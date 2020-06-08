GAMETRACKER
4TH INNING Maldonado singled to shallow left, Gurriel and Bregman scored, Reddick to third 4 5 Reddick walked, Brantley scored, Bregman to third, Gurriel to second 4 3 Gurriel singled to left, Altuve scored, Brantley to third, Bregman to second 4 2 Long doubled to shallow left, Smith scored 4 1 Smith doubled to deep right, Lopes scored 3 1 1ST INNING Bregman doubled to left center, Altuve scored, Bregman out at third 2 1 White singled to shallow left, Seager scored 2 0 Seager doubled to left center, Lewis scored 1 0
DUE UPBOTTOM 7TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|S. Long 2B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|.167
|.250
|.417
|2.0
|J. Crawford SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|.545
|.875
|1.420
|2.0
|K. Lewis CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.300
|.417
|.900
|1.317
|2.0
|K. Seager 3B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|6.0
|E. White 1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.182
|.250
|.182
|.432
|1.5
|J. Marmolejos DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|T. Lopes LF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|4.0
|M. Smith RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|.111
|.222
|.333
|4.0
|J. Hudson C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Springer CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|.308
|.400
|.708
|1.0
|J. Altuve 2B
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|.222
|.462
|.222
|.684
|3.5
|M. Brantley LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|.455
|.700
|1.155
|1.5
|A. Bregman 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|.308
|.333
|.641
|4.5
|Y. Gurriel 1B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.417
|.600
|1.017
|3.5
|C. Correa SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.333
|.455
|.444
|.899
|1.5
|T. Jones DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|a- A. Toro-Hernandez PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|0.0
|J. Reddick RF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|.364
|.600
|.964
|5.0
|M. Maldonado C
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.455
|.455
|.455
|.909
|2.0
- a-lined out for Jones in the 5th
- 2B - S. Long, K. Seager (3), T. Lopes, M. Smith
- RBI - S. Long, K. Seager (2), E. White, M. Smith (2)
- 2-Out RBI - S. Long, K. Seager, E. White
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Crawford, E. White, M. Smith 2 (2)
- 2B - A. Bregman
- 3B - J. Reddick
- RBI - A. Bregman (2), Y. Gurriel (2), J. Reddick, M. Maldonado 2 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Bregman, J. Reddick, M. Maldonado 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Altuve 3 (3), A. Toro-Hernandez
- Outfield Assist - T. Lopes
- DP - (Crawford-Long-White)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Y. Kikuchi
|3.2
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|0
|12.27
|2.45
|-3.0
|Z. Grotz
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18.00
|2.00
|-1.0
|M. Magill
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|2.0
|C. Edwards
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.50
|1.50
|3.0
|D. Altavilla
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Y. Kikuchi
|3.2
|Z. Grotz
|0.1
|M. Magill
|1.0
|C. Edwards
|1.0
|D. Altavilla
|0.2
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Greinke
|3.1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8.10
|1.80
|1.0
|J. Biagini
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|3.00
|-2.5
|B. Abreu
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.20
|-0.5
|B. Taylor
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Z. Greinke
|3.1
|J. Biagini
|0.2
|B. Abreu
|1.2
|B. Taylor
|1.1
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 70-40, Z. Grotz 6-4, M. Magill 18-10, C. Edwards 11-8, D. Altavilla 6-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 5-1, M. Magill 1-0, D. Altavilla 0-1
- Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 18, Z. Grotz 2, M. Magill 5, C. Edwards 4, D. Altavilla 2
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Greinke 58-34, J. Biagini 16-9, B. Abreu 31-13, B. Taylor 14-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Greinke 6-4, J. Biagini 1-0, B. Abreu 2-1
- Batters Faced - Z. Greinke 16, J. Biagini 4, B. Abreu 9, B. Taylor 4
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Brennan RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Cortes SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Dunn SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Gonzales SP
|0-1
|0
|4.1
|6.23
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1.38
|K. Graveman SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Margevicius SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Misiewicz RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2.00
|Y. Ramirez SP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2.00
|B. Shaw SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Sheffield SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Walker SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Williams SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Bailey RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Devenski RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.00
|J. James RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Javier RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. McCullers SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Osuna RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Paredes RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|R. Pressly RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Sneed RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|F. Valdez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Verlander SP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|3.00
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0.67
4TH INNING Maldonado singled to shallow left, Gurriel and Bregman scored, Reddick to third 4 5 Reddick walked, Brantley scored, Bregman to third, Gurriel to second 4 3 Gurriel singled to left, Altuve scored, Brantley to third, Bregman to second 4 2 Long doubled to shallow left, Smith scored 4 1 Smith doubled to deep right, Lopes scored 3 1 1ST INNING Bregman doubled to left center, Altuve scored, Bregman out at third 2 1 White singled to shallow left, Seager scored 2 0 Seager doubled to left center, Lewis scored 1 0
