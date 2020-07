Howie Kendrick Back 07-28-2020 Probable for Jul 29

Stephen Strasburg Hand 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Adrian Sanchez Achilles 06-30-2021 Out for the season

Roenis Elias Elbow 09-03-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 4

Wander Suero Undisclosed 07-28-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 29