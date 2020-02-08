GAMETRACKER
6 T. Wade 1: 86 mph Slider Strike looking 0-1 5 M. Tauchman 6: 94 mph Fastball Tauchman struck out on foul tip 3-2 5: 94 mph Fastball Foul 3-2 4: 94 mph Fastball Strike looking 3-1 3: 93 mph Fastball Ball 3-0 2: 93 mph Fastball Ball 2-0 1: 85 mph Slider Ball 1-0 4 G. Stanton 1: 95 mph Fastball Stanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored, Judge to third, Torres to second 0-0 3 G. Torres 6: 93 mph Fastball Torres walked 4-2 5: 95 mph Fastball Foul 3-2 4: 94 mph Fastball Ball 3-1 3: 83 mph Slider Ball 2-1 2: 86 mph Slider Ball - LeMahieu to third, Judge to second on wild pitch 1-1 1: 83 mph Slider Foul 0-1 2 A. Judge 2: 93 mph Fastball Judge hit by pitch, LeMahieu to second 1-1 1: 97 mph Fastball Strike looking 0-1 1 D. LeMahieu 5: 98 mph Fastball LeMahieu singled to shallow center 1-2 4: 85 mph Slider Foul 1-2 3: 95 mph Fastball Ball 1-2 2: 94 mph Fastball Foul 0-2 1: 95 mph Fastball Foul 0-1 9 B. Gardner 5: 83 mph Slider Gardner struck out swinging 1-3 4: 96 mph Fastball Foul 1-2 3: 83 mph Slider Foul 1-2 2: 92 mph Fastball Foul 1-1 1: 95 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 9TH INNING Stanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored, Judge to third, Torres to second 8 3 7TH INNING Smith homered to right, Nunez scored 7 3 6TH INNING Judge singled to deep center, Urshela scored, LeMahieu to third, Judge out at second 7 1 LeMahieu singled to shallow center, Ford scored, Urshela to third 6 1 3RD INNING Hicks homered to right, Stanton scored 5 1 Judge homered to left 3 1 1ST INNING Iglesias doubled to deep right, Hays scored 2 1 Ford hit sacrifice fly to right, Judge scored, Stanton to third 2 0 LeMahieu homered to right 1 0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 2B-1B
|5
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.833
|1.333
|12.0
|A. Judge RF
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|.313
|.533
|.846
|9.5
|G. Torres SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|.313
|.429
|.741
|0.5
|G. Stanton DH
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.417
|.533
|1.000
|1.533
|4.0
|A. Hicks CF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.182
|.308
|.455
|.762
|7.5
|M. Tauchman CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Ford 1B
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|.400
|.333
|.733
|2.5
|T. Wade 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|0.0
|G. Sanchez C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.5
|G. Urshela 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|.333
|.250
|.583
|2.0
|B. Gardner LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|.000
|.083
|.000
|.083
|-2.0
|A. Hays CF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.143
|.278
|.143
|.421
|2.0
|A. Santander RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.250
|.533
|.783
|-0.5
|J. Iglesias SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|2.5
|P. Valaika SS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|R. Ruiz 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.167
|.231
|.667
|.897
|-1.5
|H. Alberto 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|.444
|.438
|.882
|0.0
|R. Nunez 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.250
|.438
|.688
|2.5
|D. Smith DH
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.250
|1.000
|1.250
|6.5
|P. Severino C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.300
|.333
|.633
|1.5
|D. Stewart LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.667
|.000
|.667
|2.0
- 2B - D. LeMahieu
- HR - D. LeMahieu, A. Judge, A. Hicks
- SF - M. Ford
- RBI - D. LeMahieu 2 (3), A. Judge 2 (3), G. Stanton (5), A. Hicks 2 (2), M. Ford
- 2-Out RBI - D. LeMahieu, A. Judge
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Sanchez
- 2B - J. Iglesias (4), R. Nunez (3), P. Severino
- HR - D. Smith
- RBI - J. Iglesias (3), D. Smith 2 (2)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Smith 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Hays, H. Alberto
- Outfield Assist - A. Hays
- E - P. Severino 2 (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Wojciechowski
|5.0
|4
|5
|4
|2
|7
|3
|7.20
|1.20
|8.5
|E. Phillips
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18.00
|4.00
|-2.0
|S. Armstrong
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|6.5
|C. Carroll
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|135.00
|21.00
|-4.5
|P. Fry
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|4.50
|0.5
- Pitches-Strikes - G. Cole 102-69, L. Avilan 9-5, C. Green 19-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Cole 5-4, L. Avilan 0-1, C. Green 1-1
- Batters Faced - G. Cole 26, L. Avilan 2, C. Green 4
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Wojciechowski 92-54, E. Phillips 21-9, S. Armstrong 20-14, C. Carroll 19-12, P. Fry 7-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wojciechowski 2-3, E. Phillips 1-0, S. Armstrong 4-0, C. Carroll 1-0
- Batters Faced - A. Wojciechowski 23, E. Phillips 6, S. Armstrong 6, C. Carroll 5, P. Fry
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|M. Andujar 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Estrada 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|K. Higashioka C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Iannetta C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Voit 1B
|10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|.100
|.182
|.400
|.582
|C. Davis 1B
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|.167
|.182
|.348
|C. Mullins CF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|C. Sisco C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|.750
|.000
|.750
|A. Velazquez SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|Z. Britton RP
|0-0
|1
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|D. Hale RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|6.75
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.50
|J. Happ SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Holder RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.50
|T. Kahnle RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.00
|M. King RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|10.80
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1.20
|B. Kriske RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Loaisiga RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1.00
