end 7th
7 G. Polanco 6: 96 mph Fastball Polanco struck out swinging 2-3 5: 95 mph Fastball Ball 2-2 4: 95 mph Fastball Foul 1-2 3: 95 mph Fastball Strike swinging 1-2 2: 95 mph Fastball Ball 1-1 1: 94 mph Fastball Strike looking 0-1 6 P. Evans 2: 79 mph Curveball Evans doubled to shallow center, Newman scored, Moran to third 0-1 1: 79 mph Curveball Strike looking 0-1 5 B. Reynolds 4: 96 mph Fastball Reynolds struck out swinging 1-3 3: 96 mph Fastball Foul 1-2 2: 79 mph Curveball Foul 1-1 1: 89 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 4 C. Moran 4: 86 mph Fastball Moran reached on fielder's choice to first, Frazier and Murphy scored, Newman to third on 1st baseman Smoak throwing error 1-2 3: 85 mph Fastball Strike swinging 1-2 2: 86 mph Fastball Ball 1-1 1: 86 mph Fastball Strike swinging 0-1 3 J. Bell 8: 84 mph Fastball Bell popped out to shortstop 3-2 7: 84 mph Fastball Foul 3-2 6: 85 mph Fastball Foul 3-2 5: 83 mph Fastball Strike swinging 3-2 4: 85 mph Fastball Ball 3-1 3: 83 mph Changeup Ball 2-1 2: 85 mph Fastball Strike looking 1-1 1: 85 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 2 K. Newman 4: 83 mph Fastball Newman walked, Tucker scored, Murphy to third, Frazier to second 4-0 3: 86 mph Fastball Ball 3-0 2: 87 mph Fastball Ball 2-0 1: 84 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 1 A. Frazier 1: 86 mph Fastball Frazier hit by pitch, Tucker to third, Murphy to second 1-0 9 J. Murphy 1: 84 mph Fastball Murphy singled to center, Tucker to second 0-0 Pickoff attempt 0-0 8 C. Tucker 2: 81 mph Changeup Tucker singled to right 0-1 1: 83 mph Fastball Strike looking 0-1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|L. Cain CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.353
|.450
|.412
|.862
|4.0
|K. Hiura 2B
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|.304
|.368
|.673
|9.0
|C. Yelich LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.045
|.087
|.182
|.269
|-1.0
|R. Braun DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.091
|.167
|.182
|.348
|0.0
|J. Gyorko 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|.286
|.167
|.452
|-1.0
|a- E. Sogard PH-3B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|.412
|.250
|.662
|2.0
|A. Garcia RF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|.375
|.308
|.683
|3.0
|J. Smoak 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|.300
|.444
|.744
|2.0
|M. Pina C
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|.429
|.200
|.629
|3.0
|O. Arcia SS
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|.357
|.429
|.786
|3.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Frazier 2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|.190
|.105
|.296
|2.0
|K. Newman SS
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.067
|.176
|.067
|.243
|2.5
|J. Bell 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|.238
|.211
|.449
|1.0
|C. Moran DH
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|.353
|.421
|.941
|1.362
|3.5
|B. Reynolds LF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.118
|.286
|.176
|.462
|5.0
|P. Evans 3B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.400
|.500
|.600
|1.100
|3.5
|G. Heredia CF
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.100
|.182
|.100
|.282
|2.5
|a- G. Polanco PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|-0.5
|C. Tucker RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.167
|.167
|.167
|.333
|1.0
|J. Murphy C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|.500
|.400
|.900
|2.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Frazier 2B
|3
|K. Newman SS
|3
|J. Bell 1B
|4
|C. Moran DH
|2
|B. Reynolds LF
|4
|P. Evans 3B
|3
|G. Heredia CF
|3
|a- G. Polanco PH
|1
|C. Tucker RF
|3
|J. Murphy C
|3
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Lindblom
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|0
|4.91
|1.64
|3.5
|E. Yardley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|3.0
|B. Suter
|1.2
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|8.31
|1.62
|-3.0
|C. Knebel
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.50
|2.00
|0.0
7TH INNING Evans doubled to shallow center, Newman scored, Moran to third 6 6 Moran reached on fielder's choice to first, Frazier and Murphy scored, Newman to third on 1st baseman Smoak throwing error 6 5 Newman walked, Tucker scored, Murphy to third, Frazier to second 6 3 Hiura hit sacrifice fly into double play center to third, Pina scored, Arcia out at third 6 2 Arcia doubled to deep right, Smoak and Garcia scored, Pina to third 5 2 Pina walked, Sogard scored, Garcia to third, Smoak to second 3 2 6TH INNING Hiura homered to left center, Cain scored 2 2 4TH INNING Heredia singled to left, Reynolds and Moran scored, Evans to second 0 2
- Eric Sogard hit for Jedd Gyorko
- E. Sogard: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sogard walked
- A. Garcia: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Garcia walked, Sogard to second
- Miguel Del Pozo relieved Chris Stratton
- J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Smoak walked, Sogard to third, Garcia to second
- M. Pina: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pina walked, Sogard scored, Garcia to third, Smoak to second
- O. Arcia: Foul, Ball, Arcia doubled to deep right, Smoak and Garcia scored, Pina to third
- L. Cain: Ball, Ball, Ball, Cain intentionally walked
- Geoff Hartlieb relieved Miguel Del Pozo
