- W: C. Carrasco (1-0)L: R. Bolanos (0-1)
- HR: CLE - J. Ramirez 2 (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|W. Merrifield 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|.364
|.400
|.764
|2.0
|B. Starling CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|.167
|.167
|.333
|-0.5
|A. Mondesi SS
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|.167
|.250
|.417
|3.5
|J. Soler DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.111
|.333
|.444
|.778
|-0.5
|S. Perez C
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|.273
|.545
|.818
|1.5
|O. Hernandez C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|A. Gordon LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.100
|.182
|.100
|.282
|-0.5
|N. Lopez 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|.375
|.167
|.542
|0.0
|M. Franco 1B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|.167
|.273
|.439
|3.5
|F. Cordero RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|b- R. McBroom PH-LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|.111
|.111
|.222
|-0.5
|E. Mejia 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-2.0
|B. Phillips CF-RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Hernandez 2B
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.385
|.417
|.801
|4.0
|M. Freeman 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|1.0
|J. Ramirez DH
|5
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.417
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|16.5
|F. Lindor SS
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.143
|.143
|.214
|.357
|2.0
|C. Arroyo 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|C. Santana 1B
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|4.0
|F. Reyes LF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|.182
|.182
|.364
|2.0
|G. Allen LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Santana RF
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.600
|.714
|.800
|1.514
|6.0
|D. Johnson PR-RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|0.0
|B. Zimmer CF
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.200
|.375
|.200
|.575
|0.0
|S. Leon C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|1.0
|Y. Chang 3B-SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|2.5
- RBI - W. Merrifield, S. Perez (2)
- 2-Out RBI - W. Merrifield, S. Perez
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Mondesi, N. Lopez, B. Phillips
- 2B - F. Lindor, D. Santana
- HR - J. Ramirez 2 (2)
- SF - B. Zimmer
- RBI - J. Ramirez 4 (5), F. Lindor, F. Reyes, D. Santana, B. Zimmer
- 2-Out RBI - J. Ramirez, F. Reyes, D. Santana
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Lindor, B. Zimmer, S. Leon
- CS - B. Zimmer
- Outfield Assist - B. Phillips
- DP - 2 (Mondesi-Merrifield-Franco; Merrifield-Mondesi-Franco)
- E - F. Cordero, E. Mejia
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Bolanos (L, 0-1)
|2.0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|-3.5
|J. Lopez
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|4.50
|-5.0
|G. Speier
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|27.00
|4.50
|-4.5
|K. McCarthy
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13.50
|1.50
|-2.0
|J. Staumont
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|R. Lovelady
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9.00
|2.00
|0.0
|G. Sparkman
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9.00
|2.00
|0.0
|K. Zimmer
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Carrasco (W, 1-0)
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|3.00
|1.00
|25.0
|O. Perez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|D. Leone
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|2.0
|C. Hill
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Bolanos (L, 0-1)
|2.0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|-3.5
|J. Lopez
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|4.50
|-5.0
|G. Speier
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|27.00
|4.50
|-4.5
|K. McCarthy
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13.50
|1.50
|-2.0
|J. Staumont
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|R. Lovelady
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9.00
|2.00
|0.0
|G. Sparkman
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9.00
|2.00
|0.0
|K. Zimmer
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.5
|Total
|8.0
|13
|9
|7
|4
|6
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Carrasco (W, 1-0)
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|3.00
|1.00
|25.0
|O. Perez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|D. Leone
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|2.0
|C. Hill
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|Total
|9.0
|6
|2
|2
|2
|15
|0
|-
|-
|-
7TH INNING Zimmer hit sacrifice fly to left, Santana scored 2 9 6TH INNING Ramirez homered to left 2 8 5TH INNING Merrifield singled to left, Franco scored, Phillips to second 2 7 4TH INNING Ramirez homered to right, Hernandez and Chang scored 1 7 Perez singled to center, Mondesi scored 1 4 3RD INNING Lindor doubled to shallow left, Ramirez scored 0 4 Ramirez singled to right, Hernandez scored, Ramirez to third on right fielder Cordero fielding error 0 3 1ST INNING Santana singled to center, Santana scored, Reyes to third, Santana out at second 0 2 Reyes singled to right, Ramirez scored, Santana to third 0 1
- Christian Arroyo at third base
- Yu Chang at shortstop
- Cam Hill relieved Dominic Leone
- M. Franco: Franco grounded out to shortstop
- R. McBroom: Ball, Strike looking, McBroom flied out to deep center
- E. Mejia: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Mejia struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Mike Freeman at second base
- Daniel Johnson in right field
- Dominic Leone relieved Oliver Perez
- B. Starling: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Starling struck out swinging
- A. Mondesi: Ball, Mondesi singled to deep right
- J. Soler: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Soler walked, Mondesi to second
- O. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- N. Lopez: Ball, Lopez flied out to left
