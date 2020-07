S. Ohtani Pitching:

M. Semien: Strike looking , Semien singled to center

R. Laureano: Pickoff attempt , Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Foul , Ball , Foul , Ball , Laureano walked, Semien to second

M. Chapman: Ball , Foul , Ball , Ball , Ball , Chapman walked, Semien to third, Laureano to second

M. Olson: Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Olson walked, Semien scored, Laureano to third, Chapman to second

M. Canha: Ball , Strike looking , Foul , Foul , Ball , Foul , Foul , Ball , Canha singled to right center, Chapman and Laureano scored, Olson to second

R. Grossman: Strike looking , Grossman singled to shallow right, Olson scored, Canha to third

Matt Andriese relieved Shohei Ohtani

V. Machin: Strike looking , Machin grounded into double play third to second to first, Canha scored, Grossman out at second