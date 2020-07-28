BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
KC2-3
003000000351
DET3-2
00400000X463
  • Comerica ParkDetroit, Michigan
  • W: T. Alexander (1-0)L: T. Zuber (0-1)S: J. Jimenez (3)
  • HR: KC - W. Merrifield (2), DET - J. Schoop (1), C. Stewart (1)
KCRoyals
DETTigers
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
W. Merrifield 2B41131001.368.429.7891.2188.0
J. Soler RF40100010.176.333.529.8630.5
A. Mondesi SS40000021.095.095.143.238-1.0
S. Perez DH-C40000020.211.250.526.776-1.0
R. O'Hearn 1B30000020.286.375.429.804-1.0
M. Franco 3B30000010.263.250.632.882-0.5
A. Gordon LF30100010.125.222.125.3470.5
O. Hernandez C21100001.333.333.333.6672.0
a- N. Lopez PH10000000.143.333.143.4760.0
T. Rosenthal P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
B. Phillips CF31100001.333.455.6671.1214.0
HITTERSAB
W. Merrifield 2B4
J. Soler RF4
A. Mondesi SS4
S. Perez DH-C4
R. O'Hearn 1B3
M. Franco 3B3
A. Gordon LF3
O. Hernandez C2
a- N. Lopez PH1
T. Rosenthal P0
B. Phillips CF3
  • a-grounded out for Hernandez in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
N. Goodrum SS30100101.263.364.526.8902.0
J. Schoop 2B31121001.263.286.421.7078.0
M. Cabrera DH40000002.111.273.278.5510.0
H. Castro PR-DH00000000.000.167.000.1670.0
C. Cron 1B21000112.235.381.6471.0282.5
C. Stewart LF31121012.100.250.400.6506.5
V. Reyes LF10100000.400.400.7001.1001.0
J. Candelario 3B20000211.000.182.000.1821.5
C. Maybin RF40200001.214.214.286.5003.0
A. Romine C30000004.231.231.462.6920.0
J. Jones CF21000011.313.353.6881.0401.5
HITTERSAB
N. Goodrum SS3
J. Schoop 2B3
M. Cabrera DH4
H. Castro PR-DH0
C. Cron 1B2
C. Stewart LF3
V. Reyes LF1
J. Candelario 3B2
C. Maybin RF4
A. Romine C3
J. Jones CF2
    BATTING
    • HR - W. Merrifield (2)
    • RBI - W. Merrifield 3 (7)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Merrifield
    BATTING
    • 2B - C. Maybin
    • HR - J. Schoop, C. Stewart
    • RBI - J. Schoop 2 (3), C. Stewart 2 (2)
    • 2-Out RBI - C. Stewart 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Stewart, A. Romine 2 (2), J. Jones
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - B. Phillips
    FIELDING
    • DP - 3 (Franco-O'Hearn; Mondesi-Merrifield-O'Hearn; O'Hearn-Mondesi-Merrifield)
    • E - A. Mondesi (2)
    FIELDING
    • DP - 2 (Candelario-Schoop-Cron; Cron-Goodrum)
    • E - C. Cron 2 (2), R. Garcia
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    K. Zimmer2.01111103.001.002.5
    T. Zuber (L, 0-1)1.02331129.001.33-7.5
    J. Newberry1.00000100.000.003.5
    J. Staumont1.00001103.001.330.5
    S. Barlow1.01001000.002.631.0
    G. Holland1.01000000.001.002.0
    T. Rosenthal1.01000000.000.502.0
    PITCHERSIP
    K. Zimmer2.0
    T. Zuber (L, 0-1)1.0
    J. Newberry1.0
    J. Staumont1.0
    S. Barlow1.0
    G. Holland1.0
    T. Rosenthal1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    R. Garcia3.03320316.001.005.5
    T. Alexander (W, 1-0)2.02000202.451.0912.0
    J. Cisnero (H, 1)1.00000103.001.333.5
    G. Soto (H, 1)1.00000200.000.004.0
    B. Farmer (H, 1)1.00000000.000.333.0
    J. Jimenez (S, 3)1.00000103.001.0010.5
    PITCHERSIP
    R. Garcia3.0
    T. Alexander (W, 1-0)2.0
    J. Cisnero (H, 1)1.0
    G. Soto (H, 1)1.0
    B. Farmer (H, 1)1.0
    J. Jimenez (S, 3)1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - K. Zimmer 35-18, T. Zuber 18-10, J. Newberry 15-9, J. Staumont 17-8, S. Barlow 16-7, G. Holland 10-9, T. Rosenthal 11-8
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Zimmer 3-1, T. Zuber 0-2, J. Newberry 0-1, S. Barlow 2-0, G. Holland 4-0, T. Rosenthal 2-1
    • Batters Faced - K. Zimmer 9, T. Zuber 6, J. Newberry 3, J. Staumont 5, S. Barlow 4, G. Holland 4, T. Rosenthal 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - R. Garcia 42-28, T. Alexander 22-16, J. Cisnero 10-5, G. Soto 8-7, B. Farmer 9-7, J. Jimenez 8-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Garcia 4-1, T. Alexander 2-0, G. Soto 1-0, B. Farmer 3-0, J. Jimenez 1-0
    • Batters Faced - R. Garcia 12, T. Alexander 7, J. Cisnero 3, G. Soto 3, B. Farmer 3, J. Jimenez 3
      • 3RD INNING
        		Stewart homered to left center, Cron scored34
        		Schoop homered to center, Jones scored32
        		Merrifield homered to left, Phillips and Hernandez scored30
      • 9TH INNING
        • Joe Jimenez relieved Buck Farmer
        • J. Soler: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Soler grounded out to third
        • A. Mondesi: Mondesi safe at first on fielding error
        • S. Perez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Harold Castro at designated hitter
        • Buck Farmer relieved Gregory Soto
        • Nicky Lopez hit for Oscar Hernandez
        • N. Lopez: Strike looking, Lopez grounded out to second
        • B. Phillips: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Phillips grounded out to second
        • W. Merrifield: Ball, Foul, Merrifield grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Salvador Perez catching
        • Trevor Rosenthal pitching
        • V. Reyes: Strike looking, Reyes reached on an infield single to second
        • J. Candelario: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Candelario flied out to center
        • C. Maybin: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Maybin grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Reyes out at second
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Victor Reyes in left field
        • Gregory Soto relieved Jose Cisnero
        • R. O'Hearn: Foul, Strike looking, Strike looking, O'Hearn struck out looking
        • M. Franco: Franco grounded out to shortstop
        • A. Gordon: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • Greg Holland relieved Scott Barlow
        • N. Goodrum: Ball, Foul, Goodrum reached on an infield single to first
