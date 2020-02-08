GAMETRACKER
  • 1K. Tucker
  • 2ND INNING
    		Straw reached on an infield single to second, Brantley scored, Correa to third11
    		Seager homered to right10
    2345678910RHE
    LAD3-2
    		100000000130
    HOU3-2
    		10000000-160
    • Minute Maid ParkHouston, Texas
    LADDodgers
    HOUAstros
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Muncy 1B40100021.208.345.542.8860.0
    M. Betts RF40000012.179.233.214.448-0.5
    C. Bellinger CF40000012.192.250.231.481-0.5
    J. Turner 3B40000000.348.444.522.9660.0
    C. Seager SS31111010.348.423.565.9885.5
    C. Taylor 2B-LF30000020.235.409.235.644-1.0
    J. Pederson LF20000010.300.462.300.762-0.5
    E. Hernandez PH-2B10000010.304.304.435.739-0.5
    M. Beaty DH20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    a- A. Pollock PH10100000.500.571.6671.2382.0
    T. Gore PR-DH00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    A. Barnes C20000111.250.400.250.6500.5
    HITTERSAB
    M. Muncy 1B4
    M. Betts RF4
    C. Bellinger CF4
    J. Turner 3B4
    C. Seager SS3
    C. Taylor 2B-LF3
    J. Pederson LF2
    E. Hernandez PH-2B1
    M. Beaty DH2
    a- A. Pollock PH1
    T. Gore PR-DH0
    A. Barnes C2
    • a-doubled for Beaty in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Tucker LF50100032.200.250.333.583-0.5
    J. Altuve 2B40000011.182.308.364.671-0.5
    A. Bregman 3B40000001.182.308.364.6710.0
    M. Brantley DH31200100.455.520.7271.2475.0
    Y. Gurriel 1B40100013.200.333.350.6830.5
    C. Correa SS30100101.400.500.6501.1502.0
    J. Reddick RF30000105.182.250.364.6141.0
    G. Stubbs C0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    M. Straw CF40110013.250.250.250.5003.5
    M. Maldonado C30000022.294.294.294.588-1.0
    a- G. Springer PH-RF00000100.050.208.200.4081.0
    HITTERSAB
    K. Tucker LF5
    J. Altuve 2B4
    A. Bregman 3B4
    M. Brantley DH3
    Y. Gurriel 1B4
    C. Correa SS3
    J. Reddick RF3
    G. Stubbs C0
    M. Straw CF4
    M. Maldonado C3
    a- G. Springer PH-RF0
    • a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Pollock (2)
    • HR - C. Seager
    • RBI - C. Seager (3)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Muncy, C. Bellinger
    BATTING
    • 2B - M. Brantley (3)
    • RBI - M. Straw
    • 2-Out RBI - M. Straw
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Tucker, M. Straw, M. Maldonado 2 (2)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - M. Straw
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    D. May3.13112302.351.574.5
    J. McGee1.01000100.001.002.5
    D. Floro0.20000100.000.000.5
    P. Baez1.01000002.700.902.0
    C. Ferguson1.00000200.000.004.0
    B. Treinen1.01000000.000.672.0
    K. Jansen1.00002100.001.001.5
    PITCHERSIP
    D. May3.1
    J. McGee1.0
    D. Floro0.2
    P. Baez1.0
    C. Ferguson1.0
    B. Treinen1.0
    K. Jansen1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    C. Javier5.22111811.350.6015.0
    B. Taylor2.11000300.000.216.5
    R. Osuna1.00000000.000.673.0
    PITCHERSIP
    C. Javier5.2
    B. Taylor2.1
    R. Osuna1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - D. May 76-46, J. McGee 17-11, D. Floro 7-6, P. Baez 17-10, C. Ferguson 15-13, B. Treinen 14-11, K. Jansen 23-14
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. May 5-2, J. McGee 0-1, D. Floro 1-0, P. Baez 0-2, C. Ferguson 0-1, B. Treinen 3-1, K. Jansen 0-2
    • Batters Faced - D. May 15, J. McGee 4, D. Floro 2, P. Baez 4, C. Ferguson 3, B. Treinen 4, K. Jansen 5
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 82-54, B. Taylor 30-20, R. Osuna 8-4
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 4-4, B. Taylor 2-0, R. Osuna 2-0
    • Batters Faced - C. Javier 20, B. Taylor 8, R. Osuna 3
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    E. Rios 1B1000001.000.000.000.000
    W. Smith C11113121.091.214.364.578
    BENCHAB
    E. Rios 1B1
    W. Smith C11
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    D. Garneau C3111010.333.5001.0001.500
    J. Mayfield 2B.000.000.000.000
    A. Toro-Hernandez 3B5110011.200.333.400.733
    BENCHAB
    D. Garneau C3
    J. Mayfield 2B
    A. Toro-Hernandez 3B5
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    S. Alexander RP0-001.00.00000101.00
    W. Buehler SP-0.00.000.00
    B. Graterol RP1-102.13.86310021.29
    J. Kelly RP0-002.00.00000331.50
    A. Kolarek RP1-002.20.00100020.38
    D. Santana RP0-002.09.00320031.50
    J. Sborz RP-0.00.000.00
    R. Stripling RP1-007.01.29411070.57
    J. Urias RP0-005.01.80510331.60
    BULLPENW-L
    S. Alexander RP0-0
    W. Buehler SP-
    B. Graterol RP1-1
    J. Kelly RP0-0
    A. Kolarek RP1-0
    D. Santana RP0-0
    J. Sborz RP-
    R. Stripling RP1-0
    J. Urias RP0-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    B. Abreu RP0-001.20.00000211.20
    B. Bailey RP0-001.00.00200002.00
    B. Bielak RP1-003.12.70410041.20
    C. Devenski RP0-102.013.50430142.50
    Z. Greinke SP0-003.18.10430221.80
    J. James RP0-003.09.00331552.67
    L. McCullers SP1-006.03.00521361.33
    E. Paredes RP0-001.210.80420123.00
    R. Pressly RP-0.00.000.00
    N. Rodriguez RP-0.00.000.00
    A. Scrubb RP-0.00.000.00
    C. Sneed RP0-002.00.00100131.00
    F. Valdez RP-0.00.000.00
    BULLPENW-L
    B. Abreu RP0-0
    B. Bailey RP0-0
    B. Bielak RP1-0
    C. Devenski RP0-1
    Z. Greinke SP0-0
    J. James RP0-0
    L. McCullers SP1-0
    E. Paredes RP0-0
    R. Pressly RP-
    N. Rodriguez RP-
    A. Scrubb RP-
    C. Sneed RP0-0
    F. Valdez RP-
    2345678910RHE
    LAD3-2
    		100000000130
    HOU3-2
    		10000000-160
    • Minute Maid ParkHouston, Texas
    • 2ND INNING
      		Straw reached on an infield single to second, Brantley scored, Correa to third11
      		Seager homered to right10
    • 10TH INNING
      • Garrett Stubbs catching
      • George Springer in right field
    • 9TH INNING
      • Roberto Osuna relieved Blake Taylor
      • M. Betts: Ball, Betts grounded out to third
      • C. Bellinger: Ball, Foul, Ball, Bellinger lined out to center
      • J. Turner: Turner grounded out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Kenley Jansen relieved Blake Treinen
      • Ca. Correa: Correa flied out to center
      • J. Reddick: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reddick walked
      • M. Straw: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Straw flied out to right
      • George Springer hit for Martin Maldonado
      • G. Springer: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Springer walked, Reddick to second
      • K. Tucker: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
      • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 8TH INNING
      • Enrique Hernandez hit for Joc Pederson
      • J. Pederson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
      • A.J. Pollock hit for Matt Beaty
      • A. Pollock: Pollock doubled to shallow left
      • A. Barnes: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pollock to third on wild pitch, Foul, Strike swinging, Barnes struck out swinging
      • M. Muncy: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Muncy grounded out to first
      • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Chris Taylor in left field
      • Enrique Hernandez at second base
      • Terrance Gore at designated hitter
      • Blake Treinen relieved Caleb Ferguson
      • J. Altuve: Foul, Altuve flied out to right
      • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Bregman grounded out to shortstop
      • M. Brantley: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Brantley singled to shallow center
      • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Gurriel grounded out to third
      • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 7TH INNING
      • B. Taylor Pitching:
      • J. Turner: Foul, Ball, Turner fouled out to first
      • C. Seager: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Seager struck out swinging
      • Ch. Taylor: Taylor grounded out to first
      • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Caleb Ferguson relieved Pedro Baez
      • M. Straw: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Straw flied out to center
      • M. Maldonado: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
      • K. Tucker: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Tucker struck out looking
      • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 6TH INNING
      • Cr. Javier Pitching:
      • M. Beaty: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Beaty popped out to third
      • A. Barnes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Barnes walked
      • M. Muncy: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Muncy reached on an infield single to pitcher, Barnes to second
      • M. Betts: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Betts flied out to right
      • Blake Taylor relieved Cristian Javier
      • C. Bellinger: Ball, Foul, Ball, Bellinger fouled out to third
      • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Pedro Baez relieved Dylan Floro
      • M. Brantley: Ball, Ball, Brantley flied out to center
      • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Gurriel singled to left
      • Ca. Correa: Ball, Correa flied out to left
      • J. Reddick: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Reddick popped out to shortstop
      • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 5TH INNING
      • Cr. Javier Pitching:
      • C. Seager: Seager grounded out to second
      • Ch. Taylor: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
      • J. Pederson: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pederson grounded out to first
      • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. McGee Pitching:
      • M. Maldonado: Strike swinging, Foul, Maldonado flied out to deep center
      • K. Tucker: Foul, Foul, Ball, Tucker singled to deep left
      • Dylan Floro relieved Jake McGee
      • J. Altuve: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Altuve struck out looking
      • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Bregman grounded out to third
      • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • Cr. Javier Pitching:
      • M. Betts: Ball, Betts grounded out to third
      • C. Bellinger: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Bellinger flied out to left
      • J. Turner: Strike looking, Turner flied out to deep center
      • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • D. May Pitching:
      • M. Brantley: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Brantley walked
      • Y. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Gurriel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Brantley out at second
      • Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Correa singled to shallow right, Gurriel to second