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Kyle Zimmer relieved Glenn Sparkman
- Y. Chang: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Chang struck out swinging
- M. Freeman: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Freeman singled to shallow center
- Jo. Ramirez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
- F. Lindor: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Freeman to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Lindor struck out looking
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Carrasco Pitching:
- M. Franco: Strike looking, Foul, Franco doubled to deep center
- Oliver Perez relieved Carlos Carrasco
- Ryan McBroom hit for Franchy Cordero
- R. McBroom: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, McBroom struck out swinging
- E. Mejia: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Mejia struck out swinging
- B. Phillips: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Phillips grounded out to first
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Glenn Sparkman relieved Richard Lovelady
- Brett Phillips in right field
- Ryan McBroom in left field
- Nicky Lopez at second base
- Oscar Hernandez catching
- Bubba Starling in center field
- Ca. Santana: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Santana walked
- G. Allen: Ball, Foul, Ball, Allen popped out to third
- D. Santana: Ball, Santana doubled to deep left, Santana to third
- Daniel Johnson ran for Domingo Santana
- B. Zimmer: Ball, Zimmer hit sacrifice fly to left, Santana scored
- S. Leon: Foul, Leon fouled out to third
- End of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Greg Allen in left field
- J. Soler: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Soler struck out swinging
- S. Perez: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
- A. Gordon: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Richard Lovelady relieved Josh Staumont
- Y. Chang: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Chang walked
- C. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hernandez grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Chang out at second
- Jo. Ramirez: Foul, Ramirez homered to left
- F. Lindor: Lindor fouled out to first
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Carrasco Pitching:
- M. Franco: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Franco singled to center
- F. Cordero: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Cordero lined out to center
- E. Mejia: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Mejia struck out looking
- B. Phillips: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Phillips walked, Franco to second
- W. Merrifield: Ball, Merrifield singled to left, Franco scored, Phillips to second
- A. Mondesi: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Mondesi grounded out to second
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Josh Staumont relieved Kevin McCarthy
- F. Reyes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reyes fouled out to first
- D. Santana: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Santana walked
- B. Zimmer: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Zimmer struck out looking
- S. Leon: Ball, Leon flied out to deep right
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Carrasco Pitching:
- W. Merrifield: Ball, Strike looking, Merrifield lined out to center
- A. Mondesi: Foul, Mondesi doubled to deep left
- J. Soler: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Soler struck out swinging
- S. Perez: Perez singled to center, Mondesi scored
- A. Gordon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Gordon reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Perez out at second
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Speier Pitching:
- S. Leon: Strike looking, Leon grounded out to third
- Y. Chang: Strike looking, Ball, Chang reached on an infield single to shortstop
- C. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Hernandez singled to left, Chang to second
- Kevin McCarthy relieved Gabe Speier
- Jo. Ramirez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to second, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ramirez homered to right, Hernandez and Chang scored
- F. Lindor: Strike looking, Lindor grounded out to second
- Ca. Santana: Strike looking, Santana grounded out to first
- End of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jorge Lopez relieved Ronald Bolanos
- C. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Hernandez singled to deep center
- Jo. Ramirez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ramirez singled to right, Hernandez scored, Ramirez to third on right fielder Cordero fielding error
- F. Lindor: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Lindor doubled to shallow left, Ramirez scored
- Ca. Santana: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Santana lined out to center
- F. Reyes: Ball, Foul, Ball, Reyes reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Lindor out at third
- Gabe Speier relieved Jorge Lopez
- D. Santana: Santana singled to left, Reyes to second
- B. Zimmer: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Zimmer struck out looking
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Bolanos Pitching:
- B. Zimmer: Foul, Ball, Zimmer hit by pitch
- S. Leon: Ball, Zimmer caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Leon singled to center
- Y. Chang: Foul, Chang grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Leon out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Bolanos Pitching:
- C. Hernandez: Ball, Foul, Hernandez grounded out to second
- Jo. Ramirez: Ball, Ball, Ramirez safe at first on 3rd baseman Mejia throwing error
- F. Lindor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Lindor struck out swinging
- Ca. Santana: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Santana walked, Ramirez to second
- F. Reyes: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ramirez to third, Santana to second on wild pitch, Reyes singled to right, Ramirez scored, Santana to third
- D. Santana: Santana singled to center, Santana scored, Reyes to third, Santana out at second
- End of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)