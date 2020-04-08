GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
top 10th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
2: Ball
89 mph Fastball
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • 9L. Gurriel
    2: 89 mph FastballBall2-0
    1: 90 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 8B. Drury
    5: 80 mph SliderDrury fouled out to first2-2
    4: 79 mph SliderStrike looking2-2
    3: 80 mph SliderBall2-1
    2: 90 mph FastballFoul1-1
    1: 83 mph CutterBall1-0
  • 9TH INNING
    		Lowe singled to shallow right, Adames scored, Tsutsugo to third, Choi to second44
    		Choi walked, Wendle scored, Adames to third, Tsutsugo to second43
  • 7TH INNING
    		Tsutsugo grounded out to second, Margot scored, Adames to second42
  • 6TH INNING
    		Choi homered to center41
    		Bichette singled to shallow left, Drury and Jansen scored, Gurriel to second40
    		Jansen singled to right center, Hernandez scored20
    		Hernandez doubled to deep center, Grichuk scored, Hernandez to third on right fielder Margot fielding error10
LAST OUT
DUE UPTOP 10TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    2345678910RHE
    TOR1-1
    		0000400004130
    TB1-1
    		00001102-471
    • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, Florida
    TORBlue Jays
    TBRays
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Bichette SS50220020.267.267.267.5333.0
    C. Biggio 2B50100024.385.429.6151.0440.0
    V. Guerrero 1B50200013.286.286.286.5713.5
    R. Tellez DH40000112.000.111.000.1110.5
    R. Grichuk CF21200100.400.455.400.8554.0
    D. Fisher RF20000010.200.333.200.533-0.5
    T. Hernandez RF-CF51200034.250.231.417.6474.5
    D. Jansen C41110100.286.444.286.7304.0
    S. Espinal PR00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    B. Drury 3B41200101.500.600.5001.1004.0
    A. Alford LF20000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    b- L. Gurriel PH-LF20100003.333.333.333.6671.0
    HITTERSAB
    B. Bichette SS5
    C. Biggio 2B5
    V. Guerrero 1B5
    R. Tellez DH4
    R. Grichuk CF2
    D. Fisher RF2
    T. Hernandez RF-CF5
    D. Jansen C4
    S. Espinal PR0
    B. Drury 3B4
    A. Alford LF2
    b- L. Gurriel PH-LF2
    • b-grounded out for Gurriel in the 6th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Choi 1B41121111.286.500.8571.3577.5
    B. Lowe 2B50310010.455.500.8181.3185.5
    Y. Diaz 3B40000125.100.357.100.4570.0
    K. Smith C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Martinez DH30000111.125.222.250.4720.5
    K. Kiermaier CF40000003.000.000.000.0000.0
    M. Margot LF-RF41100010.100.250.200.4502.5
    H. Renfroe RF30000011.000.125.000.125-0.5
    M. Perez C0000-000.000.500.000.000-
    b- J. Wendle PH-3B11100000.200.200.400.6003.0
    W. Adames SS31100100.333.455.444.8993.0
    M. Zunino C20000010.200.333.200.533-0.5
    c- Y. Tsutsugo PH-LF10010101.111.273.444.7172.0
    HITTERSAB
    J. Choi 1B4
    B. Lowe 2B5
    Y. Diaz 3B4
    K. Smith C0
    J. Martinez DH3
    K. Kiermaier CF4
    M. Margot LF-RF4
    H. Renfroe RF3
    M. Perez C0
    b- J. Wendle PH-3B1
    W. Adames SS3
    M. Zunino C2
    c- Y. Tsutsugo PH-LF1
    • b-doubled for Perez in the 9th
    • c-walked for Tsutsugo in the 8th
    BATTING
    • 2B - T. Hernandez (2)
    • RBI - B. Bichette 2 (2), D. Jansen
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Biggio 2 (2), R. Tellez, T. Hernandez 2 (2), L. Gurriel 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • 2B - B. Lowe 2 (2), M. Margot, J. Wendle
    • HR - J. Choi
    • RBI - J. Choi 2 (3), B. Lowe (3), Y. Tsutsugo (3)
    • 2-Out RBI - J. Choi, B. Lowe
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Choi, Y. Diaz 3 (3), K. Kiermaier 2 (2)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - V. Guerrero, T. Hernandez
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Adames-Lowe-Choi)
    • E - M. Margot
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    T. Hatch2.10002300.000.865.5
    A. Kay2.23110213.381.133.0
    J. Romano1.00000100.001.003.5
    R. Dolis1.02110004.502.500.0
    A. Bass1.00000100.000.003.5
    K. Giles0.212231010.803.00-5.5
    B. Moran0.11000000.001.00-1.0
