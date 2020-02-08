GAMETRACKER
  • 2T. Story
    3: 87 mph ChangeupStory intentionally walked2-1
    2: 86 mph SliderBall1-1
    1: 83 mph SliderFoul0-1
  • 1D. Dahl
    2: 96 mph SinkerDahl grounded out to pitcher, Hampson to third0-1
    1: 95 mph SinkerStrike looking0-1
  • 9T. Wolters
    3: 94 mph SinkerWolters hit sacrifice bunt to first, Hampson to second1-1
    2: 81 mph SliderBall1-1
    1: 94 mph SinkerStrike looking0-1
    Pickoff attempt0-0
  • 8G. Hampson
    3: 95 mph SinkerHampson singled to left0-2
    2: 95 mph FastballStrike swinging0-2
    1: 93 mph SinkerStrike looking0-1
  • 8TH INNING
    		Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story scored31
  • 4TH INNING
    		Hampson hit sacrifice fly to left, McMahon scored21
  • 2ND INNING
    		Wolters singled to deep right, Murphy scored, McMahon to third, Hampson to second11
  • 1ST INNING
    		Chapman homered to left01
    123456789RHE
    COL3-1
    		010100010390
    OAK3-2
    		10000000-151
    • Ring Central ColiseumOakland, California
    COLRockies
    OAKAthletics
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    D. Dahl CF50000014.227.292.318.610-0.5
    T. Story SS41100103.278.435.6111.0463.0
    C. Blackmon RF40210010.250.286.300.5863.5
    N. Arenado 3B40100012.235.333.235.5690.5
    D. Murphy DH21000111.214.313.286.5981.5
    a- M. Kemp PH00000100.250.500.250.7501.0
    R. Tapia PR-DH00000000.182.231.182.4130.0
    R. McMahon 1B41200013.222.286.278.5632.5
    S. Hilliard LF20100012.231.333.538.8720.5
    b- C. Owings PH-2B20000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
    G. Hampson 2B-LF20110100.333.375.500.8753.0
    T. Wolters C30110011.214.214.286.5001.5
    HITTERSAB
    D. Dahl CF5
    T. Story SS4
    C. Blackmon RF4
    N. Arenado 3B4
    D. Murphy DH2
    a- M. Kemp PH0
    R. Tapia PR-DH0
    R. McMahon 1B4
    S. Hilliard LF2
    b- C. Owings PH-2B2
    G. Hampson 2B-LF2
    T. Wolters C3
    • a-walked for Murphy in the 8th
    • b-popped out for Owings in the 6th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Semien SS40100021.240.269.240.5090.0
    R. Laureano DH30000131.350.462.5501.012-0.5
    M. Chapman 3B41111022.261.320.522.8425.0
    M. Olson 1B30000102.211.400.368.7681.0
    M. Canha CF30000011.294.350.471.8210.5
    R. Grossman LF40200013.400.471.467.9372.5
    S. Piscotty RF20000003.083.214.167.3813.0
    V. Machin 2B30000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
    S. Murphy C30100011.200.273.500.7730.5
    HITTERSAB
    M. Semien SS4
    R. Laureano DH3
    M. Chapman 3B4
    M. Olson 1B3
    M. Canha CF3
    R. Grossman LF4
    S. Piscotty RF2
    V. Machin 2B3
    S. Murphy C3
      BATTING
      • 2B - C. Blackmon
      • SF - G. Hampson
      • SH - T. Wolters
      • RBI - C. Blackmon, G. Hampson, T. Wolters (3)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Story 2 (2), C. Owings
      BATTING
      • 2B - R. Grossman
      • HR - M. Chapman
      • RBI - M. Chapman (3)
      • 2-Out RBI - M. Chapman
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Grossman 2 (2), S. Piscotty 2 (2), S. Murphy
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - S. Piscotty
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Machin-Olson)
      • E - J. Luzardo
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      G. Marquez6.04111811.540.8619.0
      C. Estevez1.00000100.000.922.5
      J. Diaz1.01001200.001.001.0
      PITCHERSIP
      G. Marquez6.0
      C. Estevez1.0
      J. Diaz1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      F. Montas5.05222303.001.447.5
      J. Luzardo3.24112501.351.204.5
      PITCHERSIP
      F. Montas5.0
      J. Luzardo3.2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - G. Marquez 95-66, C. Estevez 22-11, J. Diaz 24-14
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Marquez 8-1, C. Estevez 0-1, J. Diaz 1-0
      • Batters Faced - G. Marquez 23, C. Estevez 4, J. Diaz 6
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - F. Montas 77-59, J. Luzardo 61-40
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Montas 4-6, J. Luzardo 4-0
      • Batters Faced - F. Montas 21, J. Luzardo 17
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      D. Butera C3010001.333.333.333.667
      E. Diaz C.000.000.000.000
      J. Fuentes 3B.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      D. Butera C3
      E. Diaz C
      J. Fuentes 3B
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      A. Allen C8010002.125.125.125.250
      F. Barreto 2B1000001.000.000.000.000
      S. Brown 1B.000.000.000.000
      K. Davis DH15100027.000.118.000.118
      T. Kemp 2B5100012.000.167.000.167
      C. Pinder RF9010012.111.200.111.311
      BENCHAB
      A. Allen C8
      F. Barreto 2B1
      S. Brown 1B
      K. Davis DH15
      T. Kemp 2B5
      C. Pinder RF9
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      Y. Almonte RP0-002.00.00100030.50
      D. Bard RP1-003.12.70410031.20
      W. Davis RP0-022.04.50110111.00
      P. Diehl RP-0.00.000.00
      K. Freeland SP1-006.03.00421351.17
      C. Gonzalez SP-0.00.000.00
      A. Goudeau RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Gray SP0-004.21.93310331.29
      J. Hoffman SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Kinley RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Pazos RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Senzatela SP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      Y. Almonte RP0-0
      D. Bard RP1-0
      W. Davis RP0-0
      P. Diehl RP-
      K. Freeland SP1-0
      C. Gonzalez SP-
      A. Goudeau RP-
      J. Gray SP0-0
