Chris Archer Shoulder 02-28-2021 Out for the season

Jameson Taillon Elbow 02-28-2021 Out for the season

Kyle Crick Shoulder 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Clay Holmes Forearm 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Michael Feliz Forearm 08-11-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 12

Luke Maile Finger 09-30-2020 Out for the season

Keone Kela Undisclosed 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

JT Riddle Abdomen 08-02-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 3

Mitch Keller Side 08-11-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 12

Chad Kuhl Finger 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7