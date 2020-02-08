GAMETRACKER
  • 5TH INNING
    		Lewis singled to center, Crawford scored, Lopes to second05
    		Lopes reached on fielder's choice to second, Moore scored, Crawford to second on Wendelken throwing error04
  • 4TH INNING
    		Nola reached on an infield single to shortstop, Seager scored on 3rd baseman Chapman throwing error03
    		Seager doubled to right, Lewis and Crawford scored02
    123456789RHE
    OAK3-3
    		000000---012
    SEA3-4
    		000320---580
    • T-Mobile ParkSeattle, WA
    OAKAthletics
    SEAMariners
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Semien SS30000011.214.241.214.456-0.5
    R. Laureano CF30100010.348.448.5651.0131.5
    M. Chapman 3B20000011.240.296.480.776-0.5
    M. Olson 1B20000001.190.370.333.7040.0
    M. Canha DH20000001.263.318.421.7390.0
    R. Grossman LF20000010.353.421.412.833-0.5
    S. Piscotty RF20000010.067.176.133.310-0.5
    S. Murphy C20000020.167.231.417.647-1.0
    T. Kemp 2B10000100.000.250.000.2503.0
    HITTERSAB
    M. Semien SS3
    R. Laureano CF3
    M. Chapman 3B2
    M. Olson 1B2
    M. Canha DH2
    R. Grossman LF2
    S. Piscotty RF2
    S. Murphy C2
    T. Kemp 2B1
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      J. Crawford SS32200010.407.529.5931.1223.5
      T. Lopes DH30010012.320.346.560.9060.5
      K. Lewis CF31210000.469.514.6561.1714.0
      K. Seager 3B21120100.300.371.533.9056.0
      E. White 1B30000024.138.219.241.460-1.0
      A. Nola C30100003.250.400.333.7331.0
      S. Long 2B30100011.250.323.429.7510.5
      D. Moore RF31100011.417.417.8331.2502.5
      D. Gordon LF20000001.231.286.308.5930.0
      HITTERSAB
      J. Crawford SS3
      T. Lopes DH3
      K. Lewis CF3
      K. Seager 3B2
      E. White 1B3
      A. Nola C3
      S. Long 2B3
      D. Moore RF3
      D. Gordon LF2
        BATTING
        • 2B - R. Laureano (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Semien, M. Canha
        BATTING
        • 2B - K. Seager (4), D. Moore (2)
        • RBI - T. Lopes (3), K. Lewis (8), K. Seager 2 (8)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Nola 2 (2)
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - T. Kemp
        FIELDING
        • E - M. Chapman (2), J. Wendelken
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        S. Manaea4.16530407.001.225.0
        J. Wendelken0.21001100.001.50-1.5
        J. Weems0.11000105.401.50-0.5
        PITCHERSIP
        S. Manaea4.1
        J. Wendelken0.2
        J. Weems0.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        T. Walker6.01001704.821.0722.5
        PITCHERSIP
        T. Walker6.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - S. Manaea 69-47, J. Wendelken 26-16, J. Weems 10-6
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Manaea 8-2, J. Wendelken 1-1, J. Weems 1-0
        • Batters Faced - S. Manaea 19, J. Wendelken 5, J. Weems 2
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - T. Walker 75-46
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Walker 3-5
        • Batters Faced - T. Walker 20
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        A. Allen C8010002.125.125.125.250
        F. Barreto 2B1000001.000.000.000.000
        S. Brown 1B1000000.000.000.000.000
        K. Davis DH15100027.000.118.000.118
        V. Machin 2B7000001.000.000.000.000
        C. Pinder RF9010012.111.200.111.311
        BENCHAB
        A. Allen C8
        F. Barreto 2B1
        S. Brown 1B1
        K. Davis DH15
        V. Machin 2B7
        C. Pinder RF9
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Hudson C6010012.167.286.167.452
        J. Marmolejos 1B21133107.143.143.286.429
        J. Odom C4000013.000.200.000.200
        M. Smith CF17212026.059.158.118.276
        D. Vogelbach 1B11010023.091.231.091.322
        BENCHAB
        J. Hudson C6
        J. Marmolejos 1B21
        J. Odom C4
        M. Smith CF17
        D. Vogelbach 1B11
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        C. Bassitt SP0-004.00.00500151.50
        J. Diekman RP0-002.20.00100241.13
        M. Fiers SP0-004.09.00741001.75
        L. Hendriks RP0-012.13.86211231.71
        J. Luzardo RP0-006.21.35510371.20
        T. McFarland RP0-002.20.00100000.38
        D. Mengden SP0-104.06.75531241.75
        F. Montas SP0-109.03.00830581.44
        Y. Petit RP1-002.20.00100030.38
        B. Smith RP2-003.00.00200111.00
        J. Soria RP0-013.00.00300031.00
        L. Trivino RP0-002.013.50330122.00
        BULLPENW-L
        C. Bassitt SP0-0
        J. Diekman RP0-0
        M. Fiers SP0-0
        L. Hendriks RP0-0
        J. Luzardo RP0-0
