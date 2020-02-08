GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
3rd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 2ND INNING
    		Vazquez homered to left center10
LAST OUT
DUE UP 3RD
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    BOS2-4
    		010------140
    NYM3-3
    		000------011
    • Citi FieldFlushing, NY
    BOSRed Sox
    NYMMets
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Peraza 3B20100000.296.296.370.6670.0
    K. Pillar CF20000001.500.500.8751.3750.0
    J. Martinez DH20100001.269.367.385.7511.0
    X. Bogaerts SS10000001.158.200.316.5160.0
    C. Vazquez C11111000.438.4711.0631.5336.0
    A. Verdugo RF10100000.313.353.313.6651.0
    M. Chavis 1B10000011.000.091.000.091-0.5
    A. Benintendi LF00000100.105.320.158.4781.0
    J. Arauz 2B10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    J. Peraza 3B2
    K. Pillar CF2
    J. Martinez DH2
    X. Bogaerts SS1
    C. Vazquez C1
    A. Verdugo RF1
    M. Chavis 1B1
    A. Benintendi LF0
    J. Arauz 2B1
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      A. Rosario SS10000000.273.273.364.6360.0
      P. Alonso 1B10000000.240.321.360.6810.0
      J. McNeil 3B10100000.304.393.391.7841.0
      J. Davis LF10000011.263.333.421.754-0.5
      M. Conforto RF00000100.333.440.524.9640.0
      Y. Cespedes DH10000011.200.273.500.773-0.5
      B. Dozier 2B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
      W. Ramos C00000100.250.333.313.6461.0
      B. Nimmo CF00000000.286.423.524.9471.0
      HITTERSAB
      A. Rosario SS1
      P. Alonso 1B1
      J. McNeil 3B1
      J. Davis LF1
      M. Conforto RF0
      Y. Cespedes DH1
      B. Dozier 2B1
      W. Ramos C0
      B. Nimmo CF0
        BATTING
        • HR - C. Vazquez (3)
        • RBI - C. Vazquez (6)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - X. Bogaerts
        BASERUNNING
        • CS - J. Peraza
        BASERUNNING
        • CS - M. Conforto
        FIELDING
        • E - J. McNeil (4)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        M. Perez2.01002305.141.573.5
        PITCHERSIP
        M. Perez2.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        S. Matz3.04111112.000.893.5
        PITCHERSIP
        S. Matz3.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - M. Perez 41-19
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Perez 3-0
        • Batters Faced - M. Perez 9
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 55-34
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 4-3
        • Batters Faced - S. Matz 12
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Bradley CF20483025.400.455.500.955
        R. Devers 3B25550017.200.231.360.591
        T. Lin 2B5010001.200.200.200.400
        M. Moreland 1B14355202.357.357.8571.214
        K. Plawecki C7141000.571.625.7141.339
        BENCHAB
        J. Bradley CF20
        R. Devers 3B25
        T. Lin 2B5
        M. Moreland 1B14
        K. Plawecki C7
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        R. Cano 2B20351022.250.318.300.618
        R. Cordell CF.000.000.000.000
        A. Gimenez SS8121001.250.250.500.750
        L. Guillorme 3B1000001.000.000.000.000
        T. Nido C3110011.333.500.6671.167
        R. Rivera C4010003.250.250.250.500
        D. Smith LF7125102.286.250.714.964
        BENCHAB
        R. Cano 2B20
        R. Cordell CF
        A. Gimenez SS8
        L. Guillorme 3B1
        T. Nido C3
        R. Rivera C4
        D. Smith LF7
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        M. Barnes RP0-002.04.50211222.00
        R. Brasier RP0-001.027.00330104.00
        C. Brewer RP0-004.00.00200160.75
        A. Brice RP0-003.29.82542141.64
        N. Eovaldi SP1-0011.02.451331281.36
        Z. Godley SP0-004.00.00400071.00
        M. Hall RP0-102.210.13330231.88
        H. Hembree RP1-002.00.00000020.00
        C. Mazza SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Osich RP0-103.24.91421131.36
        J. Springs RP0-001.133.75452123.75
        P. Valdez RP0-003.00.00100030.33
        M. Walden RP0-003.03.00310241.67
        R. Weber RP0-103.214.73662302.45
        B. Workman RP0-012.04.50310222.50
        BULLPENW-L
        M. Barnes RP0-0
        R. Brasier RP0-0
        C. Brewer RP0-0
        A. Brice RP0-0