      J. Hoffman SP-
      T. Kinley RP-
      J. Pazos RP-
      A. Senzatela SP-
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      C. Bassitt SP0-004.00.00500151.50
      J. Diekman RP0-002.20.00100241.13
      M. Fiers SP0-004.09.00741001.75
      L. Hendriks RP0-012.13.86211231.71
      S. Manaea SP0-104.27.71541031.07
      T. McFarland RP0-002.20.00100000.38
      D. Mengden SP-0.00.000.00
      Y. Petit RP1-002.10.00100030.43
      B. Smith RP2-003.00.00200111.00
      J. Soria RP0-013.00.00300031.00
      L. Trivino RP0-002.013.50330122.00
      J. Weems RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Wendelken RP0-001.10.00100030.75
      BULLPENW-L
      C. Bassitt SP0-0
      J. Diekman RP0-0
      M. Fiers SP0-0
      L. Hendriks RP0-0
      S. Manaea SP0-1
      T. McFarland RP0-0
      D. Mengden SP-
      Y. Petit RP1-0
      B. Smith RP2-0
      J. Soria RP0-0
      L. Trivino RP0-0
      J. Weems RP-
      J. Wendelken RP0-0
        • 8TH INNING
          		Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story scored31
        • 4TH INNING
          		Hampson hit sacrifice fly to left, McMahon scored21
        • 2ND INNING
          		Wolters singled to deep right, Murphy scored, McMahon to third, Hampson to second11
        • 1ST INNING
          		Chapman homered to left01
        • 9TH INNING
          • J. Luzardo Pitching:
          • G. Hampson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hampson singled to left
          • T. Wolters: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Wolters hit sacrifice bunt to first, Hampson to second
          • D. Dahl: Strike looking, Dahl grounded out to pitcher, Hampson to third
          • T. Story: Foul, Ball, Ball, Story intentionally walked
        • 8TH INNING
          • J. Luzardo Pitching:
          • T. Story: Story singled to right
          • C. Blackmon: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Blackmon doubled to deep left, Story scored
          • N. Arenado: Arenado popped out to second
          • Matt Kemp hit for Daniel Murphy
          • M. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kemp walked
          • Raimel Tapia ran for Matt Kemp
          • R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
          • C. Owings: Strike looking, Owings popped out to first
          • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Raimel Tapia at designated hitter
          • Jairo Diaz relieved Carlos Estevez
          • M. Semien: Ball, Semien singled to center
          • R. Laureano: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Laureano walked, Semien to second
          • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
          • M. Olson: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Olson grounded out to second, Semien to third, Laureano to second
          • M. Canha: Strike looking, Ball, Canha hit by pitch
          • R. Grossman: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Grossman struck out swinging
          • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 7TH INNING
          • J. Luzardo Pitching:
          • G. Hampson: Strike swinging, Ball, Hampson grounded bunt out to pitcher
          • T. Wolters: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Wolters struck out swinging
          • D. Dahl: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Dahl struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Carlos Estevez relieved German Marquez
          • R. Grossman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grossman popped out to shortstop
          • S. Piscotty: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Piscotty hit by pitch
          • V. Machin: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Piscotty stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Machin struck out looking
          • S. Murphy: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Murphy fouled out to left
          • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 6TH INNING
          • Jesus Luzardo relieved Frankie Montas
          • N. Arenado: Strike looking, Foul, Arenado singled to center
          • D. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
          • R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, McMahon reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Arenado out at second on Luzardo fielding error
          • Chris Owings hit for Sam Hilliard
          • C. Owings: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Hilliard struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • Chris Owings at second base
          • Garrett Hampson in left field
          • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Chapman popped out to third
          • M. Olson: Strike looking, Olson grounded out to first
          • M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Canha grounded out to shortstop
          • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • 5TH INNING
          • F. Montas Pitching:
          • D. Dahl: Strike looking, Dahl flied out to center
          • T. Story: Strike looking, Story flied out to center
          • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Blackmon struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • G. Marquez Pitching:
          • V. Machin: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Machin grounded out to shortstop
          • S. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Murphy singled to left
          • M. Semien: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Semien reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Murphy out at second
          • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Laureano struck out looking
          • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • F. Montas Pitching:
          • R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, McMahon singled to left
          • S. Hilliard: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Hilliard singled to right, McMahon to third
          • G. Hampson: Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Hampson hit sacrifice fly to left, McMahon scored
          • T. Wolters: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Wolters lined into double play second to first, Hilliard out at first
          • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • G. Marquez Pitching:
          • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
          • M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Olson walked
          • M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
          • R. Grossman: Grossman doubled to deep right, Olson to third
          • S. Piscotty: Foul, Foul, Piscotty reached on fielder's choice to third, Olson out at home
          • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • F. Montas Pitching:
          • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Blackmon fouled out to left
          • N. Arenado: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Arenado struck out swinging
          • D. Murphy: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Murphy flied out to left
          • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • G. Marquez Pitching:
          • S. Murphy: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Murphy struck out looking
          • M. Semien: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
          • R. Laureano: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
          • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 2ND INNING
          • F. Montas Pitching:
          • D. Murphy: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Murphy walked
          • R. McMahon: Strike looking, McMahon singled to right, Murphy to second
          • S. Hilliard: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hilliard struck out swinging
          • G. Hampson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hampson walked, Murphy to third, McMahon to second
          • T. Wolters: Strike looking, Wolters singled to deep right, Murphy scored, McMahon to third, Hampson to second
          • D. Dahl: Foul, Foul, Dahl popped out to shortstop
          • T. Story: Ball, Strike looking, Story grounded out to first
          • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • G. Marquez Pitching:
          • M. Canha: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Canha grounded out to third
          • R. Grossman: Strike looking, Grossman singled to center
          • S. Piscotty: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Piscotty reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Grossman out at second
          • V. Machin: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Machin flied out to left
          • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 1ST INNING
          • F. Montas Pitching:
          • D. Dahl: Foul, Foul, Dahl grounded out to second
          • T. Story: Strike looking, Story grounded out to third
          • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Blackmon singled to left
          • N. Arenado: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Arenado fouled out to left
          • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • G. Marquez Pitching:
          • M. Semien: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
          • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
          • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Chapman homered to left
          • M. Olson: Olson grounded out to second
          • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

        • Ring Central ColiseumOakland, California
        TEAM STATS
        3-1
        .216
        AVG
        3
        HR
        16
        R
        2.06
        ERA
        3-2
        .218
        AVG
        4
        HR
        20
        R
        3.52
        ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHERS
        G. MarquezR
        0-1
        W-L
        5.2
        IP
        1.59
        ERA
        2.00
        SO/BB
        0.88
        WHIP
        F. MontasR
        0-0
        W-L
        4.0
        IP
        2.25
        ERA
        1.67
        SO/BB
        1.50
        WHIP
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .G. Marquez
        R
        0-1, 5.2 IP, 1.59 ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .F. Montas
        R
        0-0, 4.0 IP, 2.25 ERA
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 D. Dahl CF17530.294
        2 T. Story SS14432.286
        3 C. Blackmon RF16300.188
        4 N. Arenado 3B13310.231
        5 D. Murphy DH12310.250
        6 R. McMahon 1B14220.143
        7 S. Hilliard LF11221.182
        8 G. Hampson 2B4100.250
        9 T. Wolters C11220.182
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 M. Semien SS21500.238
        2 R. Laureano DH17731.412
        3 M. Chapman 3B19520.263
        4 M. Olson 1B16451.250
        5 M. Canha CF14551.357
        6 R. Grossman LF11430.364
        7 S. Piscotty RF10100.100
        8 V. Machin 2B3000.000
        9 S. Murphy C7111.143
        INJURIES
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Scott ObergBack08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
        Peter LambertElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        A.J. PukShoulder08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
        MLB Scores