        T. McFarland RP0-0
        D. Mengden SP0-1
        F. Montas SP0-1
        Y. Petit RP1-0
        B. Smith RP2-0
        J. Soria RP0-0
        L. Trivino RP0-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        D. Altavilla RP1-013.09.00331121.33
        N. Cortes SP0-003.18.10433121.50
        J. Dunn SP0-003.06.00121321.33
        C. Edwards RP0-002.23.38210131.13
        M. Gonzales SP1-1010.22.53831280.94
        K. Graveman SP0-104.013.50662372.25
        Z. Grotz RP0-004.013.50662322.25
        Y. Kikuchi SP0-003.212.27550442.45
        M. Magill RP0-002.00.00100121.00
        N. Margevicius SP0-003.03.00211010.67
        A. Misiewicz RP0-003.03.00210141.00
        Y. Ramirez SP0-003.00.00000341.00
        B. Shaw SP1-002.013.50331112.00
        J. Sheffield SP0-103.012.00340422.33
        T. Williams SP0-013.03.00310051.00
        BULLPENW-L
        D. Altavilla RP1-0
        N. Cortes SP0-0
        J. Dunn SP0-0
        C. Edwards RP0-0
        M. Gonzales SP1-1
        K. Graveman SP0-1
        Z. Grotz RP0-0
        Y. Kikuchi SP0-0
        M. Magill RP0-0
        N. Margevicius SP0-0
        A. Misiewicz RP0-0
        Y. Ramirez SP0-0
        B. Shaw SP1-0
        J. Sheffield SP0-1
        T. Williams SP0-0
            • 5TH INNING
              		Lewis singled to center, Crawford scored, Lopes to second05
              		Lopes reached on fielder's choice to second, Moore scored, Crawford to second on Wendelken throwing error04
            • 4TH INNING
              		Nola reached on an infield single to shortstop, Seager scored on 3rd baseman Chapman throwing error03
              		Seager doubled to right, Lewis and Crawford scored02
            • 6TH INNING
              • T. Walker Pitching:
              • T. Kemp: Ball, Kemp flied out to left
              • M. Semien: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Semien grounded out to third
              • R. Laureano: Ball, Laureano grounded out to third
              • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Jordan Weems relieved J.B. Wendelken
              • S. Long: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Long singled to shallow left
              • D. Moore: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Long to second on wild pitch, Ball, Strike looking, Moore struck out looking
            • 5TH INNING
              • T. Walker Pitching:
              • R. Grossman: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Grossman struck out looking
              • S. Piscotty: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Piscotty struck out swinging
              • S. Murphy: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
              • S. Manaea Pitching:
              • D. Moore: Moore doubled to deep right center
              • D. Gordon: Ball, Ball, Gordon popped out to shortstop
              • J. Crawford: Ball, Foul, Crawford reached on an infield single to shortstop, Moore to third
              • J.B. Wendelken relieved Sean Manaea
              • T. Lopes: Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Lopes reached on fielder's choice to second, Moore scored, Crawford to second on Wendelken throwing error
              • K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Lewis singled to center, Crawford scored, Lopes to second
              • K. Seager: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager walked, Lopes to third, Lewis to second
              • E. White: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, White struck out on foul tip
              • A. Nola: Foul, Nola flied out to deep left
              • End of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • T. Walker Pitching:
              • R. Laureano: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Laureano doubled to deep right center
              • M. Chapman: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Chapman popped out to first
              • M. Olson: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Olson flied out to deep right, Laureano to third
              • M. Canha: Strike looking, Canha grounded out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
              • S. Manaea Pitching:
              • J. Crawford: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Crawford reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • T. Lopes: Lopes fouled out to right
              • K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Lewis singled to left center, Crawford to third
              • K. Seager: Strike looking, Ball, Seager doubled to right, Lewis and Crawford scored
              • E. White: Ball, Strike looking, White grounded out to pitcher
