8TH INNING McNeil doubled to deep center, Alonso and Nimmo scored 8 2 Nimmo doubled to deep right, Gimenez scored 6 2 6TH INNING Pillar doubled to shallow right, Devers scored 5 2 5TH INNING Davis homered to left, McNeil scored 5 1 3RD INNING Devers reached on a double play third to second to shortstop, Plawecki scored, Peraza out at second, Benintendi out at second 3 1 2ND INNING Rosario singled to right, Cano and Cespedes scored, Nimmo to third 3 0 Cano doubled to deep left, Davis scored, Cespedes to third 1 0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Rosario SS
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.286
|.286
|.381
|.667
|2.5
|P. Alonso 1B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|.100
|.182
|.250
|.432
|1.5
|J. McNeil 3B
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.273
|.350
|.623
|6.0
|J. Davis LF
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.333
|.438
|.771
|9.5
|J. Marisnick CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|0.0
|M. Conforto RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|.333
|.444
|.600
|1.044
|1.5
|Y. Cespedes DH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.154
|.267
|.385
|.651
|1.0
|R. Cano 2B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|.294
|.267
|.561
|6.0
|A. Gimenez PR
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|W. Ramos C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.267
|.313
|.333
|.646
|0.5
|B. Nimmo CF-LF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.294
|.400
|.412
|.812
|5.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Rosario SS
|5
|P. Alonso 1B
|4
|J. McNeil 3B
|5
|J. Davis LF
|3
|J. Marisnick CF
|1
|M. Conforto RF
|3
|Y. Cespedes DH
|3
|R. Cano 2B
|3
|A. Gimenez PR
|0
|W. Ramos C
|4
|B. Nimmo CF-LF
|3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Peraza 2B
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.350
|.350
|.450
|.800
|2.0
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.263
|.364
|.368
|.732
|-1.0
|R. Devers 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|.190
|.300
|.490
|3.0
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|.176
|.353
|.529
|0.0
|K. Pillar RF
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.545
|.545
|1.000
|1.545
|4.0
|M. Chavis 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.100
|.000
|.100
|0.0
|a- M. Moreland PH-1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.333
|1.000
|1.333
|-0.5
|J. Bradley CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.471
|.526
|.588
|1.115
|-0.5
|K. Plawecki C
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.571
|.667
|1.238
|4.0
|A. Benintendi LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.067
|.263
|.067
|.330
|1.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Peraza 2B
|3
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|R. Devers 3B
|3
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|K. Pillar RF
|3
|M. Chavis 1B
|2
|a- M. Moreland PH-1B
|1
|J. Bradley CF
|3
|K. Plawecki C
|3
|A. Benintendi LF
|1
- a-struck out for Chavis in the 6th
- 2B - J. McNeil (2), R. Cano, B. Nimmo (2)
- HR - J. Davis
- RBI - A. Rosario 2 (3), J. McNeil 2 (3), J. Davis 2 (2), R. Cano, B. Nimmo (2)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Rosario 2 (2), J. McNeil 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rosario, P. Alonso 3 (3), J. Marisnick, Y. Cespedes
- 2B - R. Devers (3), K. Pillar (2), K. Plawecki
- RBI - K. Pillar (5)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Pillar
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Moreland, J. Bradley
- SB - M. Conforto
- Outfield Assist - J. Davis
- DP - 2 (Cano-Rosario-Alonso; McNeil-Cano-Rosario)
- E - J. McNeil (3)
- E - K. Plawecki
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Peterson
|5.2
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3.18
|1.59
|5.5
|D. Smith
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|J. Wilson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|3.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|D. Peterson
|5.2
|D. Smith
|0.1
|J. Wilson
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Hall
|2.2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|10.13
|1.88
|-1.5
|A. Brice
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|9.82
|1.64
|-1.0
|C. Brewer
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|6.0
|R. Brasier
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|27.00
|4.00
|-4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Hall
|2.2
|A. Brice
|1.2
|C. Brewer
|2.2
|R. Brasier
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 78-46, D. Smith 6-4, J. Wilson 12-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 6-6, J. Wilson 1-0
- Batters Faced - D. Peterson 23, D. Smith, J. Wilson 3
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Hall 51-32, A. Brice 23-16, C. Brewer 44-31, R. Brasier 17-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Hall 3-4, A. Brice 3-1, C. Brewer 4-1, R. Brasier 2-2
- Batters Faced - M. Hall 14, A. Brice 8, C. Brewer 11, R. Brasier 7
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Nido C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|E. Nunez 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|R. Rivera C
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|D. Smith LF
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|.200
|1.000
|1.200
|BENCH
|AB
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|T. Nido C
|3
|E. Nunez 2B
|2
|R. Rivera C
|1
|D. Smith LF
|4
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Arauz SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Lin 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|J. Lucroy C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Vazquez C
|11
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.364
|.417
|.727
|1.144
|A. Verdugo RF
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Arauz SS
|1
|T. Lin 2B
|3
|J. Lucroy C
|C. Vazquez C
|11
|A. Verdugo RF
|12
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.50
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.00
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|10.80
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1.80
|S. Lugo RP
|1-0
|1
|3.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.30
|S. Matz SP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0.50
