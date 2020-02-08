GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
3rd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LAST OUT
- A. Rosario SSRosario play result pending
DUE UP 3RD
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Peraza 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|.296
|.370
|.667
|0.0
|K. Pillar CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.875
|1.375
|0.0
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|.367
|.385
|.751
|1.0
|X. Bogaerts SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|.200
|.316
|.516
|0.0
|C. Vazquez C
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.438
|.471
|1.063
|1.533
|6.0
|A. Verdugo RF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|.353
|.313
|.665
|1.0
|M. Chavis 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.091
|.000
|.091
|-0.5
|A. Benintendi LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.105
|.320
|.158
|.478
|1.0
|J. Arauz 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Peraza 3B
|2
|K. Pillar CF
|2
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|X. Bogaerts SS
|1
|C. Vazquez C
|1
|A. Verdugo RF
|1
|M. Chavis 1B
|1
|A. Benintendi LF
|0
|J. Arauz 2B
|1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Rosario SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|.273
|.364
|.636
|0.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|.321
|.360
|.681
|0.0
|J. McNeil 3B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|.393
|.391
|.784
|1.0
|J. Davis LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|.333
|.421
|.754
|-0.5
|M. Conforto RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.440
|.524
|.964
|0.0
|Y. Cespedes DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|.273
|.500
|.773
|-0.5
|B. Dozier 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|W. Ramos C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|.333
|.313
|.646
|1.0
|B. Nimmo CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.423
|.524
|.947
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Rosario SS
|1
|P. Alonso 1B
|1
|J. McNeil 3B
|1
|J. Davis LF
|1
|M. Conforto RF
|0
|Y. Cespedes DH
|1
|B. Dozier 2B
|1
|W. Ramos C
|0
|B. Nimmo CF
|0
- HR - C. Vazquez (3)
- RBI - C. Vazquez (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - X. Bogaerts
- CS - J. Peraza
- CS - M. Conforto
- E - J. McNeil (4)
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Perez 41-19
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Perez 3-0
- Batters Faced - M. Perez 9
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 55-34
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 4-3
- Batters Faced - S. Matz 12
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Bradley CF
|20
|4
|8
|3
|0
|2
|5
|.400
|.455
|.500
|.955
|R. Devers 3B
|25
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|.200
|.231
|.360
|.591
|T. Lin 2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|M. Moreland 1B
|14
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|2
|.357
|.357
|.857
|1.214
|K. Plawecki C
|7
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|.625
|.714
|1.339
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Bradley CF
|20
|R. Devers 3B
|25
|T. Lin 2B
|5
|M. Moreland 1B
|14
|K. Plawecki C
|7
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Cano 2B
|20
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|.318
|.300
|.618
|R. Cordell CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Gimenez SS
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Nido C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|R. Rivera C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|D. Smith LF
|7
|1
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|.250
|.714
|.964
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Cano 2B
|20
|R. Cordell CF
|A. Gimenez SS
|8
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|T. Nido C
|3
|R. Rivera C
|4
|D. Smith LF
|7
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Barnes RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2.00
|R. Brasier RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|27.00
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4.00
|C. Brewer RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.75
|A. Brice RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|9.82
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1.64
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-0
|0
|11.0
|2.45
|13
|3
|1
|2
|8
|1.36
|Z. Godley SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.00
|M. Hall RP
|0-1
|0
|2.2
|10.13
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1.88
|H. Hembree RP
|1-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|C. Mazza SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|4.91
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1.36
|J. Springs RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|33.75
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3.75
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.33
|M. Walden RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1.67
|R. Weber RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|14.73
|6
|6
|2
|3
|0
|2.45
|B. Workman RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|M. Barnes RP
|0-0
|R. Brasier RP
|0-0
|C. Brewer RP
|0-0
|A. Brice RP
|0-0
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-0
|Z. Godley SP
|0-0
|M. Hall RP
|0-1
|H. Hembree RP
|1-0
|C. Mazza SP
|-
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|J. Springs RP
|0-0
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|M. Walden RP
|0-0
|R. Weber RP
|0-1
|B. Workman RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.00
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.00
