GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
mid 8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
1: In play
84 mph Slider
In between innings...
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 4J. Marisnick
    1: 84 mph SliderMarisnick flied out to center0-0
  • 3J. McNeil
    1: 86 mph ChangeupMcNeil doubled to deep center, Alonso and Nimmo scored0-0
  • 2P. Alonso
    6: 88 mph SliderAlonso walked4-2
    5: 95 mph FastballBall3-2
    4: 95 mph FastballBall2-2
    3: 86 mph SliderStrike swinging1-2
    2: 95 mph FastballBall1-1
    1: 85 mph SliderStrike swinging0-1
  • 1A. Rosario
    3: 95 mph FastballRosario grounded out to shortstop1-1
    2: 87 mph SliderBall1-1
    1: 85 mph SliderStrike looking0-1
  • 9B. Nimmo
    1: 95 mph FastballNimmo doubled to deep right, Gimenez scored0-0
  • 8W. Ramos
    2: 95 mph FastballRamos grounded out to third, Gimenez to second0-1
    Pickoff attempt0-1
    Pickoff attempt0-1
    1: 83 mph SliderStrike looking0-1
    Pickoff attempt0-0
  • 0R. Cano
    3: 95 mph FastballCano singled to deep left1-1
    2: 83 mph SliderFoul1-1
    1: 96 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 8TH INNING
    		McNeil doubled to deep center, Alonso and Nimmo scored82
    		Nimmo doubled to deep right, Gimenez scored62
  • 6TH INNING
    		Pillar doubled to shallow right, Devers scored52
  • 5TH INNING
    		Davis homered to left, McNeil scored51
  • 3RD INNING
    		Devers reached on a double play third to second to shortstop, Plawecki scored, Peraza out at second, Benintendi out at second31
  • 2ND INNING
    		Rosario singled to right, Cano and Cespedes scored, Nimmo to third30
    		Cano doubled to deep left, Davis scored, Cespedes to third10
LAST OUT
DUE UPBOTTOM 8TH
ADVERTISEMENT
Close in 10s
123456789RHE
NYM2-2
03002003-891
BOS1-3
00100100-271
  • Fenway ParkBoston, Massachusetts
NYMMets
BOSRed Sox
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Rosario SS50120014.286.286.381.6672.5
P. Alonso 1B41000114.100.182.250.4321.5
J. McNeil 3B51220000.250.273.350.6236.0
J. Davis LF32221010.250.333.438.7719.5
J. Marisnick CF10000001.250.250.250.5000.0
M. Conforto RF30000132.333.444.6001.0441.5
Y. Cespedes DH31000022.154.267.385.6511.0
R. Cano 2B31210100.200.294.267.5616.0
A. Gimenez PR01000000.000.000.000.0001.0
W. Ramos C40100014.267.313.333.6460.5
B. Nimmo CF-LF31110103.294.400.412.8125.0
HITTERSAB
A. Rosario SS5
P. Alonso 1B4
J. McNeil 3B5
J. Davis LF3
J. Marisnick CF1
M. Conforto RF3
Y. Cespedes DH3
R. Cano 2B3
A. Gimenez PR0
W. Ramos C4
B. Nimmo CF-LF3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Peraza 2B30200002.350.350.450.8002.0
    J. Martinez DH30000023.263.364.368.732-1.0
    R. Devers 3B31100002.150.190.300.4903.0
    X. Bogaerts SS30000001.176.176.353.5290.0
    K. Pillar RF30210000.545.5451.0001.5454.0
    M. Chavis 1B20000001.000.100.000.1000.0
    a- M. Moreland PH-1B10000011.333.3331.0001.333-0.5
    J. Bradley CF30000011.471.526.5881.115-0.5
    K. Plawecki C31200000.500.571.6671.2384.0
    A. Benintendi LF10000210.067.263.067.3301.5
    HITTERSAB
    J. Peraza 2B3
    J. Martinez DH3
    R. Devers 3B3
    X. Bogaerts SS3
    K. Pillar RF3
    M. Chavis 1B2
    a- M. Moreland PH-1B1
    J. Bradley CF3
    K. Plawecki C3
    A. Benintendi LF1
    • a-struck out for Chavis in the 6th
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. McNeil (2), R. Cano, B. Nimmo (2)
    • HR - J. Davis
    • RBI - A. Rosario 2 (3), J. McNeil 2 (3), J. Davis 2 (2), R. Cano, B. Nimmo (2)