    PITCHERSIP
    T. Hatch2.1
    A. Kay2.2
    J. Romano1.0
    R. Dolis1.0
    A. Bass1.0
    K. Giles0.2
    B. Moran0.1
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    B. Snell2.03002500.002.503.5
    T. Richards3.064402012.002.000.0
    A. Kittredge2.03002100.002.501.5
    A. Loup1.01000100.001.002.5
    J. Alvarado1.00000200.000.504.0
    C. Roe0.10000000.001.000.0
    PITCHERSIP
    B. Snell2.0
    T. Richards3.0
    A. Kittredge2.0
    A. Loup1.0
    J. Alvarado1.0
    C. Roe0.1
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - T. Hatch 47-26, A. Kay 43-27, J. Romano 11-11, R. Dolis 19-11, A. Bass 15-9, K. Giles 22-10, B. Moran 7-4
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Hatch 2-1, A. Kay 4-0, J. Romano 1-0, R. Dolis 4-0, A. Bass 0-1, K. Giles 1-1, B. Moran 1-0
    • Batters Faced - T. Hatch 9, A. Kay 11, J. Romano 3, R. Dolis 5, A. Bass 3, K. Giles 6, B. Moran 2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 46-26, T. Richards 40-31, A. Kittredge 40-26, A. Loup 21-14, J. Alvarado 17-10, C. Roe 7-3
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 1-1, T. Richards 6-3, A. Kittredge 6-0, A. Loup 2-0, J. Alvarado 0-1
    • Batters Faced - B. Snell 11, T. Richards 15, A. Kittredge 10, A. Loup 4, J. Alvarado 3, C. Roe
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    S. Espinal SS.000.000.000.000
    R. McGuire C.000.000.000.000
    J. Panik 2B.000.000.000.000
    T. Shaw 1B6120022.333.500.5001.000
    BENCHAB
    S. Espinal SS
    R. McGuire C
    J. Panik 2B
    T. Shaw 1B6
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    M. Brosseau 3B2111000.500.5001.0001.500
    D. Robertson 3B.000.000.000.000
    BENCHAB
    M. Brosseau 3B2
    D. Robertson 3B
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    A. Cole SP-0.00.000.00
    S. Gaviglio RP-0.00.000.00
    T. Roark SP-0.00.000.00
    H. Ryu SP0-004.25.79431341.50
    M. Shoemaker SP-0.00.000.00
    T. Thornton SP-0.00.000.00
    J. Waguespack SP-0.00.000.00
    S. Yamaguchi SP-0.00.000.00
    BULLPENW-L
    A. Cole SP-
    S. Gaviglio RP-
    T. Roark SP-
    H. Ryu SP0-0
    M. Shoemaker SP-
    T. Thornton SP-
    J. Waguespack SP-
    S. Yamaguchi SP-
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    N. Anderson RP-0.00.000.00
    J. Beeks RP0-002.00.00100050.50
    Y. Chirinos SP-0.00.000.00
    O. Drake RP-0.00.000.00
    P. Fairbanks RP-0.00.000.00
    T. Glasnow SP-0.00.000.00
    C. Morton SP0-104.013.50761142.00
    R. Thompson RP0-002.00.00100101.00
    R. Yarbrough RP-0.00.000.00
    BULLPENW-L
    N. Anderson RP-
    J. Beeks RP0-0
    Y. Chirinos SP-
    O. Drake RP-
    P. Fairbanks RP-
    T. Glasnow SP-
    C. Morton SP0-1
    R. Thompson RP0-0
    R. Yarbrough RP-
    2345678910RHE
    TOR1-1
    		0000400004130
    TB1-1
    		00001102-471
    • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, Florida
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Bichette SS50220020.267.267.267.5333.0
    C. Biggio 2B50100024.385.429.6151.0440.0
    V. Guerrero 1B50200013.286.286.286.5713.5
    R. Tellez DH40000112.000.111.000.1110.5
    R. Grichuk CF21200100.400.455.400.8554.0
    D. Fisher RF20000010.200.333.200.533-0.5
    T. Hernandez RF-CF51200034.250.231.417.6474.5
    D. Jansen C41110100.286.444.286.7304.0
    S. Espinal PR00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    B. Drury 3B41200101.500.600.5001.1004.0
    A. Alford LF20000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    b- L. Gurriel PH-LF20100003.333.333.333.6671.0
    Total404133041118-----
    HITTERSAB
    B. Bichette SS5
    C. Biggio 2B5
    V. Guerrero 1B5
    R. Tellez DH4
    R. Grichuk CF2
    D. Fisher RF2
    T. Hernandez RF-CF5
    D. Jansen C4
    S. Espinal PR0
    B. Drury 3B4
    A. Alford LF2
    b- L. Gurriel PH-LF2
    Total40
    • b-grounded out for Gurriel in the 6th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Choi 1B41121111.286.500.8571.3577.5
    B. Lowe 2B50310010.455.500.8181.3185.5
    Y. Diaz 3B40000125.100.357.100.4570.0
    K. Smith C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Martinez DH30000111.125.222.250.4720.5
    K. Kiermaier CF40000003.000.000.000.0000.0
    M. Margot LF-RF41100010.100.250.200.4502.5
    H. Renfroe RF30000011.000.125.000.125-0.5
