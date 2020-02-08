GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
end 7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
7: In play
85 mph Slider
In between innings...
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 8W. Calhoun
    7: 85 mph SliderCalhoun flied out to center3-2
    6: 83 mph SliderBall3-2
    5: 84 mph SliderFoul2-2
    4: 84 mph SliderFoul2-2
    3: 89 mph SliderBall2-1
    2: 88 mph SliderBall1-1
    1: 95 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 7R. Chirinos
    4: 84 mph SliderChirinos struck out swinging1-3
    3: 85 mph SliderBall1-2
    2: 95 mph FastballStrike swinging0-2
    1: 83 mph SliderStrike swinging0-1
  • 6T. Frazier
    4: 87 mph ChangeupFrazier struck out looking1-3
    3: 83 mph SliderFoul1-2
    2: 93 mph FastballBall1-1
    1: 85 mph SliderStrike looking0-1
  • 4TH INNING
    		McMahon hit sacrifice fly to center, Blackmon scored22
    		Story homered to right, Dahl scored12
  • 3RD INNING
    		Solak singled to shallow right, Refsnyder scored, Andrus to second02
  • 2ND INNING
    		Gallo homered to left01
LAST OUT
DUE UPTOP 8TH
  • 1
    0-2, R, BB, SO
    RHRBIHRAVG
    1410.364
  • 2
    2-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 HR, BB
    RHRBIHRAVG
    2332.333
  • 3
    1-3, R
    RHRBIHRAVG
    2100.091
ADVERTISEMENT
Close in 10s
123456789RHE
COL1-1
0003010--450
TEX1-1
0110000--241
  • Globe Life FieldArlington, Texas
COLRockies
TEXRangers
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
D. Dahl CF21000110.364.417.455.8711.5
T. Story SS22232100.333.5001.0001.50013.0
C. Blackmon DH31100000.091.091.091.1822.0
N. Arenado 3B30100010.250.455.250.7050.5
D. Murphy 1B30100012.167.286.167.4520.5
R. McMahon 2B20010021.000.091.000.0910.0
R. Tapia LF30000012.000.143.000.143-0.5
S. Hilliard RF20000110.000.143.000.1430.5
T. Wolters C30000001.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
D. Dahl CF2
T. Story SS2
C. Blackmon DH3
N. Arenado 3B3
D. Murphy 1B3
R. McMahon 2B2
R. Tapia LF3
S. Hilliard RF2
T. Wolters C3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    E. Andrus SS30100000.111.333.111.4441.0
    N. Solak LF30110000.286.286.286.5712.0
    D. Santana CF30000022.083.083.167.250-1.0
    J. Gallo RF21111110.300.417.6001.0176.5
    R. Odor 2B30000002.200.273.300.5730.0
    T. Frazier 3B20000120.143.400.143.5430.0
    R. Chirinos C20000111.000.167.000.1670.5
    W. Calhoun DH30000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    R. Refsnyder 1B21100000.500.5001.0001.5003.0
    HITTERSAB
    E. Andrus SS3
    N. Solak LF3
    D. Santana CF3
    J. Gallo RF2
    R. Odor 2B3
    T. Frazier 3B2
    R. Chirinos C2
    W. Calhoun DH3
    R. Refsnyder 1B2
      BATTING
      • HR - T. Story 2 (2)
      • SF - R. McMahon
      • RBI - T. Story 3 (3), R. McMahon (2)
      BATTING
      • 2B - R. Refsnyder
      • HR - J. Gallo
      • RBI - N. Solak, J. Gallo (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Odor
      BASERUNNING
      • CS - T. Story
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Arenado-McMahon-Murphy; Story-McMahon-Murphy)
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Andrus-Odor-Refsnyder; Odor-Refsnyder)
      • E - J. Palumbo
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      K. Freeland6.04223513.001.1714.5
      Y. Almonte1.00000200.000.004.0
