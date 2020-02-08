Mitch Haniger Back 08-31-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Tom Murphy Foot 08-13-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 14

Brandon Brennan Oblique 08-04-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 5

Austin Adams Knee 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Nick Margevicius Leg 07-30-2020 Probable for Jul 31

Gerson Bautista Elbow 08-31-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1