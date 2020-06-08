GAMETRACKER
bot 7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
3: In play
91 mph Slider
  • 4A. Bregman
    3: 91 mph SliderBregman popped out to shortstop0-2
    2: 99 mph FastballStrike swinging0-2
    1: 96 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 3M. Brantley
    3: 90 mph FastballBrantley flied out to left2-0
    2: 96 mph FastballBall2-0
    1: 89 mph SliderBall1-0
  • 4TH INNING
    		Maldonado singled to shallow left, Gurriel and Bregman scored, Reddick to third45
    		Reddick walked, Brantley scored, Bregman to third, Gurriel to second43
    		Gurriel singled to left, Altuve scored, Brantley to third, Bregman to second42
    		Long doubled to shallow left, Smith scored41
    		Smith doubled to deep right, Lopes scored31
  • 1ST INNING
    		Bregman doubled to left center, Altuve scored, Bregman out at third21
    		White singled to shallow left, Seager scored20
    		Seager doubled to left center, Lewis scored10
    123456789RHE
    SEA0-2
    		2002000--460
    HOU2-0
    		1004000--570
    • Minute Maid ParkHouston, Texas
    SEAMariners
    HOUAstros
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    S. Long 2B40110020.167.167.250.4172.0
    J. Crawford SS20000201.375.545.8751.4202.0
    K. Lewis CF31100122.300.417.9001.3172.0
    K. Seager 3B21110100.400.5001.0001.5006.0
    E. White 1B40110014.182.250.182.4321.5
    J. Marmolejos DH40000003.000.000.000.0000.0
    T. Lopes LF21100000.333.500.6671.1674.0
    M. Smith RF31110003.111.111.222.3334.0
    J. Hudson C30000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    S. Long 2B4
    J. Crawford SS2
    K. Lewis CF3
    K. Seager 3B2
    E. White 1B4
    J. Marmolejos DH4
    T. Lopes LF2
    M. Smith RF3
    J. Hudson C3
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      G. Springer CF30000001.100.308.400.7081.0
      J. Altuve 2B22000214.222.462.222.6843.5
      M. Brantley LF31100011.400.455.7001.1551.5
      A. Bregman 3B31110110.250.308.333.6414.5
      Y. Gurriel 1B41210010.300.417.6001.0173.5
      C. Correa SS20100113.333.455.444.8991.5
      T. Jones DH20000014.000.000.000.000-0.5
      a- A. Toro-Hernandez PH-DH10000002.500.6671.0001.6670.0
      J. Reddick RF20110100.300.364.600.9645.0
      M. Maldonado C30120021.455.455.455.9092.0
      HITTERSAB
      G. Springer CF3
      J. Altuve 2B2
      M. Brantley LF3
      A. Bregman 3B3
      Y. Gurriel 1B4
      C. Correa SS2
      T. Jones DH2
      a- A. Toro-Hernandez PH-DH1
      J. Reddick RF2
      M. Maldonado C3
      • a-lined out for Jones in the 5th
      BATTING
      • 2B - S. Long, K. Seager (3), T. Lopes, M. Smith
      • RBI - S. Long, K. Seager (2), E. White, M. Smith (2)
      • 2-Out RBI - S. Long, K. Seager, E. White
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Crawford, E. White, M. Smith 2 (2)
      BATTING
      • 2B - A. Bregman
      • 3B - J. Reddick
      • RBI - A. Bregman (2), Y. Gurriel (2), J. Reddick, M. Maldonado 2 (6)
      • 2-Out RBI - A. Bregman, J. Reddick, M. Maldonado 2 (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Altuve 3 (3), A. Toro-Hernandez
      FIELDING
      • Outfield Assist - T. Lopes
      • DP - (Crawford-Long-White)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      Y. Kikuchi3.255544012.272.45-3.0
      Z. Grotz0.100000018.002.00-1.0
      M. Magill1.01001200.002.002.0
      C. Edwards1.01000204.501.503.0
      D. Altavilla0.20000000.000.000.0
      PITCHERSIP
      Y. Kikuchi3.2
      Z. Grotz0.1
      M. Magill1.0
      C. Edwards1.0
      D. Altavilla0.2
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      Z. Greinke3.14332208.101.801.0
      J. Biagini0.221101013.503.00-2.5
      B. Abreu1.20002100.001.20-0.5
      B. Taylor1.10000200.000.004.0
      PITCHERSIP
      Z. Greinke3.1
      J. Biagini0.2
      B. Abreu1.2
      B. Taylor1.1
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 70-40, Z. Grotz 6-4, M. Magill 18-10, C. Edwards 11-8, D. Altavilla 6-4
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 5-1, M. Magill 1-0, D. Altavilla 0-1
      • Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 18, Z. Grotz 2, M. Magill 5, C. Edwards 4, D. Altavilla 2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Greinke 58-34, J. Biagini 16-9, B. Abreu 31-13, B. Taylor 14-11
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Greinke 6-4, J. Biagini 1-0, B. Abreu 2-1
      • Batters Faced - Z. Greinke 16, J. Biagini 4, B. Abreu 9, B. Taylor 4
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      D. Gordon 2B.000.000.000.000
      D. Moore LF.000.000.000.000
      A. Nola C7020002.286.286.429.714
      D. Vogelbach 1B7000012.000.125.000.125
      BENCHAB
      D. Gordon 2B
      D. Moore LF
      A. Nola C7
      D. Vogelbach 1B7
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      D. Garneau C.000.000.000.000
      J. Mayfield 2B.000.000.000.000
      M. Straw SS.000.000.000.000
      G. Stubbs C.000.000.000.000
      K. Tucker LF.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      D. Garneau C
      J. Mayfield 2B
      M. Straw SS
      G. Stubbs C
      K. Tucker LF
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      B. Brennan RP-0.00.000.00
      N. Cortes SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Dunn SP-0.00.000.00
      M. Gonzales SP0-104.16.23530121.38
      K. Graveman SP-0.00.000.00
      N. Margevicius SP-0.00.000.00
      A. Misiewicz RP0-001.09.00210012.00
      Y. Ramirez SP0-001.00.00000222.00
      B. Shaw SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Sheffield SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Walker SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Williams SP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      B. Brennan RP-