      PITCHERSIP
      K. Freeland6.0
      Y. Almonte1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      C. Kluber1.00001100.001.002.5
      J. Palumbo2.033314113.502.001.0
      J. Chavez2.00001000.000.335.0
      N. Goody0.22110116.752.25-2.5
      I. Gibaut1.10000100.000.003.5
      PITCHERSIP
      C. Kluber1.0
      J. Palumbo2.0
      J. Chavez2.0
      N. Goody0.2
      I. Gibaut1.1
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 80-51, Y. Almonte 15-10
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 8-3, Y. Almonte 0-1
      • Batters Faced - K. Freeland 23, Y. Almonte 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - C. Kluber 18-11, J. Palumbo 44-29, J. Chavez 24-15, N. Goody 12-7, I. Gibaut 14-9
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Palumbo 2-2, J. Chavez 1-2, N. Goody 1-2, I. Gibaut 2-0
      • Batters Faced - C. Kluber 3, J. Palumbo 11, J. Chavez 5, N. Goody 4, I. Gibaut 4
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      D. Butera C.000.000.000.000
      E. Diaz C.000.000.000.000
      J. Fuentes 3B.000.000.000.000
      G. Hampson 2B.000.000.000.000
      M. Kemp LF4011011.250.400.250.650
      C. Owings 2B.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      D. Butera C
      E. Diaz C
      J. Fuentes 3B
      G. Hampson 2B
      M. Kemp LF4
      C. Owings 2B
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      S. Choo RF8011013.125.222.125.347
      R. Guzman 1B.000.000.000.000
      S. Heineman RF.000.000.000.000
      I. Kiner-Falefa 3B2010010.500.6671.5002.167
      J. Mathis C.000.000.000.000
      L. Taveras CF.000.000.000.000
      J. Trevino C.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      S. Choo RF8
      R. Guzman 1B
      S. Heineman RF
      I. Kiner-Falefa 3B2
      J. Mathis C
      L. Taveras CF
      J. Trevino C
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      D. Bard RP-0.00.000.00
      W. Davis RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Diaz RP0-002.00.00100020.50
      P. Diehl RP-0.00.000.00
      C. Estevez RP0-002.10.00200211.71
      C. Gonzalez SP-0.00.000.00
      A. Goudeau RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Gray SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Hoffman SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Kinley RP-0.00.000.00
      G. Marquez SP0-105.21.59210360.88
      J. Pazos RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Senzatela SP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      D. Bard RP-
      W. Davis RP-
      J. Diaz RP0-0
      P. Diehl RP-
      C. Estevez RP0-0
      C. Gonzalez SP-
      A. Goudeau RP-
      J. Gray SP-
      J. Hoffman SP-
      T. Kinley RP-
      G. Marquez SP0-1
      J. Pazos RP-
      A. Senzatela SP-
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      K. Allard SP-0.00.000.00
      L. Farrell RP-0.00.000.00
      K. Gibson SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Hernandez RP0-001.00.00100122.00
      J. Leclerc RP0-011.00.00000121.00
      J. Lyles SP-0.00.000.00
      L. Lynn SP1-006.00.00200491.00
      M. Minor SP-0.00.000.00
      E. Volquez RP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      K. Allard SP-
      L. Farrell RP-
      K. Gibson SP-
      J. Hernandez RP0-0
      J. Leclerc RP0-0
      J. Lyles SP-
      L. Lynn SP1-0
      M. Minor SP-
      E. Volquez RP-
      In between innings...
