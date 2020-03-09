GAMETRACKER
5TH INNING Hernandez homered to right 3 1 4TH INNING Suzuki doubled to shallow left, Thames scored 2 1 Tellez homered to right 2 0 1ST INNING Hernandez homered to right center 1 0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Hernandez CF
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.313
|.867
|1.179
|11.5
|C. Biggio 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|.353
|.500
|.853
|-0.5
|L. Gurriel LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.300
|.444
|.744
|1.5
|V. Guerrero 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|.235
|.235
|.471
|-1.0
|R. Tellez DH
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|.273
|.500
|.773
|7.0
|B. Drury 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.429
|.333
|.762
|0.0
|J. Panik SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|D. Jansen C
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.455
|.667
|1.121
|6.0
|D. Fisher RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.375
|.571
|.946
|3.0
- 2B - L. Gurriel
- 3B - D. Fisher
- HR - T. Hernandez 2 (2), R. Tellez, D. Jansen
- RBI - T. Hernandez 2 (3), R. Tellez (2), D. Jansen (2)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Jansen
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Hernandez, B. Drury
- 2B - K. Suzuki
- RBI - K. Suzuki
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Turner 2 (2), A. Eaton, A. Cabrera
- DP - 2 (Drury-Guerrero; Drury-Biggio-Guerrero)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Thornton
|4.0
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2.25
|2.50
|2.5
|A. Cole
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Thornton
|4.0
|A. Cole
|0.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Sanchez
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|4
|7.20
|1.40
|7.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Sanchez
|5.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Thornton 74-48, A. Cole 10-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Thornton 6-2
- Batters Faced - T. Thornton 20, A. Cole
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Sanchez 88-56
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Sanchez 2-7
- Batters Faced - A. Sanchez 22
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|E. Bonifacio LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Difo 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|Y. Gomes C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|J. Harrison 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Kieboom 3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|A. Stevenson LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|E. Bonifacio LF
|W. Difo 2B
|Y. Gomes C
|3
|J. Harrison 2B
|C. Kieboom 3B
|4
|A. Stevenson LF
|2
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Bourque RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|P. Corbin SP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|1.42
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0.32
|S. Doolittle RP
|0-1
|0
|0.2
|13.50
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4.50
|E. Fedde SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1.25
|K. Finnegan RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|S. Freeman RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Guerra RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Harper RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.50
|W. Harris RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|13.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3.00
|D. Hudson RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|T. Rainey RP
|1-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.50
|M. Scherzer SP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|6.75
|6
|4
|1
|4
|11
|1.88
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Voth SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Turner SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.154
|.214
|.385
|.599
|1.0
|A. Eaton RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.357
|.357
|.643
|1.000
|0.5
|S. Castro 2B
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|.308
|.538
|.846
|1.5
|H. Kendrick 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.100
|.250
|.200
|.450
|-0.5
|A. Cabrera 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|.417
|.727
|1.144
|0.0
|E. Thames DH
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|3.0
|K. Suzuki C
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.625
|1.125
|4.0
|V. Robles CF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.583
|.900
|1.483
|2.0
|M. Taylor LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.111
|.200
|.444
|.644
|-0.5
|Total
|19
|1
|8
|1
|0
|2
|4
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - L. Gurriel
- 3B - D. Fisher
- HR - T. Hernandez 2 (2), R. Tellez, D. Jansen
- RBI - T. Hernandez 2 (3), R. Tellez (2), D. Jansen (2)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Jansen
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Hernandez, B. Drury
- 2B - K. Suzuki
- RBI - K. Suzuki
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Turner 2 (2), A. Eaton, A. Cabrera
- DP - 2 (Drury-Guerrero; Drury-Biggio-Guerrero)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Sanchez
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|4
|7.20
|1.40
|7.5
|Total
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|4
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Thornton 74-48, A. Cole 10-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Thornton 6-2
- Batters Faced - T. Thornton 20, A. Cole
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Sanchez 88-56
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Sanchez 2-7
- Batters Faced - A. Sanchez 22
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|E. Bonifacio LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Difo 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|Y. Gomes C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|J. Harrison 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Kieboom 3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|A. Stevenson LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|E. Bonifacio LF
|W. Difo 2B
|Y. Gomes C
|3
|J. Harrison 2B
|C. Kieboom 3B
|4
|A. Stevenson LF
|2
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Bourque RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|P. Corbin SP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|1.42
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0.32
|S. Doolittle RP
|0-1
|0
|0.2
|13.50
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4.50
|E. Fedde SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1.25
|K. Finnegan RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|S. Freeman RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Guerra RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Harper RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.50
|W. Harris RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|13.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3.00
|D. Hudson RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|T. Rainey RP
|1-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.50
|M. Scherzer SP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|6.75
|6
|4
|1
|4
|11
|1.88
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Voth SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
5TH INNING Hernandez homered to right 3 1 4TH INNING Suzuki doubled to shallow left, Thames scored 2 1 Tellez homered to right 2 0 1ST INNING Hernandez homered to right center 1 0
- An. Sanchez Pitching:
- T. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Hernandez homered to right
- C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Biggio struck out looking
- L. Gurriel: Gurriel lined out to second
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike looking, Guerrero popped out to second
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- An. Sanchez Pitching:
- R. Tellez: Tellez homered to right
- B. Drury: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Drury flied out to right
- J. Panik: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Panik struck out swinging
- D. Jansen: Ball, Jansen homered to left center
- D. Fisher: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Fisher flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Thornton Pitching:
- E. Thames: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Thames singled to left
- K. Suzuki: Suzuki doubled to shallow left, Thames scored
- V. Robles: Ball, Foul, Ball, Robles reached on an infield single to second, Suzuki to third
- M. Taylor: Foul, Strike swinging, Taylor lined into double play third to first, Robles out at first
- Tr. Turner: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Turner walked
- A. Eaton: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Eaton popped out to shortstop
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- An. Sanchez Pitching:
- C. Biggio: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Biggio grounded out to first
- L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Thornton Pitching:
- A. Eaton: Eaton singled to right
- S. Castro: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Castro singled to left, Eaton to second
- H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Foul, Kendrick grounded into double play third to second to first, Eaton to third, Castro out at second
- A. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Cabrera lined out to left
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- An. Sanchez Pitching:
- J. Panik: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Panik struck out swinging
- D. Jansen: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Jansen flied out to deep center
- D. Fisher: Strike looking, Ball, Fisher tripled to deep right
- T. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Thornton Pitching:
- A. Cabrera: Ball, Cabrera lined out to center
- E. Thames: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Thames walked
- K. Suzuki: Strike swinging, Suzuki singled to left, Thames to second
- V. Robles: Robles singled to deep right center, Thames to third, Suzuki to second
- M. Taylor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
- Tr. Turner: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Turner lined out to center
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- An. Sanchez Pitching:
- T. Hernandez: Foul, Hernandez homered to right center
- C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Biggio fouled out to right
- L. Gurriel: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel doubled to left center
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
- R. Tellez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Tellez intentionally walked
- B. Drury: Drury reached on fielder's choice to third, Tellez out at second
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Thornton Pitching:
- Tr. Turner: Ball, Turner flied out to left
- A. Eaton: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Eaton struck out looking
- S. Castro: Castro reached on an infield single to shortstop
- H. Kendrick: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kendrick struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Randal Grichuk
|Back
|07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
|Chase Anderson
|Oblique
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Ken Giles
|Forearm
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Travis Shaw
|Personal
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
|Bo Bichette
|Hamstring
|07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
|Yennsy Diaz
|Lat
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Jonathan Davis
|Undisclosed
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Hector Perez
|Undisclosed
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Elvis Luciano
|Undisclosed
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Stephen Strasburg
|Hand
|07-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 30
|Adrian Sanchez
|Achilles
|06-30-2021Out for the season
|Roenis Elias
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Wander Suero
|Undisclosed
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
|Juan Soto
|Illness
|07-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 30