    • 2-Out RBI - A. Rosario 2 (2), J. McNeil 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rosario, P. Alonso 3 (3), J. Marisnick, Y. Cespedes
    BATTING
    • 2B - R. Devers (3), K. Pillar (2), K. Plawecki
    • RBI - K. Pillar (5)
    • 2-Out RBI - K. Pillar
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Moreland, J. Bradley
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - M. Conforto
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - J. Davis
    • DP - 2 (Cano-Rosario-Alonso; McNeil-Cano-Rosario)
    • E - J. McNeil (3)
    FIELDING
    • E - K. Plawecki
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    D. Peterson5.27222303.181.595.5
    D. Smith0.10000100.000.000.5
    J. Wilson1.00000100.000.863.5
    PITCHERSIP
    D. Peterson5.2
    D. Smith0.1
    J. Wilson1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. Hall2.233323010.131.88-1.5
    A. Brice1.22221219.821.64-1.0
    C. Brewer2.21000400.000.756.0
    R. Brasier1.033310027.004.00-4.0
    PITCHERSIP
    M. Hall2.2
    A. Brice1.2
    C. Brewer2.2
    R. Brasier1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 78-46, D. Smith 6-4, J. Wilson 12-8
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 6-6, J. Wilson 1-0
    • Batters Faced - D. Peterson 23, D. Smith, J. Wilson 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. Hall 51-32, A. Brice 23-16, C. Brewer 44-31, R. Brasier 17-11
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Hall 3-4, A. Brice 3-1, C. Brewer 4-1, R. Brasier 2-2
    • Batters Faced - M. Hall 14, A. Brice 8, C. Brewer 11, R. Brasier 7
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    L. Guillorme 3B1000001.000.000.000.000
    T. Nido C3110011.333.500.6671.167
    E. Nunez 2B2010000.500.500.5001.000
    R. Rivera C10100001.0001.0001.0002.000
    D. Smith LF4114101.250.2001.0001.200
    BENCHAB
    L. Guillorme 3B1
    T. Nido C3
    E. Nunez 2B2
    R. Rivera C1
    D. Smith LF4
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    J. Arauz SS1000000.000.000.000.000
    T. Lin 2B3010000.333.333.333.667
    J. Lucroy C.000.000.000.000
    C. Vazquez C11242111.364.417.7271.144
    A. Verdugo RF12140002.333.333.333.667
    BENCHAB
    J. Arauz SS1
    T. Lin 2B3
    J. Lucroy C
    C. Vazquez C11
    A. Verdugo RF12
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    D. Betances RP0-000.20.00100011.50
    E. Diaz RP0-012.04.50111141.00
    J. Familia RP0-001.210.80220101.80
    S. Lugo RP1-013.10.00100040.30
    S. Matz SP0-006.01.50211170.50
    R. Porcello SP0-102.027.00760315.00
    P. Sewald RP0-002.09.00221111.50
    C. Shreve RP-0.00.000.00
    H. Strickland RP0-101.113.50420013.00
    M. Wacha SP-0.00.000.00
    J. deGrom SP0-005.00.00100180.40
    BULLPENW-L
    D. Betances RP0-0
    E. Diaz RP0-0
    J. Familia RP0-0
    S. Lugo RP1-0
    S. Matz SP0-0
    R. Porcello SP0-1
    P. Sewald RP0-0
    C. Shreve RP-
    H. Strickland RP0-1
    M. Wacha SP-
    J. deGrom SP0-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    M. Barnes RP0-001.00.00000212.00
    N. Eovaldi SP1-006.01.50510141.00
    Z. Godley SP-0.00.000.00
    H. Hembree RP0-001.20.00000010.00
    J. Osich RP0-103.06.00321121.33
    M. Perez SP0-105.07.20640221.60
    J. Springs RP-0.00.000.00
    P. Valdez RP0-003.00.00100030.33
    M. Walden RP0-002.00.00100211.50
    R. Weber RP0-103.214.73662302.45
    B. Workman RP-0.00.000.00
    BULLPENW-L
    M. Barnes RP0-0
    N. Eovaldi SP1-0
    Z. Godley SP-
    H. Hembree RP0-0
    J. Osich RP0-1
    M. Perez SP0-1
    J. Springs RP-
    P. Valdez RP0-0
    M. Walden RP0-0
    R. Weber RP0-1
    B. Workman RP-
    In between innings...