      N. Cortes SP-
      J. Dunn SP-
      M. Gonzales SP0-1
      K. Graveman SP-
      N. Margevicius SP-
      A. Misiewicz RP0-0
      Y. Ramirez SP0-0
      B. Shaw SP-
      J. Sheffield SP-
      T. Walker SP-
      T. Williams SP-
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      B. Bailey RP-0.00.000.00
      C. Devenski RP0-001.00.00100031.00
      J. James RP-0.00.000.00
      C. Javier RP-0.00.000.00
      L. McCullers SP-0.00.000.00
      R. Osuna RP-0.00.000.00
      E. Paredes RP0-001.00.00100001.00
      R. Pressly RP-0.00.000.00
      C. Sneed RP-0.00.000.00
      F. Valdez RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Verlander SP1-006.03.00322170.67
      BULLPENW-L
      B. Bailey RP-
      C. Devenski RP0-0
      J. James RP-
      C. Javier RP-
      L. McCullers SP-
      R. Osuna RP-
      E. Paredes RP0-0
      R. Pressly RP-
      C. Sneed RP-
      F. Valdez RP-
      J. Verlander SP1-0
        • 4TH INNING
          		Maldonado singled to shallow left, Gurriel and Bregman scored, Reddick to third45
          		Reddick walked, Brantley scored, Bregman to third, Gurriel to second43
          		Gurriel singled to left, Altuve scored, Brantley to third, Bregman to second42
          		Long doubled to shallow left, Smith scored41
          		Smith doubled to deep right, Lopes scored31
        • 1ST INNING
          		Bregman doubled to left center, Altuve scored, Bregman out at third21
          		White singled to shallow left, Seager scored20
          		Seager doubled to left center, Lewis scored10
        • 7TH INNING
          • B. Taylor Pitching:
          • K. Seager: Strike looking, Seager lined out to first
          • E. White: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, White struck out on foul tip
          • J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Marmolejos lined out to left
          • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Dan Altavilla relieved Carl Edwards
          • M. Brantley: Ball, Ball, Brantley flied out to left
          • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bregman popped out to shortstop
        • 6TH INNING
          • Abraham Toro-Hernandez at designated hitter
          • J. Hudson: Strike looking, Hudson grounded out to third
          • S. Long: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
          • J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Crawford walked
          • Blake Taylor relieved Bryan Abreu
          • K. Lewis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Lewis struck out looking
          • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Carl Edwards relieved Matt Magill
          • J. Reddick: Ball, Reddick tripled to deep center
          • M. Maldonado: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
          • G. Springer: Springer popped out to second
          • J. Altuve: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Altuve struck out swinging
          • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 5TH INNING
          • Bryan Abreu relieved Joe Biagini
          • K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lewis walked
          • K. Seager: Ball, Seager hit by pitch, Lewis to second
          • E. White: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, White flied out to shallow right
          • J. Marmolejos: Ball, Strike looking, Marmolejos lined out to center
          • T. Lopes: Ball, Lopes hit by pitch, Lewis to third, Seager to second
          • M. Smith: Ball, Smith grounded out to first
          • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Matt Magill relieved Zac Grotz
          • M. Brantley: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball
          • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bregman struck out looking
          • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Gurriel singled to shallow center
          • Ca. Correa: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Correa walked, Gurriel to second
          • Strike swinging
          • A. Toro-Hernandez: Toro-Hernandez lined out to third
          • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • Z. Greinke Pitching:
          • J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Ball, Marmolejos flied out to deep right
          • T. Lopes: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Lopes doubled to deep center
          • Joe Biagini relieved Zack Greinke
          • M. Smith: Ball, Smith doubled to deep right, Lopes scored
          • J. Hudson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Hudson struck out looking
          • S. Long: Ball, Ball, Long doubled to shallow left, Smith scored
          • J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Crawford grounded out to second
          • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
          • J. Altuve: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Altuve walked
          • M. Brantley: Ball, Strike looking, Brantley singled to right, Altuve to second
          • A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bregman walked, Altuve to third, Brantley to second
          • Y. Gurriel: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Gurriel singled to left, Altuve scored, Brantley to third, Bregman to second
          • Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
          • T. Jones: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
          • J. Reddick: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reddick walked, Brantley scored, Bregman to third, Gurriel to second
          • M. Maldonado: Ball, Maldonado singled to shallow left, Gurriel and Bregman scored, Reddick to third
