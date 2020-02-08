GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
top 9th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
1: Strike looking
86 mph Slider
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • 6T. Wade
    1: 86 mph SliderStrike looking0-1
  • 5M. Tauchman
    6: 94 mph FastballTauchman struck out on foul tip3-2
    5: 94 mph FastballFoul3-2
    4: 94 mph FastballStrike looking3-1
    3: 93 mph FastballBall3-0
    2: 93 mph FastballBall2-0
    1: 85 mph SliderBall1-0
  • 4G. Stanton
    1: 95 mph FastballStanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored, Judge to third, Torres to second0-0
  • 3G. Torres
    6: 93 mph FastballTorres walked4-2
    5: 95 mph FastballFoul3-2
    4: 94 mph FastballBall3-1
    3: 83 mph SliderBall2-1
    2: 86 mph SliderBall - LeMahieu to third, Judge to second on wild pitch1-1
    1: 83 mph SliderFoul0-1
  • 2A. Judge
    2: 93 mph FastballJudge hit by pitch, LeMahieu to second1-1
    1: 97 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 1D. LeMahieu
    5: 98 mph FastballLeMahieu singled to shallow center1-2
    4: 85 mph SliderFoul1-2
    3: 95 mph FastballBall1-2
    2: 94 mph FastballFoul0-2
    1: 95 mph FastballFoul0-1
  • 9B. Gardner
    5: 83 mph SliderGardner struck out swinging1-3
    4: 96 mph FastballFoul1-2
    3: 83 mph SliderFoul1-2
    2: 92 mph FastballFoul1-1
    1: 95 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 9TH INNING
    		Stanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored, Judge to third, Torres to second83
  • 7TH INNING
    		Smith homered to right, Nunez scored73
  • 6TH INNING
    		Judge singled to deep center, Urshela scored, LeMahieu to third, Judge out at second71
    		LeMahieu singled to shallow center, Ford scored, Urshela to third61
  • 3RD INNING
    		Hicks homered to right, Stanton scored51
    		Judge homered to left31
  • 1ST INNING
    		Iglesias doubled to deep right, Hays scored21
    		Ford hit sacrifice fly to right, Judge scored, Stanton to third20
    		LeMahieu homered to right10
LAST OUT
DUE UPTOP 9TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    NYY2-1
    		203002001880
    BAL2-1
    		10000020-352
    • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, Maryland
    NYYYankees
    BALOrioles
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    D. LeMahieu 2B-1B52421000.500.500.8331.33312.0
    A. Judge RF32221011.267.313.533.8469.5
    G. Torres SS40000111.214.313.429.7410.5
    G. Stanton DH31110100.417.5331.0001.5334.0
    A. Hicks CF31121110.182.308.455.7627.5
    M. Tauchman CF10000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
    M. Ford 1B21010110.333.400.333.7332.5
    T. Wade 2B000000001.0001.0001.0002.0000.0
    G. Sanchez C40000033.000.000.000.000-1.5
    G. Urshela 3B31000100.167.333.250.5832.0
    B. Gardner LF40000042.000.083.000.083-2.0
    HITTERSAB
    D. LeMahieu 2B-1B5
    A. Judge RF3
    G. Torres SS4
    G. Stanton DH3
    A. Hicks CF3
    M. Tauchman CF1
    M. Ford 1B2
    T. Wade 2B0
    G. Sanchez C4
    G. Urshela 3B3
    B. Gardner LF4
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      A. Hays CF31000103.143.278.143.4212.0
      A. Santander RF40000012.200.250.533.783-0.5
      J. Iglesias SS30110011.500.500.7501.2502.5
      P. Valaika SS10100000.333.333.333.6671.0
      R. Ruiz 3B40000032.167.231.667.897-1.5
      H. Alberto 2B40000002.375.444.438.8820.0
      R. Nunez 1B31100010.250.250.438.6882.5
      D. Smith DH31121010.250.2501.0001.2506.5
      P. Severino C30100010.222.300.333.6331.5
      D. Stewart LF10000200.000.667.000.6672.0
      HITTERSAB
      A. Hays CF3
      A. Santander RF4
      J. Iglesias SS3
      P. Valaika SS1
      R. Ruiz 3B4
      H. Alberto 2B4
      R. Nunez 1B3
      D. Smith DH3
      P. Severino C3
      D. Stewart LF1
        BATTING
        • 2B - D. LeMahieu
        • HR - D. LeMahieu, A. Judge, A. Hicks
        • SF - M. Ford
        • RBI - D. LeMahieu 2 (3), A. Judge 2 (3), G. Stanton (5), A. Hicks 2 (2), M. Ford
        • 2-Out RBI - D. LeMahieu, A. Judge
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Sanchez
        BATTING
        • 2B - J. Iglesias (4), R. Nunez (3), P. Severino
        • HR - D. Smith
        • RBI - J. Iglesias (3), D. Smith 2 (2)
        • 2-Out RBI - D. Smith 2 (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Hays, H. Alberto
        FIELDING
        • Outfield Assist - A. Hays
        • E - P. Severino 2 (2)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        G. Cole6.24332713.090.6915.5
        L. Avilan0.10001006.751.50-1.0
        C. Green1.01000100.000.672.5
        PITCHERSIP
        G. Cole6.2
        L. Avilan0.1
        C. Green1.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        A. Wojciechowski5.04542737.201.208.5
        E. Phillips1.022222018.004.00-2.0
        S. Armstrong2.00000100.000.006.5
        C. Carroll0.1211110135.0021.00-4.5
        P. Fry0.100001013.504.500.5
        PITCHERSIP
        A. Wojciechowski5.0
        E. Phillips1.0
        S. Armstrong2.0
        C. Carroll0.1
        P. Fry0.1
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - G. Cole 102-69, L. Avilan 9-5, C. Green 19-13
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Cole 5-4, L. Avilan 0-1, C. Green 1-1
        • Batters Faced - G. Cole 26, L. Avilan 2, C. Green 4
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - A. Wojciechowski 92-54, E. Phillips 21-9, S. Armstrong 20-14, C. Carroll 19-12, P. Fry 7-4
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wojciechowski 2-3, E. Phillips 1-0, S. Armstrong 4-0, C. Carroll 1-0
        • Batters Faced - A. Wojciechowski 23, E. Phillips 6, S. Armstrong 6, C. Carroll 5, P. Fry
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        M. Andujar 3B3000001.000.000.000.000
        T. Estrada 2B10100001.0001.0001.0002.000
        K. Higashioka C2000000.000.000.000.000
        C. Iannetta C.000.000.000.000
        L. Voit 1B10111115.100.182.400.582
        BENCHAB
        M. Andujar 3B3
        T. Estrada 2B1
        K. Higashioka C2
        C. Iannetta C
        L. Voit 1B10
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        C. Davis 1B11011011.091.167.182.348
        C. Mullins CF3100010.000.250.000.250
        C. Sisco C1100030.000.750.000.750
        A. Velazquez SS1000001.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        C. Davis 1B11
        C. Mullins CF3
        C. Sisco C1
        A. Velazquez SS1
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        Z. Britton RP0-011.00.00100102.00
        D. Hale RP0-001.16.75210001.50
        J. Happ SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Holder RP0-001.10.00200011.50
        T. Kahnle RP0-001.00.00100132.00
        M. King RP0-003.110.80441021.20
        B. Kriske RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Loaisiga RP0-003.03.00211131.00
        N. Nelson RP-0.00.000.00
        A. Ottavino RP0-001.00.00100001.00
        J. Paxton SP0-101.027.00530116.00
        BULLPENW-L
        Z. Britton RP0-0
        D. Hale RP0-0
        J. Happ SP-
        J. Holder RP0-0
        T. Kahnle RP0-0
        M. King RP0-0
        B. Kriske RP-
        J. Loaisiga RP0-0
        N. Nelson RP-
        A. Ottavino RP0-0
        J. Paxton SP0-1
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        R. Bleier RP0-001.20.00100020.60
        M. Castro RP0-001.00.00100011.00
        A. Cobb SP1-005.11.69411060.75
        M. Givens RP0-001.10.00100020.75
        D. Hess SP0-003.09.00730112.67
        T. Lakins RP0-002.09.00520032.50
        W. LeBlanc SP1-005.26.35442040.71
        T. Milone SP0-103.012.00440352.33
        T. Scott RP0-000.20.00100001.50
        K. Stewart SP-0.00.000.00
        C. Sulser RP0-012.00.00100020.50
        BULLPENW-L
        R. Bleier RP0-0
        M. Castro RP0-0
        A. Cobb SP1-0
        M. Givens RP0-0
        D. Hess SP0-0
        T. Lakins RP0-0
        W. LeBlanc SP1-0
        T. Milone SP0-1
        T. Scott RP0-0
        K. Stewart SP-
        C. Sulser RP0-0
        123456789RHE
        NYY2-1
        		203002001880
        BAL2-1
        		10000020-352
        • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, Maryland
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        D. LeMahieu 2B-1B52421000.500.500.8331.33312.0
        A. Judge RF32221011.267.313.533.8469.5
        G. Torres SS40000111.214.313.429.7410.5
        G. Stanton DH31110100.417.5331.0001.5334.0
        A. Hicks CF31121110.182.308.455.7627.5
        M. Tauchman CF10000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
        M. Ford 1B21010110.333.400.333.7332.5
        T. Wade 2B000000001.0001.0001.0002.0000.0
        G. Sanchez C40000033.000.000.000.000-1.5
        G. Urshela 3B31000100.167.333.250.5832.0
        B. Gardner LF40000042.000.083.000.083-2.0
        Total32888351210-----
        HITTERSAB
        D. LeMahieu 2B-1B5
        A. Judge RF3
        G. Torres SS4
        G. Stanton DH3
        A. Hicks CF3
        M. Tauchman CF1
        M. Ford 1B2
        T. Wade 2B0
        G. Sanchez C4
        G. Urshela 3B3
        B. Gardner LF4
        Total32
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          A. Hays CF31000103.143.278.143.4212.0
          A. Santander RF40000012.200.250.533.783-0.5
          J. Iglesias SS30110011.500.500.7501.2502.5
          P. Valaika SS10100000.333.333.333.6671.0
          R. Ruiz 3B40000032.167.231.667.897-1.5
          H. Alberto 2B40000002.375.444.438.8820.0
          R. Nunez 1B31100010.250.250.438.6882.5
          D. Smith DH31121010.250.2501.0001.2506.5
          P. Severino C30100010.222.300.333.6331.5
          D. Stewart LF10000200.000.667.000.6672.0
          Total2935313810-----
          HITTERSAB
          A. Hays CF3
          A. Santander RF4
          J. Iglesias SS3
          P. Valaika SS1
          R. Ruiz 3B4
          H. Alberto 2B4
          R. Nunez 1B3
          D. Smith DH3
          P. Severino C3
          D. Stewart LF1
          Total29
            BATTING
            • 2B - D. LeMahieu
            • HR - D. LeMahieu, A. Judge, A. Hicks
            • SF - M. Ford
            • RBI - D. LeMahieu 2 (3), A. Judge 2 (3), G. Stanton (5), A. Hicks 2 (2), M. Ford
            • 2-Out RBI - D. LeMahieu, A. Judge
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Sanchez
            BATTING
            • 2B - J. Iglesias (4), R. Nunez (3), P. Severino
