 SO, 37 P
- NOW BATTING0-4, R, SO
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Newman SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|0.0
|B. Reynolds LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Frazier 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|0.0
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|.286
|.286
|.571
|1.0
|C. Moran DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|.429
|.571
|1.000
|1.0
|P. Evans 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.0
|G. Heredia CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Murphy C
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|3.0
|C. Tucker RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|Total
|25
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Newman SS
|3
|B. Reynolds LF
|3
|A. Frazier 2B
|3
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|C. Moran DH
|3
|P. Evans 3B
|2
|G. Heredia CF
|3
|J. Murphy C
|2
|C. Tucker RF
|3
|Total
|25
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Wong 2B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|0.5
|T. Edman 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|-0.5
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.571
|.625
|1.000
|1.625
|8.0
|P. DeJong SS
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|.500
|.857
|1.357
|5.5
|M. Carpenter DH
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|.250
|.286
|.536
|3.5
|Y. Molina C
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|1.5
|D. Fowler RF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.286
|.714
|1.000
|1.5
|T. O'Neill LF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|2.5
|H. Bader CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.333
|.200
|.533
|4.5
|Total
|31
|7
|9
|7
|1
|1
|8
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Wong 2B
|4
|T. Edman 3B
|4
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|4
|P. DeJong SS
|4
|M. Carpenter DH
|4
|Y. Molina C
|4
|D. Fowler RF
|3
|T. O'Neill LF
|2
|H. Bader CF
|2
|Total
|31
- RBI - J. Murphy
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Newman 2 (2)
- 2B - M. Carpenter
- HR - P. Goldschmidt
- RBI - P. Goldschmidt, P. DeJong 2 (4), M. Carpenter 2 (2), D. Fowler (2), T. O'Neill (2)
- 2-Out RBI - P. Goldschmidt
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Wong 2 (2), T. Edman, P. Goldschmidt 2 (2), Y. Molina
- SB - H. Bader
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Williams
|3.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|7.36
|1.64
|0.5
|C. Stratton
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|N. Turley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|K. Crick
|1.2
|3
|4
|4
|0
|5
|0
|21.60
|1.80
|-1.5
|R. Erlin
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|3.00
|-0.5
|Total
|8.0
|9
|7
|7
|1
|10
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Williams
|3.2
|C. Stratton
|1.1
|N. Turley
|1.0
|K. Crick
|1.2
|R. Erlin
|0.1
|Total
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Wainwright
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|1.50
|0.67
|17.5
|J. Gant
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|Total
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Wainwright
|6.0
|J. Gant
|1.0
|Total
|7.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Williams 67-47, C. Stratton 14-11, N. Turley 13-10, K. Crick 37-23, R. Erlin 6-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Williams 4-4, C. Stratton 1-0, N. Turley 1-1, K. Crick 2-0, R. Erlin 0-1
- Batters Faced - T. Williams 18, C. Stratton 4, N. Turley 3, K. Crick 8, R. Erlin 2
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Wainwright 83-53, J. Gant 12-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wainwright 8-3, J. Gant 2-0
- Batters Faced - A. Wainwright 23, J. Gant 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Dyson CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Gonzalez SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Martin CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Osuna 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Stallings C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Dyson CF
|E. Gonzalez SS
|J. Martin CF
|J. Osuna 3B
|J. Stallings C
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Dean RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Knizner C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Ravelo 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Sosa SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Thomas CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Wieters C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Dean RF
|A. Knizner C
|R. Ravelo 1B
|E. Sosa SS
|L. Thomas CF
|M. Wieters C
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Brault SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Brubaker
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Burdi RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Feliz RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Holland RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Holmes RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Keller SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Kuhl SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Musgrove SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Neverauskas RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Rodriguez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|S. Brault SP
|-
|J. Brubaker
|-
|N. Burdi RP
|-
|M. Feliz RP
|-
|D. Holland RP
|-
|C. Holmes RP
|-
|M. Keller SP
|-
|C. Kuhl SP
|-
|J. Musgrove SP
|-
|D. Neverauskas RP
|-
|R. Rodriguez RP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Fernandez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Flaherty SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Gomber SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Helsley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Hudson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Kim SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Martinez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Mikolas SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Miller RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Ponce de Leon SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Webb RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Whitley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Fernandez RP
|-
|J. Flaherty SP
|-
|A. Gomber SP
|-
|R. Helsley RP
|-
|D. Hudson SP
|-
|K. Kim SP
|-
|C. Martinez RP
|-
|M. Mikolas SP
|-
|A. Miller RP
|-
|D. Ponce de Leon SP
|-
|T. Webb RP
|-
|K. Whitley RP
|-
7TH INNING Ball, Wong and Bader scored, Goldschmidt to second 1 4 4TH INNING O'Neill singled to deep left, Molina scored, Fowler to third 1 2 Fowler singled to center, DeJong scored, Molina to second 1 1 2ND INNING Murphy walked, Bell scored, Moran to third, Evans to second 1 0
- Kyle Crick relieved Nik Turley
- T. O'Neill: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, O'Neill struck out swinging
- H. Bader: Foul, Foul, Foul, Bader reached on an infield single to second
- K. Wong: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Wong struck out swinging, Bader stole second
- P. Goldschmidt: , Bader to third, Wong to second, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Wong and Bader scored, Goldschmidt to second
- Nik Turley relieved Chris Stratton
- M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Strike looking, Carpenter flied out to deep right
- Y. Molina: Strike looking, Foul, Molina grounded out to shortstop
- D. Fowler: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Fowler popped out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Wainwright Pitching:
- J. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Murphy singled to center
- C. Tucker: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
- K. Newman: Newman lined out to center
- B. Reynolds: Foul, Foul, Ball, Reynolds grounded out to second
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Stratton Pitching:
- T. Edman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Edman lined out to left
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Goldschmidt grounded out to third
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, DeJong struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Williams Pitching:
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, DeJong singled to deep center
- M. Carpenter: Carpenter flied out to deep left
- Y. Molina: Pickoff attempt, Molina singled to shallow right, DeJong to third
- D. Fowler: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Fowler singled to center, DeJong scored, Molina to second
- T. O'Neill: Foul, O'Neill singled to deep left, Molina scored, Fowler to third
- H. Bader: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, O'Neill to second on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bader struck out swinging
- Chris Stratton relieved Trevor Williams
- K. Wong: Ball, Wong popped out to third
- End of the 4th (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Williams Pitching:
- T. O'Neill: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Neill walked
- H. Bader: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Bader hit by pitch, O'Neill to second
- K. Wong: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Wong popped out to shortstop
- T. Edman: Edman grounded out to second, O'Neill to third, Bader to second
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Goldschmidt lined out to third
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Wainwright Pitching:
- J. Bell: Foul, Bell singled to deep right
- C. Moran: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Moran singled to deep right, Bell to second
- P. Evans: Ball, Ball, Evans hit by pitch, Bell to third, Moran to second
- G. Heredia: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Heredia struck out looking
- J. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Murphy walked, Bell scored, Moran to third, Evans to second
- C. Tucker: Tucker popped out to shortstop
- K. Newman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Newman grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Williams Pitching:
- M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Carpenter struck out looking
- Y. Molina: Strike looking, Molina grounded out to third
- D. Fowler: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Fowler struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Williams Pitching:
- K. Wong: Strike looking, Foul, Wong grounded out to shortstop
- T. Edman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Edman grounded out to second
- P. Goldschmidt: Foul, Foul, Goldschmidt homered to left
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, Foul, DeJong flied out to deep right
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Newman SS
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|2 B. Reynolds LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|3 A. Frazier 2B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|4 J. Bell 1B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|5 C. Moran DH
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|6 P. Evans 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 G. Heredia CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 J. Murphy C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 C. Tucker RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Wong 2B
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|2 T. Edman 3B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|3 P. Goldschmidt 1B
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.667
|4 P. DeJong SS
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|5 M. Carpenter DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|6 Y. Molina C
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|7 D. Fowler RF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|8 T. O'Neill LF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|9 H. Bader CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Chris Archer
|Shoulder
|02-28-2021Out for the season
|Jameson Taillon
|Elbow
|02-28-2021Out for the season
|Gregory Polanco
|Not Injury Related
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Luke Maile
|Finger
|09-30-2020Out for the season
|Keone Kela
|Undisclosed
|07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|JT Riddle
|Abdomen
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Kevin Kramer
|Hip
|10-31-2020Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brad Miller
|Ankle
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Alex Reyes
|Illness
|07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
|Ricardo Sanchez
|Illness
|07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|Giovanny Gallegos
|Not Injury Related
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
|Genesis Cabrera
|Illness
|07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
|John Brebbia
|Elbow
|06-30-2021Out for the season
|Elehuris Montero
|Illness
|07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25