    123456789RHE
    NYM2-2
    		03002003-891
    BOS1-3
    		00100100-271
    • Fenway ParkBoston, Massachusetts
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Rosario SS50120014.286.286.381.6672.5
    P. Alonso 1B41000114.100.182.250.4321.5
    J. McNeil 3B51220000.250.273.350.6236.0
    J. Davis LF32221010.250.333.438.7719.5
    J. Marisnick CF10000001.250.250.250.5000.0
    M. Conforto RF30000132.333.444.6001.0441.5
    Y. Cespedes DH31000022.154.267.385.6511.0
    R. Cano 2B31210100.200.294.267.5616.0
    A. Gimenez PR01000000.000.000.000.0001.0
    W. Ramos C40100014.267.313.333.6460.5
    B. Nimmo CF-LF31110103.294.400.412.8125.0
    Total3489814920-----
    HITTERSAB
    A. Rosario SS5
    P. Alonso 1B4
    J. McNeil 3B5
    J. Davis LF3
    J. Marisnick CF1
    M. Conforto RF3
    Y. Cespedes DH3
    R. Cano 2B3
    A. Gimenez PR0
    W. Ramos C4
    B. Nimmo CF-LF3
    Total34
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      J. Peraza 2B30200002.350.350.450.8002.0
      J. Martinez DH30000023.263.364.368.732-1.0
      R. Devers 3B31100002.150.190.300.4903.0
      X. Bogaerts SS30000001.176.176.353.5290.0
      K. Pillar RF30210000.545.5451.0001.5454.0
      M. Chavis 1B20000001.000.100.000.1000.0
      a- M. Moreland PH-1B10000011.333.3331.0001.333-0.5
      J. Bradley CF30000011.471.526.5881.115-0.5
      K. Plawecki C31200000.500.571.6671.2384.0
      A. Benintendi LF10000210.067.263.067.3301.5
      Total2527102511-----
      HITTERSAB
      J. Peraza 2B3
      J. Martinez DH3
      R. Devers 3B3
      X. Bogaerts SS3
      K. Pillar RF3
      M. Chavis 1B2
      a- M. Moreland PH-1B1
      J. Bradley CF3
      K. Plawecki C3
      A. Benintendi LF1
      Total25
      • a-struck out for Chavis in the 6th
      BATTING
      • 2B - J. McNeil (2), R. Cano, B. Nimmo (2)
      • HR - J. Davis
      • RBI - A. Rosario 2 (3), J. McNeil 2 (3), J. Davis 2 (2), R. Cano, B. Nimmo (2)
      • 2-Out RBI - A. Rosario 2 (2), J. McNeil 2 (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rosario, P. Alonso 3 (3), J. Marisnick, Y. Cespedes
      BATTING
      • 2B - R. Devers (3), K. Pillar (2), K. Plawecki
      • RBI - K. Pillar (5)
      • 2-Out RBI - K. Pillar
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Moreland, J. Bradley
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - M. Conforto
      FIELDING
      • Outfield Assist - J. Davis
      • DP - 2 (Cano-Rosario-Alonso; McNeil-Cano-Rosario)
      • E - J. McNeil (3)
      FIELDING
      • E - K. Plawecki
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      D. Peterson5.27222303.181.595.5
      D. Smith0.10000100.000.000.5
      J. Wilson1.00000100.000.863.5
      Total7.0722250---
      PITCHERSIP
      D. Peterson5.2
      D. Smith0.1
      J. Wilson1.0
      Total7.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. Hall2.233323010.131.88-1.5
      A. Brice1.22221219.821.64-1.0
      C. Brewer2.21000400.000.756.0
      R. Brasier1.033310027.004.00-4.0
      Total8.0988491---
      PITCHERSIP
      M. Hall2.2
      A. Brice1.2
      C. Brewer2.2
      R. Brasier1.0
      Total8.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 78-46, D. Smith 6-4, J. Wilson 12-8
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 6-6, J. Wilson 1-0
      • Batters Faced - D. Peterson 23, D. Smith, J. Wilson 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. Hall 51-32, A. Brice 23-16, C. Brewer 44-31, R. Brasier 17-11
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Hall 3-4, A. Brice 3-1, C. Brewer 4-1, R. Brasier 2-2
      • Batters Faced - M. Hall 14, A. Brice 8, C. Brewer 11, R. Brasier 7
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      L. Guillorme 3B1000001.000.000.000.000
      T. Nido C3110011.333.500.6671.167
      E. Nunez 2B2010000.500.500.5001.000
      R. Rivera C10100001.0001.0001.0002.000
      D. Smith LF4114101.250.2001.0001.200
      BENCHAB
      L. Guillorme 3B1
      T. Nido C3
      E. Nunez 2B2
      R. Rivera C1
      D. Smith LF4
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      J. Arauz SS1000000.000.000.000.000