|N. Nelson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Ottavino RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|J. Paxton SP
|0-1
|0
|1.0
|27.00
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6.00
|R. Bleier RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.60
|M. Castro RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.00
|A. Cobb SP
|1-0
|0
|5.1
|1.69
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0.75
|M. Givens RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.75
|D. Hess SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2.67
|T. Lakins RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2.50
|W. LeBlanc SP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|6.35
|4
|4
|2
|0
|4
|0.71
|T. Milone SP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|4
|4
|0
|3
|5
|2.33
|T. Scott RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.50
|K. Stewart SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Sulser RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.50
|D. LeMahieu 2B-1B
|5
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.833
|1.333
|12.0
|A. Judge RF
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|.313
|.533
|.846
|9.5
|G. Torres SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|.313
|.429
|.741
|0.5
|G. Stanton DH
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.417
|.533
|1.000
|1.533
|4.0
|A. Hicks CF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.182
|.308
|.455
|.762
|7.5
|M. Tauchman CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Ford 1B
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|.400
|.333
|.733
|2.5
|T. Wade 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|0.0
|G. Sanchez C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.5
|G. Urshela 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|.333
|.250
|.583
|2.0
|B. Gardner LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|.000
|.083
|.000
|.083
|-2.0
|Total
|32
|8
|8
|8
|3
|5
|12
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hays CF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.143
|.278
|.143
|.421
|2.0
|A. Santander RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.250
|.533
|.783
|-0.5
|J. Iglesias SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|2.5
|P. Valaika SS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|R. Ruiz 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.167
|.231
|.667
|.897
|-1.5
|H. Alberto 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|.444
|.438
|.882
|0.0
|R. Nunez 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.250
|.438
|.688
|2.5
|D. Smith DH
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.250
|1.000
|1.250
|6.5
|P. Severino C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.300
|.333
|.633
|1.5
|D. Stewart LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|.667
|.000
|.667
|2.0
|Total
|29
|3
|5
|3
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wojciechowski
|5.0
|4
|5
|4
|2
|7
|3
|7.20
|1.20
|8.5
|E. Phillips
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18.00
|4.00
|-2.0
|S. Armstrong
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|6.5
|C. Carroll
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|135.00
|21.00
|-4.5
|P. Fry
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|4.50
|0.5
|Total
|8.2
|8
|8
|7
|5
|12
|3
|-
|-
|-
|M. Andujar 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Estrada 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|K. Higashioka C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Iannetta C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Voit 1B
|10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|.100
|.182
|.400
|.582
|C. Davis 1B
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|.167
|.182
|.348
|C. Mullins CF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|C. Sisco C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|.750
|.000
|.750
|A. Velazquez SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|Z. Britton RP
|0-0
|1
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|D. Hale RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|6.75
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.50
|J. Happ SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Holder RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.50
|T. Kahnle RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.00
|M. King RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|10.80
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1.20
|B. Kriske RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Loaisiga RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1.00
|N. Nelson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Ottavino RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|J. Paxton SP
|0-1
|0
|1.0
|27.00
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6.00
|R. Bleier RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.60
|M. Castro RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.00
|A. Cobb SP
|1-0
|0
|5.1
|1.69
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0.75
|M. Givens RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.75
|D. Hess SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2.67
|T. Lakins RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2.50
|W. LeBlanc SP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|6.35
|4
|4
|2
|0
|4
|0.71
|T. Milone SP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|4
|4
|0
|3
|5
|2.33
|T. Scott RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.50
|K. Stewart SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Sulser RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.50
9TH INNING Stanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored, Judge to third, Torres to second 8 3 7TH INNING Smith homered to right, Nunez scored 7 3 6TH INNING Judge singled to deep center, Urshela scored, LeMahieu to third, Judge out at second 7 1 LeMahieu singled to shallow center, Ford scored, Urshela to third 6 1 3RD INNING Hicks homered to right, Stanton scored 5 1 Judge homered to left 3 1 1ST INNING Iglesias doubled to deep right, Hays scored 2 1 Ford hit sacrifice fly to right, Judge scored, Stanton to third 2 0 LeMahieu homered to right 1 0
- Cody Carroll relieved Shawn Armstrong
- B. Gardner: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gardner struck out swinging
- D. LeMahieu: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, LeMahieu singled to shallow center
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Judge hit by pitch, LeMahieu to second