        • J. Schoop: Foul, Schoop reached on fielder's choice to third, Goodrum out at second
        • M. Cabrera: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Cabrera reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Schoop to second on shortstop Mondesi fielding error
        • Harold Castro ran for Miguel Cabrera
        • C. Cron: Strike looking, Cron grounded into double play third to first, Schoop out at third
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Jose Cisnero relieved Tyler Alexander
        • J. Soler: Ball, Soler fouled out to first
        • A. Mondesi: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Mondesi struck out swinging
        • S. Perez: Ball, Ball, Perez lined out to center
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Scott Barlow relieved Josh Staumont
        • J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Candelario walked
        • C. Maybin: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Maybin singled to left, Candelario to second
        • A. Romine: Ball, Romine grounded into double play first to shortstop to second, Candelario to third, Maybin out at second
        • J. Jones: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Jones grounded out to second
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • T. Alexander Pitching:
        • A. Gordon: Ball, Foul, Gordon singled to left center
        • O. Hernandez: Strike looking, Hernandez grounded into double play third to second to first, Gordon out at second
        • B. Phillips: Phillips singled to center
        • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Phillips stole second, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Merrifield lined out to right
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Josh Staumont relieved Jake Newberry
        • N. Goodrum: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Goodrum walked
        • J. Schoop: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Schoop hit by pitch, Goodrum to second
        • M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Goodrum out at third, Schoop to second, Cabrera lined out to left
        • C. Cron: Ball, Ball, Cron hit by pitch
        • C. Stewart: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stewart struck out swinging
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • Tyler Alexander relieved Rony Garcia
        • S. Perez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
        • R. O'Hearn: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, O'Hearn struck out swinging
        • M. Franco: Franco grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Jake Newberry relieved Tyler Zuber
        • C. Maybin: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Maybin flied out to deep center
        • A. Romine: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Romine lined out to center
        • J. Jones: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • Ro. Garcia Pitching:
        • A. Gordon: Ball, Strike swinging, Gordon lined out to center
        • O. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Hernandez singled to left center
        • B. Phillips: Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Foul, Phillips safe at first on 1st baseman Cron fielding error, Hernandez to third, Phillips to second on Garcia throwing error
        • W. Merrifield: Strike swinging, Merrifield homered to left, Phillips and Hernandez scored
        • J. Soler: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Soler struck out looking
        • A. Mondesi: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Mondesi struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • K. Zimmer Pitching:
        • J. Jones: Ball, Ball, Ball, Jones hit by pitch
        • Tyler Zuber relieved Kyle Zimmer
        • N. Goodrum: Strike looking, Goodrum flied out to center
        • J. Schoop: Strike looking, Schoop homered to center, Jones scored
        • M. Cabrera: Foul, Ball, Cabrera lined out to right
        • C. Cron: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cron walked
        • C. Stewart: Stewart homered to left center, Cron scored
        • J. Candelario: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Candelario struck out swinging
        • End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 2 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • Ro. Garcia Pitching:
        • S. Perez: Ball, Perez lined out to center
        • R. O'Hearn: O'Hearn grounded bunt out to third
        • M. Franco: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Franco struck out looking
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • K. Zimmer Pitching:
        • C. Cron: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Cron struck out on foul tip
        • C. Stewart: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Stewart flied out to center
        • J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Candelario walked
        • C. Maybin: Strike swinging, Ball, Maybin doubled to deep left, Candelario to third
        • A. Romine: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Romine lined out to second
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • Ro. Garcia Pitching:
        • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Merrifield grounded out to third
        • J. Soler: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Soler singled to left center
        • A. Mondesi: Strike looking, Mondesi grounded into double play first to shortstop, Soler out at second
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • K. Zimmer Pitching:
        • N. Goodrum: Strike looking, Ball, Goodrum grounded out to second
        • J. Schoop: Schoop grounded out to third
        • M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Cabrera grounded out to second
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      MLB Scores