GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 6TH INNING
    		Ruiz hit sacrifice fly to center, Smith scored14
    		Severino singled to center, Nunez scored, Smith to third13
    		Brosseau homered to left12
  • 4TH INNING
    		Ruiz singled to right center, Smith scored02
    		Nunez homered to left center01
LAST OUT
DUE UP 7TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    TB4-4
    		0000010--141
    BAL3-3
    		0002020--470
    • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, Md.
    TBRays
    BALOrioles
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    Y. Diaz 3B30100001.125.364.125.4891.0
    M. Brosseau 1B31211001.500.5001.0001.5007.0
    Y. Tsutsugo LF30000002.207.281.345.6260.0
    J. Martinez DH30100010.250.333.417.7500.5
    W. Adames SS30000022.292.414.458.872-1.0
    H. Renfroe RF30000010.172.226.414.640-0.5
    M. Zunino C30000010.111.273.278.551-0.5
    M. Margot CF30000000.120.185.200.3850.0
    J. Wendle 2B10000100.286.318.476.7941.0
    HITTERSAB
    Y. Diaz 3B3
    M. Brosseau 1B3
    Y. Tsutsugo LF3
    J. Martinez DH3
    W. Adames SS3
    H. Renfroe RF3
    M. Zunino C3
    M. Margot CF3
    J. Wendle 2B1
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      A. Hays CF40000012.111.219.111.330-1.5
      H. Alberto 2B40100010.414.452.6901.1410.5
      A. Santander RF40000011.231.286.538.824-0.5
      R. Nunez 1B32111111.259.333.519.8527.5
      D. Smith LF42200011.250.308.500.8085.5
      P. Severino DH20110101.316.409.6841.0933.0
      R. Ruiz 3B10120100.333.375.7621.1376.0
      C. Sisco C20100111.333.714.3331.0481.5
      A. Velazquez SS30000016.000.000.000.000-0.5
      HITTERSAB
      A. Hays CF4
      H. Alberto 2B4
      A. Santander RF4
      R. Nunez 1B3
      D. Smith LF4
      P. Severino DH2
      R. Ruiz 3B1
      C. Sisco C2
      A. Velazquez SS3
        BATTING
        • HR - M. Brosseau
        • RBI - M. Brosseau (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Adames
        BATTING
        • HR - R. Nunez
        • SF - R. Ruiz
        • RBI - R. Nunez (4), P. Severino (4), R. Ruiz 2 (7)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Hays 2 (2), A. Velazquez 3 (3)
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - D. Smith, R. Ruiz
        • CS - A. Hays (2)
        FIELDING
        • E - W. Adames (4)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        T. Glasnow4.23223513.121.046.5
        T. Richards2.142212010.132.060.0
        PITCHERSIP
        T. Glasnow4.2
        T. Richards2.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        W. LeBlanc5.14111314.090.8210.5
        E. Phillips1.20000206.751.504.0
        PITCHERSIP
        W. LeBlanc5.1
        E. Phillips1.2
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - T. Glasnow 88-49, T. Richards 49-33
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Glasnow 6-2, T. Richards 2-3
        • Batters Faced - T. Glasnow 20, T. Richards 12
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - W. LeBlanc 83-52, E. Phillips 18-13
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. LeBlanc 8-5, E. Phillips 3-0
        • Batters Faced - W. LeBlanc 21, E. Phillips 5
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Choi 1B20344159.200.360.450.810
        K. Kiermaier CF25344014.160.192.240.432
        B. Lowe 2B305961310.300.382.6331.016
        M. Perez C4000011.000.200.000.200
        D. Robertson 3B.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        J. Choi 1B20
        K. Kiermaier CF25
        B. Lowe 2B30
        M. Perez C4
        D. Robertson 3B
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        C. Davis 1B13011023.077.200.154.354
        B. Holaday C.000.000.000.000
        J. Iglesias SS16283003.500.500.7501.250
        C. Mullins CF7100010.000.125.000.125
        D. Stewart RF.000.000.000.000
        P. Valaika 2B10220013.200.273.200.473
        BENCHAB
        C. Davis 1B13
        B. Holaday C
        J. Iglesias SS16
        C. Mullins CF7
        D. Stewart RF
        P. Valaika 2B10
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Alvarado RP0-003.22.45210251.09
        N. Anderson RP1-001.20.00200011.20
        J. Beeks RP0-006.24.055312141.05
        D. Castillo RP1-001.10.00000020.00
        Y. Chirinos SP0-004.00.00400241.50
        O. Drake RP0-122.23.38210131.13
        P. Fairbanks RP1-103.06.00521272.33
        A. Kittredge RP0-003.06.00620212.67
        A. Loup RP0-003.00.00200231.33
        C. Morton SP0-109.08.0013822111.67
        C. Roe RP1-002.20.00100030.38
        B. Snell SP0-005.05.40732291.80
        R. Thompson RP0-005.21.59511341.41
        R. Yarbrough RP0-1011.21.54620470.86
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Alvarado RP0-0
        N. Anderson RP1-0
        J. Beeks RP0-0
        D. Castillo RP1-0
        Y. Chirinos SP0-0
        O. Drake RP0-1
        P. Fairbanks RP1-1
        A. Kittredge RP0-0
        A. Loup RP0-0
        C. Morton SP0-1
        C. Roe RP1-0
        B. Snell SP0-0
        R. Thompson RP0-0
        R. Yarbrough RP0-1
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        S. Armstrong RP0-002.20.00100030.38
        M. Castro RP0-002.00.00200021.00
        A. Cobb SP1-009.12.89831381.18
        T. Eshelman RP-0.00.000.00
        P. Fry RP1-002.26.75421131.88
        M. Givens RP0-003.00.00200251.33
        D. Hess SP0-003.09.00730112.67
        T. Lakins RP0-004.23.86820061.71
        J. Means SP0-002.119.29251121.29
        T. Milone SP0-103.012.00440352.33
