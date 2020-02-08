GAMETRACKER
8 W. Calhoun 7: 85 mph Slider Calhoun flied out to center 3-2 6: 83 mph Slider Ball 3-2 5: 84 mph Slider Foul 2-2 4: 84 mph Slider Foul 2-2 3: 89 mph Slider Ball 2-1 2: 88 mph Slider Ball 1-1 1: 95 mph Fastball Strike looking 0-1 7 R. Chirinos 4: 84 mph Slider Chirinos struck out swinging 1-3 3: 85 mph Slider Ball 1-2 2: 95 mph Fastball Strike swinging 0-2 1: 83 mph Slider Strike swinging 0-1 6 T. Frazier 4: 87 mph Changeup Frazier struck out looking 1-3 3: 83 mph Slider Foul 1-2 2: 93 mph Fastball Ball 1-1 1: 85 mph Slider Strike looking 0-1 4TH INNING McMahon hit sacrifice fly to center, Blackmon scored 2 2 Story homered to right, Dahl scored 1 2 3RD INNING Solak singled to shallow right, Refsnyder scored, Andrus to second 0 2 2ND INNING Gallo homered to left 0 1
LAST OUT
- W. Calhoun DHCalhoun flied out to center
DUE UPTOP 8TH
- 1D. Dahl CF0-2, R, BB, SO
R H RBI HR AVG 1 4 1 0 .364
- 2T. Story SS2-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 HR, BB
R H RBI HR AVG 2 3 3 2 .333
- 3C. Blackmon DH1-3, R
R H RBI HR AVG 2 1 0 0 .091
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Dahl CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.364
|.417
|.455
|.871
|1.5
|T. Story SS
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|13.0
|C. Blackmon DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|.091
|.091
|.182
|2.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.455
|.250
|.705
|0.5
|D. Murphy 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|.286
|.167
|.452
|0.5
|R. McMahon 2B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.091
|.000
|.091
|0.0
|R. Tapia LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.143
|.000
|.143
|-0.5
|S. Hilliard RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.143
|.000
|.143
|0.5
|T. Wolters C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- HR - T. Story 2 (2)
- SF - R. McMahon
- RBI - T. Story 3 (3), R. McMahon (2)
- 2B - R. Refsnyder
- HR - J. Gallo
- RBI - N. Solak, J. Gallo (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Odor
- CS - T. Story
- DP - 2 (Arenado-McMahon-Murphy; Story-McMahon-Murphy)
- DP - 2 (Andrus-Odor-Refsnyder; Odor-Refsnyder)
- E - J. Palumbo
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Freeland
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|3.00
|1.17
|14.5
|Y. Almonte
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Kluber
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|J. Palumbo
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|13.50
|2.00
|1.0
|J. Chavez
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|5.0
|N. Goody
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6.75
|2.25
|-2.5
|I. Gibaut
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 80-51, Y. Almonte 15-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 8-3, Y. Almonte 0-1
- Batters Faced - K. Freeland 23, Y. Almonte 3
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Kluber 18-11, J. Palumbo 44-29, J. Chavez 24-15, N. Goody 12-7, I. Gibaut 14-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Palumbo 2-2, J. Chavez 1-2, N. Goody 1-2, I. Gibaut 2-0
- Batters Faced - C. Kluber 3, J. Palumbo 11, J. Chavez 5, N. Goody 4, I. Gibaut 4
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|D. Butera C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Diaz C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Fuentes 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|G. Hampson 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Kemp LF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.400
|.250
|.650
|C. Owings 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Bard RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|W. Davis RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.50
|P. Diehl RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.71
|C. Gonzalez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Goudeau RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Gray SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hoffman SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Kinley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Marquez SP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|1.59
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|0.88
|J. Pazos RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Senzatela SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|K. Allard SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Farrell RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Gibson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hernandez RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.00
|J. Leclerc RP
|0-0
|1
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.00
|J. Lyles SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Lynn SP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|1.00
|M. Minor SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Volquez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Dahl CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.364
|.417
|.455
|.871
|1.5
|T. Story SS
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|13.0
|C. Blackmon DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|.091
|.091
|.182
|2.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.455
|.250
|.705
|0.5
|D. Murphy 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|.286
|.167
|.452
|0.5
|R. McMahon 2B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.091
|.000
|.091
|0.0
|R. Tapia LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.143
|.000
|.143
|-0.5
|S. Hilliard RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.143
|.000
|.143
|0.5
|T. Wolters C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|23
|4
|5
|4
|2
|3
|7
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Andrus SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|.333
|.111
|.444
|1.0
|N. Solak LF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.286
|.286
|.571
|2.0
|D. Santana CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.083
|.083
|.167
|.250
|-1.0
|J. Gallo RF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|.417
|.600
|1.017
|6.5
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|.273
|.300
|.573
|0.0
|T. Frazier 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.143
|.400
|.143
|.543
|0.0
|R. Chirinos C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|.167
|.000
|.167
|0.5
|W. Calhoun DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. Refsnyder 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|3.0
|Total
|23
|2
|4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- HR - T. Story 2 (2)
- SF - R. McMahon
- RBI - T. Story 3 (3), R. McMahon (2)
- 2B - R. Refsnyder
- HR - J. Gallo
- RBI - N. Solak, J. Gallo (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Odor
- CS - T. Story
- DP - 2 (Arenado-McMahon-Murphy; Story-McMahon-Murphy)
- DP - 2 (Andrus-Odor-Refsnyder; Odor-Refsnyder)
- E - J. Palumbo
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Freeland
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|3.00
|1.17
|14.5
|Y. Almonte
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|Total
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Kluber
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|J. Palumbo
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|13.50
|2.00
|1.0
|J. Chavez
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|5.0
|N. Goody
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6.75
|2.25
|-2.5
|I. Gibaut
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|Total
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 80-51, Y. Almonte 15-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 8-3, Y. Almonte 0-1
- Batters Faced - K. Freeland 23, Y. Almonte 3
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Kluber 18-11, J. Palumbo 44-29, J. Chavez 24-15, N. Goody 12-7, I. Gibaut 14-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Palumbo 2-2, J. Chavez 1-2, N. Goody 1-2, I. Gibaut 2-0
