- W: J. Cisnero (1-0)L: M. Lorenzen (0-1)S: J. Jimenez (2)
- HR: DET - C. Cron (2), N. Goodrum (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|N. Goodrum SS
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|.308
|.500
|.808
|6.5
|J. Schoop 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.308
|.308
|.308
|.615
|-1.5
|M. Cabrera DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.091
|.231
|.364
|.594
|0.5
|C. Maybin PR-DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|C. Cron 1B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.364
|.462
|1.000
|1.462
|7.0
|C. Stewart LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.222
|.000
|.222
|-0.5
|b- J. Mercer PH-3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|H. Castro 3B-LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|0.0
|V. Reyes RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|2.5
|G. Greiner C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|J. Jones CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.300
|.300
|.600
|.900
|-1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|N. Goodrum SS
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|.308
|.500
|.808
|6.5
|J. Schoop 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.308
|.308
|.308
|.615
|-1.5
|M. Cabrera DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.091
|.231
|.364
|.594
|0.5
|C. Maybin PR-DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|C. Cron 1B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.364
|.462
|1.000
|1.462
|7.0
|C. Stewart LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.222
|.000
|.222
|-0.5
|b- J. Mercer PH-3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|H. Castro 3B-LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|0.0
|V. Reyes RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|2.5
|G. Greiner C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|J. Jones CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.300
|.300
|.600
|.900
|-1.0
|Total
|30
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|16
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
9TH INNING Aquino doubled to left center, Galvis scored 2 2 Cron homered to right, Maybin scored 2 1 5TH INNING Votto singled to center, Jankowski scored, Winker to third 1 1 3RD INNING Goodrum homered to right center 1 0
- Michael Lorenzen relieved Pedro Strop
- M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Cabrera walked
- Cameron Maybin ran for Miguel Cabrera
- C. Cron: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Cron homered to right, Maybin scored
- J. Mercer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Mercer grounded out to shortstop
- H. Castro: Strike looking, Castro grounded out to pitcher
- V. Reyes: Ball, Reyes lined out to center
- Middle of the 9th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Cameron Maybin at designated hitter
- Joe Jimenez relieved Jose Cisnero
- F. Galvis: Strike looking, Ball, Galvis doubled to deep center
- A. Aquino: Aquino doubled to left center, Galvis scored
- C. Casali: Strike looking, Casali flied out to deep center, Aquino to third
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Winker hit by pitch
- J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Votto grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Winker out at second
- End of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Pedro Strop relieved Amir Garrett
- G. Greiner: Strike looking, Greiner popped out to third
- J. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
- N. Goodrum: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Goodrum walked
- J. Schoop: Ball, Goodrum to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jose Cisnero relieved Gregory Soto
- E. Suarez: Ball, Strike swinging, Suarez lined out to right
- N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Foul, Castellanos singled to left center
- J. VanMeter: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, VanMeter reached on fielder's choice to second, Castellanos out at second
- P. Ervin: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Ervin struck out looking
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Phillip Ervin in center field
- Aristides Aquino in left field
- C. Cron: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cron struck out swinging
- Amir Garrett relieved Trevor Bauer
- Jordy Mercer hit for Christin Stewart
- J. Mercer: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Mercer struck out looking
- H. Castro: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Castro walked
- V. Reyes: Ball, Reyes grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jordy Mercer at third base
- Harold Castro in left field
- C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Casali struck out swinging
- J. Winker: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
- J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Votto struck out looking
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Gregory Soto relieved Spencer Turnbull
- J. VanMeter: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, VanMeter hit by pitch
- Phillip Ervin hit for Shogo Akiyama
- P. Ervin: Ervin flied out to shallow center
- F. Galvis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Galvis flied out to deep right
- Aristides Aquino hit for Travis Jankowski
- T. Jankowski: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Jankowski struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Bauer Pitching:
- H. Castro: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Castro struck out looking
- V. Reyes: Strike looking, Reyes singled to left center
- G. Greiner: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Reyes stole second, Reyes to third on catcher Casali throwing error, Strike swinging, Greiner struck out swinging
- J. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Jones struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Turnbull Pitching:
- F. Galvis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Galvis fouled out to left
- T. Jankowski: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Jankowski walked
- C. Casali: Pickoff attempt, Casali flied out to deep center
- J. Winker: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Winker singled to right, Jankowski to third
- J. Votto: Ball, Strike looking, Votto singled to center, Jankowski scored, Winker to third
- E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Suarez walked, Votto to second
- N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- T. Bauer Pitching:
- M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Cabrera grounded out to third
- C. Cron: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cron struck out swinging
- C. Stewart: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Stewart struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Turnbull Pitching:
- N. Castellanos: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- J. VanMeter: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, VanMeter flied out to left
- S. Akiyama: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Akiyama struck out looking
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Bauer Pitching:
- G. Greiner: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Greiner struck out looking
- J. Jones: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Jones flied out to left
- N. Goodrum: Foul, Ball, Ball, Goodrum homered to right center
- J. Schoop: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Schoop grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Turnbull Pitching:
- C. Casali: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Casali walked
- J. Winker: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
- J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Votto reached on fielder's choice to first, Casali out at second
- E. Suarez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Suarez struck out on foul tip
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Bauer Pitching:
- C. Cron: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cron walked
- C. Stewart: Stewart flied out to center
- H. Castro: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- V. Reyes: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Reyes struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Turnbull Pitching:
- N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- J. VanMeter: VanMeter grounded out to third
- S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Akiyama singled to left
- F. Galvis: Strike looking, Ball, Akiyama stole second, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Galvis walked
- T. Jankowski: Strike looking, Jankowski reached on fielder's choice to second, Galvis out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Bauer Pitching:
- N. Goodrum: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Goodrum struck out looking
- J. Schoop: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
- M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Cabrera grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)