        T. Scott RP0-001.10.00100020.75
        C. Sulser RP0-124.06.75331141.00
        A. Wojciechowski SP0-105.07.20443271.20
        BULLPENW-L
        S. Armstrong RP0-0
        M. Castro RP0-0
        A. Cobb SP1-0
        T. Eshelman RP-
        P. Fry RP1-0
        M. Givens RP0-0
        D. Hess SP0-0
        T. Lakins RP0-0
        J. Means SP0-0
        T. Milone SP0-1
        T. Scott RP0-0
        C. Sulser RP0-1
        A. Wojciechowski SP0-1
        • NOW PITCHING
          .
          -
        • NOW BATTING
          .
          -
        123456789RHE
        TB4-4
        		0000010--141
        BAL3-3
        		0002020--470
        • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, Md.
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        Y. Diaz 3B30100001.125.364.125.4891.0
        M. Brosseau 1B31211001.500.5001.0001.5007.0
        Y. Tsutsugo LF30000002.207.281.345.6260.0
        J. Martinez DH30100010.250.333.417.7500.5
        W. Adames SS30000022.292.414.458.872-1.0
        H. Renfroe RF30000010.172.226.414.640-0.5
        M. Zunino C30000010.111.273.278.551-0.5
        M. Margot CF30000000.120.185.200.3850.0
        J. Wendle 2B10000100.286.318.476.7941.0
        Total251411156-----
        HITTERSAB
        Y. Diaz 3B3
        M. Brosseau 1B3
        Y. Tsutsugo LF3
        J. Martinez DH3
        W. Adames SS3
        H. Renfroe RF3
        M. Zunino C3
        M. Margot CF3
        J. Wendle 2B1
        Total25
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          A. Hays CF40000012.111.219.111.330-1.5
          H. Alberto 2B40100010.414.452.6901.1410.5
          A. Santander RF40000011.231.286.538.824-0.5
          R. Nunez 1B32111111.259.333.519.8527.5
          D. Smith LF42200011.250.308.500.8085.5
          P. Severino DH20110101.316.409.6841.0933.0
          R. Ruiz 3B10120100.333.375.7621.1376.0
          C. Sisco C20100111.333.714.3331.0481.5
          A. Velazquez SS30000016.000.000.000.000-0.5
          Total2747414713-----
          HITTERSAB
          A. Hays CF4
          H. Alberto 2B4
          A. Santander RF4
          R. Nunez 1B3
          D. Smith LF4
          P. Severino DH2
          R. Ruiz 3B1
          C. Sisco C2
          A. Velazquez SS3
          Total27
            BATTING
            • HR - M. Brosseau
            • RBI - M. Brosseau (2)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Adames
            BATTING
            • HR - R. Nunez
            • SF - R. Ruiz
            • RBI - R. Nunez (4), P. Severino (4), R. Ruiz 2 (7)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Hays 2 (2), A. Velazquez 3 (3)
            BASERUNNING
            • SB - D. Smith, R. Ruiz
            • CS - A. Hays (2)
            FIELDING
            • E - W. Adames (4)
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            T. Glasnow4.23223513.121.046.5
            T. Richards2.142212010.132.060.0
            Total7.0744471---
            PITCHERSIP
            T. Glasnow4.2
            T. Richards2.1
            Total7.0
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            W. LeBlanc5.14111314.090.8210.5
            E. Phillips1.20000206.751.504.0
            Total7.0411151---
            PITCHERSIP
            W. LeBlanc5.1
            E. Phillips1.2
            Total7.0
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - T. Glasnow 88-49, T. Richards 49-33
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Glasnow 6-2, T. Richards 2-3
            • Batters Faced - T. Glasnow 20, T. Richards 12
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - W. LeBlanc 83-52, E. Phillips 18-13
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. LeBlanc 8-5, E. Phillips 3-0
            • Batters Faced - W. LeBlanc 21, E. Phillips 5
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            J. Choi 1B20344159.200.360.450.810
            K. Kiermaier CF25344014.160.192.240.432
            B. Lowe 2B305961310.300.382.6331.016
            M. Perez C4000011.000.200.000.200
            D. Robertson 3B.000.000.000.000
            BENCHAB
            J. Choi 1B20
            K. Kiermaier CF25
            B. Lowe 2B30
            M. Perez C4
            D. Robertson 3B
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            C. Davis 1B13011023.077.200.154.354
            B. Holaday C.000.000.000.000
            J. Iglesias SS16283003.500.500.7501.250
            C. Mullins CF7100010.000.125.000.125
            D. Stewart RF.000.000.000.000
            P. Valaika 2B10220013.200.273.200.473
            BENCHAB
            C. Davis 1B13
            B. Holaday C
            J. Iglesias SS16
            C. Mullins CF7
            D. Stewart RF
            P. Valaika 2B10
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            J. Alvarado RP0-003.22.45210251.09
            N. Anderson RP1-001.20.00200011.20
            J. Beeks RP0-006.24.055312141.05
            D. Castillo RP1-001.10.00000020.00
            Y. Chirinos SP0-004.00.00400241.50
            O. Drake RP0-122.23.38210131.13
            P. Fairbanks RP1-103.06.00521272.33
            A. Kittredge RP0-003.06.00620212.67
            A. Loup RP0-003.00.00200231.33
            C. Morton SP0-109.08.0013822111.67
            C. Roe RP1-002.20.00100030.38
            B. Snell SP0-005.05.40732291.80
            R. Thompson RP0-005.21.59511341.41
            R. Yarbrough RP0-1011.21.54620470.86
            BULLPENW-L
            J. Alvarado RP0-0
            N. Anderson RP1-0