- Batters Faced - C. Kluber 3, J. Palumbo 11, J. Chavez 5, N. Goody 4, I. Gibaut 4
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|D. Butera C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Diaz C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Fuentes 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|G. Hampson 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Kemp LF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.400
|.250
|.650
|C. Owings 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|S. Choo RF
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.125
|.222
|.125
|.347
|R. Guzman 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|S. Heineman RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|I. Kiner-Falefa 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.667
|1.500
|2.167
|J. Mathis C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Taveras CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Trevino C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Bard RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|W. Davis RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.50
|P. Diehl RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.71
|C. Gonzalez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Goudeau RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Gray SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hoffman SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Kinley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|G. Marquez SP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|1.59
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|0.88
|J. Pazos RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Senzatela SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|K. Allard SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Farrell RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Gibson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hernandez RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.00
|J. Leclerc RP
|0-0
|1
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.00
|J. Lyles SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Lynn SP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|1.00
|M. Minor SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Volquez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
4TH INNING McMahon hit sacrifice fly to center, Blackmon scored 2 2 Story homered to right, Dahl scored 1 2 3RD INNING Solak singled to shallow right, Refsnyder scored, Andrus to second 0 2 2ND INNING Gallo homered to left 0 1
- Yency Almonte relieved Kyle Freeland
- T. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Frazier struck out looking
- R. Chirinos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Chirinos struck out swinging
- W. Calhoun: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Calhoun flied out to center
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Nick Goody relieved Jesse Chavez
- T. Story: Ball, Story homered to left
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Blackmon flied out to deep left
- N. Arenado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Arenado struck out looking
- D. Murphy: Ball, Strike looking, Murphy reached on an infield single to third
- Ian Gibaut relieved Nick Goody
- R. McMahon: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Chavez Pitching:
- S. Hilliard: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Hilliard walked
- T. Wolters: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Wolters lined into double play second to first, Hilliard out at first
- D. Dahl: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Dahl flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- R. Refsnyder: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Refsnyder grounded out to pitcher
- El. Andrus: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Andrus grounded out to shortstop
- N. Solak: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Solak lined out to right
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Palumbo Pitching:
- D. Dahl: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Dahl walked
- T. Story: Ball, Ball, Story homered to right, Dahl scored
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Blackmon singled to right
- N. Arenado: Arenado singled to deep center, Blackmon to second
- D. Murphy: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Murphy reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Blackmon to third, Arenado to second on Palumbo throwing error
- Jesse Chavez relieved Joe Palumbo
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, McMahon hit sacrifice fly to center, Blackmon scored
- R. Tapia: Tapia grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Murphy out at second
- Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Palumbo Pitching:
- R. Tapia: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Tapia struck out looking
- S. Hilliard: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hilliard struck out swinging
- T. Wolters: Strike looking, Ball, Wolters flied out to left
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- R. Refsnyder: Ball, Strike swinging, Refsnyder doubled to center
- El. Andrus: Andrus reached on bunt single to pitcher, Refsnyder to third
- N. Solak: Ball, Strike looking, Solak singled to shallow right, Refsnyder scored, Andrus to second
- D. Santana: Ball, Santana grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Andrus to third, Solak out at second
- J. Gallo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gallo walked
- R. Odor: Strike looking, Odor popped out to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Joe Palumbo relieved Corey Kluber
- N. Arenado: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Arenado grounded out to pitcher
- D. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
- R. McMahon: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- J. Gallo: Ball, Gallo homered to left
- R. Odor: Odor lined out to second
- T. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Frazier struck out on foul tip
- R. Chirinos: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Chirinos walked
- W. Calhoun: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Calhoun struck out looking
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Kluber Pitching:
- D. Dahl: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Dahl struck out looking
- T. Story: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Story walked
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Strike looking, Story caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop, Ball, Blackmon popped out to second
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- El. Andrus: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Andrus flied out to deep center
- N. Solak: Ball, Strike looking, Solak fouled out to first
- D. Santana: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Santana struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. Dahl CF
|9
|4
|1
|0
|.444
|2 T. Story SS
|7
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|3 C. Blackmon DH
|8
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|4 N. Arenado 3B
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|5 D. Murphy 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|6 R. McMahon 2B
|7
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7 R. Tapia LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 S. Hilliard RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|9 T. Wolters C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Scott Oberg
|Back
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Peter Lambert
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Corey Kluber
|Shoulder
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Rafael Montero
|Elbow
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Joely Rodriguez
|Lat
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Hamstring
|07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
|Brett Martin
|Illness
|07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
|Brock Burke
|Shoulder
|02-28-2021Out for the season