    M. Perez C0000-000.000.500.000.000-
    b- J. Wendle PH-3B11100000.200.200.400.6003.0
    W. Adames SS31100100.333.455.444.8993.0
    M. Zunino C20000010.200.333.200.533-0.5
    c- Y. Tsutsugo PH-LF10010101.111.273.444.7172.0
    Total3447415812-----
    HITTERSAB
    J. Choi 1B4
    B. Lowe 2B5
    Y. Diaz 3B4
    K. Smith C0
    J. Martinez DH3
    K. Kiermaier CF4
    M. Margot LF-RF4
    H. Renfroe RF3
    M. Perez C0
    b- J. Wendle PH-3B1
    W. Adames SS3
    M. Zunino C2
    c- Y. Tsutsugo PH-LF1
    Total34
    • b-doubled for Perez in the 9th
    • c-walked for Tsutsugo in the 8th
    BATTING
    • 2B - T. Hernandez (2)
    • RBI - B. Bichette 2 (2), D. Jansen
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Biggio 2 (2), R. Tellez, T. Hernandez 2 (2), L. Gurriel 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • 2B - B. Lowe 2 (2), M. Margot, J. Wendle
    • HR - J. Choi
    • RBI - J. Choi 2 (3), B. Lowe (3), Y. Tsutsugo (3)
    • 2-Out RBI - J. Choi, B. Lowe
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Choi, Y. Diaz 3 (3), K. Kiermaier 2 (2)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - V. Guerrero, T. Hernandez
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Adames-Lowe-Choi)
    • E - M. Margot
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    T. Hatch2.10002300.000.865.5
    A. Kay2.23110213.381.133.0
    J. Romano1.00000100.001.003.5
    R. Dolis1.02110004.502.500.0
    A. Bass1.00000100.000.003.5
    K. Giles0.212231010.803.00-5.5
    B. Moran0.11000000.001.00-1.0
    Total9.0744581---
    PITCHERSIP
    T. Hatch2.1
    A. Kay2.2
    J. Romano1.0
    R. Dolis1.0
    A. Bass1.0
    K. Giles0.2
    B. Moran0.1
    Total9.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    B. Snell2.03002500.002.503.5
    T. Richards3.064402012.002.000.0
    A. Kittredge2.03002100.002.501.5
    A. Loup1.01000100.001.002.5
    J. Alvarado1.00000200.000.504.0
    C. Roe0.10000000.001.000.0
    Total9.113444110---
    PITCHERSIP
    B. Snell2.0
    T. Richards3.0
    A. Kittredge2.0
    A. Loup1.0
    J. Alvarado1.0
    C. Roe0.1
    Total9.1
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - T. Hatch 47-26, A. Kay 43-27, J. Romano 11-11, R. Dolis 19-11, A. Bass 15-9, K. Giles 22-10, B. Moran 7-4
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Hatch 2-1, A. Kay 4-0, J. Romano 1-0, R. Dolis 4-0, A. Bass 0-1, K. Giles 1-1, B. Moran 1-0
    • Batters Faced - T. Hatch 9, A. Kay 11, J. Romano 3, R. Dolis 5, A. Bass 3, K. Giles 6, B. Moran 2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 46-26, T. Richards 40-31, A. Kittredge 40-26, A. Loup 21-14, J. Alvarado 17-10, C. Roe 7-3
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 1-1, T. Richards 6-3, A. Kittredge 6-0, A. Loup 2-0, J. Alvarado 0-1
    • Batters Faced - B. Snell 11, T. Richards 15, A. Kittredge 10, A. Loup 4, J. Alvarado 3, C. Roe
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    S. Espinal SS.000.000.000.000
    R. McGuire C.000.000.000.000
    J. Panik 2B.000.000.000.000
    T. Shaw 1B6120022.333.500.5001.000
    BENCHAB
    S. Espinal SS
    R. McGuire C
    J. Panik 2B
    T. Shaw 1B6
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    M. Brosseau 3B2111000.500.5001.0001.500
    D. Robertson 3B.000.000.000.000
    BENCHAB
    M. Brosseau 3B2
    D. Robertson 3B
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    A. Cole SP-0.00.000.00
    S. Gaviglio RP-0.00.000.00
    T. Roark SP-0.00.000.00
    H. Ryu SP0-004.25.79431341.50
    M. Shoemaker SP-0.00.000.00
    T. Thornton SP-0.00.000.00
    J. Waguespack SP-0.00.000.00
    S. Yamaguchi SP-0.00.000.00
    BULLPENW-L
    A. Cole SP-
    S. Gaviglio RP-
    T. Roark SP-
    H. Ryu SP0-0
    M. Shoemaker SP-
    T. Thornton SP-
    J. Waguespack SP-
    S. Yamaguchi SP-
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    N. Anderson RP-0.00.000.00
    J. Beeks RP0-002.00.00100050.50
    Y. Chirinos SP-0.00.000.00
    O. Drake RP-0.00.000.00
    P. Fairbanks RP-0.00.000.00
    T. Glasnow SP-0.00.000.00
    C. Morton SP0-104.013.50761142.00
    R. Thompson RP0-002.00.00100101.00
    R. Yarbrough RP-0.00.000.00
    BULLPENW-L
    N. Anderson RP-
    J. Beeks RP0-0
    Y. Chirinos SP-
    O. Drake RP-
    P. Fairbanks RP-
    T. Glasnow SP-
    C. Morton SP0-1
    R. Thompson RP0-0
    R. Yarbrough RP-
    • 9TH INNING
      		Lowe singled to shallow right, Adames scored, Tsutsugo to third, Choi to second44
      		Choi walked, Wendle scored, Adames to third, Tsutsugo to second43
    • 7TH INNING
      		Tsutsugo grounded out to second, Margot scored, Adames to second42
    • 6TH INNING
      		Choi homered to center41
      		Bichette singled to shallow left, Drury and Jansen scored, Gurriel to second40
      		Jansen singled to right center, Hernandez scored20
      		Hernandez doubled to deep center, Grichuk scored, Hernandez to third on right fielder Margot fielding error10
    • 10TH INNING
      • Kevan Smith catching
      • Joey Wendle at third base
      • Chaz Roe relieved Jose Alvarado
      • Santiago Espinal ran for Danny Jansen
      • B. Drury: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Drury fouled out to first
      • L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball
    • 9TH INNING
      • Jose Alvarado relieved Aaron Loup
      • D. Fisher: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Fisher struck out swinging
      • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Hernandez struck out looking
      • D. Jansen: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Jansen flied out to right
      • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Ken Giles relieved Anthony Bass
      • K. Kiermaier: Strike swinging, Ball, Kiermaier flied out to center
      • M. Margot: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Margot struck out swinging
      • Joey Wendle hit for Michael Perez
      • J. Wendle: Strike swinging, Wendle doubled to deep right
      • W. Adames: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Adames walked
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo walked, Wendle to third, Adames to second
      • J. Choi: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Choi walked, Wendle scored, Adames to third, Tsutsugo to second
      • B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Ball, Lowe singled to shallow right, Adames scored, Tsutsugo to third, Choi to second
      • Y. Diaz: Ball, Foul, Diaz lined out to right
      • End of the 9th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 8TH INNING
      • Aaron Loup relieved Andrew Kittredge
      • Yoshitomo Tsutsugo in left field
      • Michael Perez catching
      • Manuel Margot in right field
      • B. Bichette: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
      • C. Biggio: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Biggio singled to left center
      • V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Guerrero grounded out to third, Biggio to second
      • R. Tellez: Strike looking, Tellez grounded out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Anthony Bass relieved Rafael Dolis
      • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Lowe popped out to third
      • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Diaz struck out looking
      • J. Martinez: Martinez flied out to right
      • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 7TH INNING
      • A. Kittredge Pitching:
      • R. Tellez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tellez struck out swinging
      • D. Fisher: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Fisher grounded out to pitcher
      • T. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Hernandez singled to left
      • D. Jansen: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Jansen walked, Hernandez to second
      • B. Drury: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hernandez stole third, Jansen to second, Foul, Ball, Drury walked
      • L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Gurriel grounded out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Rafael Dolis relieved Jordan Romano
      • M. Margot: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Margot doubled to left
      • H. Renfroe: Renfroe popped out to second
      • W. Adames: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Adames reached on an infield single to shortstop, Margot to third
      • Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit for Mike Zunino
