GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
bot 5th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
5
5: Foul
91 mph Fastball
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • 4H. Kendrick
    5: 91 mph FastballFoul2-2
    4: 85 mph SliderFoul2-2
    3: 85 mph SliderBall2-1
    2: 91 mph FastballFoul1-1
    1: 95 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 3S. Castro
    5: 83 mph SliderCastro struck out swinging2-3
    4: 91 mph FastballBall2-2
    3: 83 mph SliderStrike swinging1-2
    2: 85 mph SliderBall1-1
    1: 93 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 5TH INNING
    		Hernandez homered to right31
  • 4TH INNING
    		Suzuki doubled to shallow left, Thames scored21
    		Tellez homered to right20
  • 1ST INNING
    		Hernandez homered to right center10
LAST OUT
DUE UPBOTTOM 5TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    TOR1-2
    		10021----460
    WAS1-2
    		00010----180
    • Nationals ParkWashington, District of Columbia
    TORBlue Jays
    WASNationals
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    T. Hernandez CF32222011.333.313.8671.17911.5
    C. Biggio 2B30000010.313.353.500.853-0.5
    L. Gurriel LF30100010.333.300.444.7441.5
    V. Guerrero 1B30000021.235.235.235.471-1.0
    R. Tellez DH11111100.125.273.500.7737.0
    B. Drury 3B20000002.333.429.333.7620.0
    J. Panik SS20000020.000.000.000.000-1.0
    D. Jansen C21111000.333.455.6671.1216.0
    D. Fisher RF20100000.286.375.571.9463.0
    HITTERSAB
    T. Hernandez CF3
    C. Biggio 2B3
    L. Gurriel LF3
    V. Guerrero 1B3
    R. Tellez DH1
    B. Drury 3B2
    J. Panik SS2
    D. Jansen C2
    D. Fisher RF2
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      T. Turner SS20000103.154.214.385.5991.0
      A. Eaton RF30100012.357.357.6431.0000.5
      S. Castro 2B30200010.308.308.538.8461.5
      H. Kendrick 1B20000013.100.250.200.450-0.5
      A. Cabrera 3B20000001.364.417.7271.1440.0
      E. Thames DH11100100.333.500.333.8333.0
      K. Suzuki C20210000.500.500.6251.1254.0
      V. Robles CF20200000.500.583.9001.4832.0
      M. Taylor LF20000015.111.200.444.644-0.5
      HITTERSAB
      T. Turner SS2
      A. Eaton RF3
      S. Castro 2B3
      H. Kendrick 1B2
      A. Cabrera 3B2
      E. Thames DH1
      K. Suzuki C2
      V. Robles CF2
      M. Taylor LF2
        BATTING
        • 2B - L. Gurriel
        • 3B - D. Fisher
        • HR - T. Hernandez 2 (2), R. Tellez, D. Jansen
        • RBI - T. Hernandez 2 (3), R. Tellez (2), D. Jansen (2)
        • 2-Out RBI - D. Jansen
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Hernandez, B. Drury
        BATTING
        • 2B - K. Suzuki
        • RBI - K. Suzuki
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Turner 2 (2), A. Eaton, A. Cabrera
        FIELDING
        • DP - 2 (Drury-Guerrero; Drury-Biggio-Guerrero)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        T. Thornton4.08112302.252.502.5
        A. Cole0.10000100.000.000.5
        PITCHERSIP
        T. Thornton4.0
        A. Cole0.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        A. Sanchez5.06441747.201.407.5
        PITCHERSIP
        A. Sanchez5.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - T. Thornton 74-48, A. Cole 10-6
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Thornton 6-2
        • Batters Faced - T. Thornton 20, A. Cole
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - A. Sanchez 88-56
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Sanchez 2-7
        • Batters Faced - A. Sanchez 22
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        A. Alford CF2000001.000.000.000.000
        B. Bichette SS16142005.250.250.250.500
        S. Espinal SS2100001.000.000.000.000
        R. Grichuk RF10141010.400.455.400.855
        R. McGuire C4111100.250.2501.0001.250
        BENCHAB
        A. Alford CF2
        B. Bichette SS16
        S. Espinal SS2
        R. Grichuk RF10
        R. McGuire C4
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        E. Bonifacio LF.000.000.000.000
        W. Difo 2B.000.000.000.000
        Y. Gomes C3000001.000.250.000.250
        J. Harrison 2B.000.000.000.000
        C. Kieboom 3B4110001.250.250.250.500
        A. Stevenson LF2000002.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        E. Bonifacio LF
        W. Difo 2B
        Y. Gomes C3
        J. Harrison 2B
        C. Kieboom 3B4
        A. Stevenson LF2
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        A. Bass RP0-002.10.00000010.00
        R. Borucki SP-0.00.000.00
        R. Dolis RP0-002.04.50310212.50
        W. Font RP-0.00.000.00
        S. Gaviglio RP0-100.181.002302112.00
        T. Hatch SP0-002.10.00000230.86
        A. Kay SP0-002.23.38311021.13
        B. Moran RP0-001.00.00100011.00
        T. Roark SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Romano RP1-002.00.00000231.00
        H. Ryu SP0-004.25.79431341.50
        M. Shoemaker SP0-006.01.50310240.83
        J. Waguespack SP-0.00.000.00
        S. Yamaguchi SP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        A. Bass RP0-0
        R. Borucki SP-
        R. Dolis RP0-0
        W. Font RP-
        S. Gaviglio RP0-1
        T. Hatch SP0-0
        A. Kay SP0-0
        B. Moran RP0-0
        T. Roark SP-
        J. Romano RP1-0
        H. Ryu SP0-0
        M. Shoemaker SP0-0
        J. Waguespack SP-
        S. Yamaguchi SP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Bourque RP0-001.00.00100001.00
        P. Corbin SP0-006.11.42211080.32
        S. Doolittle RP0-100.213.50210114.50
        E. Fedde SP0-004.02.25411131.25
        K. Finnegan RP0-001.00.00100001.00
        S. Freeman RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Guerra RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Harper RP0-002.00.00100040.50
        W. Harris RP0-000.213.50111113.00
        D. Hudson RP0-001.00.00000010.00
        T. Rainey RP1-001.10.00000211.50
        M. Scherzer SP0-105.16.756414111.88
        S. Strasburg SP-0.00.000.00
        A. Voth SP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Bourque RP0-0
        P. Corbin SP0-0
        S. Doolittle RP0-1
        E. Fedde SP0-0
        K. Finnegan RP0-0
        S. Freeman RP-
        J. Guerra RP-
        R. Harper RP0-0
        W. Harris RP0-0
        D. Hudson RP0-0
        T. Rainey RP1-0
        M. Scherzer SP0-1
        S. Strasburg SP-
        A. Voth SP-
        123456789RHE
        TOR1-2
        		10021----460
        WAS1-2
        		00010----180
        • Nationals ParkWashington, District of Columbia
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        T. Hernandez CF32222011.333.313.8671.17911.5
        C. Biggio 2B30000010.313.353.500.853-0.5
        L. Gurriel LF30100010.333.300.444.7441.5
        V. Guerrero 1B30000021.235.235.235.471-1.0
        R. Tellez DH11111100.125.273.500.7737.0
        B. Drury 3B20000002.333.429.333.7620.0
        J. Panik SS20000020.000.000.000.000-1.0
        D. Jansen C21111000.333.455.6671.1216.0
        D. Fisher RF20100000.286.375.571.9463.0
        Total214644174-----
        HITTERSAB
        T. Hernandez CF3
        C. Biggio 2B3
        L. Gurriel LF3
        V. Guerrero 1B3
        R. Tellez DH1
        B. Drury 3B2
        J. Panik SS2
        D. Jansen C2
        D. Fisher RF2
        Total21
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          T. Turner SS20000103.154.214.385.5991.0
          A. Eaton RF30100012.357.357.6431.0000.5
          S. Castro 2B30200010.308.308.538.8461.5
          H. Kendrick 1B20000013.100.250.200.450-0.5
          A. Cabrera 3B20000001.364.417.7271.1440.0
          E. Thames DH11100100.333.500.333.8333.0
          K. Suzuki C20210000.500.500.6251.1254.0
          V. Robles CF20200000.500.583.9001.4832.0
          M. Taylor LF20000015.111.200.444.644-0.5
          Total1918102414-----
          HITTERSAB
          T. Turner SS2
          A. Eaton RF3
          S. Castro 2B3
          H. Kendrick 1B2
          A. Cabrera 3B2
          E. Thames DH1
          K. Suzuki C2
          V. Robles CF2
          M. Taylor LF2
          Total19
            BATTING
            • 2B - L. Gurriel
            • 3B - D. Fisher
            • HR - T. Hernandez 2 (2), R. Tellez, D. Jansen
            • RBI - T. Hernandez 2 (3), R. Tellez (2), D. Jansen (2)
            • 2-Out RBI - D. Jansen
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Hernandez, B. Drury
            BATTING
            • 2B - K. Suzuki
            • RBI - K. Suzuki
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Turner 2 (2), A. Eaton, A. Cabrera
            FIELDING
            • DP - 2 (Drury-Guerrero; Drury-Biggio-Guerrero)
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            T. Thornton4.08112302.252.502.5
            A. Cole0.10000100.000.000.5
            Total4.1811240---
            PITCHERSIP
            T. Thornton4.0
            A. Cole0.1
            Total4.1
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            A. Sanchez5.06441747.201.407.5
            Total5.0644174---
            PITCHERSIP
            A. Sanchez5.0
            Total5.0
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - T. Thornton 74-48, A. Cole 10-6
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Thornton 6-2
            • Batters Faced - T. Thornton 20, A. Cole
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - A. Sanchez 88-56
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Sanchez 2-7
            • Batters Faced - A. Sanchez 22
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            A. Alford CF2000001.000.000.000.000
            B. Bichette SS16142005.250.250.250.500
            S. Espinal SS2100001.000.000.000.000
            R. Grichuk RF10141010.400.455.400.855
            R. McGuire C4111100.250.2501.0001.250
            BENCHAB
            A. Alford CF2
            B. Bichette SS16
            S. Espinal SS2
            R. Grichuk RF10
            R. McGuire C4
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            E. Bonifacio LF.000.000.000.000
            W. Difo 2B.000.000.000.000
            Y. Gomes C3000001.000.250.000.250
            J. Harrison 2B.000.000.000.000
            C. Kieboom 3B4110001.250.250.250.500
            A. Stevenson LF2000002.000.000.000.000
            BENCHAB
            E. Bonifacio LF
            W. Difo 2B
            Y. Gomes C3
            J. Harrison 2B
            C. Kieboom 3B4
            A. Stevenson LF2
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            A. Bass RP0-002.10.00000010.00
            R. Borucki SP-0.00.000.00
            R. Dolis RP0-002.04.50310212.50
            W. Font RP-0.00.000.00
            S. Gaviglio RP0-100.181.002302112.00
            T. Hatch SP0-002.10.00000230.86
            A. Kay SP0-002.23.38311021.13
            B. Moran RP0-001.00.00100011.00
            T. Roark SP-0.00.000.00
            J. Romano RP1-002.00.00000231.00
            H. Ryu SP0-004.25.79431341.50
            M. Shoemaker SP0-006.01.50310240.83
            J. Waguespack SP-0.00.000.00
            S. Yamaguchi SP-0.00.000.00
            BULLPENW-L
            A. Bass RP0-0
            R. Borucki SP-
            R. Dolis RP0-0
            W. Font RP-
            S. Gaviglio RP0-1
            T. Hatch SP0-0
            A. Kay SP0-0
            B. Moran RP0-0
            T. Roark SP-
            J. Romano RP1-0
            H. Ryu SP0-0
            M. Shoemaker SP0-0
            J. Waguespack SP-
            S. Yamaguchi SP-
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            J. Bourque RP0-001.00.00100001.00
            P. Corbin SP0-006.11.42211080.32
            S. Doolittle RP0-100.213.50210114.50
            E. Fedde SP0-004.02.25411131.25
            K. Finnegan RP0-001.00.00100001.00
            S. Freeman RP-0.00.000.00
            J. Guerra RP-0.00.000.00
            R. Harper RP0-002.00.00100040.50
            W. Harris RP0-000.213.50111113.00
            D. Hudson RP0-001.00.00000010.00
            T. Rainey RP1-001.10.00000211.50
            M. Scherzer SP0-105.16.756414111.88
            S. Strasburg SP-0.00.000.00
            A. Voth SP-0.00.000.00
            BULLPENW-L
            J. Bourque RP0-0
            P. Corbin SP0-0
            S. Doolittle RP0-1
            E. Fedde SP0-0
            K. Finnegan RP0-0
            S. Freeman RP-
            J. Guerra RP-
            R. Harper RP0-0
            W. Harris RP0-0
            D. Hudson RP0-0
            T. Rainey RP1-0
            M. Scherzer SP0-1
            S. Strasburg SP-
            A. Voth SP-
            • 5TH INNING
              		Hernandez homered to right31
            • 4TH INNING
              		Suzuki doubled to shallow left, Thames scored21
              		Tellez homered to right20
            • 1ST INNING
              		Hernandez homered to right center10
            • 5TH INNING
              • An. Sanchez Pitching:
              • T. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Hernandez homered to right
              • C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Biggio struck out looking
              • L. Gurriel: Gurriel lined out to second
              • V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike looking, Guerrero popped out to second
              • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • A.J. Cole relieved Trent Thornton
              • S. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
              • H. Kendrick: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul
            • 4TH INNING
              • An. Sanchez Pitching:
              • R. Tellez: Tellez homered to right
              • B. Drury: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Drury flied out to right
              • J. Panik: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Panik struck out swinging
              • D. Jansen: Ball, Jansen homered to left center
              • D. Fisher: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Fisher flied out to deep left
              • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Thornton Pitching:
              • E. Thames: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Thames singled to left
              • K. Suzuki: Suzuki doubled to shallow left, Thames scored
              • V. Robles: Ball, Foul, Ball, Robles reached on an infield single to second, Suzuki to third
              • M. Taylor: Foul, Strike swinging, Taylor lined into double play third to first, Robles out at first
              • Tr. Turner: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Turner walked
              • A. Eaton: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Eaton popped out to shortstop
              • End of the 4th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • An. Sanchez Pitching:
              • C. Biggio: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Biggio grounded out to first
              • L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
              • V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Thornton Pitching:
              • A. Eaton: Eaton singled to right
              • S. Castro: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Castro singled to left, Eaton to second
              • H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Foul, Kendrick grounded into double play third to second to first, Eaton to third, Castro out at second
              • A. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Cabrera lined out to left
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • An. Sanchez Pitching:
              • J. Panik: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Panik struck out swinging
              • D. Jansen: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Jansen flied out to deep center
              • D. Fisher: Strike looking, Ball, Fisher tripled to deep right
              • T. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • T. Thornton Pitching:
              • A. Cabrera: Ball, Cabrera lined out to center
              • E. Thames: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Thames walked
              • K. Suzuki: Strike swinging, Suzuki singled to left, Thames to second
              • V. Robles: Robles singled to deep right center, Thames to third, Suzuki to second
              • M. Taylor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
              • Tr. Turner: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Turner lined out to center
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • An. Sanchez Pitching:
              • T. Hernandez: Foul, Hernandez homered to right center
              • C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Biggio fouled out to right
              • L. Gurriel: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel doubled to left center
              • V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
              • R. Tellez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Tellez intentionally walked
              • B. Drury: Drury reached on fielder's choice to third, Tellez out at second
              • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Thornton Pitching:
              • Tr. Turner: Ball, Turner flied out to left
              • A. Eaton: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Eaton struck out looking
              • S. Castro: Castro reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • H. Kendrick: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kendrick struck out swinging
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

            TORBlue Jays
            WASNationals
            • Nationals ParkWashington, District of Columbia
            TEAM STATS
            1-2
            .273
            AVG
            2
            HR
            12
            R
            4.15
            ERA
            1-2
            .250
            AVG
            5
            HR
            12
            R
            3.09
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            T. ThorntonR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            A. SanchezR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .T. Thornton
            R
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .A. Sanchez
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 T. Hernandez CF12310.250
            2 C. Biggio 2B13531.385
            3 L. Gurriel LF6210.333
            4 V. Guerrero 1B14400.286
            5 R. Tellez DH7010.000
            6 B. Drury 3B4200.500
            7 J. Panik SS2000.000
            8 D. Jansen C7210.286
            9 D. Fisher RF5100.200
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 T. Turner SS11211.182
            2 A. Eaton RF11411.364
            3 S. Castro 2B10200.200
            4 H. Kendrick 1B8110.125
            5 A. Cabrera 3B9421.444
            6 E. Thames DH5110.200
            7 K. Suzuki C6200.333
            8 V. Robles CF8341.375
            9 M. Taylor LF7111.143
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Randal GrichukBack07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
            Chase AndersonOblique07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
            Ken GilesForearm08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
            Travis ShawPersonal07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
            Bo BichetteHamstring07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
            Yennsy DiazLat07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
            Jonathan DavisUndisclosed07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
            Hector PerezUndisclosed07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
            Elvis LucianoUndisclosed07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Stephen StrasburgHand07-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 30
            Adrian SanchezAchilles06-30-2021Out for the season
            Roenis EliasElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Wander SueroUndisclosed07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
            Juan SotoIllness07-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 30
            Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
            Hide View
            MLB Scores