Santana struck out looking

Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Ball , Strike swinging , Foul , Foul , Strike looking , Santana struck out looking

Zimmer flied out to center

Reyes to second ,

Ball , Strike looking , Strike looking , Foul , Ball , Reyes to second , Ball , Zimmer flied out to center

Strike looking , Strike swinging , Ball , Santana hit by pitch

S. Leon: