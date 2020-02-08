GAMETRACKER
5TH INNING Piscotty doubled to shallow left, Pinder scored, Davis to third 8 1 Davis reached on an infield single to shortstop, Olson scored, Pinder to second 7 1 Pinder singled to center, Chapman and Canha scored, Olson to third 6 1 Canha singled to right, Laureano scored 4 1 Murphy scored, Laureano to third on passed ball 3 1 Laureano singled to shallow right center, Piscotty and Davis scored, Murphy to third, Laureano to second 2 1 3RD INNING Seager doubled to shallow right, Crawford scored 0 1
LAST OUT
DUE UP 6TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Semien SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|.190
|.227
|.238
|.465
|0.5
|R. Laureano CF
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|.405
|.559
|.964
|7.5
|M. Canha LF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|.444
|.481
|.926
|3.5
|M. Chapman 3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|.238
|.350
|.588
|1.5
|M. Olson 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.125
|.317
|.219
|.536
|3.0
|C. Pinder 2B
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|.278
|.375
|.653
|4.0
|K. Davis DH
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.087
|.192
|.087
|.279
|4.0
|S. Piscotty RF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.308
|.333
|.641
|4.5
|S. Murphy C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|.350
|.375
|.725
|2.5
|J. Crawford SS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.316
|.447
|.447
|.894
|1.5
|S. Long 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|.326
|.385
|.710
|0.5
|K. Lewis CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.395
|.447
|.605
|1.051
|-0.5
|K. Seager 3B
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|.409
|.541
|.950
|5.0
|A. Nola C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.227
|.320
|.273
|.593
|-0.5
|D. Vogelbach DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.111
|.273
|.111
|.384
|1.5
|E. White 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.128
|.227
|.231
|.458
|-0.5
|J. Marmolejos LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.107
|.107
|.214
|.321
|-0.5
|M. Smith RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.095
|.174
|.190
|.364
|1.5
- 2B - S. Piscotty (2)
- RBI - R. Laureano 2 (9), M. Canha (6), C. Pinder 2 (4), K. Davis, S. Piscotty
- 2-Out RBI - R. Laureano 2 (2), M. Canha, C. Pinder 2 (2), K. Davis, S. Piscotty
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Semien 2 (2), M. Chapman
- 2B - K. Seager (5), M. Smith (2)
- RBI - K. Seager (11)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Seager
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Crawford 2 (2), A. Nola 2 (2), M. Smith
- SB - R. Laureano
- DP - (Seager-Long-White)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Sheffield
|4.2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|0
|9.39
|1.70
|4.5
|B. Shaw
|0.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|27.00
|4.20
|-11.0
|Z. Grotz
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|10.80
|2.20
|0.5
- Pitches-Strikes - F. Montas 87-61
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Montas 8-2
- Batters Faced - F. Montas 26
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Sheffield 86-52, B. Shaw 28-15, Z. Grotz 29-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Sheffield 5-3, B. Shaw 4-1, Z. Grotz 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Sheffield 20, B. Shaw 8, Z. Grotz 5
5TH INNING Piscotty doubled to shallow left, Pinder scored, Davis to third 8 1 Davis reached on an infield single to shortstop, Olson scored, Pinder to second 7 1 Pinder singled to center, Chapman and Canha scored, Olson to third 6 1 Canha singled to right, Laureano scored 4 1 Murphy scored, Laureano to third on passed ball 3 1 Laureano singled to shallow right center, Piscotty and Davis scored, Murphy to third, Laureano to second 2 1 3RD INNING Seager doubled to shallow right, Crawford scored 0 1
- Zac Grotz relieved Bryan Shaw
- R. Laureano: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Laureano walked
- M. Canha: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Canha hit by pitch, Laureano to second
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
- M. Olson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Olson walked, Laureano to third, Canha to second
- C. Pinder: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Pinder grounded into double play third to second to first, Olson out at second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Vogelbach struck out looking
- E. White: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, White struck out swinging
- J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Marmolejos flied out to deep right
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Sheffield Pitching:
- C. Pinder: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Pinder grounded out to shortstop
- K. Davis: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Davis walked
