Hernandez grounded out to second

Ball , Foul , Hernandez grounded out to second

Ramirez safe at first on 3rd baseman Mejia throwing error

Ball , Ball , Ramirez safe at first on 3rd baseman Mejia throwing error

Strike looking , Strike looking , Foul , Foul , Foul , Strike swinging , Lindor struck out swinging

Santana walked, Ramirez to second

Ball , Pickoff attempt , Ball , Strike swinging , Ball , Ball , Santana walked, Ramirez to second

F. Reyes: