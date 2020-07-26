BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
DET2-1
001000002330
CIN1-2
000010001261
  • Great American Ball ParkCincinnati, Ohio
  • W: J. Cisnero (1-0)L: M. Lorenzen (0-1)S: J. Jimenez (2)
  • HR: DET - C. Cron (2), N. Goodrum (1)
DETTigers
CINReds
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
N. Goodrum SS31111110.250.308.500.8086.5
J. Schoop 2B40000031.308.308.308.615-1.5
M. Cabrera DH30000110.091.231.364.5940.5
C. Maybin PR-DH01000000.000.000.000.0001.0
C. Cron 1B31121120.364.4621.0001.4627.0
C. Stewart LF20000011.000.222.000.222-0.5
b- J. Mercer PH-3B20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
H. Castro 3B-LF30000121.000.200.000.2000.0
V. Reyes RF40100012.200.200.200.4002.5
G. Greiner C30000021.000.000.000.000-1.0
J. Jones CF30000021.300.300.600.900-1.0
HITTERSAB
N. Goodrum SS3
J. Schoop 2B4
M. Cabrera DH3
C. Maybin PR-DH0
C. Cron 1B3
C. Stewart LF2
b- J. Mercer PH-3B2
H. Castro 3B-LF3
V. Reyes RF4
G. Greiner C3
J. Jones CF3
  • b-grounded out for Mercer in the 7th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Winker DH40100031.125.300.125.4250.5
J. Votto 1B50110013.385.429.8461.2751.5
E. Suarez 3B30000121.000.154.000.1540.0
N. Castellanos RF40100033.300.417.400.817-0.5
J. VanMeter 2B30000001.000.400.000.4001.0
S. Akiyama LF20100010.286.375.286.6612.5
b- P. Ervin PH-CF20000012.000.333.000.333-0.5
F. Galvis SS31100101.300.417.7001.1174.0
T. Jankowski CF11000102.000.500.000.5002.0
c- A. Aquino PH-LF20110011.500.5001.0001.5002.5
C. Casali C30000112.222.417.556.9720.5
HITTERSAB
J. Winker DH4
J. Votto 1B5
E. Suarez 3B3
N. Castellanos RF4
J. VanMeter 2B3
S. Akiyama LF2
b- P. Ervin PH-CF2
F. Galvis SS3
T. Jankowski CF1
c- A. Aquino PH-LF2
C. Casali C3
  • b-struck out for Ervin in the 7th
  • c-doubled for Aquino in the 7th
BATTING
  • HR - N. Goodrum, C. Cron (2)
  • RBI - N. Goodrum, C. Cron 2 (4)
  • 2-Out RBI - N. Goodrum
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Schoop, J. Jones
BATTING
  • 2B - F. Galvis, A. Aquino
  • RBI - J. Votto (3), A. Aquino
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Votto
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Castellanos 2 (2), T. Jankowski
BASERUNNING
  • SB - V. Reyes
BASERUNNING
  • SB - S. Akiyama
FIELDING
  • DP - (Schoop-Goodrum-Cron)
FIELDING
  • E - C. Casali
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
S. Turnbull5.03114801.801.4011.0
G. Soto2.00000400.000.007.0
J. Cisnero (W, 1-0)1.01000104.502.009.5
J. Jimenez (S, 2)1.02110004.501.506.0
PITCHERSIP
S. Turnbull5.0
G. Soto2.0
J. Cisnero (W, 1-0)1.0
J. Jimenez (S, 2)1.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
T. Bauer6.121111311.420.4723.5
A. Garrett0.20001100.000.60-0.5
P. Strop1.00001200.001.003.0
M. Lorenzen (L, 0-1)1.012210116.201.80-6.0
PITCHERSIP
T. Bauer6.1
A. Garrett0.2
P. Strop1.0
M. Lorenzen (L, 0-1)1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - S. Turnbull 87-49, G. Soto 23-18, J. Cisnero 15-13, J. Jimenez 11-9
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Turnbull 3-6, G. Soto 0-2, J. Cisnero 1-0, J. Jimenez 1-1
  • Batters Faced - S. Turnbull 22, G. Soto 7, J. Cisnero 4, J. Jimenez 5
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - T. Bauer 105-66, A. Garrett 11-6, P. Strop 19-11, M. Lorenzen 22-14
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Bauer 4-3, A. Garrett 1-0, M. Lorenzen 2-1
  • Batters Faced - T. Bauer 22, A. Garrett 3, P. Strop 4, M. Lorenzen 5
  • 9TH INNING
    		Aquino doubled to left center, Galvis scored22
    		Cron homered to right, Maybin scored21
  • 5TH INNING
    		Votto singled to center, Jankowski scored, Winker to third11
  • 3RD INNING
    		Goodrum homered to right center10
  • 9TH INNING
    • Michael Lorenzen relieved Pedro Strop
    • M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Cabrera walked
    • Cameron Maybin ran for Miguel Cabrera
    • C. Cron: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Cron homered to right, Maybin scored
    • J. Mercer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Mercer grounded out to shortstop
    • H. Castro: Strike looking, Castro grounded out to pitcher
    • V. Reyes: Ball, Reyes lined out to center
    • Middle of the 9th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Cameron Maybin at designated hitter
    • Joe Jimenez relieved Jose Cisnero
    • F. Galvis: Strike looking, Ball, Galvis doubled to deep center
    • A. Aquino: Aquino doubled to left center, Galvis scored
    • C. Casali: Strike looking, Casali flied out to deep center, Aquino to third
    • J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Winker hit by pitch
    • J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Votto grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Winker out at second
    • End of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Pedro Strop relieved Amir Garrett
    • G. Greiner: Strike looking, Greiner popped out to third
    • J. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
    • N. Goodrum: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Goodrum walked
    • J. Schoop: Ball, Goodrum to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jose Cisnero relieved Gregory Soto
    • E. Suarez: Ball, Strike swinging, Suarez lined out to right
    • N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Foul, Castellanos singled to left center
    • J. VanMeter: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, VanMeter reached on fielder's choice to second, Castellanos out at second
    • P. Ervin: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Ervin struck out looking
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Phillip Ervin in center field