- S. Piscotty: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Piscotty singled to left, Davis to second
- S. Murphy: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Murphy reached on an infield single to third, Davis to third, Piscotty to second
- M. Semien: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
- R. Laureano: Ball, Strike looking, Laureano singled to shallow right center, Piscotty and Davis scored, Murphy to third, Laureano to second
- Bryan Shaw relieved Justus Sheffield
- M. Canha: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Murphy scored, Laureano to third on passed ball, Canha singled to right, Laureano scored
- M. Chapman: Chapman reached on an infield single to pitcher, Canha to second
- M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Olson walked, Canha to third, Chapman to second
- C. Pinder: Foul, Pinder singled to center, Chapman and Canha scored, Olson to third
- K. Davis: Strike looking, Davis reached on an infield single to shortstop, Olson scored, Pinder to second
- S. Piscotty: Piscotty doubled to shallow left, Pinder scored, Davis to third
- S. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Murphy walked
- M. Semien: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Semien flied out to left
- Middle of the 5th (8 Runs, 8 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- S. Long: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Long struck out looking
- K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Lewis grounded out to shortstop
- K. Seager: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager walked
- A. Nola: Nola fouled out to catcher
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vogelbach walked
- E. White: Strike looking, Foul, White fouled out to first
- J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Marmolejos struck out swinging
- M. Smith: Foul, Strike looking, Smith doubled to shallow right, Vogelbach to third
- J. Crawford: Strike looking, Crawford grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Sheffield Pitching:
- S. Piscotty: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Piscotty struck out swinging
- S. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Murphy struck out looking
- M. Semien: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Semien walked
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- J. Crawford: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Crawford walked
- S. Long: Long grounded out to shortstop, Crawford to second
- K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Lewis grounded out to third
- K. Seager: Strike looking, Seager doubled to shallow right, Crawford scored
- A. Nola: Nola lined out to right
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Vogelbach walked
- E. White: White flied out to deep left
- J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Marmolejos grounded out to first, Vogelbach to second
- M. Smith: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Sheffield Pitching:
- M. Semien: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Semien grounded out to third
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Laureano singled to left center
- M. Canha: Ball, Laureano stole second, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Chapman lined out to center
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- J. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
- S. Long: Ball, Strike looking, Long reached on an infield single to second
- K. Lewis: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
- K. Seager: Seager reached on an infield single to third, Long to third
- A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Nola struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Semien SS
|39
|8
|2
|0
|.205
|2 R. Laureano CF
|31
|9
|7
|2
|.290
|3 M. Canha LF
|24
|7
|5
|1
|.292
|4 M. Chapman 3B
|36
|7
|3
|1
|.194
|5 M. Olson 1B
|30
|4
|5
|1
|.133
|6 C. Pinder 2B
|12
|2
|2
|1
|.167
|7 K. Davis DH
|21
|1
|0
|0
|.048
|8 S. Piscotty RF
|21
|4
|0
|0
|.190
|9 S. Murphy C
|14
|2
|1
|1
|.143
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Crawford SS
|36
|12
|4
|0
|.333
|2 S. Long 2B
|36
|9
|4
|1
|.250
|3 K. Lewis CF
|40
|17
|9
|3
|.425
|4 K. Seager 3B
|35
|10
|10
|1
|.286
|5 A. Nola C
|19
|5
|0
|0
|.263
|6 D. Vogelbach DH
|17
|2
|1
|0
|.118
|7 E. White 1B
|36
|5
|3
|1
|.139
|8 J. Marmolejos LF
|25
|3
|3
|1
|.120
|9 M. Smith RF
|19
|1
|2
|0
|.053
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|A.J. Puk
|Shoulder
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Mitch Haniger
|Back
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Tom Murphy
|Foot
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Kendall Graveman
|Neck
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Brandon Brennan
|Oblique
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Austin Adams
|Knee
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Gerson Bautista
|Elbow
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Yoshihisa Hirano
|Illness
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3