            • HR - D. Smith
            • RBI - J. Iglesias (3), D. Smith 2 (2)
            • 2-Out RBI - D. Smith 2 (2)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Hays, H. Alberto
            FIELDING
            • Outfield Assist - A. Hays
            • E - P. Severino 2 (2)
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            G. Cole6.24332713.090.6915.5
            L. Avilan0.10001006.751.50-1.0
            C. Green1.01000100.000.672.5
            Total8.0533381---
            PITCHERSIP
            G. Cole6.2
            L. Avilan0.1
            C. Green1.0
            Total8.0
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            A. Wojciechowski5.04542737.201.208.5
            E. Phillips1.022222018.004.00-2.0
            S. Armstrong2.00000100.000.006.5
            C. Carroll0.1211110135.0021.00-4.5
            P. Fry0.100001013.504.500.5
            Total8.28875123---
            PITCHERSIP
            A. Wojciechowski5.0
            E. Phillips1.0
            S. Armstrong2.0
            C. Carroll0.1
            P. Fry0.1
            Total8.2
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - G. Cole 102-69, L. Avilan 9-5, C. Green 19-13
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Cole 5-4, L. Avilan 0-1, C. Green 1-1
            • Batters Faced - G. Cole 26, L. Avilan 2, C. Green 4
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - A. Wojciechowski 92-54, E. Phillips 21-9, S. Armstrong 20-14, C. Carroll 19-12, P. Fry 7-4
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wojciechowski 2-3, E. Phillips 1-0, S. Armstrong 4-0, C. Carroll 1-0
            • Batters Faced - A. Wojciechowski 23, E. Phillips 6, S. Armstrong 6, C. Carroll 5, P. Fry
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            M. Andujar 3B3000001.000.000.000.000
            T. Estrada 2B10100001.0001.0001.0002.000
            K. Higashioka C2000000.000.000.000.000
            C. Iannetta C.000.000.000.000
            L. Voit 1B10111115.100.182.400.582
            BENCHAB
            M. Andujar 3B3
            T. Estrada 2B1
            K. Higashioka C2
            C. Iannetta C
            L. Voit 1B10
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            C. Davis 1B11011011.091.167.182.348
            C. Mullins CF3100010.000.250.000.250
            C. Sisco C1100030.000.750.000.750
            A. Velazquez SS1000001.000.000.000.000
            BENCHAB
            C. Davis 1B11
            C. Mullins CF3
            C. Sisco C1
            A. Velazquez SS1
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            Z. Britton RP0-011.00.00100102.00
            D. Hale RP0-001.16.75210001.50
            J. Happ SP-0.00.000.00
            J. Holder RP0-001.10.00200011.50
            T. Kahnle RP0-001.00.00100132.00
            M. King RP0-003.110.80441021.20
            B. Kriske RP-0.00.000.00
            J. Loaisiga RP0-003.03.00211131.00
            N. Nelson RP-0.00.000.00
            A. Ottavino RP0-001.00.00100001.00
            J. Paxton SP0-101.027.00530116.00
            BULLPENW-L
            Z. Britton RP0-0
            D. Hale RP0-0
            J. Happ SP-
            J. Holder RP0-0
            T. Kahnle RP0-0
            M. King RP0-0
            B. Kriske RP-
            J. Loaisiga RP0-0
            N. Nelson RP-
            A. Ottavino RP0-0
            J. Paxton SP0-1
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            R. Bleier RP0-001.20.00100020.60
            M. Castro RP0-001.00.00100011.00
            A. Cobb SP1-005.11.69411060.75
            M. Givens RP0-001.10.00100020.75
            D. Hess SP0-003.09.00730112.67
            T. Lakins RP0-002.09.00520032.50
            W. LeBlanc SP1-005.26.35442040.71
            T. Milone SP0-103.012.00440352.33
            T. Scott RP0-000.20.00100001.50
            K. Stewart SP-0.00.000.00
            C. Sulser RP0-012.00.00100020.50
            BULLPENW-L
            R. Bleier RP0-0
            M. Castro RP0-0
            A. Cobb SP1-0
            M. Givens RP0-0
            D. Hess SP0-0
            T. Lakins RP0-0
            W. LeBlanc SP1-0
            T. Milone SP0-1
            T. Scott RP0-0
            K. Stewart SP-
            C. Sulser RP0-0
            • 9TH INNING
              		Stanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored, Judge to third, Torres to second83
            • 7TH INNING
              		Smith homered to right, Nunez scored73
            • 6TH INNING
              		Judge singled to deep center, Urshela scored, LeMahieu to third, Judge out at second71
              		LeMahieu singled to shallow center, Ford scored, Urshela to third61
            • 3RD INNING
              		Hicks homered to right, Stanton scored51
              		Judge homered to left31
            • 1ST INNING
              		Iglesias doubled to deep right, Hays scored21
              		Ford hit sacrifice fly to right, Judge scored, Stanton to third20
              		LeMahieu homered to right10
            • 9TH INNING
              • Cody Carroll relieved Shawn Armstrong
              • B. Gardner: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gardner struck out swinging