      T. Lin 2B3010000.333.333.333.667
      J. Lucroy C.000.000.000.000
      C. Vazquez C11242111.364.417.7271.144
      A. Verdugo RF12140002.333.333.333.667
      BENCHAB
      J. Arauz SS1
      T. Lin 2B3
      J. Lucroy C
      C. Vazquez C11
      A. Verdugo RF12
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      D. Betances RP0-000.20.00100011.50
      E. Diaz RP0-012.04.50111141.00
      J. Familia RP0-001.210.80220101.80
      S. Lugo RP1-013.10.00100040.30
      S. Matz SP0-006.01.50211170.50
      R. Porcello SP0-102.027.00760315.00
      P. Sewald RP0-002.09.00221111.50
      C. Shreve RP-0.00.000.00
      H. Strickland RP0-101.113.50420013.00
      M. Wacha SP-0.00.000.00
      J. deGrom SP0-005.00.00100180.40
      BULLPENW-L
      D. Betances RP0-0
      E. Diaz RP0-0
      J. Familia RP0-0
      S. Lugo RP1-0
      S. Matz SP0-0
      R. Porcello SP0-1
      P. Sewald RP0-0
      C. Shreve RP-
      H. Strickland RP0-1
      M. Wacha SP-
      J. deGrom SP0-0
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      M. Barnes RP0-001.00.00000212.00
      N. Eovaldi SP1-006.01.50510141.00
      Z. Godley SP-0.00.000.00
      H. Hembree RP0-001.20.00000010.00
      J. Osich RP0-103.06.00321121.33
      M. Perez SP0-105.07.20640221.60
      J. Springs RP-0.00.000.00
      P. Valdez RP0-003.00.00100030.33
      M. Walden RP0-002.00.00100211.50
      R. Weber RP0-103.214.73662302.45
      B. Workman RP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      M. Barnes RP0-0
      N. Eovaldi SP1-0
      Z. Godley SP-
      H. Hembree RP0-0
      J. Osich RP0-1
      M. Perez SP0-1
      J. Springs RP-
      P. Valdez RP0-0
      M. Walden RP0-0
      R. Weber RP0-1
      B. Workman RP-
      • 8TH INNING
        		McNeil doubled to deep center, Alonso and Nimmo scored82
        		Nimmo doubled to deep right, Gimenez scored62
      • 6TH INNING
        		Pillar doubled to shallow right, Devers scored52
      • 5TH INNING
        		Davis homered to left, McNeil scored51
      • 3RD INNING
        		Devers reached on a double play third to second to shortstop, Plawecki scored, Peraza out at second, Benintendi out at second31
      • 2ND INNING
        		Rosario singled to right, Cano and Cespedes scored, Nimmo to third30
        		Cano doubled to deep left, Davis scored, Cespedes to third10
      • 8TH INNING
        • Ryan Brasier relieved Colten Brewer
        • R. Cano: Ball, Foul, Cano singled to deep left
        • Andres Gimenez ran for Robinson Cano
        • W. Ramos: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ramos grounded out to third, Gimenez to second
        • B. Nimmo: Nimmo doubled to deep right, Gimenez scored
        • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Ball, Rosario grounded out to shortstop
        • P. Alonso: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Alonso walked
        • J. McNeil: McNeil doubled to deep center, Alonso and Nimmo scored
        • J. Marisnick: Marisnick flied out to center
        • Middle of the 8th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Mitch Moreland at first base
        • J. McNeil: Ball, Ball, McNeil grounded out to second
        • J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Davis hit by pitch
        • M. Conforto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
        • Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Jake Marisnick in center field
        • Brandon Nimmo in left field
        • Justin Wilson relieved Drew Smith
        • J. Bradley: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Bradley popped out to shortstop
        • K. Plawecki: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Plawecki grounded out to third
        • A. Benintendi: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Benintendi struck out swinging
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • C. Brewer Pitching:
        • R. Cano: Foul, Foul, Cano safe at first on catcher Plawecki fielding error
        • W. Ramos: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ramos singled to deep center, Cano to third
        • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Nimmo grounded out to first, Ramos to second
        • A. Rosario: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rosario struck out swinging
        • P. Alonso: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Alonso flied out to left
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • D. Peterson Pitching:
        • JD. Martinez: Martinez grounded out to third
        • R. Devers: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Devers doubled to deep center
        • X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike looking, Bogaerts fouled out to left
        • K. Pillar: Ball, Pillar doubled to shallow right, Devers scored
        • Drew Smith relieved David Peterson
        • Mitch Moreland hit for Michael Chavis
        • M. Moreland: Foul, Ball, Pillar to third on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Moreland struck out swinging
        • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
      • 5TH INNING
        • A. Brice Pitching:
        • P. Alonso: Strike swinging, Alonso grounded out to second
        • J. McNeil: Ball, Foul, McNeil singled to left center
        • J. Davis: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Davis homered to left, McNeil scored
        • Colten Brewer relieved Austin Brice
        • M. Conforto: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
        • Y. Cespedes: Cespedes grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
        • D. Peterson Pitching:
        • J. Bradley: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Bradley struck out swinging
        • K. Plawecki: Ball, Plawecki singled to shallow left, Plawecki to second on 3rd baseman McNeil throwing error
        • A. Benintendi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Benintendi walked
        • J. Peraza: Peraza grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Benintendi out at second
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • A. Brice Pitching:
        • R. Cano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cano walked
        • W. Ramos: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ramos struck out swinging
        • B. Nimmo: Nimmo grounded out to shortstop, Cano to second
        • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario grounded out to pitcher
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • D. Peterson Pitching:
        • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Bogaerts lined out to right
        • K. Pillar: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pillar lined out to center
        • M. Chavis: Chavis flied out to deep center
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • M. Hall Pitching:
        • J. McNeil: McNeil flied out to deep left
        • J. Davis: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
        • M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto walked
        • Austin Brice relieved Matt Hall
        • Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Conforto stole second, Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • D. Peterson Pitching:
        • K. Plawecki: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Plawecki doubled to deep left
        • A. Benintendi: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Benintendi walked
        • J. Peraza: Peraza singled to deep right center, Plawecki to third, Benintendi to second
        • JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
        • R. Devers: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Devers reached on a double play third to second to shortstop, Plawecki scored, Peraza out at second, Benintendi out at second
        • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • M. Hall Pitching:
        • J. Davis: Strike looking, Ball, Davis singled to right center
        • M. Conforto: Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
        • Y. Cespedes: Ball, Cespedes hit by pitch, Davis to second