          • Zac Grotz relieved Yusei Kikuchi
          • G. Springer: Strike swinging, Ball, Springer hit by pitch, Maldonado to second
          • J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Altuve popped out to first
          • End of the 4th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • Z. Greinke Pitching:
          • S. Long: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
          • J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Crawford walked
          • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
          • K. Seager: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager walked, Crawford to second
          • E. White: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, White flied out to deep right
          • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
          • J. Reddick: Ball, Strike looking, Reddick lined out to right
          • M. Maldonado: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
          • G. Springer: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Springer lined out to third
          • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 2ND INNING
          • Z. Greinke Pitching:
          • T. Lopes: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Lopes grounded out to first
          • M. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Smith grounded out to first
          • J. Hudson: Ball, Hudson popped out to second
          • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
          • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Gurriel grounded out to pitcher
          • Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Correa singled to right center
          • T. Jones: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Jones grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Correa out at second
          • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 1ST INNING
          • Z. Greinke Pitching:
          • S. Long: Ball, Long grounded out to shortstop
          • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Ball, Crawford grounded out to second
          • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Lewis reached on an infield single to third
          • K. Seager: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Seager doubled to left center, Lewis scored
          • E. White: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, White singled to shallow left, Seager scored
          • J. Marmolejos: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Marmolejos flied out to deep center
          • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
          • G. Springer: Springer grounded out to second
          • J. Altuve: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Altuve walked
          • M. Brantley: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Brantley struck out looking
          • A. Bregman: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Bregman doubled to left center, Altuve scored, Bregman out at third
          • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

        TEAM STATS
        0-2
        .203
        AVG
        3
        HR
        4
        R
        7.88
        ERA
        2-0
        .303
        AVG
        3
        HR
        15
        R
        2.00
        ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHERS
        Y. KikuchiL
        0-0
        W-L
        0.0
        IP
        0.00
        ERA
        -
        SO/BB
        0.00
        WHIP
        Z. GreinkeR
        0-0
        W-L
        0.0
        IP
        0.00
        ERA
        -
        SO/BB
        0.00
        WHIP
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .Y. Kikuchi
        L
        0-0
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .Z. Greinke
        R
        0-0
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 S. Long 2B8100.125
        2 J. Crawford SS6300.500
        3 K. Lewis CF7222.286
        4 K. Seager 3B8311.375
        5 E. White 1B7100.143
        6 J. Marmolejos DH3000.000
        7 T. Lopes LF1000.000
        8 M. Smith RF6010.000
        9 J. Hudson C-----
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 G. Springer CF7111.143
        2 J. Altuve 2B7210.286
        3 M. Brantley LF7341.429
        4 A. Bregman 3B9210.222
        5 Y. Gurriel 1B6111.167
        6 C. Correa SS7220.286
        7 T. Jones DH-----
        8 J. Reddick RF8200.250
        9 M. Maldonado C8440.500
        INJURIES
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Mitch HanigerBack08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        Tom MurphyFoot08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
        Austin AdamsKnee08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
        Gerson BautistaElbow08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        Yoshihisa HiranoIllness07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Brad PeacockShoulder07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
        Aledmys DiazGroin08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
        Jose UrquidyUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
        Austin PruittElbow07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
        Yordan AlvarezUndisclosed07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
        Rogelio ArmenterosElbow08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
        Ralph GarzaUndisclosed07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
        Cionel PerezUndisclosed08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
        Shawn DubinUndisclosed07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
        MLB Scores