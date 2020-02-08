GAMETRACKER
  • 6C. Vazquez
    2: 86 mph SliderVazquez singled to shallow right1-0
    1: 93 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 0K. Pillar
    6: 85 mph ChangeupPillar struck out swinging2-3
    5: 94 mph FastballFoul2-2
    4: 85 mph ChangeupBall2-2
    3: 92 mph FastballFoul1-2
    2: 93 mph FastballBall1-1
    1: 92 mph FastballStrike swinging0-1
  • 4X. Bogaerts
    2: 93 mph FastballBogaerts grounded out to shortstop0-1
    1: 84 mph SliderStrike looking0-1
  • 9TH INNING
    		Davis doubled to deep center, Alberto scored64
  • 6TH INNING
    		Bogaerts singled to shallow left, Devers and Bradley scored54
  • 5TH INNING
    		Pillar homered to left52
  • 4TH INNING
    		Santander homered to right, Sisco scored51
    		Hays hit sacrifice fly to center, Nunez scored, Sisco to third31
  • 3RD INNING
    		Iglesias doubled to left center, Santander scored21
  • 2ND INNING
    		Vazquez homered to left11
  • 1ST INNING
    		Ruiz homered to right, Iglesias scored10
LAST OUT
DUE UPBOTTOM 9TH
    123456789RHE
    BAL1-1
    		2013000017101
    BOS1-1
    		010012000470
    • Fenway ParkBoston, Massachusetts
    BALOrioles
    BOSRed Sox
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Hays CF30010113.182.286.182.4680.5
    A. Santander RF-LF42121103.273.333.7271.0619.0
    J. Iglesias SS51410002.538.538.7691.3088.0
    R. Ruiz 3B41121102.250.3331.0001.3338.0
    H. Alberto 2B41200113.500.571.5831.1553.5
    C. Davis 1B50110004.091.167.182.3483.0
    R. Nunez DH51100023.231.231.385.6151.0
    C. Sisco C11000300.000.750.000.7504.0
    D. Stewart LF20000101.000.333.000.3331.0
    C. Mullins PR-RF00000000.000.250.000.2500.0
    HITTERSAB
    A. Hays CF3
    A. Santander RF-LF4
    J. Iglesias SS5
    R. Ruiz 3B4
    H. Alberto 2B4
    C. Davis 1B5
    R. Nunez DH5
    C. Sisco C1
    D. Stewart LF2
    C. Mullins PR-RF0
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      J. Peraza 2B40000002.308.308.462.7690.0
      J. Martinez DH40000011.385.467.5381.005-0.5
      R. Devers 3B41100001.077.143.154.2973.0
      X. Bogaerts SS40120000.200.200.200.4003.0
      K. Pillar RF31111001.500.5001.0001.5006.0
      A. Benintendi PH10000010.000.167.000.167-0.5
      C. Vazquez C41211000.571.6251.1431.7687.0
      A. Verdugo LF30000010.429.429.429.857-0.5
      M. Chavis 1B30000020.000.125.000.125-1.0
      J. Bradley CF31200000.636.667.8181.4853.0
      HITTERSAB
      J. Peraza 2B4
      J. Martinez DH4
      R. Devers 3B4
      X. Bogaerts SS4
      K. Pillar RF3
      A. Benintendi PH1
      C. Vazquez C4
      A. Verdugo LF3
      M. Chavis 1B3
      J. Bradley CF3
        BATTING
        • 2B - J. Iglesias 2 (3), C. Davis
        • HR - A. Santander, R. Ruiz (2)
        • SF - A. Hays
        • SH - D. Stewart
        • RBI - A. Hays, A. Santander 2 (4), J. Iglesias (2), R. Ruiz 2 (3), C. Davis
        • 2-Out RBI - A. Santander 2 (2), R. Ruiz 2 (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Iglesias, H. Alberto, C. Davis, R. Nunez
        BATTING
        • 2B - R. Devers
        • HR - K. Pillar, C. Vazquez
        • RBI - X. Bogaerts 2 (3), K. Pillar (4), C. Vazquez (2)
        • 2-Out RBI - X. Bogaerts 2 (2), C. Vazquez
        BASERUNNING
        • CS - A. Hays
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Ruiz-Alberto-Davis)
        • E - J. Iglesias
        FIELDING
        • Outfield Assist - A. Verdugo
        • DP - (Verdugo-Peraza)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        W. LeBlanc5.24440426.350.719.0