- K. Hiura: Ball, Hiura hit sacrifice fly into double play center to third, Pina scored, Arcia out at third
- C. Yelich: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (4 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- Eric Sogard at third base
- C. Tucker: Strike looking, Tucker singled to right
- J. Murphy: Pickoff attempt, Murphy singled to center, Tucker to second
- A. Frazier: Ball, Frazier hit by pitch, Tucker to third, Murphy to second
- K. Newman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Newman walked, Tucker scored, Murphy to third, Frazier to second
- J. Bell: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Bell popped out to shortstop
- C. Moran: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Moran reached on fielder's choice to first, Frazier and Murphy scored, Newman to third on 1st baseman Smoak throwing error
- Corey Knebel relieved Brent Suter
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Reynolds struck out swinging
- P. Evans: Strike looking, Evans doubled to shallow center, Newman scored, Moran to third
- Gregory Polanco hit for Guillermo Heredia
- G. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Polanco struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Holland Pitching:
- O. Arcia: Foul, Arcia lined out to center
- L. Cain: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cain walked
- K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Hiura homered to left center, Cain scored
- C. Yelich: Yelich grounded out to shortstop
- Chris Stratton relieved Derek Holland
- R. Braun: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Braun struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- E. Yardley Pitching:
- A. Frazier: Strike looking, Strike looking, Frazier grounded out to pitcher
- K. Newman: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Newman grounded out to third
- Brent Suter relieved Eric Yardley
- J. Bell: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bell singled to center
- C. Moran: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moran struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Holland Pitching:
- K. Hiura: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Hiura hit by pitch
- C. Yelich: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Yelich grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Hiura out at second
- R. Braun: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Braun walked
- J. Gyorko: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Braun to second on wild pitch, Ball, Strike swinging, Gyorko struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Lindblom Pitching:
- J. Bell: Ball, Foul, Bell grounded out to third
- C. Moran: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Moran walked
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Reynolds doubled to deep right, Moran to third
- P. Evans: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Evans walked
- G. Heredia: Heredia singled to left, Reynolds and Moran scored, Evans to second
- C. Tucker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
- J. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Murphy grounded out to third
- End of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Holland Pitching:
- J. Gyorko: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gyorko struck out looking
- A. Garcia: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Garcia walked
- J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Smoak fouled out to third
- M. Pina: Ball, Garcia picked off at first, pitcher to first
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Lindblom Pitching:
- C. Moran: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Moran walked
- B. Reynolds: Strike swinging, Ball, Reynolds singled to left center, Moran to third
- P. Evans: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Evans struck out swinging
- G. Heredia: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Heredia struck out swinging, Reynolds stole second
- C. Tucker: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Holland Pitching:
- L. Cain: Strike looking, Cain singled to center
- K. Hiura: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hiura grounded out to third, Cain to second
- C. Yelich: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul tip, Yelich struck out on foul tip
- R. Braun: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Braun struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Eric Yardley relieved Josh Lindblom
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brett Anderson
|Finger
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Josh Lindblom
|Back
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Brock Holt
|Ankle
|07-27-2020Probable for Jul 28
|Raymond Black
|Shoulder
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Luis Urias
|Not Injury Related
|08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
|Angel Perdomo
|Illness
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Chris Archer
|Shoulder
|02-28-2021Out for the season
|Jameson Taillon
|Elbow
|02-28-2021Out for the season
|Kyle Crick
|Shoulder
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Clay Holmes
|Forearm
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Luke Maile
|Finger
|09-30-2020Out for the season
|Keone Kela
|Undisclosed
|07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
|JT Riddle
|Abdomen
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Kevin Kramer
|Hip
|10-31-2020Out for the season