      123456789RHE
      COL1-1
      		0003010--450
      TEX1-1
      		0110000--241
      • Globe Life FieldArlington, Texas
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      D. Dahl CF21000110.364.417.455.8711.5
      T. Story SS22232100.333.5001.0001.50013.0
      C. Blackmon DH31100000.091.091.091.1822.0
      N. Arenado 3B30100010.250.455.250.7050.5
      D. Murphy 1B30100012.167.286.167.4520.5
      R. McMahon 2B20010021.000.091.000.0910.0
      R. Tapia LF30000012.000.143.000.143-0.5
      S. Hilliard RF20000110.000.143.000.1430.5
      T. Wolters C30000001.000.000.000.0000.0
      Total234542376-----
      HITTERSAB
      D. Dahl CF2
      T. Story SS2
      C. Blackmon DH3
      N. Arenado 3B3
      D. Murphy 1B3
      R. McMahon 2B2
      R. Tapia LF3
      S. Hilliard RF2
      T. Wolters C3
      Total23
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        E. Andrus SS30100000.111.333.111.4441.0
        N. Solak LF30110000.286.286.286.5712.0
        D. Santana CF30000022.083.083.167.250-1.0
        J. Gallo RF21111110.300.417.6001.0176.5
        R. Odor 2B30000002.200.273.300.5730.0
        T. Frazier 3B20000120.143.400.143.5430.0
        R. Chirinos C20000111.000.167.000.1670.5
        W. Calhoun DH30000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
        R. Refsnyder 1B21100000.500.5001.0001.5003.0
        Total232421376-----
        HITTERSAB
        E. Andrus SS3
        N. Solak LF3
        D. Santana CF3
        J. Gallo RF2
        R. Odor 2B3
        T. Frazier 3B2
        R. Chirinos C2
        W. Calhoun DH3
        R. Refsnyder 1B2
        Total23
          BATTING
          • HR - T. Story 2 (2)
          • SF - R. McMahon
          • RBI - T. Story 3 (3), R. McMahon (2)
          BATTING
          • 2B - R. Refsnyder
          • HR - J. Gallo
          • RBI - N. Solak, J. Gallo (2)
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Odor
          BASERUNNING
          • CS - T. Story
          FIELDING
          • DP - 2 (Arenado-McMahon-Murphy; Story-McMahon-Murphy)
          FIELDING
          • DP - 2 (Andrus-Odor-Refsnyder; Odor-Refsnyder)
          • E - J. Palumbo
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          K. Freeland6.04223513.001.1714.5
          Y. Almonte1.00000200.000.004.0
          Total7.0422371---
          PITCHERSIP
          K. Freeland6.0
          Y. Almonte1.0
          Total7.0
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          C. Kluber1.00001100.001.002.5
          J. Palumbo2.033314113.502.001.0
          J. Chavez2.00001000.000.335.0
          N. Goody0.22110116.752.25-2.5
          I. Gibaut1.10000100.000.003.5
          Total7.0544372---
          PITCHERSIP
          C. Kluber1.0
          J. Palumbo2.0
          J. Chavez2.0
          N. Goody0.2
          I. Gibaut1.1
          Total7.0
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 80-51, Y. Almonte 15-10
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 8-3, Y. Almonte 0-1
          • Batters Faced - K. Freeland 23, Y. Almonte 3
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - C. Kluber 18-11, J. Palumbo 44-29, J. Chavez 24-15, N. Goody 12-7, I. Gibaut 14-9
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Palumbo 2-2, J. Chavez 1-2, N. Goody 1-2, I. Gibaut 2-0
          • Batters Faced - C. Kluber 3, J. Palumbo 11, J. Chavez 5, N. Goody 4, I. Gibaut 4
          BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
          D. Butera C.000.000.000.000
          E. Diaz C.000.000.000.000
          J. Fuentes 3B.000.000.000.000
          G. Hampson 2B.000.000.000.000
          M. Kemp LF4011011.250.400.250.650
          C. Owings 2B.000.000.000.000
          BENCHAB
          D. Butera C
          E. Diaz C
          J. Fuentes 3B
          G. Hampson 2B
          M. Kemp LF4
          C. Owings 2B
          BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
          S. Choo RF8011013.125.222.125.347
          R. Guzman 1B.000.000.000.000
          S. Heineman RF.000.000.000.000
          I. Kiner-Falefa 3B2010010.500.6671.5002.167
          J. Mathis C.000.000.000.000
          L. Taveras CF.000.000.000.000
          J. Trevino C.000.000.000.000
          BENCHAB
          S. Choo RF8
          R. Guzman 1B
          S. Heineman RF
          I. Kiner-Falefa 3B2
          J. Mathis C
          L. Taveras CF
          J. Trevino C
          BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
          D. Bard RP-0.00.000.00
          W. Davis RP-0.00.000.00
          J. Diaz RP0-002.00.00100020.50
          P. Diehl RP-0.00.000.00
          C. Estevez RP0-002.10.00200211.71
          C. Gonzalez SP-0.00.000.00
          A. Goudeau RP-0.00.000.00
          J. Gray SP-0.00.000.00
          J. Hoffman SP-0.00.000.00
          T. Kinley RP-0.00.000.00
          G. Marquez SP0-105.21.59210360.88
          J. Pazos RP-0.00.000.00