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Tsutsugo grounded out to second, Margot scored, Adames to second
      • J. Choi: Ball, Ball, Choi grounded out to second
      • End of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 6TH INNING
      • T. Richards Pitching:
      • R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Grichuk singled to deep left
      • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Hernandez doubled to deep center, Grichuk scored, Hernandez to third on right fielder Margot fielding error
      • D. Jansen: Jansen singled to right center, Hernandez scored
      • B. Drury: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Drury singled to shallow center, Jansen to second
      • Lourdes Gurriel hit for Anthony Alford
      • Andrew Kittredge relieved Trevor Richards
      • L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Foul, Gurriel singled to left, Jansen to third, Drury to second
      • B. Bichette: Strike looking, Foul, Bichette singled to shallow left, Drury and Jansen scored, Gurriel to second
      • C. Biggio: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Biggio reached on fielder's choice to first, Gurriel to third, Bichette out at second
      • V. Guerrero: Guerrero grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Biggio out at second
      • Middle of the 6th (4 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Lourdes Gurriel in left field
      • J. Choi: Choi homered to center
      • B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Lowe doubled to deep center
      • Jordan Romano relieved Anthony Kay
      • Teoscar Hernandez in center field
      • Derek Fisher in right field
      • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Diaz struck out swinging
      • J. Martinez: Strike looking, Foul, Martinez lined out to center
      • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kiermaier grounded out to second
      • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
    • 5TH INNING
      • T. Richards Pitching:
      • B. Bichette: Bichette lined out to right
      • C. Biggio: Ball, Biggio flied out to shallow left
      • V. Guerrero: Strike looking, Ball, Guerrero singled to center
      • R. Tellez: Ball, Tellez grounded out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • A. Kay Pitching:
      • H. Renfroe: Ball, Foul, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to shortstop
      • W. Adames: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Adames grounded out to shortstop
      • M. Zunino: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Zunino lined out to left
      • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • T. Richards Pitching:
      • D. Jansen: Ball, Foul, Jansen flied out to deep left
      • B. Drury: Strike looking, Drury flied out to center
      • A. Alford: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Ball, Alford grounded out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • A. Kay Pitching:
      • J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
      • K. Kiermaier: Ball, Strike looking, Kiermaier grounded out to second
      • M. Margot: Ball, Margot grounded out to shortstop
      • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 3RD INNING
      • Trevor Richards relieved Blake Snell
      • V. Guerrero: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
      • R. Tellez: Tellez fouled out to third
      • R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Grichuk singled to left
      • T. Hernandez: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Hernandez struck out looking
      • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • T. Hatch Pitching:
      • M. Zunino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Zunino struck out looking
      • Anthony Kay relieved Thomas Hatch
      • J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Choi struck out swinging
      • B. Lowe: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Lowe doubled to deep center
      • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Diaz lined out to right
      • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • B. Snell Pitching:
      • D. Jansen: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Jansen flied out to shallow right
      • B. Drury: Ball, Drury singled to left
      • A. Alford: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Alford struck out swinging
      • B. Bichette: Ball, Foul, Bichette singled to left center, Drury to second
      • C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Drury to third, Bichette to second on wild pitch, Foul, Strike swinging, Biggio struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • T. Hatch Pitching:
      • M. Margot: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Margot grounded out to second
      • H. Renfroe: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Renfroe struck out looking
      • W. Adames: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Adames flied out to deep center
      • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 1ST INNING
      • B. Snell Pitching:
      • B. Bichette: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
      • C. Biggio: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Biggio struck out swinging
      • V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike looking, Guerrero singled to shallow center
      • R. Tellez: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Guerrero stole second, Ball, Tellez walked
      • R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Grichuk walked, Guerrero to third, Tellez to second
      • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Brian Moran relieved Ken Giles
      • T. Hatch Pitching:
      • J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Choi popped out to third
      • B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
      • Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked
      • J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Martinez walked, Diaz to second
      • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Kiermaier grounded out to second
      • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

    TORBlue Jays
    TBRays
    • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, Florida
    TEAM STATS
    1-1
    .246
    AVG
    2
    HR
    7
    R
    3.71
    ERA
    1-1
    .164
    AVG
    1
    HR
    8
    R
    3.50
    ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHERS
    T. HatchR
    0-0
    W-L
    0.0
    IP
    0.00
    ERA
    -
    SO/BB
    0.00
    WHIP
    B. SnellL
    0-0
    W-L
    0.0
    IP
    0.00
    ERA
    -
    SO/BB
    0.00
    WHIP
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .T. Hatch
    R
    0-0
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .B. Snell
    L
    0-0
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 B. Bichette SS10200.200
    2 C. Biggio 2B8431.500
    3 V. Guerrero 1B9200.222
    4 R. Tellez DH3010.000
    5 R. Grichuk CF8210.250
    6 T. Hernandez RF7110.143
    7 D. Jansen C3100.333
    8 B. Drury 3B-----
    9 A. Alford LF-----
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 J. Choi 1B3110.333
    2 B. Lowe 2B6220.333
    3 Y. Diaz 3B6100.167
    4 J. Martinez DH5100.200
    5 K. Kiermaier CF7000.000
    6 M. Margot LF6000.000
    7 H. Renfroe RF4000.000
    8 W. Adames SS6210.333
    9 M. Zunino C3100.333
    INJURIES
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Randal GrichukBack07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
    Wilmer FontUndisclosed07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
    Chase AndersonOblique07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
    Ken GilesUndisclosed07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
    Yennsy DiazLat07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
    Jonathan DavisUndisclosed07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
    Hector PerezUndisclosed07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
    Elvis LucianoUndisclosed07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Austin MeadowsNot Injury Related07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
    Randy ArozarenaUndisclosed08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
    Colin PocheElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
    Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
    Hide View
    MLB Scores