              • D. LeMahieu: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, LeMahieu singled to shallow center
              • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Judge hit by pitch, LeMahieu to second
              • G. Torres: Foul, Ball, LeMahieu to third, Judge to second on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Torres walked
              • G. Stanton: Stanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored, Judge to third, Torres to second
              • Paul Fry relieved Cody Carroll
              • M. Tauchman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Tauchman struck out on foul tip
              • T. Wade: Strike looking
            • 8TH INNING
              • S. Armstrong Pitching:
              • M. Ford: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ford struck out swinging
              • G. Sanchez: Strike swinging, Sanchez grounded out to third
              • G. Urshela: Urshela grounded out to third
              • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • DJ LeMahieu at first base
              • Tyler Wade at second base
              • Chad Green relieved Luis Avilan
              • A. Santander: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Santander flied out to deep left
              • P. Valaika: Strike looking, Foul, Valaika reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ruiz struck out swinging
              • H. Alberto: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Alberto lined out to right
              • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 7TH INNING
              • Shawn Armstrong relieved Evan Phillips
              • Pat Valaika at shortstop
              • G. Torres: Torres grounded out to second
              • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Stanton grounded out to third
              • A. Hicks: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hicks popped out to second
              • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Mike Tauchman in center field
              • R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ruiz popped out to second
              • H. Alberto: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Alberto popped out to shortstop
              • R. Nunez: Nunez doubled to deep left
              • D. Smith: Smith homered to right, Nunez scored
              • P. Severino: Severino doubled to shallow left
              • Luis Avilan relieved Gerrit Cole
              • D. Stewart: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Stewart walked
              • A. Hays: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Hays flied out to right
              • End of the 7th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • Evan Phillips relieved Asher Wojciechowski
              • M. Ford: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ford walked
              • G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
              • G. Urshela: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Urshela walked, Ford to second
              • B. Gardner: Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Gardner struck out on foul tip
              • D. LeMahieu: Ball, LeMahieu singled to shallow center, Ford scored, Urshela to third
              • A. Judge: Ball, Judge singled to deep center, Urshela scored, LeMahieu to third, Judge out at second
              • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • G. Cole Pitching:
              • A. Hays: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Hays lined out to center
              • A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Ball, Santander grounded out to second
              • J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
              • G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Torres popped out to second
              • G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Stanton grounded out to third
              • A. Hicks: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Hicks struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • G. Cole Pitching:
              • D. Smith: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
              • P. Severino: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Severino struck out swinging
              • D. Stewart: Stewart lined out to center
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
              • G. Urshela: Ball, Foul, Foul, Urshela lined out to third
              • B. Gardner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Gardner struck out swinging
              • D. LeMahieu: LeMahieu doubled to deep right center
              • A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • G. Cole Pitching:
              • R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ruiz struck out swinging
              • H. Alberto: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Alberto lined out to center
              • R. Nunez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Nunez flied out to deep left
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
              • A. Judge: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Judge homered to left
              • G. Torres: Torres flied out to deep left
              • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stanton walked
              • A. Hicks: Hicks homered to right, Stanton scored
              • M. Ford: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ford lined out to center
              • G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • G. Cole Pitching:
              • D. Stewart: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Stewart walked
              • A. Hays: Ball, Strike looking, Hays lined out to center
              • A. Santander: Ball, Santander flied out to right
              • J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Iglesias struck out swinging
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
            • 2ND INNING
              • A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
              • G. Urshela: Ball, Strike looking, Urshela lined out to right
              • B. Gardner: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Gardner struck out swinging
              • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • G. Cole Pitching:
              • R. Nunez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Nunez struck out on foul tip
              • D. Smith: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Smith flied out to deep center
              • P. Severino: Ball, Foul, Ball, Severino grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
              • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, LeMahieu homered to right
              • A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Judge reached on catcher's interference
              • G. Torres: Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
              • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Stanton reached on catcher's interference, Judge to second on catcher Severino fielding error
              • A. Hicks: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Hicks walked, Judge to third, Stanton to second
              • M. Ford: Strike swinging, Ball, Ford hit sacrifice fly to right, Judge scored, Stanton to third
              • G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • G. Cole Pitching:
              • A. Hays: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Hays walked
              • A. Santander: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
              • J. Iglesias: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Iglesias doubled to deep right, Hays scored
              • R. Ruiz: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Ruiz struck out swinging
              • H. Alberto: Ball, Foul, Alberto grounded out to third
              • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 1 Error)

            NYYYankees
            BALOrioles
            • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, Maryland
            TEAM STATS
            2-1
            .200
            AVG
            4
            HR
            9
            R
            4.91
            ERA
            2-1
            .257
            AVG
            3
            HR
            16
            R
            6.58
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            G. ColeR
            1-0
            W-L
            5.0
            IP
            1.80
            ERA
            5.00
            SO/BB
            0.40
            WHIP
            A. WojciechowskiR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .G. Cole
            R
            1-0, 5.0 IP, 1.80 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .A. Wojciechowski
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 D. LeMahieu 2B7210.286
            2 A. Judge RF12210.167
            3 G. Torres SS10321.300
            4 G. Stanton DH9442.444
            5 A. Hicks CF8100.125
            6 M. Ford 1B11001.000
            7 G. Sanchez C8000.000
            8 G. Urshela 3B9200.222
            9 B. Gardner LF7000.000
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. Hays CF11210.182
            2 A. Santander RF11341.273
            3 J. Iglesias SS13720.538
            4 R. Ruiz 3B8232.250
            5 H. Alberto 2B12610.500
            6 R. Nunez 1B13330.231
            7 D. Smith DH1000.000
            8 P. Severino C6100.167
            9 D. Stewart LF5000.000
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Aroldis ChapmanIllness07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
            Masahiro TanakaConcussion07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
            Luis SeverinoElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
            Luis CessaNot Injury Related07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Chris DavisUndisclosed07-29-2020Probable for Jul 30
            Hunter HarveyElbow07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
            Trey ManciniAbdomen10-31-2020Out for the season
            Dillon TateForearm08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
            Richie MartinWrist01-31-2021Out for the season
            John MeansArm07-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 29
            Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
            Hide View
            MLB Scores