Joey Votto Illness 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Mike Moustakas Forearm 08-02-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 3

Wade Miley Groin 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Robert Stephenson Back 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7