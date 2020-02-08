Chris Archer Shoulder 02-28-2021 Out for the season

Jameson Taillon Elbow 02-28-2021 Out for the season

Kyle Crick Shoulder 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Clay Holmes Forearm 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Luke Maile Finger 09-30-2020 Out for the season

Keone Kela Undisclosed 07-27-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 28

JT Riddle Abdomen 07-31-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1