        • R. Cano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Cano doubled to deep left, Davis scored, Cespedes to third
        • W. Ramos: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ramos grounded out to third
        • B. Nimmo: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked
        • A. Rosario: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Rosario singled to right, Cano and Cespedes scored, Nimmo to third
        • P. Alonso: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Ball, Alonso flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • D. Peterson Pitching:
        • X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Bogaerts flied out to right
        • K. Pillar: Strike looking, Pillar reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • M. Chavis: Ball, Ball, Chavis fouled out to right, Pillar to second
        • J. Bradley: Bradley flied out to left
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • M. Hall Pitching:
        • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario flied out to deep right
        • P. Alonso: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
        • J. McNeil: McNeil grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • D. Peterson Pitching:
        • J. Peraza: Ball, Peraza singled to deep left, Peraza out at second
        • JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
        • R. Devers: Strike looking, Foul, Devers grounded out to second
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

      NYMMets
      BOSRed Sox
      • Fenway ParkBoston, Massachusetts
      TEAM STATS
      2-2
      .235
      AVG
      4
      HR
      12
      R
      5.11
      ERA
      1-3
      .283
      AVG
      5
      HR
      23
      R
      5.50
      ERA
      PROBABLE PITCHERS
      D. PetersonL
      0-0
      W-L
      0.0
      IP
      0.00
      ERA
      -
      SO/BB
      0.00
      WHIP
      M. HallL
      0-0
      W-L
      0.0
      IP
      0.00
      ERA
      -
      SO/BB
      0.00
      WHIP
      PROBABLE PITCHER
      .D. Peterson
      L
      0-0
      PROBABLE PITCHER
      .M. Hall
      L
      0-0
      LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
      1 A. Rosario SS16510.313
      2 P. Alonso 1B16221.125
      3 J. McNeil 3B15310.200
      4 J. Davis LF13200.154
      5 M. Conforto RF12521.417
      6 Y. Cespedes DH10211.200
      7 R. Cano 2B12100.083
      8 W. Ramos C11300.273
      9 B. Nimmo CF14410.286
      LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
      1 J. Peraza 2B17520.294
      2 J. Martinez DH16530.313
      3 R. Devers 3B17200.118
      4 X. Bogaerts SS14351.214
      5 K. Pillar RF8441.500
      6 M. Chavis 1B7000.000
      7 J. Bradley CF14820.571
      8 K. Plawecki C3110.333
      9 A. Benintendi LF14110.071
      INJURIES
      INJURIES
      PLAYERS
      		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
      Jed LowrieKnee07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
      Eduardo NunezKnee07-28-2020Probable for Jul 29
      Noah SyndergaardElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
      Brad BrachUndisclosed07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
      Jared HughesUndisclosed07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
      Marcus StromanCalf08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
      Walker LockettBack07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
      Robert GsellmanTriceps08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
      INJURIES
      PLAYERS
      		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
      Dustin PedroiaKnee08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
      Chris SaleElbow05-14-2021Out for the season
      Eduardo RodriguezIllness08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
      Josh TaylorNot Injury Related08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
      Darwinzon HernandezNot Injury Related08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
      Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
      Hide View
      MLB Scores