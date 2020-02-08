GAMETRACKER
end 7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
5
6
6: Strike swinging
96 mph Fastball
In between innings...
SCORING
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 7G. Polanco
    6: 96 mph FastballPolanco struck out swinging2-3
    5: 95 mph FastballBall2-2
    4: 95 mph FastballFoul1-2
    3: 95 mph FastballStrike swinging1-2
    2: 95 mph FastballBall1-1
    1: 94 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 6P. Evans
    2: 79 mph CurveballEvans doubled to shallow center, Newman scored, Moran to third0-1
    1: 79 mph CurveballStrike looking0-1
  • 5B. Reynolds
    4: 96 mph FastballReynolds struck out swinging1-3
    3: 96 mph FastballFoul1-2
    2: 79 mph CurveballFoul1-1
    1: 89 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 4C. Moran
    4: 86 mph FastballMoran reached on fielder's choice to first, Frazier and Murphy scored, Newman to third on 1st baseman Smoak throwing error1-2
    3: 85 mph FastballStrike swinging1-2
    2: 86 mph FastballBall1-1
    1: 86 mph FastballStrike swinging0-1
  • 3J. Bell
    8: 84 mph FastballBell popped out to shortstop3-2
    7: 84 mph FastballFoul3-2
    6: 85 mph FastballFoul3-2
    5: 83 mph FastballStrike swinging3-2
    4: 85 mph FastballBall3-1
    3: 83 mph ChangeupBall2-1
    2: 85 mph FastballStrike looking1-1
    1: 85 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 2K. Newman
    4: 83 mph FastballNewman walked, Tucker scored, Murphy to third, Frazier to second4-0
    3: 86 mph FastballBall3-0
    2: 87 mph FastballBall2-0
    1: 84 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 1A. Frazier
    1: 86 mph FastballFrazier hit by pitch, Tucker to third, Murphy to second1-0
  • 9J. Murphy
    1: 84 mph FastballMurphy singled to center, Tucker to second0-0
    Pickoff attempt0-0
  • 8C. Tucker
    2: 81 mph ChangeupTucker singled to right0-1
    1: 83 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 7TH INNING
    		Evans doubled to shallow center, Newman scored, Moran to third66
    		Moran reached on fielder's choice to first, Frazier and Murphy scored, Newman to third on 1st baseman Smoak throwing error65
    		Newman walked, Tucker scored, Murphy to third, Frazier to second63
    		Hiura hit sacrifice fly into double play center to third, Pina scored, Arcia out at third62
    		Arcia doubled to deep right, Smoak and Garcia scored, Pina to third52
    		Pina walked, Sogard scored, Garcia to third, Smoak to second32
  • 6TH INNING
    		Hiura homered to left center, Cain scored22
  • 4TH INNING
    		Heredia singled to left, Reynolds and Moran scored, Evans to second02
LAST OUT
DUE UPTOP 8TH
123456789RHE
MIL2-2
0000024--631
PIT1-3
0002004--670
  • PNC ParkPittsburgh, Pennsylvania
MILBrewers
PITPirates
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
L. Cain CF21100200.353.450.412.8624.0
K. Hiura 2B21131001.211.304.368.6739.0
C. Yelich LF40000023.045.087.182.269-1.0
R. Braun DH20000121.091.167.182.3480.0
J. Gyorko 3B20000021.167.286.167.452-1.0
a- E. Sogard PH-3B01000100.167.412.250.6622.0
A. Garcia RF11000200.231.375.308.6833.0
J. Smoak 1B21000101.222.300.444.7442.0
M. Pina C21010100.200.429.200.6293.0
O. Arcia SS30120010.357.357.429.7863.5
HITTERSAB
L. Cain CF2
K. Hiura 2B2
C. Yelich LF4
R. Braun DH2
J. Gyorko 3B2
a- E. Sogard PH-3B0
A. Garcia RF1
J. Smoak 1B2
M. Pina C2
O. Arcia SS3
  • a-walked for Gyorko in the 7th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Frazier 2B31000000.105.190.105.2962.0
K. Newman SS31010110.067.176.067.2432.5
J. Bell 1B40100003.211.238.211.4491.0
C. Moran DH21010212.353.421.9411.3623.5
B. Reynolds LF41200022.118.286.176.4625.0
P. Evans 3B30110112.400.500.6001.1003.5
G. Heredia CF30120012.100.182.100.2822.5
a- G. Polanco PH10000012.000.200.000.200-0.5
C. Tucker RF31100024.167.167.167.3331.0
J. Murphy C31100002.400.500.400.9002.0
HITTERSAB
A. Frazier 2B3
K. Newman SS3
J. Bell 1B4
C. Moran DH2
B. Reynolds LF4
P. Evans 3B3
G. Heredia CF3
a- G. Polanco PH1
C. Tucker RF3
J. Murphy C3
  • a-struck out for Heredia in the 7th
BATTING
  • 2B - O. Arcia
  • HR - K. Hiura
  • SF - K. Hiura
  • RBI - K. Hiura 3 (4), M. Pina, O. Arcia 2 (3)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Braun, J. Gyorko
BATTING
  • 2B - B. Reynolds, P. Evans (2)
  • RBI - K. Newman, C. Moran (4), P. Evans (2), G. Heredia 2 (2)
  • 2-Out RBI - P. Evans
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Polanco 2 (2), C. Tucker 2 (2), J. Murphy
BASERUNNING
  • SB - B. Reynolds
FIELDING
  • E - J. Smoak (2)
FIELDING
  • Outfield Assist - G. Heredia
  • DP - 2 (Frazier-Newman-Bell; Heredia-Evans)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
J. Lindblom3.23223504.911.643.5
E. Yardley1.00000000.000.333.0
B. Suter1.23421208.311.62-3.0
C. Knebel0.21000204.502.000.0
PITCHERSIP
J. Lindblom3.2
E. Yardley1.0
B. Suter1.2
C. Knebel0.2
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
D. Holland5.22223513.180.889.5
C. Stratton0.10222109.001.00-3.5
M. Del Pozo0.01223000.000.00-6.0
G. Hartlieb1.00000100.000.003.5
PITCHERSIP
D. Holland5.2
C. Stratton0.1
M. Del Pozo0.0
G. Hartlieb1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - J. Lindblom 64-37, E. Yardley 8-7, B. Suter 42-25, C. Knebel 12-9
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lindblom 3-0, E. Yardley 3-0, B. Suter 2-2, C. Knebel 1-0
  • Batters Faced - J. Lindblom 17, E. Yardley 3, B. Suter 11, C. Knebel 3
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - D. Holland 90-50, C. Stratton 15-6, M. Del Pozo 16-4, G. Hartlieb 7-4
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Holland 4-3
  • Batters Faced - D. Holland 21, C. Stratton 3, M. Del Pozo 4, G. Hartlieb 2
BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
B. Gamel LF7022011.286.375.571.946
B. Holt 2B.000.000.000.000
L. Morrison 1B5000001.000.000.000.000
O. Narvaez C9311023.111.385.222.607
BENCHAB
B. Gamel LF7
B. Holt 2B
L. Morrison 1B5
O. Narvaez C9
BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
J. Dyson CF11012004.091.091.091.182
E. Gonzalez SS6010001.167.167.167.333
J. Osuna 3B11134103.273.273.545.818
J. Stallings C11222012.182.250.273.523
BENCHAB
J. Dyson CF11
E. Gonzalez SS6
J. Osuna 3B11
J. Stallings C11
BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
C. Burnes RP0-003.12.70210361.50
A. Claudio RP0-001.16.75110121.50
J. Feyereisen RP0-001.09.00111011.00
J. Grimm RP0-001.027.00232113.00
J. Hader RP-0.00.000.00
A. Houser SP-0.00.000.00
E. Lauer SP0-002.20.00100160.75
F. Peralta RP0-103.012.00340231.67
D. Phelps SP1-003.00.00000130.33
B. Wahl RP0-001.16.75211011.50
D. Williams RP0-002.13.86211241.71
B. Woodruff SP0-105.03.60421151.00
BULLPENW-L
C. Burnes RP0-0
A. Claudio RP0-0
J. Feyereisen RP0-0
J. Grimm RP0-0
J. Hader RP-
A. Houser SP-
E. Lauer SP0-0
F. Peralta RP0-1
D. Phelps SP1-0
B. Wahl RP0-0
D. Williams RP0-0
B. Woodruff SP0-1
BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
S. Brault SP-0.00.000.00
J. Brubaker -0.00.000.00
N. Burdi RP0-001.00.00000030.00
R. Erlin SP0-001.113.50320012.25
M. Feliz RP0-001.221.60240121.80
M. Keller SP1-005.01.80210321.00
C. Kuhl SP-0.00.000.00
J. Musgrove SP0-105.24.76532371.41
D. Neverauskas RP-0.00.000.00
R. Rodriguez RP0-002.09.00221021.00
N. Turley SP0-002.04.50210101.50
T. Williams SP0-103.27.36531131.64
BULLPENW-L
S. Brault SP-
J. Brubaker -
N. Burdi RP0-0
R. Erlin SP0-0
M. Feliz RP0-0
M. Keller SP1-0
C. Kuhl SP-
J. Musgrove SP0-1
D. Neverauskas RP-
R. Rodriguez RP0-0
N. Turley SP0-0
T. Williams SP0-1
In between innings...
  • 7TH INNING
    		Evans doubled to shallow center, Newman scored, Moran to third66
    		Moran reached on fielder's choice to first, Frazier and Murphy scored, Newman to third on 1st baseman Smoak throwing error65
    		Newman walked, Tucker scored, Murphy to third, Frazier to second63
    		Hiura hit sacrifice fly into double play center to third, Pina scored, Arcia out at third62
    		Arcia doubled to deep right, Smoak and Garcia scored, Pina to third52
    		Pina walked, Sogard scored, Garcia to third, Smoak to second32
  • 6TH INNING
    		Hiura homered to left center, Cain scored22
  • 4TH INNING
    		Heredia singled to left, Reynolds and Moran scored, Evans to second02
  • 7TH INNING
    • Eric Sogard hit for Jedd Gyorko
    • E. Sogard: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sogard walked
    • A. Garcia: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Garcia walked, Sogard to second
    • Miguel Del Pozo relieved Chris Stratton
    • J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Smoak walked, Sogard to third, Garcia to second
    • M. Pina: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pina walked, Sogard scored, Garcia to third, Smoak to second
    • O. Arcia: Foul, Ball, Arcia doubled to deep right, Smoak and Garcia scored, Pina to third
    • L. Cain: Ball, Ball, Ball, Cain intentionally walked
    • Geoff Hartlieb relieved Miguel Del Pozo
    • K. Hiura: Ball, Hiura hit sacrifice fly into double play center to third, Pina scored, Arcia out at third
    • C. Yelich: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 7th (4 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
    • Eric Sogard at third base
    • C. Tucker: Strike looking, Tucker singled to right
    • J. Murphy: Pickoff attempt, Murphy singled to center, Tucker to second
    • A. Frazier: Ball, Frazier hit by pitch, Tucker to third, Murphy to second
    • K. Newman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Newman walked, Tucker scored, Murphy to third, Frazier to second
    • J. Bell: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Bell popped out to shortstop
    • C. Moran: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Moran reached on fielder's choice to first, Frazier and Murphy scored, Newman to third on 1st baseman Smoak throwing error
    • Corey Knebel relieved Brent Suter
    • B. Reynolds: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Reynolds struck out swinging
    • P. Evans: Strike looking, Evans doubled to shallow center, Newman scored, Moran to third
    • Gregory Polanco hit for Guillermo Heredia
    • G. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Polanco struck out swinging
    • End of the 7th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • D. Holland Pitching:
    • O. Arcia: Foul, Arcia lined out to center
    • L. Cain: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cain walked
    • K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Hiura homered to left center, Cain scored
    • C. Yelich: Yelich grounded out to shortstop
    • Chris Stratton relieved Derek Holland
    • R. Braun: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Braun struck out on foul tip
    • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • B. Suter Pitching:
    • B. Reynolds: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Reynolds struck out looking
    • P. Evans: Evans flied out to center
    • G. Heredia: Ball, Foul, Ball, Heredia grounded out to third
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • D. Holland Pitching:
    • A. Garcia: Strike looking, Ball, Garcia flied out to deep center
    • J. Smoak: Foul, Smoak popped out to second
    • M. Pina: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Pina flied out to center
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • E. Yardley Pitching:
    • A. Frazier: Strike looking, Strike looking, Frazier grounded out to pitcher
    • K. Newman: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Newman grounded out to third
    • Brent Suter relieved Eric Yardley
    • J. Bell: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bell singled to center
    • C. Moran: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moran struck out swinging
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • D. Holland Pitching:
    • K. Hiura: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Hiura hit by pitch
    • C. Yelich: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Yelich grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Hiura out at second
    • R. Braun: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Braun walked
    • J. Gyorko: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Braun to second on wild pitch, Ball, Strike swinging, Gyorko struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • J. Lindblom Pitching:
