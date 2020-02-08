GAMETRACKER
top 9th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
2 T. Story 3: 87 mph Changeup Story intentionally walked 2-1 2: 86 mph Slider Ball 1-1 1: 83 mph Slider Foul 0-1 1 D. Dahl 2: 96 mph Sinker Dahl grounded out to pitcher, Hampson to third 0-1 1: 95 mph Sinker Strike looking 0-1 9 T. Wolters 3: 94 mph Sinker Wolters hit sacrifice bunt to first, Hampson to second 1-1 2: 81 mph Slider Ball 1-1 1: 94 mph Sinker Strike looking 0-1 Pickoff attempt 0-0 8 G. Hampson 3: 95 mph Sinker Hampson singled to left 0-2 2: 95 mph Fastball Strike swinging 0-2 1: 93 mph Sinker Strike looking 0-1 8TH INNING Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story scored 3 1 4TH INNING Hampson hit sacrifice fly to left, McMahon scored 2 1 2ND INNING Wolters singled to deep right, Murphy scored, McMahon to third, Hampson to second 1 1 1ST INNING Chapman homered to left 0 1
LAST OUT
- T. Story SSStory intentionally walked
DUE UPTOP 9TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Dahl CF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.227
|.292
|.318
|.610
|-0.5
|T. Story SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.278
|.435
|.611
|1.046
|3.0
|C. Blackmon RF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.286
|.300
|.586
|3.5
|N. Arenado 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|.333
|.235
|.569
|0.5
|D. Murphy DH
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|.313
|.286
|.598
|1.5
|a- M. Kemp PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|.500
|.250
|.750
|1.0
|R. Tapia PR-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|.231
|.182
|.413
|0.0
|R. McMahon 1B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|.286
|.278
|.563
|2.5
|S. Hilliard LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|.333
|.538
|.872
|0.5
|b- C. Owings PH-2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|G. Hampson 2B-LF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.375
|.500
|.875
|3.0
|T. Wolters C
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|.214
|.286
|.500
|1.5
- E - J. Luzardo
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|G. Marquez
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|1
|1.54
|0.86
|19.0
|C. Estevez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.92
|2.5
|J. Diaz
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
8TH INNING Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story scored 3 1 4TH INNING Hampson hit sacrifice fly to left, McMahon scored 2 1 2ND INNING Wolters singled to deep right, Murphy scored, McMahon to third, Hampson to second 1 1 1ST INNING Chapman homered to left 0 1
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- G. Hampson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hampson singled to left
- T. Wolters: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Wolters hit sacrifice bunt to first, Hampson to second
- D. Dahl: Strike looking, Dahl grounded out to pitcher, Hampson to third
- T. Story: Foul, Ball, Ball, Story intentionally walked
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- T. Story: Story singled to right
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story scored
- N. Arenado: Arenado popped out to second
- Matt Kemp hit for Daniel Murphy
- M. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kemp walked
- Raimel Tapia ran for Matt Kemp
- R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- C. Owings: Strike looking, Owings popped out to first
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Raimel Tapia at designated hitter
- Jairo Diaz relieved Carlos Estevez
- M. Semien: Ball, Semien singled to center
- R. Laureano: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Laureano walked, Semien to second
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
- M. Olson: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Olson grounded out to second, Semien to third, Laureano to second
- M. Canha: Strike looking, Ball, Canha hit by pitch
- R. Grossman: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Grossman struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- G. Hampson: Strike swinging, Ball, Hampson grounded bunt out to pitcher
- T. Wolters: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Wolters struck out swinging
- D. Dahl: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Dahl struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Carlos Estevez relieved German Marquez
- R. Grossman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grossman popped out to shortstop
- S. Piscotty: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Piscotty hit by pitch
- V. Machin: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Piscotty stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Machin struck out looking
- S. Murphy: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Murphy fouled out to left
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jesus Luzardo relieved Frankie Montas
- N. Arenado: Strike looking, Foul, Arenado singled to center
- D. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
- R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, McMahon reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Arenado out at second on Luzardo fielding error
- Chris Owings hit for Sam Hilliard
- C. Owings: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Hilliard struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- G. Marquez Pitching:
- V. Machin: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Machin grounded out to shortstop
- S. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Murphy singled to left
- M. Semien: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Semien reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Murphy out at second
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Laureano struck out looking
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, McMahon singled to left
- S. Hilliard: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Hilliard singled to right, McMahon to third
- G. Hampson: Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Hampson hit sacrifice fly to left, McMahon scored
- T. Wolters: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Wolters lined into double play second to first, Hilliard out at first
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Marquez Pitching:
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
- M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Olson walked
- M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
- R. Grossman: Grossman doubled to deep right, Olson to third
- S. Piscotty: Foul, Foul, Piscotty reached on fielder's choice to third, Olson out at home
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Blackmon fouled out to left
- N. Arenado: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Arenado struck out swinging
- D. Murphy: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Murphy flied out to left
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Marquez Pitching:
- S. Murphy: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Murphy struck out looking
- M. Semien: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
- R. Laureano: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- D. Murphy: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Murphy walked
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, McMahon singled to right, Murphy to second
- S. Hilliard: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hilliard struck out swinging
- G. Hampson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hampson walked, Murphy to third, McMahon to second
- T. Wolters: Strike looking, Wolters singled to deep right, Murphy scored, McMahon to third, Hampson to second
- D. Dahl: Foul, Foul, Dahl popped out to shortstop
- T. Story: Ball, Strike looking, Story grounded out to first
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Marquez Pitching:
- M. Canha: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Canha grounded out to third
- R. Grossman: Strike looking, Grossman singled to center
- S. Piscotty: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Piscotty reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Grossman out at second
- V. Machin: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Machin flied out to left
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- D. Dahl: Foul, Foul, Dahl grounded out to second
- T. Story: Strike looking, Story grounded out to third
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Blackmon singled to left
- N. Arenado: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Arenado fouled out to left
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- G. Marquez Pitching:
- M. Semien: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Chapman homered to left
- M. Olson: Olson grounded out to second
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
0-1
W-L
5.2
IP
1.59
ERA
2.00
SO/BB
0.88
WHIP
0-0
W-L
4.0
IP
2.25
ERA
1.67
SO/BB
1.50
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. Dahl CF
|17
|5
|3
|0
|.294
|2 T. Story SS
|14
|4
|3
|2
|.286
|3 C. Blackmon RF
|16
|3
|0
|0
|.188
|4 N. Arenado 3B
|13
|3
|1
|0
|.231
|5 D. Murphy DH
|12
|3
|1
|0
|.250
|6 R. McMahon 1B
|14
|2
|2
|0
|.143
|7 S. Hilliard LF
|11
|2
|2
|1
|.182
|8 G. Hampson 2B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|9 T. Wolters C
|11
|2
|2
|0
|.182
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Semien SS
|21
|5
|0
|0
|.238
|2 R. Laureano DH
|17
|7
|3
|1
|.412
|3 M. Chapman 3B
|19
|5
|2
|0
|.263
|4 M. Olson 1B
|16
|4
|5
|1
|.250
|5 M. Canha CF
|14
|5
|5
|1
|.357
|6 R. Grossman LF
|11
|4
|3
|0
|.364
|7 S. Piscotty RF
|10
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|8 V. Machin 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|9 S. Murphy C
|7
|1
|1
|1
|.143
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Scott Oberg
|Back
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Peter Lambert
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|A.J. Puk
|Shoulder
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17