- Abraham Toro-Hernandez at designated hitter
- J. Hudson: Strike looking, Hudson grounded out to third
- S. Long: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
- J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Crawford walked
- Blake Taylor relieved Bryan Abreu
- K. Lewis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Lewis struck out looking
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Carl Edwards relieved Matt Magill
- J. Reddick: Ball, Reddick tripled to deep center
- M. Maldonado: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
- G. Springer: Springer popped out to second
- J. Altuve: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Altuve struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Bryan Abreu relieved Joe Biagini
- K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lewis walked
- K. Seager: Ball, Seager hit by pitch, Lewis to second
- E. White: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, White flied out to shallow right
- J. Marmolejos: Ball, Strike looking, Marmolejos lined out to center
- T. Lopes: Ball, Lopes hit by pitch, Lewis to third, Seager to second
- M. Smith: Ball, Smith grounded out to first
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Matt Magill relieved Zac Grotz
- M. Brantley: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball
- A. Bregman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bregman struck out looking
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Gurriel singled to shallow center
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Correa walked, Gurriel to second
- Strike swinging
- A. Toro-Hernandez: Toro-Hernandez lined out to third
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Greinke Pitching:
- J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Ball, Marmolejos flied out to deep right
- T. Lopes: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Lopes doubled to deep center
- Joe Biagini relieved Zack Greinke
- M. Smith: Ball, Smith doubled to deep right, Lopes scored
- J. Hudson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Hudson struck out looking
- S. Long: Ball, Ball, Long doubled to shallow left, Smith scored
- J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Crawford grounded out to second
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- J. Altuve: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Altuve walked
- M. Brantley: Ball, Strike looking, Brantley singled to right, Altuve to second
- A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bregman walked, Altuve to third, Brantley to second
- Y. Gurriel: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Gurriel singled to left, Altuve scored, Brantley to third, Bregman to second
- Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
- T. Jones: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
- J. Reddick: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reddick walked, Brantley scored, Bregman to third, Gurriel to second
- M. Maldonado: Ball, Maldonado singled to shallow left, Gurriel and Bregman scored, Reddick to third
- Zac Grotz relieved Yusei Kikuchi
- G. Springer: Strike swinging, Ball, Springer hit by pitch, Maldonado to second
- J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Altuve popped out to first
- End of the 4th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Greinke Pitching:
- S. Long: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
- J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Crawford walked
- K. Lewis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
- K. Seager: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager walked, Crawford to second
- E. White: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, White flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Gurriel grounded out to pitcher
- Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Correa singled to right center
- T. Jones: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Jones grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Correa out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Greinke Pitching:
- S. Long: Ball, Long grounded out to shortstop
- J. Crawford: Strike looking, Ball, Crawford grounded out to second
- K. Lewis: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Lewis reached on an infield single to third
- K. Seager: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Seager doubled to left center, Lewis scored
- E. White: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, White singled to shallow left, Seager scored
- J. Marmolejos: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Marmolejos flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- G. Springer: Springer grounded out to second
- J. Altuve: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Altuve walked
- M. Brantley: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Brantley struck out looking
- A. Bregman: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Bregman doubled to left center, Altuve scored, Bregman out at third
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Mitch Haniger
|Back
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Tom Murphy
|Foot
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Austin Adams
|Knee
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Gerson Bautista
|Elbow
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Yoshihisa Hirano
|Illness
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brad Peacock
|Shoulder
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Aledmys Diaz
|Groin
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Jose Urquidy
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Austin Pruitt
|Elbow
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Yordan Alvarez
|Undisclosed
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Rogelio Armenteros
|Elbow
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Ralph Garza
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Cionel Perez
|Undisclosed
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Shawn Dubin
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26