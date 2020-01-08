Chris Davis Knee 08-01-2020 Probable for Aug 2

Jose Iglesias Quadriceps 08-01-2020 Probable for Aug 2

Kohl Stewart Opt Out 01-31-2021 Out for the season

Hunter Harvey Elbow 08-07-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 8

Trey Mancini Abdomen 10-31-2020 Out for the season

Dillon Tate Forearm 08-02-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 3