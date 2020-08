Rene Rivera Elbow 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Jed Lowrie Knee 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Eduardo Nunez Knee 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Noah Syndergaard Elbow 05-31-2021 Out for the season

Brad Brach Not Injury Related 07-31-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Jake Marisnick Hamstring 08-07-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 8

Jared Hughes Not Injury Related 08-01-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Marcus Stroman Calf 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Walker Lockett Back 07-31-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1