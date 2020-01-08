GAMETRACKER
  • 3RD INNING
    		Freeman grounded out to shortstop, Riley scored, Hechavarria to third, Acuna to second02
    		Acuna walked, Duvall scored, Riley to third, Hechavarria to second01
    123456789RHE
    NYM3-6
    		0000-----040
    ATL6-3
    		0020-----230
    • Truist ParkAtlanta, GA
    NYMMets
    ATLBraves
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Nimmo CF10000112.281.439.438.8770.5
    J. McNeil 3B20200000.344.436.438.8733.0
    P. Alonso 1B20000013.189.318.270.588-0.5
    M. Conforto RF00000200.313.436.438.8732.0
    R. Cano 2B20000015.367.412.533.945-0.5
    J. Davis DH20000022.296.367.519.885-1.0
    D. Smith LF10100100.300.429.6001.0292.0
    A. Rosario SS20100001.216.216.351.5681.0
    T. Nido C10000002.250.400.500.9000.0
    HITTERSAB
    B. Nimmo CF1
    J. McNeil 3B2
    P. Alonso 1B2
    M. Conforto RF0
    R. Cano 2B2
    J. Davis DH2
    D. Smith LF1
    A. Rosario SS2
    T. Nido C1
            • 3RD INNING
              		Freeman grounded out to shortstop, Riley scored, Hechavarria to third, Acuna to second02
              		Acuna walked, Duvall scored, Riley to third, Hechavarria to second01
            • 4TH INNING
              • K. Wright Pitching:
              • Do. Smith: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Smith singled to center
              • A. Rosario: Foul, Rosario lined out to center
              • T. Nido: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging
            • 3RD INNING
              • K. Wright Pitching:
              • J. McNeil: Ball, McNeil doubled to center
              • P. Alonso: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
              • M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Conforto walked
              • R. Cano: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Cano struck out swinging
              • J. Davis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • D. Peterson Pitching:
              • A. Duvall: Duvall singled to left
              • A. Riley: Ball, Riley doubled to deep left, Duvall to third
              • A. Hechavarria: Hechavarria reached on fielder's choice to shortstop
              • R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked, Duvall scored, Riley to third, Hechavarria to second
              • D. Swanson: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
              • F. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Freeman grounded out to shortstop, Riley scored, Hechavarria to third, Acuna to second
              • M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna grounded out to second
              • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • K. Wright Pitching:
              • J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
              • Do. Smith: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Smith walked
              • A. Rosario: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rosario singled to right, Smith to second
              • T. Nido: Nido grounded out to third, Smith to third, Rosario to second
              • B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • D. Peterson Pitching:
              • M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna struck out swinging
              • T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, d'Arnaud struck out looking
              • J. Camargo: Camargo flied out to right
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • K. Wright Pitching:
              • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked
              • J. McNeil: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, McNeil singled to right, Nimmo to third
              • P. Alonso: Ball, Foul, Foul, Alonso popped out to shortstop
              • M. Conforto: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto walked, McNeil to second
              • R. Cano: Strike swinging, Cano grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Conforto out at second,
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • D. Peterson Pitching:
              • R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Acuna grounded out to first
              • D. Swanson: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Swanson reached on an infield single to pitcher
              • F. Freeman: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Freeman grounded into double play third to shortstop to first, Swanson out at second
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

            TEAM STATS
            3-6
            .259
            AVG
            10
            HR
            38
            R
            5.74
            ERA
            6-3
            .239
            AVG
            11
            HR
            53
            R
            4.33
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            D. PetersonL
            1-0
            W-L
            5.2
            IP
            3.18
            ERA
            1.50
            SO/BB
            1.59
            WHIP
            K. WrightR
            0-1
            W-L
            2.2
            IP
            16.88
            ERA
            1.00
            SO/BB
            2.63
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .D. Peterson
            L
            1-0, 5.2 IP, 3.18 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .K. Wright
            R
            0-1, 2.2 IP, 16.88 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 B. Nimmo CF31931.290
            2 J. McNeil 3B30950.300
            3 P. Alonso 1B35731.200
            4 M. Conforto RF321031.313
            5 R. Cano 2B281141.393
            6 J. Davis DH25862.320
            7 D. Smith LF9251.222
            8 A. Rosario SS35741.200
            9 T. Nido C3100.333
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 R. Acuna CF38721.184
            2 D. Swanson SS3413112.382
            3 F. Freeman 1B29741.241
            4 M. Ozuna DH301163.367
            5 T. d'Arnaud C7460.571
            6 J. Camargo 3B18300.167
            7 A. Duvall RF11211.182
            8 A. Riley LF23231.087
            9 A. Hechavarria 2B5100.200
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Rene RiveraElbow08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Jed LowrieKnee09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
            Eduardo NunezKnee08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
            Noah SyndergaardElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
            Brad BrachNot Injury Related08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
            Jake MarisnickHamstring08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
            Yoenis CespedesUndisclosed08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
            Marcus StromanCalf08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Walker LockettBack08-01-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 2
            Robert GsellmanTriceps08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Cole HamelsTriceps08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Will SmithIllness08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
            Ozzie AlbiesWrist08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
            Phil PfeiferElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Jacob WebbShoulder09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Jeremy WalkerShoulder08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1