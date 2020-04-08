GAMETRACKER
9TH INNING Lowe singled to shallow right, Adames scored, Tsutsugo to third, Choi to second 4 4 Choi walked, Wendle scored, Adames to third, Tsutsugo to second 4 3 7TH INNING Tsutsugo grounded out to second, Margot scored, Adames to second 4 2 6TH INNING Choi homered to center 4 1 Bichette singled to shallow left, Drury and Jansen scored, Gurriel to second 4 0 Jansen singled to right center, Hernandez scored 2 0 Hernandez doubled to deep center, Grichuk scored, Hernandez to third on right fielder Margot fielding error 1 0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Bichette SS
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|.267
|.267
|.533
|3.0
|C. Biggio 2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.385
|.429
|.615
|1.044
|0.0
|V. Guerrero 1B
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|.286
|.286
|.571
|3.5
|R. Tellez DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.000
|.111
|.000
|.111
|0.5
|R. Grichuk CF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|.455
|.400
|.855
|4.0
|D. Fisher RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|.333
|.200
|.533
|-0.5
|T. Hernandez RF-CF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.250
|.231
|.417
|.647
|4.5
|D. Jansen C
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|.444
|.286
|.730
|4.0
|S. Espinal PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Drury 3B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|.600
|.500
|1.100
|4.0
|A. Alford LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|b- L. Gurriel PH-LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
- b-grounded out for Gurriel in the 6th
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.000
|b- J. Wendle PH-3B
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.200
|.400
|.600
|3.0
|W. Adames SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.455
|.444
|.899
|3.0
|M. Zunino C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|.333
|.200
|.533
|-0.5
|c- Y. Tsutsugo PH-LF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|.273
|.444
|.717
|2.0
- b-doubled for Perez in the 9th
- c-walked for Tsutsugo in the 8th
- 2B - T. Hernandez (2)
- RBI - B. Bichette 2 (2), D. Jansen
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Biggio 2 (2), R. Tellez, T. Hernandez 2 (2), L. Gurriel 2 (2)
- 2B - B. Lowe 2 (2), M. Margot, J. Wendle
- HR - J. Choi
- RBI - J. Choi 2 (3), B. Lowe (3), Y. Tsutsugo (3)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Choi, B. Lowe
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Choi, Y. Diaz 3 (3), K. Kiermaier 2 (2)
- SB - V. Guerrero, T. Hernandez
- DP - (Adames-Lowe-Choi)
- E - M. Margot
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Hatch
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|5.5
|A. Kay
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3.38
|1.13
|3.0
|J. Romano
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.5
|R. Dolis
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|2.50
|0.0
|A. Bass
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|K. Giles
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|10.80
|3.00
|-5.5
|B. Moran
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|-1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Hatch 47-26, A. Kay 43-27, J. Romano 11-11, R. Dolis 19-11, A. Bass 15-9, K. Giles 22-10, B. Moran 7-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Hatch 2-1, A. Kay 4-0, J. Romano 1-0, R. Dolis 4-0, A. Bass 0-1, K. Giles 1-1, B. Moran 1-0
- Batters Faced - T. Hatch 9, A. Kay 11, J. Romano 3, R. Dolis 5, A. Bass 3, K. Giles 6, B. Moran 2
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 46-26, T. Richards 40-31, A. Kittredge 40-26, A. Loup 21-14, J. Alvarado 17-10, C. Roe 7-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 1-1, T. Richards 6-3, A. Kittredge 6-0, A. Loup 2-0, J. Alvarado 0-1
- Batters Faced - B. Snell 11, T. Richards 15, A. Kittredge 10, A. Loup 4, J. Alvarado 3, C. Roe
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Cole SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Gaviglio RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Roark SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Ryu SP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|5.79
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|1.50
|M. Shoemaker SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Thornton SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Waguespack SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Yamaguchi SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|N. Anderson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Beeks RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.50
|Y. Chirinos SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|O. Drake RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Fairbanks RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Glasnow SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Morton SP
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|13.50
|7
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2.00
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
|R. Yarbrough RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
- b-grounded out for Gurriel in the 6th
- b-doubled for Perez in the 9th
- c-walked for Tsutsugo in the 8th
- 2B - T. Hernandez (2)
- RBI - B. Bichette 2 (2), D. Jansen
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Biggio 2 (2), R. Tellez, T. Hernandez 2 (2), L. Gurriel 2 (2)
- 2B - B. Lowe 2 (2), M. Margot, J. Wendle
- HR - J. Choi
- RBI - J. Choi 2 (3), B. Lowe (3), Y. Tsutsugo (3)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Choi, B. Lowe
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Choi, Y. Diaz 3 (3), K. Kiermaier 2 (2)
- SB - V. Guerrero, T. Hernandez
- DP - (Adames-Lowe-Choi)
- E - M. Margot
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Hatch
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|5.5
|A. Kay
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3.38
|1.13
|3.0
|J. Romano
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.5
|R. Dolis
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|2.50
|0.0
|A. Bass
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|K. Giles
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|10.80
|3.00
|-5.5
|B. Moran
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|-1.0
|Total
|9.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Hatch 47-26, A. Kay 43-27, J. Romano 11-11, R. Dolis 19-11, A. Bass 15-9, K. Giles 22-10, B. Moran 7-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Hatch 2-1, A. Kay 4-0, J. Romano 1-0, R. Dolis 4-0, A. Bass 0-1, K. Giles 1-1, B. Moran 1-0
- Batters Faced - T. Hatch 9, A. Kay 11, J. Romano 3, R. Dolis 5, A. Bass 3, K. Giles 6, B. Moran 2
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 46-26, T. Richards 40-31, A. Kittredge 40-26, A. Loup 21-14, J. Alvarado 17-10, C. Roe 7-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 1-1, T. Richards 6-3, A. Kittredge 6-0, A. Loup 2-0, J. Alvarado 0-1
- Batters Faced - B. Snell 11, T. Richards 15, A. Kittredge 10, A. Loup 4, J. Alvarado 3, C. Roe
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Cole SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Gaviglio RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Roark SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Ryu SP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|5.79
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|1.50
|M. Shoemaker SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Thornton SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Waguespack SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Yamaguchi SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|N. Anderson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Beeks RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.50
|Y. Chirinos SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|O. Drake RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Fairbanks RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Glasnow SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Morton SP
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|13.50
|7
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2.00
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
|R. Yarbrough RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
9TH INNING Lowe singled to shallow right, Adames scored, Tsutsugo to third, Choi to second 4 4 Choi walked, Wendle scored, Adames to third, Tsutsugo to second 4 3 7TH INNING Tsutsugo grounded out to second, Margot scored, Adames to second 4 2 6TH INNING Choi homered to center 4 1 Bichette singled to shallow left, Drury and Jansen scored, Gurriel to second 4 0 Jansen singled to right center, Hernandez scored 2 0 Hernandez doubled to deep center, Grichuk scored, Hernandez to third on right fielder Margot fielding error 1 0
- Jose Alvarado relieved Aaron Loup
- D. Fisher: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Fisher struck out swinging
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Hernandez struck out looking
- D. Jansen: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Jansen flied out to right
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ken Giles relieved Anthony Bass
- K. Kiermaier: Strike swinging, Ball, Kiermaier flied out to center
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Margot struck out swinging
- Joey Wendle hit for Michael Perez
- J. Wendle: Strike swinging, Wendle doubled to deep right
- W. Adames: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Adames walked
- Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo walked, Wendle to third, Adames to second
- J. Choi: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Choi walked, Wendle scored, Adames to third, Tsutsugo to second
- B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Ball, Lowe singled to shallow right, Adames scored, Tsutsugo to third, Choi to second
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Foul, Diaz lined out to right
- End of the 9th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Aaron Loup relieved Andrew Kittredge
- Yoshitomo Tsutsugo in left field
- Michael Perez catching
- Manuel Margot in right field
- B. Bichette: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
- C. Biggio: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Biggio singled to left center
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Guerrero grounded out to third, Biggio to second
- R. Tellez: Strike looking, Tellez grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Anthony Bass relieved Rafael Dolis
- B. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Lowe popped out to third
- Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Diaz struck out looking
- J. Martinez: Martinez flied out to right
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Kittredge Pitching:
- R. Tellez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tellez struck out swinging
- D. Fisher: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Fisher grounded out to pitcher
- T. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Hernandez singled to left
- D. Jansen: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Jansen walked, Hernandez to second
- B. Drury: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hernandez stole third, Jansen to second, Foul, Ball, Drury walked
- L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Gurriel grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Rafael Dolis relieved Jordan Romano
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Margot doubled to left
- H. Renfroe: Renfroe popped out to second
- W. Adames: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Adames reached on an infield single to shortstop, Margot to third
- Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit for Mike Zunino
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Tsutsugo grounded out to second, Margot scored, Adames to second
- J. Choi: Ball, Ball, Choi grounded out to second
- End of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Richards Pitching:
- R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Grichuk singled to deep left
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Hernandez doubled to deep center, Grichuk scored, Hernandez to third on right fielder Margot fielding error
- D. Jansen: Jansen singled to right center, Hernandez scored
- B. Drury: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Drury singled to shallow center, Jansen to second
- Lourdes Gurriel hit for Anthony Alford
- Andrew Kittredge relieved Trevor Richards
- L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Foul, Gurriel singled to left, Jansen to third, Drury to second
- B. Bichette: Strike looking, Foul, Bichette singled to shallow left, Drury and Jansen scored, Gurriel to second
- C. Biggio: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Biggio reached on fielder's choice to first, Gurriel to third, Bichette out at second
- V. Guerrero: Guerrero grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Biggio out at second
- Middle of the 6th (4 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Lourdes Gurriel in left field
- J. Choi: Choi homered to center
- B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Lowe doubled to deep center
- Jordan Romano relieved Anthony Kay
- Teoscar Hernandez in center field
- Derek Fisher in right field
- Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Diaz struck out swinging
- J. Martinez: Strike looking, Foul, Martinez lined out to center
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kiermaier grounded out to second
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Trevor Richards relieved Blake Snell
- V. Guerrero: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
- R. Tellez: Tellez fouled out to third
- R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Grichuk singled to left
- T. Hernandez: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Hernandez struck out looking
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Hatch Pitching:
- M. Zunino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Zunino struck out looking
- Anthony Kay relieved Thomas Hatch
- J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Choi struck out swinging
- B. Lowe: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Lowe doubled to deep center
- Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Diaz lined out to right
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- D. Jansen: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Jansen flied out to shallow right
- B. Drury: Ball, Drury singled to left
- A. Alford: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Alford struck out swinging
- B. Bichette: Ball, Foul, Bichette singled to left center, Drury to second
- C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Drury to third, Bichette to second on wild pitch, Foul, Strike swinging, Biggio struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Hatch Pitching:
- M. Margot: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Margot grounded out to second
- H. Renfroe: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Renfroe struck out looking
- W. Adames: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Adames flied out to deep center
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- B. Bichette: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
- C. Biggio: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Biggio struck out swinging
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike looking, Guerrero singled to shallow center
- R. Tellez: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Guerrero stole second, Ball, Tellez walked
- R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Grichuk walked, Guerrero to third, Tellez to second
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Brian Moran relieved Ken Giles
- T. Hatch Pitching:
- J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Choi popped out to third
- B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked
- J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Martinez walked, Diaz to second
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Kiermaier grounded out to second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Bichette SS
|10
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|2 C. Biggio 2B
|8
|4
|3
|1
|.500
|3 V. Guerrero 1B
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|4 R. Tellez DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|5 R. Grichuk CF
|8
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|6 T. Hernandez RF
|7
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|7 D. Jansen C
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|8 B. Drury 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 A. Alford LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Choi 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|2 B. Lowe 2B
|6
|2
|2
|0
|.333
|3 Y. Diaz 3B
|6
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|4 J. Martinez DH
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|5 K. Kiermaier CF
|7
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|6 M. Margot LF
|6
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|7 H. Renfroe RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 W. Adames SS
|6
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|9 M. Zunino C
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Randal Grichuk
|Back
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Wilmer Font
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Chase Anderson
|Oblique
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Ken Giles
|Undisclosed
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Yennsy Diaz
|Lat
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Jonathan Davis
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Hector Perez
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Elvis Luciano
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Austin Meadows
|Not Injury Related
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
|Randy Arozarena
|Undisclosed
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|Colin Poche
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season