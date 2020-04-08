GAMETRACKER
6 R. Grichuk 1: 80 mph Slider Grichuk lined out to center 0-0 5 T. Shaw 3: 79 mph Slider Shaw struck out looking 0-3 2: 85 mph Cutter Foul 0-2 1: 91 mph Fastball Foul 0-1 4 V. Guerrero 6: 91 mph Fastball Guerrero singled to right, Gurriel to second 3-2 5: 91 mph Fastball Foul 3-2 4: 80 mph Slider Ball 3-1 3: 90 mph Fastball Foul 2-1 2: 80 mph Slider Ball 2-0 1: 78 mph Slider Ball 1-0 3 L. Gurriel 3: 79 mph Changeup Gurriel singled to left 1-1 2: 79 mph Changeup Ball 1-1 1: 83 mph Cutter Strike looking 0-1 2 C. Biggio 2: 71 mph Curveball Biggio flied out to deep right 1-0 1: 71 mph Curveball Ball 1-0
No runs scored
LAST OUT
- R. Grichuk CFGrichuk lined out to center
DUE UPBOTTOM 6TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Bichette SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|0.0
|C. Biggio 2B
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.875
|1.375
|2.0
|L. Gurriel LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|V. Guerrero DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|1.0
|T. Shaw 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.200
|.429
|.400
|.829
|0.5
|R. Grichuk CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|.286
|.286
|.571
|1.0
|T. Hernandez RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|.167
|.400
|.567
|0.0
|R. McGuire C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|S. Espinal 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Grichuk, T. Hernandez 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Wendle
- DP - (Biggio-Bichette-Shaw)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Bichette SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|0.0
|C. Biggio 2B
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.875
|1.375
|2.0
|L. Gurriel LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|V. Guerrero DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|1.0
|T. Shaw 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.200
|.429
|.400
|.829
|0.5
|R. Grichuk CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|.286
|.286
|.571
|1.0
|T. Hernandez RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|.167
|.400
|.567
|0.0
|R. McGuire C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|S. Espinal 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|Total
|23
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Grichuk, T. Hernandez 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Wendle
- DP - (Biggio-Bichette-Shaw)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Shoemaker
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.60
|13.5
|Total
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Yarbrough
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.94
|10.5
|C. Roe
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|-0.5
|Total
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Shoemaker 61-40
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Shoemaker 6-2
- Batters Faced - M. Shoemaker 17
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Yarbrough 69-49, C. Roe 10-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Yarbrough 10-5, C. Roe 1-0
- Batters Faced - R. Yarbrough 21, C. Roe 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|M. Brosseau 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Martinez 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|H. Renfroe LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Robertson 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Smith C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Zunino C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Bass RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Cole SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Dolis RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Gaviglio RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Giles RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Hatch SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Kay SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Moran RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Roark SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Romano RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Ryu SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Thornton SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Waguespack SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Yamaguchi SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Alvarado RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Anderson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Beeks RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Chirinos SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|O. Drake RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Fairbanks RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Glasnow SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Kittredge RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Loup RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Morton SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Richards SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Snell SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Thompson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
No runs scored
- R. Yarbrough Pitching:
- C. Biggio: Ball, Biggio flied out to deep right
- L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Gurriel singled to left
- Chaz Roe relieved Ryan Yarbrough
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Guerrero singled to right, Gurriel to second
- T. Shaw: Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Shaw struck out looking
- R. Grichuk: Grichuk lined out to center
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Shoemaker Pitching:
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Margot struck out swinging
- K. Kiermaier: Strike (foul tip), Kiermaier flied out to deep left
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Yarbrough Pitching:
- C. Biggio: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Biggio singled to right
- L. Gurriel: Gurriel grounded out to shortstop, Biggio to second
- V. Guerrero: Foul, Guerrero lined out to center
- T. Shaw: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Shaw walked
- R. Grichuk: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Grichuk reached on an infield single to shortstop, Biggio to third, Shaw to second
- T. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Hernandez flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Shoemaker Pitching:
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Margot popped out to shortstop
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Kiermaier grounded out to third
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Adames popped out to catcher
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Yarbrough Pitching:
- B. Bichette: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Bichette grounded out to second
- C. Biggio: Biggio singled to center
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Gurriel flied out to deep left
- V. Guerrero: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Guerrero grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Shoemaker Pitching:
- J. Choi: Choi grounded out to first
- B. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Lowe reached on an infield single to third
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Diaz singled to right center, Lowe to third
- Y. Tsutsugo: Pickoff attempt to first, Tsutsugo popped out to shortstop
- J. Wendle: Strike looking, Wendle lined out to third
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Bichette SS
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|2 C. Biggio 2B
|5
|2
|3
|1
|.400
|3 L. Gurriel LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 V. Guerrero DH
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|5 T. Shaw 1B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|6 R. Grichuk CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|7 T. Hernandez RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|8 R. McGuire C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 S. Espinal 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Choi 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|2 B. Lowe LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|3 Y. Diaz 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|4 Y. Tsutsugo DH
|4
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|5 J. Wendle 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 M. Margot RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|7 K. Kiermaier CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 W. Adames SS
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|9 M. Perez C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Wilmer Font
|Undisclosed
|07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|Brandon Drury
|Undisclosed
|07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|Chase Anderson
|Oblique
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Yennsy Diaz
|Lat
|07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|Jonathan Davis
|Undisclosed
|07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|Julian Merryweather
|Oblique
|07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
|Hector Perez
|Undisclosed
|07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|Elvis Luciano
|Undisclosed
|07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|Alek Manoah
|Undisclosed
|07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Austin Meadows
|Not Injury Related
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
|Brent Honeywell
|Elbow
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Joshua Lowe
|Shoulder
|07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
|Diego Castillo
|Paternity List
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Brendan McKay
|Undisclosed
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Randy Arozarena
|Undisclosed
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|Colin Poche
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season