              • A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Nola reached on an infield single to shortstop, Seager scored on 3rd baseman Chapman throwing error
              • S. Long: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
              • End of the 4th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • T. Walker Pitching:
              • S. Piscotty: Piscotty lined out to left
              • S. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Murphy struck out looking
              • T. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kemp walked
              • M. Semien: Strike looking, Kemp stole second, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Manaea Pitching:
              • S. Long: Strike looking, Long grounded out to shortstop
              • D. Moore: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Moore flied out to deep right
              • D. Gordon: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Gordon grounded out to second
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • T. Walker Pitching:
              • M. Olson: Ball, Foul, Olson lined out to first
              • M. Canha: Strike looking, Foul, Canha flied out to right
              • R. Grossman: Ball, Grossman flied out to center
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Manaea Pitching:
              • K. Seager: Ball, Seager grounded out to pitcher
              • E. White: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, White struck out swinging
              • A. Nola: Strike looking, Nola lined out to right
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • T. Walker Pitching:
              • M. Semien: Ball, Ball, Semien flied out to deep center
              • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul tip, Laureano struck out on foul tip
              • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Chapman struck out looking
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Manaea Pitching:
              • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
              • T. Lopes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Lopes struck out on foul tip
              • K. Lewis: Foul, Lewis popped out to second
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

            OAKAthletics
            SEAMariners
            • T-Mobile ParkSeattle, WA
            TEAM STATS
            3-3
            .207
            AVG
            5
            HR
            21
            R
            3.44
            ERA
            3-4
            .260
            AVG
            8
            HR
            36
            R
            7.02
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            S. ManaeaL
            0-1
            W-L
            4.2
            IP
            7.71
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            1.07
            WHIP
            T. WalkerR
            0-1
            W-L
            3.1
            IP
            13.50
            ERA
            1.00
            SO/BB
            2.40
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .S. Manaea
            L
            0-1, 4.2 IP, 7.71 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .T. Walker
            R
            0-1, 3.1 IP, 13.50 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 M. Semien SS25600.240
            2 R. Laureano CF20731.350
            3 M. Chapman 3B23631.261
            4 M. Olson 1B19451.211
            5 M. Canha DH17551.294
            6 R. Grossman LF15630.400
            7 S. Piscotty RF13100.077
            8 S. Murphy C10211.200
            9 T. Kemp 2B5000.000
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 J. Crawford SS24940.375
            2 T. Lopes DH22821.364
            3 K. Lewis CF291372.448
            4 K. Seager 3B28861.286
            5 E. White 1B26431.154
            6 A. Nola C9200.222
            7 S. Long 2B25641.240
            8 D. Moore RF9431.444
            9 D. Gordon LF11300.273
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            A.J. PukShoulder08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Mitch HanigerBack08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Tom MurphyFoot08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Brandon BrennanOblique08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
            Austin AdamsKnee08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Nick MargeviciusLeg07-30-2020Probable for Jul 31
            Gerson BautistaElbow08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Yoshihisa HiranoIllness08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3