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1.50
|S. Lugo RP
|1-0
|1
|4.1
|2.08
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0.46
|D. Peterson SP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1.59
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|0
|2.0
|27.00
|7
|6
|0
|3
|1
|5.00
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1.50
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.50
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|M. Wacha SP
|1-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.20
|J. Wilson RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2.67
|D. Zamora RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|0
|11.0
|1.64
|4
|2
|0
|2
|12
|0.55
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|S. Lugo RP
|1-0
|D. Peterson SP
|1-0
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|M. Wacha SP
|1-0
|J. Wilson RP
|0-1
|D. Zamora RP
|-
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Peraza 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|.296
|.370
|.667
|0.0
|K. Pillar CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.875
|1.375
|0.0
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|.367
|.385
|.751
|1.0
|X. Bogaerts SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|.200
|.316
|.516
|0.0
|C. Vazquez C
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.438
|.471
|1.063
|1.533
|6.0
|A. Verdugo RF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|.353
|.313
|.665
|1.0
|M. Chavis 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.091
|.000
|.091
|-0.5
|A. Benintendi LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.105
|.320
|.158
|.478
|1.0
|J. Arauz 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|11
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Peraza 3B
|2
|K. Pillar CF
|2
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|X. Bogaerts SS
|1
|C. Vazquez C
|1
|A. Verdugo RF
|1
|M. Chavis 1B
|1
|A. Benintendi LF
|0
|J. Arauz 2B
|1
|Total
|11
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Rosario SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|.273
|.364
|.636
|0.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|.321
|.360
|.681
|0.0
|J. McNeil 3B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|.393
|.391
|.784
|1.0
|J. Davis LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|.333
|.421
|.754
|-0.5
|M. Conforto RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.440
|.524
|.964
|0.0
|Y. Cespedes DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|.273
|.500
|.773
|-0.5
|B. Dozier 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|W. Ramos C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|.333
|.313
|.646
|1.0
|B. Nimmo CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.423
|.524
|.947
|1.0
|Total
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Rosario SS
|1
|P. Alonso 1B
|1
|J. McNeil 3B
|1
|J. Davis LF
|1
|M. Conforto RF
|0
|Y. Cespedes DH
|1
|B. Dozier 2B
|1
|W. Ramos C
|0
|B. Nimmo CF
|0
|Total
|6
- HR - C. Vazquez (3)
- RBI - C. Vazquez (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - X. Bogaerts
- CS - J. Peraza
- CS - M. Conforto
- E - J. McNeil (4)
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Perez 41-19
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Perez 3-0
- Batters Faced - M. Perez 9
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 55-34
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 4-3
- Batters Faced - S. Matz 12
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Bradley CF
|20
|4
|8
|3
|0
|2
|5
|.400
|.455
|.500
|.955
|R. Devers 3B
|25
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|.200
|.231
|.360
|.591
|T. Lin 2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|M. Moreland 1B
|14
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|2
|.357
|.357
|.857
|1.214
|K. Plawecki C
|7
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|.625
|.714
|1.339
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Bradley CF
|20
|R. Devers 3B
|25
|T. Lin 2B
|5
|M. Moreland 1B
|14
|K. Plawecki C
|7
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Cano 2B
|20
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|.318
|.300
|.618
|R. Cordell CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Gimenez SS
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Nido C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|R. Rivera C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|D. Smith LF
|7
|1
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|.250
|.714
|.964
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Cano 2B
|20
|R. Cordell CF
|A. Gimenez SS
|8
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|T. Nido C
|3
|R. Rivera C
|4
|D. Smith LF
|7
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Barnes RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2.00
|R. Brasier RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|27.00
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4.00
|C. Brewer RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.75
|A. Brice RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|9.82
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1.64
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-0
|0
|11.0
|2.45
|13
|3
|1
|2
|8
|1.36
|Z. Godley SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.00
|M. Hall RP
|0-1
|0
|2.2
|10.13
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1.88
|H. Hembree RP
|1-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|C. Mazza SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|4.91
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1.36
|J. Springs RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|33.75
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3.75
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.33
