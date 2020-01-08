GAMETRACKER
7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LAST OUT
- D. Smith LFSmith struck out swinging
DUE UP 7TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Y. Diaz 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|.364
|.125
|.489
|1.0
|M. Brosseau 1B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|7.0
|Y. Tsutsugo LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|.281
|.345
|.626
|0.0
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.333
|.417
|.750
|0.5
|W. Adames SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.292
|.414
|.458
|.872
|-1.0
|H. Renfroe RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|.226
|.414
|.640
|-0.5
|M. Zunino C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|.273
|.278
|.551
|-0.5
|M. Margot CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|.185
|.200
|.385
|0.0
|J. Wendle 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|.318
|.476
|.794
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Glasnow
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|3.12
|1.04
|6.5
|T. Richards
|2.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|10.13
|2.06
|0.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|W. LeBlanc
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4.09
|0.82
|10.5
|E. Phillips
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.75
|1.50
|4.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Glasnow 88-49, T. Richards 49-33
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Glasnow 6-2, T. Richards 2-3
- Batters Faced - T. Glasnow 20, T. Richards 12
- Pitches-Strikes - W. LeBlanc 83-52, E. Phillips 18-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. LeBlanc 8-5, E. Phillips 3-0
- Batters Faced - W. LeBlanc 21, E. Phillips 5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Choi 1B
|20
|3
|4
|4
|1
|5
|9
|.200
|.360
|.450
|.810
|K. Kiermaier CF
|25
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|.160
|.192
|.240
|.432
|B. Lowe 2B
|30
|5
|9
|6
|1
|3
|10
|.300
|.382
|.633
|1.016
|M. Perez C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|D. Robertson 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|C. Davis 1B
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.077
|.200
|.154
|.354
|B. Holaday C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Iglesias SS
|16
|2
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|C. Mullins CF
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|D. Stewart RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|P. Valaika 2B
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Alvarado RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1.09
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.20
|J. Beeks RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|4.05
|5
|3
|1
|2
|14
|1.05
|D. Castillo RP
|1-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Y. Chirinos SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1.50
|O. Drake RP
|0-1
|2
|2.2
|3.38
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.13
|P. Fairbanks RP
|1-1
|0
|3.0
|6.00
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|2.33
|A. Kittredge RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|6.00
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2.67
|A. Loup RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1.33
|C. Morton SP
|0-1
|0
|9.0
|8.00
|13
|8
|2
|2
|11
|1.67
|C. Roe RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.38
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|1.80
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|1.59
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1.41
|R. Yarbrough RP
|0-1
|0
|11.2
|1.54
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|0.86
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Armstrong RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.38
|M. Castro RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.00
|A. Cobb SP
|1-0
|0
|9.1
|2.89
|8
|3
|1
|3
|8
|1.18
|T. Eshelman RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Fry RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1.88
|M. Givens RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1.33
|D. Hess SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2.67
|T. Lakins RP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|3.86
|8
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1.71
|J. Means SP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|19.29
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1.29
|T. Milone SP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|4
|4
|0
|3
|5
|2.33
|T. Scott RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.75
|C. Sulser RP
|0-1
|2
|4.0
|6.75
|3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1.00
|A. Wojciechowski SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|7.20
|4
|4
|3
|2
|7
|1.20
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Y. Diaz 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|.364
|.125
|.489
|1.0
|M. Brosseau 1B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|7.0
|Y. Tsutsugo LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|.281
|.345
|.626
|0.0
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.333
|.417
|.750
|0.5
|W. Adames SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.292
|.414
|.458
|.872
|-1.0
|H. Renfroe RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|.226
|.414
|.640
|-0.5
|M. Zunino C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|.273
|.278
|.551
|-0.5
|M. Margot CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|.185
|.200
|.385
|0.0
|J. Wendle 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|.318
|.476
|.794
|1.0
|Total
|25
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Hays CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|.219
|.111
|.330
|-1.5
|H. Alberto 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.414
|.452
|.690
|1.141
|0.5
|A. Santander RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|.286
|.538
|.824
|-0.5
|R. Nunez 1B
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|.333
|.519
|.852
|7.5
|D. Smith LF
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.308
|.500
|.808
|5.5
|P. Severino DH
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|.409
|.684
|1.093
|3.0
|R. Ruiz 3B
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.375
|.762
|1.137
|6.0
|C. Sisco C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|.714
|.333
|1.048
|1.5
|A. Velazquez SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|Total
|27
|4
|7
|4
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Glasnow
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|3.12
|1.04
|6.5
|T. Richards
|2.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|10.13
|2.06
|0.0
|Total
|7.0
|7
|4
|4
|4
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|W. LeBlanc
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4.09
|0.82
|10.5
|E. Phillips
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.75
|1.50
|4.0
|Total
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|-
|-
|-
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Choi 1B
|20
|3
|4
|4
|1
|5
|9
|.200
|.360
|.450
|.810
|K. Kiermaier CF
|25
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|.160
|.192
|.240
|.432
|B. Lowe 2B
|30
|5
|9
|6
|1
|3
|10
|.300
|.382
|.633
|1.016
|M. Perez C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|D. Robertson 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|C. Davis 1B
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.077
|.200
|.154
|.354
|B. Holaday C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Iglesias SS
|16
|2
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|C. Mullins CF
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|D. Stewart RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|P. Valaika 2B
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Alvarado RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1.09
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.20
|J. Beeks RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|4.05
|5
|3
|1
|2
|14
|1.05
|D. Castillo RP
|1-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Y. Chirinos SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1.50
|O. Drake RP
|0-1
|2
|2.2
|3.38
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.13
|P. Fairbanks RP
|1-1
|0
|3.0
|6.00
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|2.33
|A. Kittredge RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|6.00
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2.67
|A. Loup RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1.33
|C. Morton SP
|0-1
|0
|9.0
|8.00
|13
|8
|2
|2
|11
|1.67
|C. Roe RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.38
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|1.80
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|1.59
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1.41
|R. Yarbrough RP
|0-1
|0
|11.2
|1.54
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|0.86
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Armstrong RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.38
|M. Castro RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.00
|A. Cobb SP
|1-0
|0
|9.1
|2.89
|8
|3
|1
|3
|8
|1.18
|T. Eshelman RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Fry RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1.88
|M. Givens RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1.33
|D. Hess SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2.67
|T. Lakins RP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|3.86
|8
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1.71
|J. Means SP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|19.29
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1.29
|T. Milone SP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|4
|4
|0
|3
|5
|2.33
|T. Scott RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.75
|C. Sulser RP
|0-1
|2
|4.0
|6.75
|3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1.00
|A. Wojciechowski SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|7.20
|4
|4
|3
|2
|7
|1.20
6TH INNING Ruiz hit sacrifice fly to center, Smith scored 1 4 Severino singled to center, Nunez scored, Smith to third 1 3 Brosseau homered to left 1 2 4TH INNING Ruiz singled to right center, Smith scored 0 2 Nunez homered to left center 0 1
- E. Phillips Pitching:
- H. Renfroe: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to pitcher
- M. Zunino: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Zunino struck out looking
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Margot grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Richards Pitching:
- H. Alberto: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Alberto singled to center
- A. Santander: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
- R. Nunez: Ball, Nunez popped out to shortstop
- D. Smith: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- W. LeBlanc Pitching:
- M. Brosseau: Brosseau homered to left
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo flied out to deep left
- Evan Phillips relieved Wade LeBlanc
- J. Martinez: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
- W. Adames: Adames grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Richards Pitching:
- R. Nunez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nunez walked
- D. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Smith singled to right, Nunez to third
- P. Severino: Strike looking, Ball, Severino singled to center, Nunez scored, Smith to third
- R. Ruiz: Foul, Ruiz hit sacrifice fly to center, Smith scored
- C. Sisco: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Sisco singled to center, Severino to second
- A. Velazquez: Strike swinging, Velazquez lined out to center
- A. Hays: Strike swinging, Severino to third, Sisco to second on passed ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Hays flied out to deep right
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. LeBlanc Pitching:
- M. Zunino: Ball, Strike looking, Zunino popped out to first
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Ball, Margot grounded out to third
- J. Wendle: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Wendle walked
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Diaz grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- A. Hays: Foul, Strike swinging, Hays safe at first on shortstop Adames fielding error
- H. Alberto: Strike looking, Hays caught stealing second, catcher to second, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Alberto popped out to shortstop
- Trevor Richards relieved Tyler Glasnow
- A. Santander: Ball, Strike swinging, Santander flied out to center
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. LeBlanc Pitching:
- J. Martinez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Martinez flied out to deep center
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
- H. Renfroe: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Renfroe struck out looking
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- R. Nunez: Foul, Ball, Nunez homered to left center
- D. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Smith singled to right
- P. Severino: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Smith stole second, Foul, Ball, Severino lined out to center, Smith to third
- R. Ruiz: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ruiz singled to right center, Smith scored
- C. Sisco: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ruiz stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Sisco struck out on foul tip
- A. Velazquez: Ball, Ruiz to third on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Velazquez struck out looking
- End of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- R. Nunez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Nunez struck out looking
- D. Smith: Foul, Ball, Smith grounded out to first
- P. Severino: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Severino walked
- R. Ruiz: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ruiz walked, Severino to second
- C. Sisco: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sisco walked, Severino to third, Ruiz to second
- A. Velazquez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Velazquez flied out to deep center
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. LeBlanc Pitching:
- Y. Diaz: Diaz singled to center
- M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Brosseau flied out to center
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Tsutsugo lined out to center
- J. Martinez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Martinez singled to right, Diaz to second
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Adames struck out looking
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- A. Hays: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Hays struck out looking
- H. Alberto: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Alberto struck out on foul tip
- A. Santander: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Santander grounded out to second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
0-0
W-L
4.0
IP
2.25
ERA
4.50
SO/BB
0.75
WHIP
1-0
W-L
5.2
IP
6.35
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.71
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 Y. Diaz 3B
|21
|2
|0
|0
|.095
|2 M. Brosseau 1B
|5
|2
|1
|0
|.400
|3 Y. Tsutsugo LF
|26
|6
|6
|1
|.231
|4 J. Martinez DH
|21
|5
|4
|1
|.238
|5 W. Adames SS
|21
|7
|2
|0
|.333
|6 H. Renfroe RF
|26
|5
|7
|2
|.192
|7 M. Zunino C
|15
|2
|1
|1
|.133
|8 M. Margot CF
|22
|3
|0
|0
|.136
|9 J. Wendle 2B
|20
|6
|2
|1
|.300
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Hays CF
|23
|3
|1
|0
|.130
|2 H. Alberto 2B
|25
|11
|4
|2
|.440
|3 A. Santander RF
|22
|6
|7
|2
|.273
|4 R. Nunez 1B
|24
|6
|3
|0
|.250
|5 D. Smith LF
|8
|1
|2
|1
|.125
|6 P. Severino DH
|17
|5
|3
|2
|.294
|7 R. Ruiz 3B
|20
|6
|5
|3
|.300
|8 C. Sisco C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|9 A. Velazquez SS
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.000
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Kevan Smith
|Illness
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Austin Meadows
|Not Injury Related
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
|Randy Arozarena
|Not Injury Related
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|Colin Poche
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Chris Davis
|Knee
|08-01-2020Probable for Aug 2
|Jose Iglesias
|Quadriceps
|08-01-2020Probable for Aug 2
|Kohl Stewart
|Opt Out
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Hunter Harvey
|Elbow
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Trey Mancini
|Abdomen
|10-31-2020Out for the season
|Dillon Tate
|Forearm
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Richie Martin
|Wrist
|01-31-2021Out for the season