          A. Senzatela SP-0.00.000.00
          BULLPENW-L
          D. Bard RP-
          W. Davis RP-
          J. Diaz RP0-0
          P. Diehl RP-
          C. Estevez RP0-0
          C. Gonzalez SP-
          A. Goudeau RP-
          J. Gray SP-
          J. Hoffman SP-
          T. Kinley RP-
          G. Marquez SP0-1
          J. Pazos RP-
          A. Senzatela SP-
          BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
          K. Allard SP-0.00.000.00
          L. Farrell RP-0.00.000.00
          K. Gibson SP-0.00.000.00
          J. Hernandez RP0-001.00.00100122.00
          J. Leclerc RP0-011.00.00000121.00
          J. Lyles SP-0.00.000.00
          L. Lynn SP1-006.00.00200491.00
          M. Minor SP-0.00.000.00
          E. Volquez RP-0.00.000.00
          BULLPENW-L
          K. Allard SP-
          L. Farrell RP-
          K. Gibson SP-
          J. Hernandez RP0-0
          J. Leclerc RP0-0
          J. Lyles SP-
          L. Lynn SP1-0
          M. Minor SP-
          E. Volquez RP-
          • 4TH INNING
            		McMahon hit sacrifice fly to center, Blackmon scored22
            		Story homered to right, Dahl scored12
          • 3RD INNING
            		Solak singled to shallow right, Refsnyder scored, Andrus to second02
          • 2ND INNING
            		Gallo homered to left01
          • 7TH INNING
            • I. Gibaut Pitching:
            • R. Tapia: Ball, Tapia grounded out to second
            • S. Hilliard: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Hilliard popped out to catcher
            • T. Wolters: Ball, Wolters grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Yency Almonte relieved Kyle Freeland
            • T. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Frazier struck out looking
            • R. Chirinos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Chirinos struck out swinging
            • W. Calhoun: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Calhoun flied out to center
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Nick Goody relieved Jesse Chavez
            • T. Story: Ball, Story homered to left
            • C. Blackmon: Ball, Blackmon flied out to deep left
            • N. Arenado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Arenado struck out looking
            • D. Murphy: Ball, Strike looking, Murphy reached on an infield single to third
            • Ian Gibaut relieved Nick Goody
            • R. McMahon: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Freeland Pitching:
            • D. Santana: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Santana struck out swinging
            • J. Gallo: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
            • R. Odor: Odor grounded bunt out to catcher
            • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • J. Chavez Pitching:
            • S. Hilliard: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Hilliard walked
            • T. Wolters: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Wolters lined into double play second to first, Hilliard out at first
            • D. Dahl: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Dahl flied out to deep left
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Freeland Pitching:
            • R. Refsnyder: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Refsnyder grounded out to pitcher
            • El. Andrus: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Andrus grounded out to shortstop
            • N. Solak: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Solak lined out to right
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • J. Palumbo Pitching:
            • D. Dahl: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Dahl walked
            • T. Story: Ball, Ball, Story homered to right, Dahl scored
            • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Blackmon singled to right
            • N. Arenado: Arenado singled to deep center, Blackmon to second
            • D. Murphy: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Murphy reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Blackmon to third, Arenado to second on Palumbo throwing error
            • Jesse Chavez relieved Joe Palumbo
            • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, McMahon hit sacrifice fly to center, Blackmon scored
            • R. Tapia: Tapia grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Murphy out at second
            • Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Freeland Pitching:
            • T. Frazier: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Frazier walked
            • R. Chirinos: Chirinos grounded into double play third to second to first, Frazier out at second
            • W. Calhoun: Strike looking, Calhoun grounded out to first
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
          • 3RD INNING
