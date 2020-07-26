BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
KC1-2
000110000262
CLE2-1
20230110X9130
  • Progressive FieldCleveland, Ohio
  • W: C. Carrasco (1-0)L: R. Bolanos (0-1)
  • HR: CLE - J. Ramirez 2 (2)
KCRoyals
CLEIndians
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
W. Merrifield 2B30110000.300.364.400.7642.0
B. Starling CF10000010.167.167.167.333-0.5
A. Mondesi SS41200012.167.167.250.4173.5
J. Soler DH30000131.111.333.444.778-0.5
S. Perez C30110010.273.273.545.8181.5
O. Hernandez C10000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
A. Gordon LF30000011.100.182.100.282-0.5
N. Lopez 2B10000002.167.375.167.5420.0
M. Franco 1B41200010.182.167.273.4393.5
F. Cordero RF20000001.000.000.000.0000.0
b- R. McBroom PH-LF20000011.111.111.111.222-0.5
E. Mejia 3B40000042.000.000.000.000-2.0
B. Phillips CF-RF20000111.000.333.000.3330.5
HITTERSAB
W. Merrifield 2B3
B. Starling CF1
A. Mondesi SS4
J. Soler DH3
S. Perez C3
O. Hernandez C1
A. Gordon LF3
N. Lopez 2B1
M. Franco 1B4
F. Cordero RF2
b- R. McBroom PH-LF2
E. Mejia 3B4
B. Phillips CF-RF2
  • b-flied out for McBroom in the 7th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Hernandez 2B42200001.333.385.417.8014.0
M. Freeman 2B101000001.0001.0001.0002.0001.0
J. Ramirez DH54342011.417.5001.0001.50016.5
F. Lindor SS50110022.143.143.214.3572.0
C. Arroyo 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
C. Santana 1B22000201.000.333.000.3334.0
F. Reyes LF30110001.182.182.182.3642.0
G. Allen LF10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
D. Santana RF30310100.600.714.8001.5146.0
D. Johnson PR-RF00000000.000.250.000.2500.0
B. Zimmer CF20010023.200.375.200.5750.0
S. Leon C40100002.250.250.250.5001.0
Y. Chang 3B-SS31100111.333.500.333.8332.5
HITTERSAB
C. Hernandez 2B4
M. Freeman 2B1
J. Ramirez DH5
F. Lindor SS5
C. Arroyo 3B0
C. Santana 1B2
F. Reyes LF3
G. Allen LF1
D. Santana RF3
D. Johnson PR-RF0
B. Zimmer CF2
S. Leon C4
Y. Chang 3B-SS3
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Mondesi, M. Franco
    • RBI - W. Merrifield, S. Perez (2)
    • 2-Out RBI - W. Merrifield, S. Perez
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Mondesi, N. Lopez, B. Phillips
    BATTING
    • 2B - F. Lindor, D. Santana
    • HR - J. Ramirez 2 (2)
    • SF - B. Zimmer
    • RBI - J. Ramirez 4 (5), F. Lindor, F. Reyes, D. Santana, B. Zimmer
    • 2-Out RBI - J. Ramirez, F. Reyes, D. Santana
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Lindor, B. Zimmer, S. Leon
    BASERUNNING
    • CS - B. Zimmer
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - B. Phillips
    • DP - 2 (Mondesi-Merrifield-Franco; Merrifield-Mondesi-Franco)
    • E - F. Cordero, E. Mejia
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    R. Bolanos (L, 0-1)2.03201100.002.00-3.5
    J. Lopez0.232200027.004.50-5.0
    G. Speier0.232201027.004.50-4.5
    K. McCarthy0.211100113.501.50-2.0
    J. Staumont1.00001100.001.002.5
    R. Lovelady1.01111019.002.000.0
    G. Sparkman1.01111009.002.000.0
    K. Zimmer1.01000300.001.003.5
    PITCHERSIP
    R. Bolanos (L, 0-1)2.0
    J. Lopez0.2
    G. Speier0.2
    K. McCarthy0.2
    J. Staumont1.0
    R. Lovelady1.0
    G. Sparkman1.0
    K. Zimmer1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    C. Carrasco (W, 1-0)6.052211003.001.0025.0
    O. Perez1.00000200.000.004.0
    D. Leone1.01001200.002.002.0
    C. Hill1.00000100.000.003.5
    PITCHERSIP
    C. Carrasco (W, 1-0)6.0
    O. Perez1.0
    D. Leone1.0
    C. Hill1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - R. Bolanos 32-21, J. Lopez 20-12, G. Speier 18-12, K. McCarthy 9-8, J. Staumont 18-9, R. Lovelady 13-6, G. Sparkman 16-8, K. Zimmer 21-14
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Bolanos 4-0, J. Lopez 2-0, G. Speier 3-0, K. McCarthy 2-0, J. Staumont 0-1, R. Lovelady 1-1, G. Sparkman 0-1, K. Zimmer 1-0
    • Batters Faced - R. Bolanos 9, J. Lopez 5, G. Speier 5, K. McCarthy 3, J. Staumont 4, R. Lovelady 4, G. Sparkman 5, K. Zimmer 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - C. Carrasco 87-62, O. Perez 15-9, D. Leone 16-9, C. Hill 10-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Carrasco 3-2, O. Perez 1-0, D. Leone 0-1, C. Hill 1-1
    • Batters Faced - C. Carrasco 24, O. Perez 3, D. Leone 5, C. Hill 3
      • 7TH INNING
        		Zimmer hit sacrifice fly to left, Santana scored29
      • 6TH INNING
        		Ramirez homered to left28
      • 5TH INNING
        		Merrifield singled to left, Franco scored, Phillips to second27
      • 4TH INNING
