- W: T. Alexander (1-0)L: T. Zuber (0-1)S: J. Jimenez (3)
- HR: KC - W. Merrifield (2), DET - J. Schoop (1), C. Stewart (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|W. Merrifield 2B
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|.429
|.789
|1.218
|8.0
|J. Soler RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|.333
|.529
|.863
|0.5
|A. Mondesi SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.095
|.095
|.143
|.238
|-1.0
|S. Perez DH-C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|.250
|.526
|.776
|-1.0
|R. O'Hearn 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|.375
|.429
|.804
|-1.0
|M. Franco 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|.250
|.632
|.882
|-0.5
|A. Gordon LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|.222
|.125
|.347
|0.5
|O. Hernandez C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|2.0
|a- N. Lopez PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.333
|.143
|.476
|0.0
|T. Rosenthal P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Phillips CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.455
|.667
|1.121
|4.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|N. Goodrum SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|.364
|.526
|.890
|2.0
|J. Schoop 2B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|.286
|.421
|.707
|8.0
|M. Cabrera DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|.273
|.278
|.551
|0.0
|H. Castro PR-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.167
|.000
|.167
|0.0
|C. Cron 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.235
|.381
|.647
|1.028
|2.5
|C. Stewart LF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.100
|.250
|.400
|.650
|6.5
|V. Reyes LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.400
|.700
|1.100
|1.0
|J. Candelario 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.000
|.182
|.000
|.182
|1.5
|C. Maybin RF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|.214
|.286
|.500
|3.0
|A. Romine C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.231
|.231
|.462
|.692
|0.0
|J. Jones CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|.353
|.688
|1.040
|1.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Zimmer
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.00
|2.5
|T. Zuber (L, 0-1)
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9.00
|1.33
|-7.5
|J. Newberry
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|J. Staumont
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.33
|0.5
|S. Barlow
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.63
|1.0
|G. Holland
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|T. Rosenthal
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|2.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Garcia
|3.0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6.00
|1.00
|5.5
|T. Alexander (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.45
|1.09
|12.0
|J. Cisnero (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.33
|3.5
|G. Soto (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|B. Farmer (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|3.0
|J. Jimenez (S, 3)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.00
|10.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Zimmer
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.00
|2.5
|T. Zuber (L, 0-1)
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9.00
|1.33
|-7.5
|J. Newberry
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|J. Staumont
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.33
|0.5
|S. Barlow
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.63
|1.0
|G. Holland
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|T. Rosenthal
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|2.0
|Total
|8.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Garcia
|3.0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6.00
|1.00
|5.5
|T. Alexander (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.45
|1.09
|12.0
|J. Cisnero (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.33
|3.5
|G. Soto (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|B. Farmer (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|3.0
|J. Jimenez (S, 3)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.00
|10.5
|Total
|9.0
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
3RD INNING Stewart homered to left center, Cron scored 3 4 Schoop homered to center, Jones scored 3 2 Merrifield homered to left, Phillips and Hernandez scored 3 0
- Harold Castro at designated hitter
- Buck Farmer relieved Gregory Soto
- Nicky Lopez hit for Oscar Hernandez
- N. Lopez: Strike looking, Lopez grounded out to second
- B. Phillips: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Phillips grounded out to second
- W. Merrifield: Ball, Foul, Merrifield grounded out to third
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Salvador Perez catching
- Trevor Rosenthal pitching
- V. Reyes: Strike looking, Reyes reached on an infield single to second
- J. Candelario: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Candelario flied out to center
- C. Maybin: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Maybin grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Reyes out at second
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Victor Reyes in left field
- Gregory Soto relieved Jose Cisnero
- R. O'Hearn: Foul, Strike looking, Strike looking, O'Hearn struck out looking
- M. Franco: Franco grounded out to shortstop
- A. Gordon: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- Greg Holland relieved Scott Barlow
- N. Goodrum: Ball, Foul, Goodrum reached on an infield single to first
- J. Schoop: Foul, Schoop reached on fielder's choice to third, Goodrum out at second
- M. Cabrera: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Cabrera reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Schoop to second on shortstop Mondesi fielding error
- Harold Castro ran for Miguel Cabrera
- C. Cron: Strike looking, Cron grounded into double play third to first, Schoop out at third
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Scott Barlow relieved Josh Staumont
- J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Candelario walked
- C. Maybin: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Maybin singled to left, Candelario to second
- A. Romine: Ball, Romine grounded into double play first to shortstop to second, Candelario to third, Maybin out at second
- J. Jones: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Jones grounded out to second
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Alexander Pitching:
- A. Gordon: Ball, Foul, Gordon singled to left center
- O. Hernandez: Strike looking, Hernandez grounded into double play third to second to first, Gordon out at second
- B. Phillips: Phillips singled to center
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Phillips stole second, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Merrifield lined out to right
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Josh Staumont relieved Jake Newberry
- N. Goodrum: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Goodrum walked
- J. Schoop: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Schoop hit by pitch, Goodrum to second
- M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Goodrum out at third, Schoop to second, Cabrera lined out to left
- C. Cron: Ball, Ball, Cron hit by pitch
- C. Stewart: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stewart struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jake Newberry relieved Tyler Zuber
- C. Maybin: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Maybin flied out to deep center
- A. Romine: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Romine lined out to center
- J. Jones: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ro. Garcia Pitching:
- A. Gordon: Ball, Strike swinging, Gordon lined out to center
- O. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Hernandez singled to left center
- B. Phillips: Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Foul, Phillips safe at first on 1st baseman Cron fielding error, Hernandez to third, Phillips to second on Garcia throwing error
- W. Merrifield: Strike swinging, Merrifield homered to left, Phillips and Hernandez scored
- J. Soler: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Soler struck out looking
- A. Mondesi: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Mondesi struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Zimmer Pitching:
- J. Jones: Ball, Ball, Ball, Jones hit by pitch
- Tyler Zuber relieved Kyle Zimmer
- N. Goodrum: Strike looking, Goodrum flied out to center
- J. Schoop: Strike looking, Schoop homered to center, Jones scored
- M. Cabrera: Foul, Ball, Cabrera lined out to right
- C. Cron: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cron walked
- C. Stewart: Stewart homered to left center, Cron scored
- J. Candelario: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Candelario struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 2 Errors)
- K. Zimmer Pitching:
- C. Cron: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Cron struck out on foul tip
- C. Stewart: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Stewart flied out to center
- J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Candelario walked
- C. Maybin: Strike swinging, Ball, Maybin doubled to deep left, Candelario to third
- A. Romine: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Romine lined out to second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Ro. Garcia Pitching:
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Merrifield grounded out to third
- J. Soler: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Soler singled to left center
- A. Mondesi: Strike looking, Mondesi grounded into double play first to shortstop, Soler out at second
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)