        M. Castro0.21000000.001.00-1.0
        T. Scott0.21000000.001.50-1.0
        C. Sulser1.21000100.000.602.5
        PITCHERSIP
        W. LeBlanc5.2
        M. Castro0.2
        T. Scott0.2
        C. Sulser1.2
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        R. Weber3.266630214.732.45-6.0
        C. Brewer1.11001200.001.502.0
        M. Walden2.01002100.001.503.5
        M. Barnes1.00002100.002.001.5
        A. Brice1.02110009.001.500.0
        PITCHERSIP
        R. Weber3.2
        C. Brewer1.1
        M. Walden2.0
        M. Barnes1.0
        A. Brice1.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - W. LeBlanc 76-49, M. Castro 11-7, T. Scott 9-7, C. Sulser 26-18
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. LeBlanc 7-6, M. Castro 2-1, T. Scott 3-0, C. Sulser 5-0
        • Batters Faced - W. LeBlanc 21, M. Castro 3, T. Scott 3, C. Sulser 6
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - R. Weber 65-42, C. Brewer 29-20, M. Walden 33-17, M. Barnes 24-13, A. Brice 16-11
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Weber 4-4, C. Brewer 1-0, M. Walden 3-0, M. Barnes 1-1, A. Brice 1-3
        • Batters Faced - R. Weber 20, C. Brewer 6, M. Walden 8, M. Barnes 5, A. Brice 4
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        P. Severino C6010012.167.286.167.452
        D. Smith LF1000000.000.000.000.000
        P. Valaika 2B5110001.200.200.200.400
        A. Velazquez SS1000001.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        P. Severino C6
        D. Smith LF1
        P. Valaika 2B5
        A. Velazquez SS1
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Arauz SS1000000.000.000.000.000
        T. Lin 2B3010000.333.333.333.667
        J. Lucroy C.000.000.000.000
        M. Moreland 1B.000.000.000.000
        K. Plawecki C.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        J. Arauz SS1
        T. Lin 2B3
        J. Lucroy C
        M. Moreland 1B
        K. Plawecki C
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        S. Armstrong RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Bleier RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Carroll RP-0.00.000.00
        A. Cobb SP-0.00.000.00
        P. Fry RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Givens RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Hess SP0-003.09.00730112.67
        T. Lakins RP0-002.09.00520032.50
        T. Milone SP0-103.012.00440352.33
        E. Phillips RP-0.00.000.00
        K. Stewart SP-0.00.000.00
        A. Wojciechowski SP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        S. Armstrong RP-
        R. Bleier RP-
        C. Carroll RP-
        A. Cobb SP-
        P. Fry RP-
        M. Givens RP-
        D. Hess SP0-0
        T. Lakins RP0-0
        T. Milone SP0-1
        E. Phillips RP-
        K. Stewart SP-
        A. Wojciechowski SP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        R. Brasier RP-0.00.000.00
        N. Eovaldi SP1-006.01.50510141.00
        Z. Godley SP-0.00.000.00
        M. Hall RP-0.00.000.00
        H. Hembree RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Osich RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Perez SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Springs RP-0.00.000.00
        P. Valdez RP0-002.00.00000020.00
        B. Workman RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        R. Brasier RP-
        N. Eovaldi SP1-0
        Z. Godley SP-
        M. Hall RP-
        H. Hembree RP-
        J. Osich RP-
        M. Perez SP-
        J. Springs RP-
        P. Valdez RP0-0
        B. Workman RP-
            MLB Scores