            J. Beeks RP0-0
            D. Castillo RP1-0
            Y. Chirinos SP0-0
            O. Drake RP0-1
            P. Fairbanks RP1-1
            A. Kittredge RP0-0
            A. Loup RP0-0
            C. Morton SP0-1
            C. Roe RP1-0
            B. Snell SP0-0
            R. Thompson RP0-0
            R. Yarbrough RP0-1
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            S. Armstrong RP0-002.20.00100030.38
            M. Castro RP0-002.00.00200021.00
            A. Cobb SP1-009.12.89831381.18
            T. Eshelman RP-0.00.000.00
            P. Fry RP1-002.26.75421131.88
            M. Givens RP0-003.00.00200251.33
            D. Hess SP0-003.09.00730112.67
            T. Lakins RP0-004.23.86820061.71
            J. Means SP0-002.119.29251121.29
            T. Milone SP0-103.012.00440352.33
            T. Scott RP0-001.10.00100020.75
            C. Sulser RP0-124.06.75331141.00
            A. Wojciechowski SP0-105.07.20443271.20
            BULLPENW-L
            S. Armstrong RP0-0
            M. Castro RP0-0
            A. Cobb SP1-0
            T. Eshelman RP-
            P. Fry RP1-0
            M. Givens RP0-0
            D. Hess SP0-0
            T. Lakins RP0-0
            J. Means SP0-0
            T. Milone SP0-1
            T. Scott RP0-0
            C. Sulser RP0-1
            A. Wojciechowski SP0-1
            • 6TH INNING
              		Ruiz hit sacrifice fly to center, Smith scored14
              		Severino singled to center, Nunez scored, Smith to third13
              		Brosseau homered to left12
            • 4TH INNING
              		Ruiz singled to right center, Smith scored02
              		Nunez homered to left center01
            • 7TH INNING
              • E. Phillips Pitching:
              • H. Renfroe: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to pitcher
              • M. Zunino: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Zunino struck out looking
              • M. Margot: Strike looking, Margot grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Richards Pitching:
              • H. Alberto: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Alberto singled to center
              • A. Santander: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
              • R. Nunez: Ball, Nunez popped out to shortstop
              • D. Smith: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
              • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • W. LeBlanc Pitching:
              • M. Brosseau: Brosseau homered to left
              • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo flied out to deep left
              • Evan Phillips relieved Wade LeBlanc
              • J. Martinez: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
              • W. Adames: Adames grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • T. Richards Pitching:
              • R. Nunez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nunez walked
              • D. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Smith singled to right, Nunez to third
              • P. Severino: Strike looking, Ball, Severino singled to center, Nunez scored, Smith to third
              • R. Ruiz: Foul, Ruiz hit sacrifice fly to center, Smith scored
              • C. Sisco: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Sisco singled to center, Severino to second
              • A. Velazquez: Strike swinging, Velazquez lined out to center
              • A. Hays: Strike swinging, Severino to third, Sisco to second on passed ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Hays flied out to deep right
              • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • W. LeBlanc Pitching:
              • M. Zunino: Ball, Strike looking, Zunino popped out to first
              • M. Margot: Strike looking, Ball, Margot grounded out to third
              • J. Wendle: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Wendle walked
              • Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Diaz grounded out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
              • T. Glasnow Pitching:
              • A. Hays: Foul, Strike swinging, Hays safe at first on shortstop Adames fielding error
              • H. Alberto: Strike looking, Hays caught stealing second, catcher to second, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Alberto popped out to shortstop
              • Trevor Richards relieved Tyler Glasnow
              • A. Santander: Ball, Strike swinging, Santander flied out to center
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • W. LeBlanc Pitching:
              • J. Martinez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Martinez flied out to deep center
              • W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
              • H. Renfroe: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Renfroe struck out looking
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Glasnow Pitching:
              • R. Nunez: Foul, Ball, Nunez homered to left center
              • D. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Smith singled to right
              • P. Severino: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Smith stole second, Foul, Ball, Severino lined out to center, Smith to third
              • R. Ruiz: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ruiz singled to right center, Smith scored
