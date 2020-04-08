GAMETRACKER
In between innings...
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 6R. Grichuk
    1: 80 mph SliderGrichuk lined out to center0-0
  • 5T. Shaw
    3: 79 mph SliderShaw struck out looking0-3
    2: 85 mph CutterFoul0-2
    1: 91 mph FastballFoul0-1
  • 4V. Guerrero
    6: 91 mph FastballGuerrero singled to right, Gurriel to second3-2
    5: 91 mph FastballFoul3-2
    4: 80 mph SliderBall3-1
    3: 90 mph FastballFoul2-1
    2: 80 mph SliderBall2-0
    1: 78 mph SliderBall1-0
  • 3L. Gurriel
    3: 79 mph ChangeupGurriel singled to left1-1
    2: 79 mph ChangeupBall1-1
    1: 83 mph CutterStrike looking0-1
  • 2C. Biggio
    2: 71 mph CurveballBiggio flied out to deep right1-0
    1: 71 mph CurveballBall1-0
No runs scored
BOTTOM 6TH
123456789RHE
TOR1-0
000000---050
TB0-1
000000---020
  • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, Florida
TORBlue Jays
TBRays
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
B. Bichette SS30000000.125.125.125.2500.0
C. Biggio 2B30200000.500.500.8751.3752.0
L. Gurriel LF30100002.333.333.333.6671.0
V. Guerrero DH30100002.250.250.250.5001.0
T. Shaw 1B20000112.200.429.400.8290.5
R. Grichuk CF30100002.286.286.286.5711.0
T. Hernandez RF20000003.200.167.400.5670.0
R. McGuire C20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
S. Espinal 3B20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
HITTERSAB
B. Bichette SS3
C. Biggio 2B3
L. Gurriel LF3
V. Guerrero DH3
T. Shaw 1B2
R. Grichuk CF3
T. Hernandez RF2
R. McGuire C2
S. Espinal 3B2
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Choi 1B20000000.000.333.000.3330.0
    B. Lowe LF20100010.250.400.250.6500.5
    Y. Diaz 3B10100100.200.429.200.6292.0
    Y. Tsutsugo DH20000003.167.286.667.9520.0
    J. Wendle 2B20000002.000.000.000.0000.0
    M. Margot RF20000010.000.286.000.286-0.5
    K. Kiermaier CF20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    W. Adames SS20000010.400.500.6001.100-0.5
    M. Perez C10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    J. Choi 1B2
    B. Lowe LF2
    Y. Diaz 3B1
    Y. Tsutsugo DH2
    J. Wendle 2B2
    M. Margot RF2
    K. Kiermaier CF2
    W. Adames SS2
    M. Perez C1
      BATTING
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Grichuk, T. Hernandez 2 (2)
      BATTING
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Wendle
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Biggio-Bichette-Shaw)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. Shoemaker5.02001300.000.6013.5
      PITCHERSIP
      M. Shoemaker5.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      R. Yarbrough5.14001100.000.9410.5
      C. Roe0.21000100.001.50-0.5
      PITCHERSIP
      R. Yarbrough5.1
      C. Roe0.2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. Shoemaker 61-40
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Shoemaker 6-2
      • Batters Faced - M. Shoemaker 17
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - R. Yarbrough 69-49, C. Roe 10-7
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Yarbrough 10-5, C. Roe 1-0
      • Batters Faced - R. Yarbrough 21, C. Roe 3
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      A. Alford CF.000.000.000.000
      D. Fisher LF.000.000.000.000
      D. Jansen C.000.000.000.000
      B. McKinney RF.000.000.000.000
      J. Panik 2B.000.000.000.000
      R. Tellez 1B.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      A. Alford CF
      D. Fisher LF
      D. Jansen C
      B. McKinney RF
      J. Panik 2B
      R. Tellez 1B
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      M. Brosseau 3B.000.000.000.000
      J. Martinez 1B.000.000.000.000
      H. Renfroe LF.000.000.000.000
      D. Robertson 3B.000.000.000.000
      K. Smith C.000.000.000.000
      M. Zunino C.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      M. Brosseau 3B
      J. Martinez 1B
      H. Renfroe LF
      D. Robertson 3B
      K. Smith C
      M. Zunino C
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      A. Bass RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Cole SP-0.00.000.00
      R. Dolis RP-0.00.000.00
      S. Gaviglio RP-0.00.000.00
      K. Giles RP-0.00.000.00
      T. Hatch SP-0.00.000.00
      A. Kay SP-0.00.000.00
      B. Moran RP-0.00.000.00
      T. Roark SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Romano RP-0.00.000.00
      H. Ryu SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Thornton SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Waguespack SP-0.00.000.00
      S. Yamaguchi SP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      A. Bass RP-
      A. Cole SP-
      R. Dolis RP-
      S. Gaviglio RP-
      K. Giles RP-
      T. Hatch SP-
      A. Kay SP-
      B. Moran RP-
      T. Roark SP-
      J. Romano RP-
      H. Ryu SP-
      T. Thornton SP-
      J. Waguespack SP-
      S. Yamaguchi SP-
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      J. Alvarado RP-0.00.000.00
      N. Anderson RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Beeks RP-0.00.000.00
      Y. Chirinos SP-0.00.000.00
      O. Drake RP-0.00.000.00
      P. Fairbanks RP-0.00.000.00
      T. Glasnow SP-0.00.000.00
      A. Kittredge RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Loup RP-0.00.000.00
      C. Morton SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Richards SP-0.00.000.00
      B. Snell SP-0.00.000.00
      R. Thompson RP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      J. Alvarado RP-
      N. Anderson RP-
      J. Beeks RP-
      Y. Chirinos SP-
      O. Drake RP-
      P. Fairbanks RP-
      T. Glasnow SP-
      A. Kittredge RP-
      A. Loup RP-
      C. Morton SP-
      T. Richards SP-
      B. Snell SP-
      R. Thompson RP-
          No runs scored
          • 6TH INNING
            • R. Yarbrough Pitching:
            • C. Biggio: Ball, Biggio flied out to deep right
            • L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Gurriel singled to left
            • Chaz Roe relieved Ryan Yarbrough
            • V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Guerrero singled to right, Gurriel to second
            • T. Shaw: Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Shaw struck out looking
            • R. Grichuk: Grichuk lined out to center
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • R. Yarbrough Pitching:
            • R. McGuire: Strike looking, McGuire grounded out to second
            • S. Espinal: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Espinal fouled out to right
            • B. Bichette: Strike looking, Foul, Bichette grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
            • M. Margot: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Margot struck out swinging
            • K. Kiermaier: Strike (foul tip), Kiermaier flied out to deep left
            • W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • R. Yarbrough Pitching:
            • C. Biggio: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Biggio singled to right
            • L. Gurriel: Gurriel grounded out to shortstop, Biggio to second
            • V. Guerrero: Foul, Guerrero lined out to center
            • T. Shaw: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Shaw walked
            • R. Grichuk: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Grichuk reached on an infield single to shortstop, Biggio to third, Shaw to second
            • T. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Hernandez flied out to deep center
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
            • Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked
            • Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Tsutsugo grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Diaz out at second
            • J. Wendle: Foul, Wendle grounded out to first
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • R. Yarbrough Pitching:
            • R. McGuire: Strike looking, McGuire grounded out to first
            • S. Espinal: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Espinal struck out swinging
            • B. Bichette: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Bichette grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
            • M. Perez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Perez flied out to deep right
            • J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Choi grounded out to first
            • B. Lowe: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • R. Yarbrough Pitching:
            • T. Shaw: Ball, Ball, Shaw grounded out to second
            • R. Grichuk: Grichuk flied out to center
            • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hernandez grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
            • M. Margot: Strike looking, Margot popped out to shortstop
            • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Kiermaier grounded out to third
            • W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Adames popped out to catcher
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • R. Yarbrough Pitching:
            • B. Bichette: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Bichette grounded out to second
            • C. Biggio: Biggio singled to center
            • L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Gurriel flied out to deep left
            • V. Guerrero: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Guerrero grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
            • J. Choi: Choi grounded out to first
            • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Lowe reached on an infield single to third
            • Y. Diaz: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Diaz singled to right center, Lowe to third
            • Y. Tsutsugo: Pickoff attempt to first, Tsutsugo popped out to shortstop
            • J. Wendle: Strike looking, Wendle lined out to third
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)

          TORBlue Jays
          TBRays
          • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, Florida
          TEAM STATS
          1-0
          .265
          AVG
          1
          HR
          6
          R
          3.00
          ERA
          0-1
          .152
          AVG
          1
          HR
          4
          R
          6.00
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          M. ShoemakerR
          0-0
          W-L
          0.0
          IP
          0.00
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          0.00
          WHIP
          R. YarbroughL
          0-0
          W-L
          0.0
          IP
          0.00
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          0.00
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .M. Shoemaker
          R
          0-0
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .R. Yarbrough
          L
          0-0
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 B. Bichette SS5100.200
          2 C. Biggio 2B5231.400
          3 L. Gurriel LF-----
          4 V. Guerrero DH5100.200
          5 T. Shaw 1B3100.333
          6 R. Grichuk CF4110.250
          7 T. Hernandez RF3110.333
          8 R. McGuire C-----
          9 S. Espinal 3B-----
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 J. Choi 1B0000-
          2 B. Lowe LF2000.000
          3 Y. Diaz 3B4000.000
          4 Y. Tsutsugo DH4121.250
          5 J. Wendle 2B-----
          6 M. Margot RF3000.000
          7 K. Kiermaier CF4000.000
          8 W. Adames SS3210.667
          9 M. Perez C-----
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Wilmer FontUndisclosed07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
          Brandon DruryUndisclosed07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
          Chase AndersonOblique07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
          Yennsy DiazLat07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
          Jonathan DavisUndisclosed07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
          Julian MerryweatherOblique07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
          Hector PerezUndisclosed07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
          Elvis LucianoUndisclosed07-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
          Alek ManoahUndisclosed07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Austin MeadowsNot Injury Related07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
          Brent HoneywellElbow08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
          Joshua LoweShoulder07-24-2020Probable for Jul 25
          Diego CastilloPaternity List07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
          Brendan McKayUndisclosed07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
          Randy ArozarenaUndisclosed08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
          Colin PocheElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