        		Ramirez homered to right, Hernandez and Chang scored17
        		Perez singled to center, Mondesi scored14
      • 3RD INNING
        		Lindor doubled to shallow left, Ramirez scored04
        		Ramirez singled to right, Hernandez scored, Ramirez to third on right fielder Cordero fielding error03
      • 1ST INNING
        		Santana singled to center, Santana scored, Reyes to third, Santana out at second02
        		Reyes singled to right, Ramirez scored, Santana to third01
      • 9TH INNING
        • Christian Arroyo at third base
        • Yu Chang at shortstop
        • Cam Hill relieved Dominic Leone
        • M. Franco: Franco grounded out to shortstop
        • R. McBroom: Ball, Strike looking, McBroom flied out to deep center
        • E. Mejia: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Mejia struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Mike Freeman at second base
        • Daniel Johnson in right field
        • Dominic Leone relieved Oliver Perez
        • B. Starling: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Starling struck out swinging
        • A. Mondesi: Ball, Mondesi singled to deep right
        • J. Soler: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Soler walked, Mondesi to second
        • O. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
        • N. Lopez: Ball, Lopez flied out to left
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Kyle Zimmer relieved Glenn Sparkman
        • Y. Chang: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Chang struck out swinging
        • M. Freeman: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Freeman singled to shallow center
        • Jo. Ramirez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
        • F. Lindor: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Freeman to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Lindor struck out looking
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • C. Carrasco Pitching:
        • M. Franco: Strike looking, Foul, Franco doubled to deep center
        • Oliver Perez relieved Carlos Carrasco
        • Ryan McBroom hit for Franchy Cordero
        • R. McBroom: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, McBroom struck out swinging
        • E. Mejia: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Mejia struck out swinging
        • B. Phillips: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Phillips grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Glenn Sparkman relieved Richard Lovelady
        • Brett Phillips in right field
        • Ryan McBroom in left field
        • Nicky Lopez at second base
        • Oscar Hernandez catching
        • Bubba Starling in center field
        • Ca. Santana: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Santana walked
        • G. Allen: Ball, Foul, Ball, Allen popped out to third
        • D. Santana: Ball, Santana doubled to deep left, Santana to third
        • Daniel Johnson ran for Domingo Santana
        • B. Zimmer: Ball, Zimmer hit sacrifice fly to left, Santana scored
        • S. Leon: Foul, Leon fouled out to third
        • End of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Greg Allen in left field
        • J. Soler: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Soler struck out swinging
        • S. Perez: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
        • A. Gordon: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Richard Lovelady relieved Josh Staumont
        • Y. Chang: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Chang walked
        • C. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hernandez grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Chang out at second
        • Jo. Ramirez: Foul, Ramirez homered to left
        • F. Lindor: Lindor fouled out to first
        • End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • C. Carrasco Pitching:
        • M. Franco: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Franco singled to center
        • F. Cordero: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Cordero lined out to center
        • E. Mejia: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Mejia struck out looking
        • B. Phillips: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Phillips walked, Franco to second
        • W. Merrifield: Ball, Merrifield singled to left, Franco scored, Phillips to second
        • A. Mondesi: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Mondesi grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Josh Staumont relieved Kevin McCarthy