- G. Torres: Foul, Ball, LeMahieu to third, Judge to second on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Torres walked
- G. Stanton: Stanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored, Judge to third, Torres to second
- Paul Fry relieved Cody Carroll
- M. Tauchman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Tauchman struck out on foul tip
- T. Wade: Strike looking
- DJ LeMahieu at first base
- Tyler Wade at second base
- Chad Green relieved Luis Avilan
- A. Santander: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Santander flied out to deep left
- P. Valaika: Strike looking, Foul, Valaika reached on an infield single to shortstop
- R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ruiz struck out swinging
- H. Alberto: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Alberto lined out to right
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Shawn Armstrong relieved Evan Phillips
- Pat Valaika at shortstop
- G. Torres: Torres grounded out to second
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Stanton grounded out to third
- A. Hicks: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hicks popped out to second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Mike Tauchman in center field
- R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ruiz popped out to second
- H. Alberto: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Alberto popped out to shortstop
- R. Nunez: Nunez doubled to deep left
- D. Smith: Smith homered to right, Nunez scored
- P. Severino: Severino doubled to shallow left
- Luis Avilan relieved Gerrit Cole
- D. Stewart: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Stewart walked
- A. Hays: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Hays flied out to right
- End of the 7th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Evan Phillips relieved Asher Wojciechowski
- M. Ford: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ford walked
- G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
- G. Urshela: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Urshela walked, Ford to second
- B. Gardner: Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Gardner struck out on foul tip
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, LeMahieu singled to shallow center, Ford scored, Urshela to third
- A. Judge: Ball, Judge singled to deep center, Urshela scored, LeMahieu to third, Judge out at second
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
- G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Torres popped out to second
- G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Stanton grounded out to third
- A. Hicks: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Hicks struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
- G. Urshela: Ball, Foul, Foul, Urshela lined out to third
- B. Gardner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Gardner struck out swinging
- D. LeMahieu: LeMahieu doubled to deep right center
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
- A. Judge: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Judge homered to left
- G. Torres: Torres flied out to deep left
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stanton walked
- A. Hicks: Hicks homered to right, Stanton scored
- M. Ford: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ford lined out to center
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Cole Pitching:
- D. Stewart: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Stewart walked
- A. Hays: Ball, Strike looking, Hays lined out to center
- A. Santander: Ball, Santander flied out to right
- J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Iglesias struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, LeMahieu homered to right
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Judge reached on catcher's interference
- G. Torres: Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Stanton reached on catcher's interference, Judge to second on catcher Severino fielding error
- A. Hicks: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Hicks walked, Judge to third, Stanton to second
- M. Ford: Strike swinging, Ball, Ford hit sacrifice fly to right, Judge scored, Stanton to third
- G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- G. Cole Pitching:
- A. Hays: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Hays walked
- A. Santander: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Iglesias doubled to deep right, Hays scored
- R. Ruiz: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Ruiz struck out swinging
- H. Alberto: Ball, Foul, Alberto grounded out to third
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
1-0
W-L
5.0
IP
1.80
ERA
5.00
SO/BB
0.40
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. LeMahieu 2B
|7
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|2 A. Judge RF
|12
|2
|1
|0
|.167
|3 G. Torres SS
|10
|3
|2
|1
|.300
|4 G. Stanton DH
|9
|4
|4
|2
|.444
|5 A. Hicks CF
|8
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|6 M. Ford 1B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|7 G. Sanchez C
|8
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 G. Urshela 3B
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|9 B. Gardner LF
|7
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Hays CF
|11
|2
|1
|0
|.182
|2 A. Santander RF
|11
|3
|4
|1
|.273
|3 J. Iglesias SS
|13
|7
|2
|0
|.538
|4 R. Ruiz 3B
|8
|2
|3
|2
|.250
|5 H. Alberto 2B
|12
|6
|1
|0
|.500
|6 R. Nunez 1B
|13
|3
|3
|0
|.231
|7 D. Smith DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 P. Severino C
|6
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|9 D. Stewart LF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.000
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Aroldis Chapman
|Illness
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
|Masahiro Tanaka
|Concussion
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Luis Severino
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Luis Cessa
|Not Injury Related
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Chris Davis
|Undisclosed
|07-29-2020Probable for Jul 30
|Hunter Harvey
|Elbow
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Trey Mancini
|Abdomen
|10-31-2020Out for the season
|Dillon Tate
|Forearm
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Richie Martin
|Wrist
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|John Means
|Arm
|07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29