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|0
|2.0
|27.00
|7
|6
|0
|3
|1
|5.00
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1.50
|C. Shreve RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Strickland RP
|0-1
|0
|1.1
|13.50
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|M. Wacha SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.40
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|S. Lugo RP
|1-0
|S. Matz SP
|0-0
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|C. Shreve RP
|-
|H. Strickland RP
|0-1
|M. Wacha SP
|-
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Barnes RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2.00
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1.00
|Z. Godley SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Hembree RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|6.00
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1.33
|M. Perez SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|7.20
|6
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1.60
|J. Springs RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.33
|M. Walden RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.50
|R. Weber RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|14.73
|6
|6
|2
|3
|0
|2.45
|B. Workman RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|M. Barnes RP
|0-0
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-0
|Z. Godley SP
|-
|H. Hembree RP
|0-0
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|M. Perez SP
|0-1
|J. Springs RP
|-
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|M. Walden RP
|0-0
|R. Weber RP
|0-1
|B. Workman RP
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Peraza 2B
|3
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|R. Devers 3B
|3
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|K. Pillar RF
|3
|M. Chavis 1B
|2
|a- M. Moreland PH-1B
|1
|J. Bradley CF
|3
|K. Plawecki C
|3
|A. Benintendi LF
|1
|Total
|25
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Peterson
|5.2
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3.18
|1.59
|5.5
|D. Smith
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|J. Wilson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|3.5
|Total
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Hall
|2.2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|10.13
|1.88
|-1.5
|A. Brice
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|9.82
|1.64
|-1.0
|C. Brewer
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|6.0
|R. Brasier
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|27.00
|4.00
|-4.0
|Total
|8.0
|9
|8
|8
|4
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Nido C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|E. Nunez 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|R. Rivera C
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|D. Smith LF
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|.200
|1.000
|1.200
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Arauz SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Lin 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|J. Lucroy C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Vazquez C
|11
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.364
|.417
|.727
|1.144
|A. Verdugo RF
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.50
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.00
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|10.80
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1.80
|S. Lugo RP
|1-0
|1
|3.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.30
|S. Matz SP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0.50
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|0
|2.0
|27.00
|7
|6
|0
|3
|1
|5.00
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1.50
|C. Shreve RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Strickland RP
|0-1
|0
|1.1
|13.50
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|M. Wacha SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.40
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Barnes RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2.00
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1.00
|Z. Godley SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Hembree RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|6.00
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1.33
|M. Perez SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|7.20
|6
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1.60
|J. Springs RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.33
|M. Walden RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.50
|R. Weber RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|14.73
|6
|6
|2
|3
|0
|2.45
|B. Workman RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
8TH INNING McNeil doubled to deep center, Alonso and Nimmo scored 8 2 Nimmo doubled to deep right, Gimenez scored 6 2 6TH INNING Pillar doubled to shallow right, Devers scored 5 2 5TH INNING Davis homered to left, McNeil scored 5 1 3RD INNING Devers reached on a double play third to second to shortstop, Plawecki scored, Peraza out at second, Benintendi out at second 3 1 2ND INNING Rosario singled to right, Cano and Cespedes scored, Nimmo to third 3 0 Cano doubled to deep left, Davis scored, Cespedes to third 1 0
- Ryan Brasier relieved Colten Brewer
- R. Cano: Ball, Foul, Cano singled to deep left
- Andres Gimenez ran for Robinson Cano
- W. Ramos: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ramos grounded out to third, Gimenez to second
- B. Nimmo: Nimmo doubled to deep right, Gimenez scored
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Ball, Rosario grounded out to shortstop
- P. Alonso: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Alonso walked
- J. McNeil: McNeil doubled to deep center, Alonso and Nimmo scored
- J. Marisnick: Marisnick flied out to center
- Middle of the 8th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Mitch Moreland at first base
- J. McNeil: Ball, Ball, McNeil grounded out to second
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Davis hit by pitch
- M. Conforto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
- Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jake Marisnick in center field
- Brandon Nimmo in left field
- Justin Wilson relieved Drew Smith
- J. Bradley: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Bradley popped out to shortstop
- K. Plawecki: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Plawecki grounded out to third
- A. Benintendi: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Benintendi struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Brewer Pitching:
- R. Cano: Foul, Foul, Cano safe at first on catcher Plawecki fielding error
- W. Ramos: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ramos singled to deep center, Cano to third
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Nimmo grounded out to first, Ramos to second
- A. Rosario: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rosario struck out swinging
- P. Alonso: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Alonso flied out to left
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- JD. Martinez: Martinez grounded out to third
- R. Devers: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Devers doubled to deep center
- X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike looking, Bogaerts fouled out to left
- K. Pillar: Ball, Pillar doubled to shallow right, Devers scored
- Drew Smith relieved David Peterson
- Mitch Moreland hit for Michael Chavis
- M. Moreland: Foul, Ball, Pillar to third on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Moreland struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- A. Brice Pitching:
- P. Alonso: Strike swinging, Alonso grounded out to second
- J. McNeil: Ball, Foul, McNeil singled to left center
- J. Davis: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Davis homered to left, McNeil scored
- Colten Brewer relieved Austin Brice
- M. Conforto: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
- Y. Cespedes: Cespedes grounded out to third
- Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- J. Bradley: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Bradley struck out swinging
- K. Plawecki: Ball, Plawecki singled to shallow left, Plawecki to second on 3rd baseman McNeil throwing error
- A. Benintendi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Benintendi walked
- J. Peraza: Peraza grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Benintendi out at second
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Brice Pitching:
- R. Cano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cano walked
- W. Ramos: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ramos struck out swinging
- B. Nimmo: Nimmo grounded out to shortstop, Cano to second
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Hall Pitching:
- J. McNeil: McNeil flied out to deep left
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto walked
- Austin Brice relieved Matt Hall
- Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Conforto stole second, Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- K. Plawecki: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Plawecki doubled to deep left
- A. Benintendi: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Benintendi walked
- J. Peraza: Peraza singled to deep right center, Plawecki to third, Benintendi to second
- JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
- R. Devers: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Devers reached on a double play third to second to shortstop, Plawecki scored, Peraza out at second, Benintendi out at second
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Hall Pitching:
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Ball, Davis singled to right center
- M. Conforto: Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
- Y. Cespedes: Ball, Cespedes hit by pitch, Davis to second
- R. Cano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Cano doubled to deep left, Davis scored, Cespedes to third
- W. Ramos: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ramos grounded out to third
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked
- A. Rosario: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Rosario singled to right, Cano and Cespedes scored, Nimmo to third
- P. Alonso: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Ball, Alonso flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Bogaerts flied out to right
- K. Pillar: Strike looking, Pillar reached on an infield single to shortstop
- M. Chavis: Ball, Ball, Chavis fouled out to right, Pillar to second
- J. Bradley: Bradley flied out to left
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Rosario SS
|16
|5
|1
|0
|.313
|2 P. Alonso 1B
|16
|2
|2
|1
|.125
|3 J. McNeil 3B
|15
|3
|1
|0
|.200
|4 J. Davis LF
|13
|2
|0
|0
|.154
|5 M. Conforto RF
|12
|5
|2
|1
|.417
|6 Y. Cespedes DH
|10
|2
|1
|1
|.200
|7 R. Cano 2B
|12
|1
|0
|0
|.083
|8 W. Ramos C
|11
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|9 B. Nimmo CF
|14
|4
|1
|0
|.286
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Peraza 2B
|17
|5
|2
|0
|.294
|2 J. Martinez DH
|16
|5
|3
|0
|.313
|3 R. Devers 3B
|17
|2
|0
|0
|.118
|4 X. Bogaerts SS
|14
|3
|5
|1
|.214
|5 K. Pillar RF
|8
|4
|4
|1
|.500
|6 M. Chavis 1B
|7
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|7 J. Bradley CF
|14
|8
|2
|0
|.571
|8 K. Plawecki C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|9 A. Benintendi LF
|14
|1
|1
|0
|.071
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jed Lowrie
|Knee
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Eduardo Nunez
|Knee
|07-28-2020Probable for Jul 29
|Noah Syndergaard
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Brad Brach
|Undisclosed
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Jared Hughes
|Undisclosed
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Marcus Stroman
|Calf
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Walker Lockett
|Back
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Robert Gsellman
|Triceps
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Dustin Pedroia
|Knee
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Chris Sale
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Illness
|08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
|Josh Taylor
|Not Injury Related
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Darwinzon Hernandez
|Not Injury Related
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15