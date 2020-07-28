BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
ATL2-3
001000100260
TB4-1
00500000X572
  • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, Florida
  • W: P. Fairbanks (1-0)L: K. Wright (0-1)S: O. Drake (2)
ATLBraves
TBRays
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
R. Acuna RF20000211.143.217.190.4081.5
O. Albies 2B40210024.217.217.435.6521.0
F. Freeman DH40000047.143.400.214.614-2.0
M. Ozuna LF30110100.278.350.7221.0723.0
M. Adams 1B40000014.176.222.353.575-0.5
D. Swanson SS40100020.368.368.7371.1050.0
J. Camargo 3B31000111.250.333.250.5831.5
E. Inciarte CF41000011.133.188.200.3880.5
A. Jackson C30200002.286.286.429.7143.0
A. Duvall PH10000000.143.143.571.7140.0
    J. Choi 1B40000031.133.316.400.716-1.5
    M. Brosseau 1B00000000.333.333.6671.0000.0
    B. Lowe 2B31000110.412.500.8241.3241.5
    Y. Diaz 3B31100100.154.389.154.5433.0
    M. Margot LF00000000.091.231.182.4130.0
    Y. Tsutsugo LF-3B41220011.235.350.412.7624.5
    J. Martinez DH41210012.313.421.563.9843.5
    J. Wendle SS40110001.286.286.571.8572.0
    H. Renfroe RF30000012.200.250.600.850-0.5
    K. Kiermaier CF21100100.176.222.294.5165.0
    M. Perez C30000012.000.200.000.200-0.5
      • 2B - A. Jackson
      • RBI - O. Albies (4), M. Ozuna (4)
      • 2-Out RBI - O. Albies, M. Ozuna
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Freeman, M. Adams 2 (2)
      • RBI - Y. Tsutsugo 2 (5), J. Martinez (4), J. Wendle (2)
      • 2-Out RBI - Y. Tsutsugo 2 (2), J. Martinez, J. Wendle
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - H. Renfroe
      • CS - O. Albies
      • SB - K. Kiermaier
      • DP - (Albies-Swanson-Adams)
      • DP - 2 (Wendle-Lowe-Choi; Diaz-Choi)
      • E - J. Choi 2 (2)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      K. Wright (L, 0-1)2.245533016.882.63-9.5
      J. Tomlin2.11000300.000.606.5
      L. Jackson1.01000100.001.672.5
      T. Matzek1.01000100.001.002.5
      S. Greene1.00000000.000.503.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      Y. Chirinos4.04102400.001.508.0
      P. Fairbanks (W, 1-0)1.01000305.402.4010.5
      R. Thompson1.20102100.001.091.5
      N. Anderson (H, 1)0.11000100.001.20-0.5
      C. Roe (H, 1)1.00000200.000.384.0
      O. Drake (S, 2)1.00000100.000.0010.5
      • Pitches-Strikes - K. Wright 54-35, J. Tomlin 38-25, L. Jackson 15-9, T. Matzek 9-7, S. Greene 4-4
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Wright 3-2, J. Tomlin 4-1, L. Jackson 3-0, T. Matzek 2-0, S. Greene 1-0
      • Batters Faced - K. Wright 15, J. Tomlin 8, L. Jackson 4, T. Matzek 4, S. Greene 2
      • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Chirinos 68-41, P. Fairbanks 20-13, R. Thompson 37-19, N. Anderson 8-6, C. Roe 13-9, O. Drake 11-10
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Chirinos 4-0, P. Fairbanks 0-1, R. Thompson 3-0, O. Drake 1-0
      • Batters Faced - Y. Chirinos 17, P. Fairbanks 4, R. Thompson 7, N. Anderson 2, C. Roe 3, O. Drake 3
          • 7TH INNING
            		Albies singled to deep right, Camargo scored, Acuna to second25
          • 3RD INNING
            		Martinez scored, Wendle to second on wild pitch15
            		Wendle singled to shallow center, Tsutsugo scored, Martinez to third14
            		Martinez singled to left, Diaz scored, Tsutsugo to second13
            		Tsutsugo singled to deep right center, Lowe and Kiermaier scored, Diaz to third12
            		Ozuna singled to deep left, Inciarte scored, Jackson to third, Acuna to second10
          • 9TH INNING
            • Mike Brosseau at first base
            • Oliver Drake relieved Chaz Roe
            • J. Camargo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Camargo grounded out to shortstop
            • E. Inciarte: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Inciarte struck out swinging
            • Adam Duvall hit for Alex Jackson
            • A. Jackson: Strike looking, Foul, Jackson popped out to second
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Manuel Margot in left field
            • Yoshitomo Tsutsugo at third base
            • Chaz Roe relieved Nick Anderson
            • M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Ozuna lined out to center
            • M. Adams: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Adams struck out swinging
            • D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • T. Matzek Pitching:
            • Y. Tsutsugo: Tsutsugo singled to deep right
            • Shane Greene relieved Tyler Matzek
            • J. Martinez: Martinez grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Tsutsugo out at second
            • J. Wendle: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Wendle popped out to second
            • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • R. Thompson Pitching:
            • J. Camargo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Camargo walked
            • E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Inciarte reached on fielder's choice to second, Camargo to second on 1st baseman Choi throwing error
            • A. Jackson: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Jackson grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Camargo to third, Inciarte out at second
            • R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked
            • Nick Anderson relieved Ryan Thompson
            • O. Albies: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Albies singled to deep right, Camargo scored, Acuna to second
            • F. Freeman: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Tyler Matzek relieved Luke Jackson
            • J. Choi: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Choi struck out swinging
            • B. Lowe: Lowe grounded out to second
            • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Diaz grounded out to first
