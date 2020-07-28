BOX SCORE
- W: P. Fairbanks (1-0)L: K. Wright (0-1)S: O. Drake (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Acuna RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.143
|.217
|.190
|.408
|1.5
|O. Albies 2B
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.217
|.217
|.435
|.652
|1.0
|F. Freeman DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|.143
|.400
|.214
|.614
|-2.0
|M. Ozuna LF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|.350
|.722
|1.072
|3.0
|M. Adams 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.176
|.222
|.353
|.575
|-0.5
|D. Swanson SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.368
|.368
|.737
|1.105
|0.0
|J. Camargo 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|.333
|.250
|.583
|1.5
|E. Inciarte CF
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|.188
|.200
|.388
|0.5
|A. Jackson C
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|.286
|.429
|.714
|3.0
|A. Duvall PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.143
|.571
|.714
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Choi 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.133
|.316
|.400
|.716
|-1.5
|M. Brosseau 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|0.0
|B. Lowe 2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.412
|.500
|.824
|1.324
|1.5
|Y. Diaz 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|.389
|.154
|.543
|3.0
|M. Margot LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|.231
|.182
|.413
|0.0
|Y. Tsutsugo LF-3B
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|.350
|.412
|.762
|4.5
|J. Martinez DH
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|.421
|.563
|.984
|3.5
|J. Wendle SS
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|.286
|.571
|.857
|2.0
|H. Renfroe RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.250
|.600
|.850
|-0.5
|K. Kiermaier CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|.222
|.294
|.516
|5.0
|M. Perez C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|-0.5
- 2B - A. Jackson
- RBI - O. Albies (4), M. Ozuna (4)
- 2-Out RBI - O. Albies, M. Ozuna
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Freeman, M. Adams 2 (2)
- RBI - Y. Tsutsugo 2 (5), J. Martinez (4), J. Wendle (2)
- 2-Out RBI - Y. Tsutsugo 2 (2), J. Martinez, J. Wendle
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - H. Renfroe
- CS - O. Albies
- SB - K. Kiermaier
- DP - (Albies-Swanson-Adams)
- DP - 2 (Wendle-Lowe-Choi; Diaz-Choi)
- E - J. Choi 2 (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Wright (L, 0-1)
|2.2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|16.88
|2.63
|-9.5
|J. Tomlin
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.60
|6.5
|L. Jackson
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.67
|2.5
|T. Matzek
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|S. Greene
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|3.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Y. Chirinos
|4.0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|8.0
|P. Fairbanks (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5.40
|2.40
|10.5
|R. Thompson
|1.2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.09
|1.5
|N. Anderson (H, 1)
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.20
|-0.5
|C. Roe (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.38
|4.0
|O. Drake (S, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|10.5
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Wright 54-35, J. Tomlin 38-25, L. Jackson 15-9, T. Matzek 9-7, S. Greene 4-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Wright 3-2, J. Tomlin 4-1, L. Jackson 3-0, T. Matzek 2-0, S. Greene 1-0
- Batters Faced - K. Wright 15, J. Tomlin 8, L. Jackson 4, T. Matzek 4, S. Greene 2
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Chirinos 68-41, P. Fairbanks 20-13, R. Thompson 37-19, N. Anderson 8-6, C. Roe 13-9, O. Drake 11-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Chirinos 4-0, P. Fairbanks 0-1, R. Thompson 3-0, O. Drake 1-0
- Batters Faced - Y. Chirinos 17, P. Fairbanks 4, R. Thompson 7, N. Anderson 2, C. Roe 3, O. Drake 3
7TH INNING Albies singled to deep right, Camargo scored, Acuna to second 2 5 3RD INNING Martinez scored, Wendle to second on wild pitch 1 5 Wendle singled to shallow center, Tsutsugo scored, Martinez to third 1 4 Martinez singled to left, Diaz scored, Tsutsugo to second 1 3 Tsutsugo singled to deep right center, Lowe and Kiermaier scored, Diaz to third 1 2 Ozuna singled to deep left, Inciarte scored, Jackson to third, Acuna to second 1 0
- Mike Brosseau at first base
- Oliver Drake relieved Chaz Roe
- J. Camargo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Camargo grounded out to shortstop
- E. Inciarte: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Inciarte struck out swinging
- Adam Duvall hit for Alex Jackson
- A. Jackson: Strike looking, Foul, Jackson popped out to second
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Manuel Margot in left field
- Yoshitomo Tsutsugo at third base
- Chaz Roe relieved Nick Anderson
- M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Ozuna lined out to center
- M. Adams: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Adams struck out swinging
- D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Matzek Pitching:
- Y. Tsutsugo: Tsutsugo singled to deep right
- Shane Greene relieved Tyler Matzek
- J. Martinez: Martinez grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Tsutsugo out at second
- J. Wendle: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Wendle popped out to second
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Thompson Pitching:
- J. Camargo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Camargo walked
- E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Inciarte reached on fielder's choice to second, Camargo to second on 1st baseman Choi throwing error
- A. Jackson: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Jackson grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Camargo to third, Inciarte out at second
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked
- Nick Anderson relieved Ryan Thompson
- O. Albies: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Albies singled to deep right, Camargo scored, Acuna to second
- F. Freeman: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Ryan Thompson relieved Peter Fairbanks
- M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna lined out to third
- M. Adams: Ball, Foul, Ball, Adams grounded out to shortstop
- D. Swanson: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Luke Jackson relieved Josh Tomlin
- J. Wendle: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Wendle grounded out to pitcher
- H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Renfroe struck out swinging
- K. Kiermaier: Ball, Strike swinging, Kiermaier reached on an infield single to second
- M. Perez: Perez grounded out to first
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Peter Fairbanks relieved Yonny Chirinos
- A. Jackson: Jackson singled to right
- R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Acuna struck out swinging
- O. Albies: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
- F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Freeman struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Tomlin Pitching:
- B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Lowe flied out to left
- Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Diaz singled to shallow right center
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tsutsugo struck out swinging
- J. Martinez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Martinez struck out looking
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Chirinos Pitching:
- E. Inciarte: Ball, Ball, Inciarte safe at first on 1st baseman Choi fielding error
- A. Jackson: Ball, Strike looking, Jackson doubled to deep left, Inciarte to third
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Acuna walked
- O. Albies: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
- F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ozuna singled to deep left, Inciarte scored, Jackson to third, Acuna to second
- M. Adams: Foul, Foul, Ball, Adams popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Wright Pitching:
- K. Kiermaier: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kiermaier walked
- M. Perez: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Perez flied out to left
- J. Choi: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Choi struck out swinging
- B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Ball, Kiermaier stole second, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lowe walked
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked, Kiermaier to third, Lowe to second
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Tsutsugo singled to deep right center, Lowe and Kiermaier scored, Diaz to third
- J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez singled to left, Diaz scored, Tsutsugo to second
- J. Wendle: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Wendle singled to shallow center, Tsutsugo scored, Martinez to third
- Josh Tomlin relieved Kyle Wright
- H. Renfroe: Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Martinez scored, Wendle to second on wild pitch, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Error)
- Y. Chirinos Pitching:
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ozuna walked
- M. Adams: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Adams grounded into double play third to first, Ozuna out at second
- D. Swanson: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Swanson singled to right
- J. Camargo: Strike swinging, Camargo grounded out to first
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Wright Pitching:
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Foul, Tsutsugo popped out to shortstop
- J. Martinez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Martinez singled to shallow left
- J. Wendle: Ball, Wendle lined out to center
- H. Renfroe: Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Renfroe reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Martinez out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Chirinos Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Ball, Acuna lined out to left
- O. Albies: Ball, Strike swinging, Albies singled to deep right
- F. Freeman: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Freeman struck out looking, Albies caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)