        • F. Reyes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reyes fouled out to first
        • D. Santana: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Santana walked
        • B. Zimmer: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Zimmer struck out looking
        • S. Leon: Ball, Leon flied out to deep right
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • C. Carrasco Pitching:
        • W. Merrifield: Ball, Strike looking, Merrifield lined out to center
        • A. Mondesi: Foul, Mondesi doubled to deep left
        • J. Soler: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Soler struck out swinging
        • S. Perez: Perez singled to center, Mondesi scored
        • A. Gordon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Gordon reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Perez out at second
        • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • G. Speier Pitching:
        • S. Leon: Strike looking, Leon grounded out to third
        • Y. Chang: Strike looking, Ball, Chang reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • C. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Hernandez singled to left, Chang to second
        • Kevin McCarthy relieved Gabe Speier
        • Jo. Ramirez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to second, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ramirez homered to right, Hernandez and Chang scored
        • F. Lindor: Strike looking, Lindor grounded out to second
        • Ca. Santana: Strike looking, Santana grounded out to first
        • End of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • C. Carrasco Pitching:
        • F. Cordero: Cordero grounded out to first
        • E. Mejia: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Mejia struck out on foul tip
        • B. Phillips: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Phillips struck out looking
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • Jorge Lopez relieved Ronald Bolanos
        • C. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Hernandez singled to deep center
        • Jo. Ramirez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ramirez singled to right, Hernandez scored, Ramirez to third on right fielder Cordero fielding error
        • F. Lindor: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Lindor doubled to shallow left, Ramirez scored
        • Ca. Santana: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Santana lined out to center
        • F. Reyes: Ball, Foul, Ball, Reyes reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Lindor out at third
        • Gabe Speier relieved Jorge Lopez
        • D. Santana: Santana singled to left, Reyes to second
        • B. Zimmer: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Zimmer struck out looking
        • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • C. Carrasco Pitching:
        • S. Perez: Strike looking, Perez flied out to deep center
        • A. Gordon: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Gordon lined out to right
        • M. Franco: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Franco struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • R. Bolanos Pitching:
        • B. Zimmer: Foul, Ball, Zimmer hit by pitch
        • S. Leon: Ball, Zimmer caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Leon singled to center
        • Y. Chang: Foul, Chang grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Leon out at second
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • C. Carrasco Pitching:
        • W. Merrifield: Foul, Merrifield flied out to right
        • A. Mondesi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Mondesi struck out looking
        • J. Soler: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Soler struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • R. Bolanos Pitching:
        • C. Hernandez: Ball, Foul, Hernandez grounded out to second
        • Jo. Ramirez: Ball, Ball, Ramirez safe at first on 3rd baseman Mejia throwing error
        • F. Lindor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Lindor struck out swinging
        • Ca. Santana: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Santana walked, Ramirez to second
        • F. Reyes: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ramirez to third, Santana to second on wild pitch, Reyes singled to right, Ramirez scored, Santana to third
        • D. Santana: Santana singled to center, Santana scored, Reyes to third, Santana out at second
        • End of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      MLB Scores