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Ryan Thompson relieved Peter Fairbanks
            • M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna lined out to third
            • M. Adams: Ball, Foul, Ball, Adams grounded out to shortstop
            • D. Swanson: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Luke Jackson relieved Josh Tomlin
            • J. Wendle: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Wendle grounded out to pitcher
            • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Renfroe struck out swinging
            • K. Kiermaier: Ball, Strike swinging, Kiermaier reached on an infield single to second
            • M. Perez: Perez grounded out to first
            • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • Peter Fairbanks relieved Yonny Chirinos
            • A. Jackson: Jackson singled to right
            • R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Acuna struck out swinging
            • O. Albies: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
            • F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Freeman struck out looking
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • J. Tomlin Pitching:
            • B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Lowe flied out to left
            • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Diaz singled to shallow right center
            • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tsutsugo struck out swinging
            • J. Martinez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Martinez struck out looking
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • Y. Chirinos Pitching:
            • D. Swanson: Swanson grounded out to shortstop
            • J. Camargo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Camargo struck out swinging
            • E. Inciarte: Strike swinging, Foul, Inciarte popped out to third
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • J. Tomlin Pitching:
            • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Kiermaier grounded out to shortstop
            • M. Perez: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
            • J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Choi grounded out to second
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • Y. Chirinos Pitching:
            • E. Inciarte: Ball, Ball, Inciarte safe at first on 1st baseman Choi fielding error
            • A. Jackson: Ball, Strike looking, Jackson doubled to deep left, Inciarte to third
            • R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Acuna walked
            • O. Albies: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
            • F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
            • M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ozuna singled to deep left, Inciarte scored, Jackson to third, Acuna to second
            • M. Adams: Foul, Foul, Ball, Adams popped out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Wright Pitching:
            • K. Kiermaier: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kiermaier walked
            • M. Perez: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Perez flied out to left
            • J. Choi: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Choi struck out swinging
            • B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Ball, Kiermaier stole second, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lowe walked
            • Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked, Kiermaier to third, Lowe to second
            • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Tsutsugo singled to deep right center, Lowe and Kiermaier scored, Diaz to third
            • J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez singled to left, Diaz scored, Tsutsugo to second
            • J. Wendle: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Wendle singled to shallow center, Tsutsugo scored, Martinez to third
            • Josh Tomlin relieved Kyle Wright
            • H. Renfroe: Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Martinez scored, Wendle to second on wild pitch, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to second
            • End of the 3rd (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Error)
          • 2ND INNING
            • Y. Chirinos Pitching:
            • M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ozuna walked
            • M. Adams: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Adams grounded into double play third to first, Ozuna out at second
            • D. Swanson: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Swanson singled to right
            • J. Camargo: Strike swinging, Camargo grounded out to first
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • K. Wright Pitching:
            • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Foul, Tsutsugo popped out to shortstop
            • J. Martinez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Martinez singled to shallow left
            • J. Wendle: Ball, Wendle lined out to center
            • H. Renfroe: Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Renfroe reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Martinez out at second
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • Y. Chirinos Pitching:
            • R. Acuna: Ball, Acuna lined out to left
            • O. Albies: Ball, Strike swinging, Albies singled to deep right
            • F. Freeman: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Freeman struck out looking, Albies caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • K. Wright Pitching:
            • J. Choi: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Choi struck out swinging
            • B. Lowe: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
            • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Diaz lined out to right
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
