bot 9th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
- PITCHER1.2 IP, SO, 26 P
- BATTER0-3, SO
7 A. Verdugo 1: 93 mph Fastball Strike swinging 0-1 6 C. Vazquez 2: 86 mph Slider Vazquez singled to shallow right 1-0 1: 93 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 0 K. Pillar 6: 85 mph Changeup Pillar struck out swinging 2-3 5: 94 mph Fastball Foul 2-2 4: 85 mph Changeup Ball 2-2 3: 92 mph Fastball Foul 1-2 2: 93 mph Fastball Ball 1-1 1: 92 mph Fastball Strike swinging 0-1 4 X. Bogaerts 2: 93 mph Fastball Bogaerts grounded out to shortstop 0-1 1: 84 mph Slider Strike looking 0-1 9TH INNING Davis doubled to deep center, Alberto scored 6 4 6TH INNING Bogaerts singled to shallow left, Devers and Bradley scored 5 4 5TH INNING Pillar homered to left 5 2 4TH INNING Santander homered to right, Sisco scored 5 1 Hays hit sacrifice fly to center, Nunez scored, Sisco to third 3 1 3RD INNING Iglesias doubled to left center, Santander scored 2 1 2ND INNING Vazquez homered to left 1 1 1ST INNING Ruiz homered to right, Iglesias scored 1 0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Hays CF
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.182
|.286
|.182
|.468
|0.5
|A. Santander RF-LF
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.273
|.333
|.727
|1.061
|9.0
|J. Iglesias SS
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.538
|.538
|.769
|1.308
|8.0
|R. Ruiz 3B
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|.333
|1.000
|1.333
|8.0
|H. Alberto 2B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.500
|.571
|.583
|1.155
|3.5
|C. Davis 1B
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.091
|.167
|.182
|.348
|3.0
|R. Nunez DH
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.231
|.231
|.385
|.615
|1.0
|C. Sisco C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|.000
|.750
|.000
|.750
|4.0
|D. Stewart LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|1.0
|C. Mullins PR-RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|0.0
- 2B - J. Iglesias 2 (3), C. Davis
- HR - A. Santander, R. Ruiz (2)
- SF - A. Hays
- SH - D. Stewart
- RBI - A. Hays, A. Santander 2 (4), J. Iglesias (2), R. Ruiz 2 (3), C. Davis
- 2-Out RBI - A. Santander 2 (2), R. Ruiz 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Iglesias, H. Alberto, C. Davis, R. Nunez
- 2B - R. Devers
- HR - K. Pillar, C. Vazquez
- RBI - X. Bogaerts 2 (3), K. Pillar (4), C. Vazquez (2)
- 2-Out RBI - X. Bogaerts 2 (2), C. Vazquez
- CS - A. Hays
- DP - (Ruiz-Alberto-Davis)
- E - J. Iglesias
- Outfield Assist - A. Verdugo
- DP - (Verdugo-Peraza)
|33
- 2B - J. Iglesias 2 (3), C. Davis
- HR - A. Santander, R. Ruiz (2)
- SF - A. Hays
- SH - D. Stewart
- RBI - A. Hays, A. Santander 2 (4), J. Iglesias (2), R. Ruiz 2 (3), C. Davis
- 2-Out RBI - A. Santander 2 (2), R. Ruiz 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Iglesias, H. Alberto, C. Davis, R. Nunez
- 2B - R. Devers
- HR - K. Pillar, C. Vazquez
- RBI - X. Bogaerts 2 (3), K. Pillar (4), C. Vazquez (2)
- 2-Out RBI - X. Bogaerts 2 (2), C. Vazquez
- CS - A. Hays
- DP - (Ruiz-Alberto-Davis)
- E - J. Iglesias
- Outfield Assist - A. Verdugo
- DP - (Verdugo-Peraza)
- Pitches-Strikes - W. LeBlanc 76-49, M. Castro 11-7, T. Scott 9-7, C. Sulser 26-18
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. LeBlanc 7-6, M. Castro 2-1, T. Scott 3-0, C. Sulser 5-0
- Batters Faced - W. LeBlanc 21, M. Castro 3, T. Scott 3, C. Sulser 6
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Weber 65-42, C. Brewer 29-20, M. Walden 33-17, M. Barnes 24-13, A. Brice 16-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Weber 4-4, C. Brewer 1-0, M. Walden 3-0, M. Barnes 1-1, A. Brice 1-3
- Batters Faced - R. Weber 20, C. Brewer 6, M. Walden 8, M. Barnes 5, A. Brice 4
9TH INNING Davis doubled to deep center, Alberto scored 6 4 6TH INNING Bogaerts singled to shallow left, Devers and Bradley scored 5 4 5TH INNING Pillar homered to left 5 2 4TH INNING Santander homered to right, Sisco scored 5 1 Hays hit sacrifice fly to center, Nunez scored, Sisco to third 3 1 3RD INNING Iglesias doubled to left center, Santander scored 2 1 2ND INNING Vazquez homered to left 1 1 1ST INNING Ruiz homered to right, Iglesias scored 1 0
- Austin Brice relieved Matt Barnes
- R. Ruiz: Foul, Ball, Ruiz flied out to center
- H. Alberto: Alberto singled to shallow right center
- C. Davis: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis doubled to deep center, Alberto scored
- R. Nunez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Nunez flied into double play left to second, Davis out at second
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Matt Barnes relieved Marcus Walden
- C. Sisco: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Sisco walked
- D. Stewart: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Stewart walked, Sisco to second
- Cedric Mullins ran for D.J. Stewart
- A. Hays: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hays struck out swinging
- A. Santander: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Santander flied out to center
- J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Anthony Santander in left field
- Cedric Mullins in right field
- J. Bradley: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Bradley reached on an infield single to shortstop
- Cole Sulser relieved Tanner Scott
- J. Peraza: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Peraza grounded into double play third to second to first, Bradley out at second
- JD. Martinez: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Martinez safe at first on shortstop Iglesias fielding error
- R. Devers: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Devers grounded out to first
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Walden Pitching:
- J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Iglesias doubled to center
- R. Ruiz: Ruiz grounded out to pitcher
- H. Alberto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Alberto walked
- C. Davis: Strike looking, Davis reached on fielder's choice to second, Iglesias to third, Alberto out at second
- R. Nunez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Marcus Walden relieved Colten Brewer
- D. Stewart: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stewart grounded out to shortstop
- A. Hays: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hays walked
- A. Santander: Santander lined out to center
- J. Iglesias: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Hays caught stealing second, catcher to second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. LeBlanc Pitching:
- J. Bradley: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Bradley reached on an infield single to second
- J. Peraza: Peraza popped out to first
- JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Martinez lined out to right
- R. Devers: Devers doubled to shallow left, Bradley to third
- Miguel Castro relieved Wade LeBlanc
- X. Bogaerts: Foul, Bogaerts singled to shallow left, Devers and Bradley scored
- K. Pillar: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Pillar reached on fielder's choice to third, Bogaerts out at second
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. LeBlanc Pitching:
- K. Pillar: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pillar homered to left
- C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Vazquez grounded out to third
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Ball, Verdugo grounded out to first
- M. Chavis: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chavis struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Weber Pitching:
- R. Nunez: Foul, Nunez singled to left
- C. Sisco: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sisco walked, Nunez to second
- D. Stewart: Stewart hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Nunez to third, Sisco to second
- A. Hays: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Hays hit sacrifice fly to center, Nunez scored, Sisco to third
- A. Santander: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Santander homered to right, Sisco scored
- Colten Brewer relieved Ryan Weber
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Iglesias singled to right
- R. Ruiz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ruiz walked, Iglesias to second
- H. Alberto: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Alberto struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Weber Pitching:
- A. Santander: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Santander walked
- J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Iglesias doubled to left center, Santander scored
- R. Ruiz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ruiz popped out to third
- H. Alberto: Ball, Alberto flied out to left
- C. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Davis lined out to left
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- W. LeBlanc Pitching:
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Bogaerts fouled out to right
- K. Pillar: Ball, Pillar flied out to deep center
- C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Ball, Vazquez homered to left
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul tip, Verdugo struck out on foul tip
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Weber Pitching:
- A. Hays: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hays flied out to shallow left
- A. Santander: Santander lined out to center
- J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Iglesias singled to right
- R. Ruiz: Ruiz homered to right, Iglesias scored
- H. Alberto: Alberto reached on bunt single to pitcher
- C. Davis: Davis grounded out to second
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Hays CF
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|2 A. Santander RF
|7
|2
|2
|0
|.286
|3 J. Iglesias SS
|8
|3
|1
|0
|.375
|4 R. Ruiz 3B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|5 H. Alberto 2B
|8
|4
|1
|0
|.500
|6 C. Davis 1B
|6
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|7 R. Nunez DH
|8
|2
|3
|0
|.250
|8 C. Sisco C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 D. Stewart LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Peraza 2B
|9
|4
|2
|0
|.444
|2 J. Martinez DH
|9
|5
|3
|0
|.556
|3 R. Devers 3B
|9
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|4 X. Bogaerts SS
|6
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|5 K. Pillar RF
|5
|3
|3
|0
|.600
|6 C. Vazquez C
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|7 A. Verdugo LF
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.750
|8 M. Chavis 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|9 J. Bradley CF
|8
|5
|2
|0
|.625
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Hunter Harvey
|Elbow
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Trey Mancini
|Abdomen
|10-31-2020Out for the season
|Dillon Tate
|Forearm
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Richie Martin
|Wrist
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|John Means
|Arm
|07-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 30
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Dustin Pedroia
|Knee
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Chris Sale
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Illness
|08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
|Josh Taylor
|Not Injury Related
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Darwinzon Hernandez
|Not Injury Related
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27