NOW PITCHING1.0 IP, 2 BB, SO, 23 P
NOW BATTING1-5, 3 SO
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Muncy 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.208
|.345
|.542
|.886
|0.0
|M. Betts RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|.233
|.214
|.448
|-0.5
|C. Bellinger CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|.250
|.231
|.481
|-0.5
|J. Turner 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|.444
|.522
|.966
|0.0
|C. Seager SS
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|.423
|.565
|.988
|5.5
|C. Taylor 2B-LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|.409
|.235
|.644
|-1.0
|J. Pederson LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.462
|.300
|.762
|-0.5
|E. Hernandez PH-2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|.304
|.435
|.739
|-0.5
|M. Beaty DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|a- A. Pollock PH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.571
|.667
|1.238
|2.0
|T. Gore PR-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Barnes C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|.400
|.250
|.650
|0.5
- a-doubled for Beaty in the 8th
|K. Tucker LF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.200
|.250
|.333
|.583
|-0.5
|J. Altuve 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|.308
|.364
|.671
|-0.5
|A. Bregman 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|.308
|.364
|.671
|0.0
|M. Brantley DH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.455
|.520
|.727
|1.247
|5.0
|Y. Gurriel 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|.333
|.350
|.683
|0.5
|C. Correa SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|.500
|.650
|1.150
|2.0
|J. Reddick RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|.182
|.250
|.364
|.614
|1.0
|G. Stubbs C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|M. Straw CF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|3.5
|M. Maldonado C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.294
|.294
|.294
|.588
|-1.0
|a- G. Springer PH-RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.050
|.208
|.200
|.408
|1.0
- a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th
- 2B - A. Pollock (2)
- HR - C. Seager
- RBI - C. Seager (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Muncy, C. Bellinger
- 2B - M. Brantley (3)
- RBI - M. Straw
- 2-Out RBI - M. Straw
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Tucker, M. Straw, M. Maldonado 2 (2)
- SB - M. Straw
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. May
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2.35
|1.57
|4.5
|J. McGee
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|D. Floro
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|P. Baez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.70
|0.90
|2.0
|C. Ferguson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|B. Treinen
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.67
|2.0
|K. Jansen
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.5
- Pitches-Strikes - D. May 76-46, J. McGee 17-11, D. Floro 7-6, P. Baez 17-10, C. Ferguson 15-13, B. Treinen 14-11, K. Jansen 23-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. May 5-2, J. McGee 0-1, D. Floro 1-0, P. Baez 0-2, C. Ferguson 0-1, B. Treinen 3-1, K. Jansen 0-2
- Batters Faced - D. May 15, J. McGee 4, D. Floro 2, P. Baez 4, C. Ferguson 3, B. Treinen 4, K. Jansen 5
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 82-54, B. Taylor 30-20, R. Osuna 8-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 4-4, B. Taylor 2-0, R. Osuna 2-0
- Batters Faced - C. Javier 20, B. Taylor 8, R. Osuna 3
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Alexander RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
|W. Buehler SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Graterol RP
|1-1
|0
|2.1
|3.86
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.29
|J. Kelly RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1.50
|A. Kolarek RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.38
|D. Santana RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1.50
|J. Sborz RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Stripling RP
|1-0
|0
|7.0
|1.29
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0.57
|J. Urias RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1.60
- a-doubled for Beaty in the 8th
- a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th
- Pitches-Strikes - D. May 76-46, J. McGee 17-11, D. Floro 7-6, P. Baez 17-10, C. Ferguson 15-13, B. Treinen 14-11, K. Jansen 23-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. May 5-2, J. McGee 0-1, D. Floro 1-0, P. Baez 0-2, C. Ferguson 0-1, B. Treinen 3-1, K. Jansen 0-2
- Batters Faced - D. May 15, J. McGee 4, D. Floro 2, P. Baez 4, C. Ferguson 3, B. Treinen 4, K. Jansen 5
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 82-54, B. Taylor 30-20, R. Osuna 8-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 4-4, B. Taylor 2-0, R. Osuna 2-0
- Batters Faced - C. Javier 20, B. Taylor 8, R. Osuna 3
2ND INNING Straw reached on an infield single to second, Brantley scored, Correa to third 1 1 Seager homered to right 1 0
- Garrett Stubbs catching
- George Springer in right field
- Kenley Jansen relieved Blake Treinen
- Ca. Correa: Correa flied out to center
- J. Reddick: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reddick walked
- M. Straw: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Straw flied out to right
- George Springer hit for Martin Maldonado
- G. Springer: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Springer walked, Reddick to second
- K. Tucker: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Enrique Hernandez hit for Joc Pederson
- J. Pederson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
- A.J. Pollock hit for Matt Beaty
- A. Pollock: Pollock doubled to shallow left