|M. Walden RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1.67
|R. Weber RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|14.73
|6
|6
|2
|3
|0
|2.45
|B. Workman RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|M. Barnes RP
|0-0
|R. Brasier RP
|0-0
|C. Brewer RP
|0-0
|A. Brice RP
|0-0
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-0
|Z. Godley SP
|0-0
|M. Hall RP
|0-1
|H. Hembree RP
|1-0
|C. Mazza SP
|-
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|J. Springs RP
|0-0
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|M. Walden RP
|0-0
|R. Weber RP
|0-1
|B. Workman RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.00
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.00
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1.50
|S. Lugo RP
|1-0
|1
|4.1
|2.08
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0.46
|D. Peterson SP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1.59
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|0
|2.0
|27.00
|7
|6
|0
|3
|1
|5.00
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1.50
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.50
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|M. Wacha SP
|1-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.20
|J. Wilson RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2.67
|D. Zamora RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|0
|11.0
|1.64
|4
|2
|0
|2
|12
|0.55
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|S. Lugo RP
|1-0
|D. Peterson SP
|1-0
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|M. Wacha SP
|1-0
|J. Wilson RP
|0-1
|D. Zamora RP
|-
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
2ND INNING Vazquez homered to left center 1 0
- S. Matz Pitching:
- J. Peraza: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Peraza singled to left center
- K. Pillar: Ball, Pillar flied out to deep left
- JD. Martinez: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Martinez grounded out to third, Peraza to second
- X. Bogaerts: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Peraza caught stealing third, catcher to third
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Matz Pitching:
- C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Vazquez homered to left center
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Verdugo reached on an infield single to second
- M. Chavis: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Chavis struck out on foul tip
- A. Benintendi: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Verdugo out at second, Ball, Ball, Benintendi walked
- J. Arauz: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Arauz lined out to third
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Perez Pitching:
- M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto walked
- Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Cespedes struck out looking
- B. Dozier: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Conforto caught stealing second, catcher to second, Strike looking, Dozier struck out looking
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Matz Pitching:
- J. Peraza: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Peraza flied out to shallow left
- K. Pillar: Strike looking, Pillar flied out to right
- JD. Martinez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Martinez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Martinez to second on 3rd baseman McNeil throwing error
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Bogaerts grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Perez Pitching:
- A. Rosario: Rosario grounded out to shortstop
- P. Alonso: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Alonso grounded out to shortstop
- J. McNeil: Ball, McNeil reached on an infield single to second
- J. Davis: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Davis struck out looking
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Peraza 3B
|25
|7
|2
|0
|.280
|2 K. Pillar CF
|14
|8
|5
|1
|.571
|3 J. Martinez DH
|24
|6
|3
|0
|.250
|4 X. Bogaerts SS
|18
|3
|5
|1
|.167
|5 C. Vazquez C
|15
|6
|5
|2
|.400
|6 A. Verdugo RF
|15
|4
|0
|0
|.267
|7 M. Chavis 1B
|9
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 A. Benintendi LF
|19
|2
|1
|0
|.105
|9 J. Arauz 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Rosario SS
|21
|6
|3
|0
|.286
|2 P. Alonso 1B
|24
|6
|2
|1
|.250
|3 J. McNeil 3B
|22
|6
|3
|0
|.273
|4 J. Davis LF
|18
|5
|3
|1
|.278
|5 M. Conforto RF
|21
|7
|2
|1
|.333
|6 Y. Cespedes DH
|19
|4
|2
|2
|.211
|7 B. Dozier 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 W. Ramos C
|16
|4
|0
|0
|.250
|9 B. Nimmo CF
|21
|6
|3
|1
|.286
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Dustin Pedroia
|Knee
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Chris Sale
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Illness
|08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
|Josh Taylor
|Not Injury Related
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Darwinzon Hernandez
|Not Injury Related
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jed Lowrie
|Knee
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Eduardo Nunez
|Knee
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Noah Syndergaard
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Brad Brach
|Not Injury Related
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Jake Marisnick
|Hamstring
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Jared Hughes
|Not Injury Related
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Marcus Stroman
|Calf
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Walker Lockett
|Back
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Robert Gsellman
|Triceps
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4