    • Aristides Aquino in left field
    • C. Cron: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cron struck out swinging
    • Amir Garrett relieved Trevor Bauer
    • Jordy Mercer hit for Christin Stewart
    • J. Mercer: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Mercer struck out looking
    • H. Castro: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Castro walked
    • V. Reyes: Ball, Reyes grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jordy Mercer at third base
    • Harold Castro in left field
    • C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Casali struck out swinging
    • J. Winker: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
    • J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Votto struck out looking
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • T. Bauer Pitching:
    • N. Goodrum: Ball, Goodrum grounded out to first
    • J. Schoop: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
    • M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Cabrera struck out looking
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Gregory Soto relieved Spencer Turnbull
    • J. VanMeter: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, VanMeter hit by pitch
    • Phillip Ervin hit for Shogo Akiyama
    • P. Ervin: Ervin flied out to shallow center
    • F. Galvis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Galvis flied out to deep right
    • Aristides Aquino hit for Travis Jankowski
    • T. Jankowski: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Jankowski struck out swinging
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • T. Bauer Pitching:
    • H. Castro: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Castro struck out looking
    • V. Reyes: Strike looking, Reyes singled to left center
    • G. Greiner: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Reyes stole second, Reyes to third on catcher Casali throwing error, Strike swinging, Greiner struck out swinging
    • J. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Jones struck out looking
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • F. Galvis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Galvis fouled out to left
    • T. Jankowski: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Jankowski walked
    • C. Casali: Pickoff attempt, Casali flied out to deep center
    • J. Winker: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Winker singled to right, Jankowski to third
    • J. Votto: Ball, Strike looking, Votto singled to center, Jankowski scored, Winker to third
    • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Suarez walked, Votto to second
    • N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
    • End of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
  • 4TH INNING
    • T. Bauer Pitching:
    • M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Cabrera grounded out to third
    • C. Cron: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cron struck out swinging
    • C. Stewart: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Stewart struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • N. Castellanos: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
    • J. VanMeter: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, VanMeter flied out to left
    • S. Akiyama: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Akiyama struck out looking
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • T. Bauer Pitching:
    • G. Greiner: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Greiner struck out looking
    • J. Jones: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Jones flied out to left
    • N. Goodrum: Foul, Ball, Ball, Goodrum homered to right center
    • J. Schoop: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Schoop grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • C. Casali: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Casali walked
    • J. Winker: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
    • J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Votto reached on fielder's choice to first, Casali out at second
    • E. Suarez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Suarez struck out on foul tip
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • T. Bauer Pitching:
    • C. Cron: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cron walked
    • C. Stewart: Stewart flied out to center
    • H. Castro: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
    • V. Reyes: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Reyes struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
    • J. VanMeter: VanMeter grounded out to third
    • S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Akiyama singled to left
    • F. Galvis: Strike looking, Ball, Akiyama stole second, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Galvis walked
    • T. Jankowski: Strike looking, Jankowski reached on fielder's choice to second, Galvis out at second
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 1ST INNING
    • T. Bauer Pitching:
    • N. Goodrum: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Goodrum struck out looking
    • J. Schoop: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
    • M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Cabrera grounded out to pitcher
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • J. Winker: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
    • J. Votto: Strike looking, Votto flied out to left
    • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Suarez struck out swinging
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
MLB Scores