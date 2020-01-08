GAMETRACKER
4th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LAST OUT
- A. Rosario SSRosario lined out to center
DUE UP 4TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.281
|.439
|.438
|.877
|0.5
|J. McNeil 3B
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|.436
|.438
|.873
|3.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.189
|.318
|.270
|.588
|-0.5
|M. Conforto RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|.436
|.438
|.873
|2.0
|R. Cano 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.367
|.412
|.533
|.945
|-0.5
|J. Davis DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.296
|.367
|.519
|.885
|-1.0
|D. Smith LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|.429
|.600
|1.029
|2.0
|A. Rosario SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|.216
|.351
|.568
|1.0
|T. Nido C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.400
|.500
|.900
|0.0
|R. Acuna CF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|.273
|.333
|.606
|2.0
|D. Swanson SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.389
|.421
|.639
|1.060
|0.5
|F. Freeman 1B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|.400
|.387
|.787
|1.0
|M. Ozuna DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.344
|.462
|.719
|1.180
|-0.5
|T. d'Arnaud C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|-0.5
|J. Camargo 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|.238
|.211
|.449
|0.0
|A. Duvall RF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.308
|.500
|.808
|2.0
|A. Riley LF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|.185
|.292
|.477
|3.0
|A. Hechavarria 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|.167
|.167
|.333
|0.0
- 2B - J. McNeil (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Nimmo 2 (2), J. Davis
- 2B - A. Riley
- RBI - R. Acuna (3), F. Freeman (5)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Ozuna 2 (2)
- DP - (McNeil-Rosario-Alonso)
- DP - (Swanson-Hechavarria-Freeman)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Peterson
|3.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4.15
|1.50
|4.5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Y. Cespedes LF
|31
|3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|15
|.161
|.235
|.387
|.622
|R. Cordell CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Dozier 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Gimenez SS
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|.308
|.462
|.769
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Ramos C
|28
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|9
|.179
|.233
|.214
|.448
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|M. Adams 1B
|27
|3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|7
|.222
|.250
|.370
|.620
|O. Albies 2B
|36
|4
|7
|6
|1
|1
|9
|.194
|.216
|.333
|.550
|C. Culberson LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Flowers C
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.200
|.429
|.400
|.829
|E. Inciarte CF
|23
|4
|3
|4
|0
|5
|5
|.130
|.286
|.174
|.460
|S. Schebler RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|15.43
|4
|4
|0
|2
|3
|2.57
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|2.1
|7.71
|2
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2.14
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|4.91
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1.09
|J. Hughes RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Lugo RP
|1-1
|1
|5.0
|3.60
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0.80
|S. Matz SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|3.18
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|1.15
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|0
|6.0
|13.50
|12
|9
|0
|6
|6
|3.00
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|7.36
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1.36
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0.75
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|M. Wacha SP
|1-1
|0
|9.0
|6.00
|12
|6
|2
|3
|9
|1.67
|J. Wilson RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2.67
|D. Zamora RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|0
|11.0
|1.64
|4
|2
|0
|2
|12
|0.55
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|G. Dayton RP
|1-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1.20
|M. Fried SP
|1-0
|0
|11.2
|2.31
|5
|3
|0
|3
|12
|0.69
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.43
|L. Jackson RP
|1-0
|0
|4.2
|1.93
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.93
|C. Martin RP
|0-1
|1
|3.0
|3.00
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1.00
|T. Matzek SP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.60
|M. Melancon RP
|0-0
|2
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.50
|A. Minter RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|1.36
|S. Newcomb RP
|0-0
|0
|7.2
|8.22
|9
|7
|2
|3
|5
|1.57
|D. O'Day RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|3.38
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1.88
|C. Rusin RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Soroka SP
|0-0
|0
|11.1
|1.59
|8
|2
|0
|3
|8
|0.97
|J. Tomlin RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.35
|T. Toussaint RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|8.10
|8
|6
|1
|4
|11
|1.80
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.281
|.439
|.438
|.877
|0.5
|J. McNeil 3B
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|.436
|.438
|.873
|3.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.189
|.318
|.270
|.588
|-0.5
|M. Conforto RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|.436
|.438
|.873
|2.0
|R. Cano 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.367
|.412
|.533
|.945
|-0.5
|J. Davis DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.296
|.367
|.519
|.885
|-1.0
|D. Smith LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|.429
|.600
|1.029
|2.0
|A. Rosario SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|.216
|.351
|.568
|1.0
|T. Nido C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.400
|.500
|.900
|0.0
|Total
|13
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Acuna CF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|.273
|.333
|.606
|2.0
|D. Swanson SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.389
|.421
|.639
|1.060
|0.5
|F. Freeman 1B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|.400
|.387
|.787
|1.0
|M. Ozuna DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.344
|.462
|.719
|1.180
|-0.5
|T. d'Arnaud C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|-0.5
|J. Camargo 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|.238
|.211
|.449
|0.0
|A. Duvall RF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.308
|.500
|.808
|2.0
|A. Riley LF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|.185
|.292
|.477
|3.0
|A. Hechavarria 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|.167
|.167
|.333
|0.0
|Total
|12
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - J. McNeil (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Nimmo 2 (2), J. Davis
- 2B - A. Riley
- RBI - R. Acuna (3), F. Freeman (5)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Ozuna 2 (2)
- DP - (McNeil-Rosario-Alonso)
- DP - (Swanson-Hechavarria-Freeman)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Peterson
|3.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4.15
|1.50
|4.5
|Total
|3.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|-
|-
|-
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Y. Cespedes LF
|31