- A. Barnes: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pollock to third on wild pitch, Foul, Strike swinging, Barnes struck out swinging
- M. Muncy: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Muncy grounded out to first
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Chris Taylor in left field
- Enrique Hernandez at second base
- Terrance Gore at designated hitter
- Blake Treinen relieved Caleb Ferguson
- J. Altuve: Foul, Altuve flied out to right
- A. Bregman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Bregman grounded out to shortstop
- M. Brantley: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Brantley singled to shallow center
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Gurriel grounded out to third
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Caleb Ferguson relieved Pedro Baez
- M. Straw: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Straw flied out to center
- M. Maldonado: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
- K. Tucker: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Tucker struck out looking
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cr. Javier Pitching:
- M. Beaty: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Beaty popped out to third
- A. Barnes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Barnes walked
- M. Muncy: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Muncy reached on an infield single to pitcher, Barnes to second
- M. Betts: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Betts flied out to right
- Blake Taylor relieved Cristian Javier
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Foul, Ball, Bellinger fouled out to third
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Pedro Baez relieved Dylan Floro
- M. Brantley: Ball, Ball, Brantley flied out to center
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Gurriel singled to left
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Correa flied out to left
- J. Reddick: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Reddick popped out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. McGee Pitching:
- M. Maldonado: Strike swinging, Foul, Maldonado flied out to deep center
- K. Tucker: Foul, Foul, Ball, Tucker singled to deep left
- Dylan Floro relieved Jake McGee
- J. Altuve: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Altuve struck out looking
- A. Bregman: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Bregman grounded out to third
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. May Pitching:
- M. Brantley: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Brantley walked
- Y. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Gurriel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Brantley out at second
- Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Correa singled to shallow right, Gurriel to second
- Jake McGee relieved Dustin May
- J. Reddick: Ball, Ball, Reddick fouled out to third
- M. Straw: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Straw struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Cr. Javier Pitching:
- J. Turner: Strike looking, Turner flied out to left
- C. Seager: Ball, Seager homered to right
- Ch. Taylor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
- J. Pederson: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. May Pitching:
- M. Brantley: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Brantley doubled to deep right
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Gurriel struck out looking
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Correa walked
- J. Reddick: Foul, Ball, Foul, Reddick grounded out to second, Brantley to third, Correa to second
- M. Straw: Ball, Strike looking, Straw reached on an infield single to second, Brantley scored, Correa to third
- M. Maldonado: Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Straw stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cr. Javier Pitching:
- M. Muncy: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Muncy struck out swinging
- M. Betts: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Betts struck out looking
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bellinger struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Terrance Gore ran for A.J. Pollock
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Clayton Kershaw
|Back
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Alex Wood
|Shoulder
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Jimmy Nelson
|Back
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Keibert Ruiz
|Undisclosed
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
|Edwin Uceta
|Undisclosed
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
|Zach Reks
|Undisclosed
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Justin Verlander
|Forearm
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Brad Peacock
|Shoulder
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|George Springer
|Knee
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Chris Devenski
|Arm
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Ryan Pressly
|Elbow
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Aledmys Diaz
|Groin
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Joe Biagini
|Shoulder
|08-05-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 6
|Jose Urquidy
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Austin Pruitt
|Elbow
|08-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
|Yordan Alvarez
|Undisclosed
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Rogelio Armenteros
|Elbow
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Ralph Garza
|Undisclosed
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
|Cionel Perez
|Undisclosed
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Shawn Dubin
|Undisclosed
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29