            • J. Palumbo Pitching:
            • R. Tapia: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Tapia struck out looking
            • S. Hilliard: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hilliard struck out swinging
            • T. Wolters: Strike looking, Ball, Wolters flied out to left
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Freeland Pitching:
            • R. Refsnyder: Ball, Strike swinging, Refsnyder doubled to center
            • El. Andrus: Andrus reached on bunt single to pitcher, Refsnyder to third
            • N. Solak: Ball, Strike looking, Solak singled to shallow right, Refsnyder scored, Andrus to second
            • D. Santana: Ball, Santana grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Andrus to third, Solak out at second
            • J. Gallo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gallo walked
            • R. Odor: Strike looking, Odor popped out to shortstop
            • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • Joe Palumbo relieved Corey Kluber
            • N. Arenado: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Arenado grounded out to pitcher
            • D. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
            • R. McMahon: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Freeland Pitching:
            • J. Gallo: Ball, Gallo homered to left
            • R. Odor: Odor lined out to second
            • T. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Frazier struck out on foul tip
            • R. Chirinos: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Chirinos walked
            • W. Calhoun: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Calhoun struck out looking
            • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • C. Kluber Pitching:
            • D. Dahl: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Dahl struck out looking
            • T. Story: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Story walked
            • C. Blackmon: Ball, Strike looking, Story caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop, Ball, Blackmon popped out to second
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Freeland Pitching:
            • El. Andrus: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Andrus flied out to deep center
            • N. Solak: Ball, Strike looking, Solak fouled out to first
            • D. Santana: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Santana struck out swinging
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          COLRockies
          TEXRangers
          • Globe Life FieldArlington, Texas
          TEAM STATS
          1-1
          .141
          AVG
          0
          HR
          3
          R
          1.59
          ERA
          1-1
          .177
          AVG
          0
          HR
          3
          R
          1.00
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          K. FreelandL
          0-0
          W-L
          0.0
          IP
          0.00
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          0.00
          WHIP
          C. KluberR
          0-0
          W-L
          0.0
          IP
          0.00
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          0.00
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .K. Freeland
          L
          0-0
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .C. Kluber
          R
          0-0
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 D. Dahl CF9410.444
          2 T. Story SS7100.143
          3 C. Blackmon DH8000.000
          4 N. Arenado 3B5100.200
          5 D. Murphy 1B3000.000
          6 R. McMahon 2B7010.000
          7 R. Tapia LF3000.000
          8 S. Hilliard RF4000.000
          9 T. Wolters C3000.000
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 E. Andrus SS6000.000
          2 N. Solak LF4100.250
          3 D. Santana CF9100.111
          4 J. Gallo RF8210.250
          5 R. Odor 2B7210.286
          6 T. Frazier 3B5100.200
          7 R. Chirinos C3000.000
          8 W. Calhoun DH4000.000
          9 R. Refsnyder 1B-----
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Scott ObergBack08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
          Peter LambertElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Corey KluberShoulder07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
          Rafael MonteroElbow08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
          Joely RodriguezLat07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
          Isiah Kiner-FalefaHamstring07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
          Brett MartinIllness07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
          Brock BurkeShoulder02-28-2021Out for the season
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
          Hide View
          MLB Scores