    • J. Bell: Ball, Foul, Bell grounded out to third
    • C. Moran: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Moran walked
    • B. Reynolds: Ball, Reynolds doubled to deep right, Moran to third
    • P. Evans: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Evans walked
    • G. Heredia: Heredia singled to left, Reynolds and Moran scored, Evans to second
    • C. Tucker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
    • J. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Murphy grounded out to third
    • End of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • D. Holland Pitching:
    • M. Pina: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pina lined out to right
    • O. Arcia: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Arcia struck out swinging
    • L. Cain: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Cain grounded out to third
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • J. Lindblom Pitching:
    • J. Murphy: Strike swinging, Murphy grounded out to shortstop
    • A. Frazier: Strike swinging, Frazier popped out to second
    • K. Newman: Newman lined out to center
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • D. Holland Pitching:
    • J. Gyorko: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gyorko struck out looking
    • A. Garcia: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Garcia walked
    • J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Smoak fouled out to third
    • M. Pina: Ball, Garcia picked off at first, pitcher to first
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • J. Lindblom Pitching:
    • C. Moran: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Moran walked
    • B. Reynolds: Strike swinging, Ball, Reynolds singled to left center, Moran to third
    • P. Evans: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Evans struck out swinging
    • G. Heredia: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Heredia struck out swinging, Reynolds stole second
    • C. Tucker: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 1ST INNING
    • D. Holland Pitching:
    • L. Cain: Strike looking, Cain singled to center
    • K. Hiura: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hiura grounded out to third, Cain to second
    • C. Yelich: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul tip, Yelich struck out on foul tip
    • R. Braun: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Braun struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Eric Yardley relieved Josh Lindblom
    • J. Lindblom Pitching:
    • A. Frazier: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Frazier lined out to second
    • K. Newman: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Newman struck out swinging
    • J. Bell: Ball, Bell grounded out to first
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

MILBrewers
PITPirates
  • PNC ParkPittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TEAM STATS
2-2
.201
AVG
2
HR
15
R
4.25
ERA
1-3
.174
AVG
4
HR
15
R
4.00
ERA
PROBABLE PITCHERS
J. LindblomR
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
D. HollandL
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
PROBABLE PITCHER
.J. Lindblom
R
0-0
PROBABLE PITCHER
.D. Holland
L
0-0
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 L. Cain CF15520.333
2 K. Hiura 2B17310.176
3 C. Yelich LF18131.056
4 R. Braun DH9120.111
5 J. Gyorko 3B4100.250
6 A. Garcia RF12300.250
7 J. Smoak 1B16411.250
8 M. Pina C3100.333
9 O. Arcia SS11410.364
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 A. Frazier 2B16200.125
2 K. Newman SS12100.083
3 J. Bell 1B15310.200
4 C. Moran DH15633.400
5 B. Reynolds LF13000.000
6 P. Evans 3B7310.429
7 G. Heredia CF7000.000
8 C. Tucker RF3000.000
9 J. Murphy C2110.500
INJURIES
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Brett AndersonFinger07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
Josh LindblomBack08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
Brock HoltAnkle07-27-2020Probable for Jul 28
Raymond BlackShoulder08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
Luis UriasNot Injury Related08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
Angel PerdomoIllness08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Chris ArcherShoulder02-28-2021Out for the season
Jameson TaillonElbow02-28-2021Out for the season
Kyle CrickShoulder08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
Clay HolmesForearm08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
Luke MaileFinger09-30-2020Out for the season
Keone KelaUndisclosed07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
JT RiddleAbdomen07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
Kevin KramerHip10-31-2020Out for the season
MLB Scores