        N. Eovaldi SP1-0
        Z. Godley SP0-0
        M. Hall RP0-1
        H. Hembree RP1-0
        C. Mazza SP-
        J. Osich RP0-1
        J. Springs RP0-0
        P. Valdez RP0-0
        M. Walden RP0-0
        R. Weber RP0-1
        B. Workman RP0-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        D. Betances RP0-002.00.00200021.00
        E. Diaz RP0-012.04.50111141.00
        J. Familia RP0-002.26.75320111.50
        S. Lugo RP1-014.12.08211050.46
        D. Peterson SP1-005.23.18720231.59
        R. Porcello SP0-102.027.00760315.00
        P. Sewald RP0-002.09.00221111.50
        C. Shreve RP0-002.04.50111000.50
        D. Smith RP0-001.00.00000020.00
        M. Wacha SP1-005.01.80511141.20
        J. Wilson RP0-103.09.00530352.67
        D. Zamora RP-0.00.000.00
        J. deGrom SP0-0011.01.644202120.55
        BULLPENW-L
        D. Betances RP0-0
        E. Diaz RP0-0
        J. Familia RP0-0
        S. Lugo RP1-0
        D. Peterson SP1-0
        R. Porcello SP0-1
        P. Sewald RP0-0
        C. Shreve RP0-0
        D. Smith RP0-0
        M. Wacha SP1-0
        J. Wilson RP0-1
        D. Zamora RP-
        J. deGrom SP0-0
        • NOW PITCHING
          .
          -
        • NOW BATTING
          .
          -
        123456789RHE
        BOS2-4
        		010------140
        NYM3-3
        		000------011
        • Citi FieldFlushing, NY
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        J. Peraza 3B20100000.296.296.370.6670.0
        K. Pillar CF20000001.500.500.8751.3750.0
        J. Martinez DH20100001.269.367.385.7511.0
        X. Bogaerts SS10000001.158.200.316.5160.0
        C. Vazquez C11111000.438.4711.0631.5336.0
        A. Verdugo RF10100000.313.353.313.6651.0
        M. Chavis 1B10000011.000.091.000.091-0.5
        A. Benintendi LF00000100.105.320.158.4781.0
        J. Arauz 2B10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
        Total111411115-----
        HITTERSAB
        J. Peraza 3B2
        K. Pillar CF2
        J. Martinez DH2
        X. Bogaerts SS1
        C. Vazquez C1
        A. Verdugo RF1
        M. Chavis 1B1
        A. Benintendi LF0
        J. Arauz 2B1
        Total11
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          A. Rosario SS10000000.273.273.364.6360.0
          P. Alonso 1B10000000.240.321.360.6810.0
          J. McNeil 3B10100000.304.393.391.7841.0
          J. Davis LF10000011.263.333.421.754-0.5
          M. Conforto RF00000100.333.440.524.9640.0
          Y. Cespedes DH10000011.200.273.500.773-0.5
          B. Dozier 2B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
          W. Ramos C00000100.250.333.313.6461.0
          B. Nimmo CF00000000.286.423.524.9471.0
          Total60100232-----
          HITTERSAB
          A. Rosario SS1
          P. Alonso 1B1
          J. McNeil 3B1
          J. Davis LF1
          M. Conforto RF0
          Y. Cespedes DH1
          B. Dozier 2B1
          W. Ramos C0
          B. Nimmo CF0
          Total6
            BATTING
            • HR - C. Vazquez (3)
            • RBI - C. Vazquez (6)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - X. Bogaerts
            BASERUNNING
            • CS - J. Peraza
            BASERUNNING
            • CS - M. Conforto
            FIELDING
            • E - J. McNeil (4)
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            M. Perez2.01002305.141.573.5
            Total2.0100230---
            PITCHERSIP
            M. Perez2.0
            Total2.0
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            S. Matz3.04111112.000.893.5
            Total3.0411111---
            PITCHERSIP
            S. Matz3.0
            Total3.0
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - M. Perez 41-19
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Perez 3-0
            • Batters Faced - M. Perez 9
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 55-34
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 4-3
            • Batters Faced - S. Matz 12
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            J. Bradley CF20483025.400.455.500.955
            R. Devers 3B25550017.200.231.360.591
            T. Lin 2B5010001.200.200.200.400
            M. Moreland 1B14355202.357.357.8571.214
            K. Plawecki C7141000.571.625.7141.339
            BENCHAB
            J. Bradley CF20
            R. Devers 3B25
            T. Lin 2B5
            M. Moreland 1B14
            K. Plawecki C7
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            R. Cano 2B20351022.250.318.300.618
            R. Cordell CF.000.000.000.000
            A. Gimenez SS8121001.250.250.500.750
            L. Guillorme 3B1000001.000.000.000.000
            T. Nido C3110011.333.500.6671.167
            R. Rivera C4010003.250.250.250.500
            D. Smith LF7125102.286.250.714.964
            BENCHAB
            R. Cano 2B20
            R. Cordell CF
            A. Gimenez SS8
            L. Guillorme 3B1
            T. Nido C3
            R. Rivera C4
            D. Smith LF7
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            M. Barnes RP0-002.04.50211222.00
            R. Brasier RP0-001.027.00330104.00
            C. Brewer RP0-004.00.00200160.75
            A. Brice RP0-003.29.82542141.64
            N. Eovaldi SP1-0011.02.451331281.36
            Z. Godley SP0-004.00.00400071.00
            M. Hall RP0-102.210.13330231.88
            H. Hembree RP1-002.00.00000020.00
            C. Mazza SP-0.00.000.00
            J. Osich RP0-103.24.91421131.36
            J. Springs RP0-001.133.75452123.75
            P. Valdez RP0-003.00.00100030.33
            M. Walden RP0-003.03.00310241.67
            R. Weber RP0-103.214.73662302.45
            B. Workman RP0-012.04.50310222.50
            BULLPENW-L
            M. Barnes RP0-0
            R. Brasier RP0-0
            C. Brewer RP0-0
            A. Brice RP0-0
            N. Eovaldi SP1-0
            Z. Godley SP0-0
            M. Hall RP0-1
            H. Hembree RP1-0
            C. Mazza SP-
            J. Osich RP0-1
            J. Springs RP0-0
            P. Valdez RP0-0
            M. Walden RP0-0
            R. Weber RP0-1
            B. Workman RP0-0
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            D. Betances RP0-002.00.00200021.00
            E. Diaz RP0-012.04.50111141.00
            J. Familia RP0-002.26.75320111.50
            S. Lugo RP1-014.12.08211050.46
            D. Peterson SP1-005.23.18720231.59
            R. Porcello SP0-102.027.00760315.00
            P. Sewald RP0-002.09.00221111.50
            C. Shreve RP0-002.04.50111000.50
            D. Smith RP0-001.00.00000020.00
            M. Wacha SP1-005.01.80511141.20
            J. Wilson RP0-103.09.00530352.67
            D. Zamora RP-0.00.000.00
            J. deGrom SP0-0011.01.644202120.55
            BULLPENW-L
            D. Betances RP0-0
            E. Diaz RP0-0
            J. Familia RP0-0
            S. Lugo RP1-0
            D. Peterson SP1-0
            R. Porcello SP0-1
            P. Sewald RP0-0
            C. Shreve RP0-0
            D. Smith RP0-0
            M. Wacha SP1-0
            J. Wilson RP0-1
            D. Zamora RP-
            J. deGrom SP0-0
            • 2ND INNING
              		Vazquez homered to left center10
            • 3RD INNING
              • S. Matz Pitching:
              • J. Peraza: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Peraza singled to left center
              • K. Pillar: Ball, Pillar flied out to deep left
              • JD. Martinez: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Martinez grounded out to third, Peraza to second
              • X. Bogaerts: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Peraza caught stealing third, catcher to third
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • M. Perez Pitching:
              • W. Ramos: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ramos walked
              • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nimmo hit by pitch, Ramos to second
              • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Ball, Rosario play result pending
            • 2ND INNING
              • S. Matz Pitching:
              • C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Vazquez homered to left center
              • A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Verdugo reached on an infield single to second
              • M. Chavis: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Chavis struck out on foul tip
              • A. Benintendi: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Verdugo out at second, Ball, Ball, Benintendi walked
              • J. Arauz: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Arauz lined out to third
              • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • M. Perez Pitching:
              • M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto walked
              • Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Cespedes struck out looking
              • B. Dozier: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Conforto caught stealing second, catcher to second, Strike looking, Dozier struck out looking
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • S. Matz Pitching:
              • J. Peraza: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Peraza flied out to shallow left
              • K. Pillar: Strike looking, Pillar flied out to right
              • JD. Martinez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Martinez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Martinez to second on 3rd baseman McNeil throwing error
              • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Bogaerts grounded out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • M. Perez Pitching:
              • A. Rosario: Rosario grounded out to shortstop
              • P. Alonso: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Alonso grounded out to shortstop
              • J. McNeil: Ball, McNeil reached on an infield single to second
              • J. Davis: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Davis struck out looking
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)

            BOSRed Sox
            NYMMets
            • Citi FieldFlushing, NY
            TEAM STATS
            2-4
            .278
            AVG
            6
            HR
            32
            R
            5.83
            ERA
            3-3
            .270
            AVG
            7
            HR
            25
            R
            4.91
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            M. PerezL
            0-1
            W-L
            5.0
            IP
            7.20
            ERA
            1.00
            SO/BB
            1.60
            WHIP
            S. MatzL
            0-0
            W-L
            6.0
            IP
            1.50
            ERA
            7.00
            SO/BB
            0.50
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .M. Perez
            L
            0-1, 5.0 IP, 7.20 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .S. Matz
            L
            0-0, 6.0 IP, 1.50 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 J. Peraza 3B25720.280
            2 K. Pillar CF14851.571
            3 J. Martinez DH24630.250
            4 X. Bogaerts SS18351.167
            5 C. Vazquez C15652.400
            6 A. Verdugo RF15400.267
            7 M. Chavis 1B9000.000
            8 A. Benintendi LF19210.105
            9 J. Arauz 2B2000.000
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. Rosario SS21630.286
            2 P. Alonso 1B24621.250
            3 J. McNeil 3B22630.273
            4 J. Davis LF18531.278
            5 M. Conforto RF21721.333
            6 Y. Cespedes DH19422.211
            7 B. Dozier 2B-----
            8 W. Ramos C16400.250
            9 B. Nimmo CF21631.286
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Dustin PedroiaKnee08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Chris SaleElbow05-14-2021Out for the season
            Eduardo RodriguezIllness08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
            Josh TaylorNot Injury Related08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
            Darwinzon HernandezNot Injury Related08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Jed LowrieKnee08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
            Eduardo NunezKnee08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
            Noah SyndergaardElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
            Brad BrachNot Injury Related07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Jake MarisnickHamstring08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
            Jared HughesNot Injury Related07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Marcus StromanCalf08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Walker LockettBack07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Robert GsellmanTriceps08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4