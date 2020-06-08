Brad Peacock Shoulder 07-30-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 31

Aledmys Diaz Groin 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Jose Urquidy Undisclosed 08-10-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 11

Austin Pruitt Elbow 07-30-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 31

Yordan Alvarez Undisclosed 07-30-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 31

Rogelio Armenteros Elbow 08-14-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Ralph Garza Undisclosed 07-25-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 26

Cionel Perez Undisclosed 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10