              • C. Sisco: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ruiz stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Sisco struck out on foul tip
              • A. Velazquez: Ball, Ruiz to third on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Velazquez struck out looking
              • End of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • W. LeBlanc Pitching:
              • J. Wendle: Ball, Strike looking, Wendle flied out to deep left
              • Y. Diaz: Diaz grounded out to shortstop
              • M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Brosseau singled to shallow left
              • Y. Tsutsugo: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Tsutsugo grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • T. Glasnow Pitching:
              • A. Hays: Hays grounded bunt out to pitcher
              • H. Alberto: Ball, Alberto grounded out to second
              • A. Santander: Santander flied out to deep center
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • W. LeBlanc Pitching:
              • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Renfroe lined out to left
              • M. Zunino: Ball, Ball, Zunino grounded out to shortstop
              • M. Margot: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Margot lined out to left
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Glasnow Pitching:
              • R. Nunez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Nunez struck out looking
              • D. Smith: Foul, Ball, Smith grounded out to first
              • P. Severino: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Severino walked
              • R. Ruiz: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ruiz walked, Severino to second
              • C. Sisco: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sisco walked, Severino to third, Ruiz to second
              • A. Velazquez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Velazquez flied out to deep center
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • W. LeBlanc Pitching:
              • Y. Diaz: Diaz singled to center
              • M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Brosseau flied out to center
              • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Tsutsugo lined out to center
              • J. Martinez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Martinez singled to right, Diaz to second
              • W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Adames struck out looking
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Glasnow Pitching:
              • A. Hays: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Hays struck out looking
              • H. Alberto: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Alberto struck out on foul tip
              • A. Santander: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Santander grounded out to second
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

            TBRays
            BALOrioles
            • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, Md.
            TEAM STATS
            4-4
            .215
            AVG
            8
            HR
            41
            R
            3.60
            ERA
            3-3
            .244
            AVG
            10
            HR
            31
            R
            6.45
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            T. GlasnowR
            0-0
            W-L
            4.0
            IP
            2.25
            ERA
            4.50
            SO/BB
            0.75
            WHIP
            W. LeBlancL
            1-0
            W-L
            5.2
            IP
            6.35
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.71
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .T. Glasnow
            R
            0-0, 4.0 IP, 2.25 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .W. LeBlanc
            L
            1-0, 5.2 IP, 6.35 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 Y. Diaz 3B21200.095
            2 M. Brosseau 1B5210.400
            3 Y. Tsutsugo LF26661.231
            4 J. Martinez DH21541.238
            5 W. Adames SS21720.333
            6 H. Renfroe RF26572.192
            7 M. Zunino C15211.133
            8 M. Margot CF22300.136
            9 J. Wendle 2B20621.300
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. Hays CF23310.130
            2 H. Alberto 2B251142.440
            3 A. Santander RF22672.273
            4 R. Nunez 1B24630.250
            5 D. Smith LF8121.125
            6 P. Severino DH17532.294
            7 R. Ruiz 3B20653.300
            8 C. Sisco C1000.000
            9 A. Velazquez SS5000.000
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Kevan SmithIllness08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Austin MeadowsNot Injury Related08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
            Randy ArozarenaNot Injury Related08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
            Colin PocheElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Chris DavisKnee08-01-2020Probable for Aug 2
            Jose IglesiasQuadriceps08-01-2020Probable for Aug 2
            Kohl StewartOpt Out01-31-2021Out for the season
            Hunter HarveyElbow08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
            Trey ManciniAbdomen10-31-2020Out for the season
            Dillon TateForearm08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
            Richie MartinWrist01-31-2021Out for the season