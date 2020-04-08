Wilmer Font Undisclosed 07-24-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25

Brandon Drury Undisclosed 07-24-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25

Chase Anderson Oblique 07-31-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Yennsy Diaz Lat 07-24-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25

Jonathan Davis Undisclosed 07-24-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25

Julian Merryweather Oblique 07-24-2020 Probable for Jul 25

Hector Perez Undisclosed 07-24-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25

Elvis Luciano Undisclosed 07-24-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25