|3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|15
|.161
|.235
|.387
|.622
|R. Cordell CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Dozier 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Gimenez SS
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|.308
|.462
|.769
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Ramos C
|28
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|9
|.179
|.233
|.214
|.448
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|M. Adams 1B
|27
|3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|7
|.222
|.250
|.370
|.620
|O. Albies 2B
|36
|4
|7
|6
|1
|1
|9
|.194
|.216
|.333
|.550
|C. Culberson LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Flowers C
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.200
|.429
|.400
|.829
|E. Inciarte CF
|23
|4
|3
|4
|0
|5
|5
|.130
|.286
|.174
|.460
|S. Schebler RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|15.43
|4
|4
|0
|2
|3
|2.57
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|2.1
|7.71
|2
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2.14
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|4.91
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1.09
|J. Hughes RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Lugo RP
|1-1
|1
|5.0
|3.60
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0.80
|S. Matz SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|3.18
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|1.15
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|0
|6.0
|13.50
|12
|9
|0
|6
|6
|3.00
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|7.36
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1.36
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0.75
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|M. Wacha SP
|1-1
|0
|9.0
|6.00
|12
|6
|2
|3
|9
|1.67
|J. Wilson RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2.67
|D. Zamora RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|0
|11.0
|1.64
|4
|2
|0
|2
|12
|0.55
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|G. Dayton RP
|1-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1.20
|M. Fried SP
|1-0
|0
|11.2
|2.31
|5
|3
|0
|3
|12
|0.69
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.43
|L. Jackson RP
|1-0
|0
|4.2
|1.93
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.93
|C. Martin RP
|0-1
|1
|3.0
|3.00
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1.00
|T. Matzek SP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.60
|M. Melancon RP
|0-0
|2
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.50
|A. Minter RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|1.36
|S. Newcomb RP
|0-0
|0
|7.2
|8.22
|9
|7
|2
|3
|5
|1.57
|D. O'Day RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|3.38
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1.88
|C. Rusin RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Soroka SP
|0-0
|0
|11.1
|1.59
|8
|2
|0
|3
|8
|0.97
|J. Tomlin RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.35
|T. Toussaint RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|8.10
|8
|6
|1
|4
|11
|1.80
3RD INNING Freeman grounded out to shortstop, Riley scored, Hechavarria to third, Acuna to second 0 2 Acuna walked, Duvall scored, Riley to third, Hechavarria to second 0 1
- K. Wright Pitching:
- J. McNeil: Ball, McNeil doubled to center
- P. Alonso: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
- M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Conforto walked
- R. Cano: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Cano struck out swinging
- J. Davis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- A. Duvall: Duvall singled to left
- A. Riley: Ball, Riley doubled to deep left, Duvall to third
- A. Hechavarria: Hechavarria reached on fielder's choice to shortstop
- R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked, Duvall scored, Riley to third, Hechavarria to second
- D. Swanson: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
- F. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Freeman grounded out to shortstop, Riley scored, Hechavarria to third, Acuna to second
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Wright Pitching:
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- Do. Smith: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Smith walked
- A. Rosario: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rosario singled to right, Smith to second
- T. Nido: Nido grounded out to third, Smith to third, Rosario to second
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna struck out swinging
- T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, d'Arnaud struck out looking
- J. Camargo: Camargo flied out to right
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Wright Pitching:
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked
- J. McNeil: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, McNeil singled to right, Nimmo to third
- P. Alonso: Ball, Foul, Foul, Alonso popped out to shortstop
- M. Conforto: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto walked, McNeil to second
- R. Cano: Strike swinging, Cano grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Conforto out at second,
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Acuna grounded out to first
- D. Swanson: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Swanson reached on an infield single to pitcher
- F. Freeman: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Freeman grounded into double play third to shortstop to first, Swanson out at second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
1-0
W-L
5.2
IP
3.18
ERA
1.50
SO/BB
1.59
WHIP
0-1
W-L
2.2
IP
16.88
ERA
1.00
SO/BB
2.63
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Nimmo CF
|31
|9
|3
|1
|.290
|2 J. McNeil 3B
|30
|9
|5
|0
|.300
|3 P. Alonso 1B
|35
|7
|3
|1
|.200
|4 M. Conforto RF
|32
|10
|3
|1
|.313
|5 R. Cano 2B
|28
|11
|4
|1
|.393
|6 J. Davis DH
|25
|8
|6
|2
|.320
|7 D. Smith LF
|9
|2
|5
|1
|.222
|8 A. Rosario SS
|35
|7
|4
|1
|.200
|9 T. Nido C
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 R. Acuna CF
|38
|7
|2
|1
|.184
|2 D. Swanson SS
|34
|13
|11
|2
|.382
|3 F. Freeman 1B
|29
|7
|4
|1
|.241
|4 M. Ozuna DH
|30
|11
|6
|3
|.367
|5 T. d'Arnaud C
|7
|4
|6
|0
|.571
|6 J. Camargo 3B
|18
|3
|0
|0
|.167
|7 A. Duvall RF
|11
|2
|1
|1
|.182
|8 A. Riley LF
|23
|2
|3
|1
|.087
|9 A. Hechavarria 2B
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.200
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Rene Rivera
|Elbow
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Jed Lowrie
|Knee
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Eduardo Nunez
|Knee
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Noah Syndergaard
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Brad Brach
|Not Injury Related
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
|Jake Marisnick
|Hamstring
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Yoenis Cespedes
|Undisclosed
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Marcus Stroman
|Calf
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Walker Lockett
|Back
|08-01-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 2
|Robert Gsellman
|Triceps
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Cole Hamels
|Triceps
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Will Smith
|Illness
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Ozzie Albies
|Wrist
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Phil Pfeifer
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jacob Webb
|Shoulder
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jeremy Walker
|Shoulder
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1