      • Jake McGee relieved Dustin May
      • J. Reddick: Ball, Ball, Reddick fouled out to third
      • M. Straw: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Straw struck out swinging
      • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 3RD INNING
      • Cr. Javier Pitching:
      • M. Beaty: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Beaty struck out looking
      • A. Barnes: Ball, Barnes popped out to second
      • M. Muncy: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Muncy struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • D. May Pitching:
      • K. Tucker: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Tucker lined out to right
      • J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Altuve flied out to center
      • A. Bregman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Bregman lined out to center
      • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • Cr. Javier Pitching:
      • J. Turner: Strike looking, Turner flied out to left
      • C. Seager: Ball, Seager homered to right
      • Ch. Taylor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
      • J. Pederson: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • D. May Pitching:
      • M. Brantley: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Brantley doubled to deep right
      • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Gurriel struck out looking
      • Ca. Correa: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Correa walked
      • J. Reddick: Foul, Ball, Foul, Reddick grounded out to second, Brantley to third, Correa to second
      • M. Straw: Ball, Strike looking, Straw reached on an infield single to second, Brantley scored, Correa to third
      • M. Maldonado: Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Straw stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
      • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 1ST INNING
      • Cr. Javier Pitching:
      • M. Muncy: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Muncy struck out swinging
      • M. Betts: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Betts struck out looking
      • C. Bellinger: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bellinger struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Terrance Gore ran for A.J. Pollock
      • D. May Pitching:
      • K. Tucker: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
      • J. Altuve: Altuve grounded out to second
      • A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Bregman flied out to shallow right
      • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

    LADDodgers
    HOUAstros
    • Minute Maid ParkHouston, Texas
    TEAM STATS
    3-2
    .287
    AVG
    4
    HR
    27
    R
    2.40
    ERA
    3-2
    .252
    AVG
    6
    HR
    31
    R
    3.80
    ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHERS
    D. MayR
    0-0
    W-L
    4.1
    IP
    2.08
    ERA
    -
    SO/BB
    1.62
    WHIP
    C. JavierR
    0-0
    W-L
    1.0
    IP
    0.00
    ERA
    -
    SO/BB
    1.00
    WHIP
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .D. May
    R
    0-0, 4.1 IP, 2.08 ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .C. Javier
    R
    0-0, 1.0 IP
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 M. Muncy 1B20432.200
    2 M. Betts RF24520.208
    3 C. Bellinger CF22520.227
    4 J. Turner 3B19850.421
    5 C. Seager SS20720.350
    6 C. Taylor 2B14420.286
    7 J. Pederson LF8300.375
    8 M. Beaty DH-----
    9 A. Barnes C6210.333
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 K. Tucker LF10210.200
    2 J. Altuve 2B18431.222
    3 A. Bregman 3B18451.222
    4 M. Brantley DH19861.421
    5 Y. Gurriel 1B16321.188
    6 C. Correa SS17741.412
    7 J. Reddick RF19420.211
    8 M. Straw CF-----
    9 M. Maldonado C14560.357
    INJURIES
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Clayton KershawBack08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
    Alex WoodShoulder08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
    Jimmy NelsonBack01-31-2021Out for the season
    Keibert RuizUndisclosed07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
    Edwin UcetaUndisclosed07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
    Zach ReksUndisclosed07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Justin VerlanderForearm09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
    Brad PeacockShoulder08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
    George SpringerKnee07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
    Chris DevenskiArm07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
    Ryan PresslyElbow07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
    Aledmys DiazGroin08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
    Joe BiaginiShoulder08-05-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 6
    Jose UrquidyUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
    Austin PruittElbow08-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
    Yordan AlvarezUndisclosed07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
    Rogelio ArmenterosElbow08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
    Ralph GarzaUndisclosed07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
    Cionel PerezUndisclosed08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
    Shawn DubinUndisclosed07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
    MLB Scores