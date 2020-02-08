GAMETRACKER
6th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
5TH INNING Lewis singled to center, Crawford scored, Lopes to second 0 5 Lopes reached on fielder's choice to second, Moore scored, Crawford to second on Wendelken throwing error 0 4 4TH INNING Nola reached on an infield single to shortstop, Seager scored on 3rd baseman Chapman throwing error 0 3 Seager doubled to right, Lewis and Crawford scored 0 2
LAST OUT
- D. Moore RFMoore struck out looking
DUE UP 6TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Semien SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|.241
|.214
|.456
|-0.5
|R. Laureano CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|.448
|.565
|1.013
|1.5
|M. Chapman 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|.296
|.480
|.776
|-0.5
|M. Olson 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|.370
|.333
|.704
|0.0
|M. Canha DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|.318
|.421
|.739
|0.0
|R. Grossman LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.353
|.421
|.412
|.833
|-0.5
|S. Piscotty RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.067
|.176
|.133
|.310
|-0.5
|S. Murphy C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|.231
|.417
|.647
|-1.0
|T. Kemp 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|3.0
- 2B - R. Laureano (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Semien, M. Canha
- 2B - K. Seager (4), D. Moore (2)
- RBI - T. Lopes (3), K. Lewis (8), K. Seager 2 (8)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Nola 2 (2)
- SB - T. Kemp
- E - M. Chapman (2), J. Wendelken
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Manaea
|4.1
|6
|5
|3
|0
|4
|0
|7.00
|1.22
|5.0
|J. Wendelken
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|-1.5
|J. Weems
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.40
|1.50
|-0.5
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Manaea 69-47, J. Wendelken 26-16, J. Weems 10-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Manaea 8-2, J. Wendelken 1-1, J. Weems 1-0
- Batters Faced - S. Manaea 19, J. Wendelken 5, J. Weems 2
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Walker 75-46
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Walker 3-5
- Batters Faced - T. Walker 20
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Bassitt SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.50
|J. Diekman RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1.13
|M. Fiers SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|9.00
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1.75
|L. Hendriks RP
|0-0
|1
|2.1
|3.86
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1.71
|J. Luzardo RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|1.35
|5
|1
|0
|3
|7
|1.20
|T. McFarland RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.38
|D. Mengden SP
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|6.75
|5
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1.75
|F. Montas SP
|0-1
|0
|9.0
|3.00
|8
|3
|0
|5
|8
|1.44
|Y. Petit RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.38
|B. Smith RP
|2-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.00
|J. Soria RP
|0-0
|1
|3.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.00
|L. Trivino RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|13.50
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2.00
- 2B - R. Laureano (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Semien, M. Canha
- 2B - K. Seager (4), D. Moore (2)
- RBI - T. Lopes (3), K. Lewis (8), K. Seager 2 (8)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Nola 2 (2)
- SB - T. Kemp
- E - M. Chapman (2), J. Wendelken
5TH INNING Lewis singled to center, Crawford scored, Lopes to second 0 5 Lopes reached on fielder's choice to second, Moore scored, Crawford to second on Wendelken throwing error 0 4 4TH INNING Nola reached on an infield single to shortstop, Seager scored on 3rd baseman Chapman throwing error 0 3 Seager doubled to right, Lewis and Crawford scored 0 2
- T. Walker Pitching:
- R. Grossman: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Grossman struck out looking
- S. Piscotty: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Piscotty struck out swinging
- S. Murphy: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- S. Manaea Pitching:
- D. Moore: Moore doubled to deep right center
- D. Gordon: Ball, Ball, Gordon popped out to shortstop
- J. Crawford: Ball, Foul, Crawford reached on an infield single to shortstop, Moore to third
- J.B. Wendelken relieved Sean Manaea
- T. Lopes: Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Lopes reached on fielder's choice to second, Moore scored, Crawford to second on Wendelken throwing error
- K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Lewis singled to center, Crawford scored, Lopes to second
- K. Seager: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager walked, Lopes to third, Lewis to second
- E. White: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, White struck out on foul tip
- A. Nola: Foul, Nola flied out to deep left
- End of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Walker Pitching:
- R. Laureano: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Laureano doubled to deep right center
- M. Chapman: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Chapman popped out to first
- M. Olson: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Olson flied out to deep right, Laureano to third
- M. Canha: Strike looking, Canha grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- S. Manaea Pitching:
- J. Crawford: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Crawford reached on an infield single to shortstop
- T. Lopes: Lopes fouled out to right
- K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Lewis singled to left center, Crawford to third
- K. Seager: Strike looking, Ball, Seager doubled to right, Lewis and Crawford scored
- E. White: Ball, Strike looking, White grounded out to pitcher
- A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Nola reached on an infield single to shortstop, Seager scored on 3rd baseman Chapman throwing error
- S. Long: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Walker Pitching:
- S. Piscotty: Piscotty lined out to left
- S. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Murphy struck out looking
- T. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kemp walked
- M. Semien: Strike looking, Kemp stole second, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Walker Pitching:
- M. Semien: Ball, Ball, Semien flied out to deep center
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul tip, Laureano struck out on foul tip
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Chapman struck out looking
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Semien SS
|25
|6
|0
|0
|.240
|2 R. Laureano CF
|20
|7
|3
|1
|.350
|3 M. Chapman 3B
|23
|6
|3
|1
|.261
|4 M. Olson 1B
|19
|4
|5
|1
|.211
|5 M. Canha DH
|17
|5
|5
|1
|.294
|6 R. Grossman LF
|15
|6
|3
|0
|.400
|7 S. Piscotty RF
|13
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|8 S. Murphy C
|10
|2
|1
|1
|.200
|9 T. Kemp 2B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.000
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|A.J. Puk
|Shoulder
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Mitch Haniger
|Back
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Tom Murphy
|Foot
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Brandon Brennan
|Oblique
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|Austin Adams
|Knee
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Nick Margevicius
|Leg
|07-30-2020Probable for Jul 31
|Gerson Bautista
|Elbow
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Yoshihisa Hirano
|Illness
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3