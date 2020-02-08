GAMETRACKER
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 5TH INNING
    		Piscotty doubled to shallow left, Pinder scored, Davis to third81
    		Davis reached on an infield single to shortstop, Olson scored, Pinder to second71
    		Pinder singled to center, Chapman and Canha scored, Olson to third61
    		Canha singled to right, Laureano scored41
    		Murphy scored, Laureano to third on passed ball31
    		Laureano singled to shallow right center, Piscotty and Davis scored, Murphy to third, Laureano to second21
  • 3RD INNING
    		Seager doubled to shallow right, Crawford scored01
    123456789RHE
    OAK5-4
    		000080---890
    SEA4-6
    		001000---140
    OAKAthletics
    SEAMariners
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Semien SS30000116.190.227.238.4650.5
    R. Laureano CF31220111.324.405.559.9647.5
    M. Canha LF31110011.296.444.481.9263.5
    M. Chapman 3B41100013.200.238.350.5881.5
    M. Olson 1B21000200.125.317.219.5363.0
    C. Pinder 2B41120003.188.278.375.6534.0
    K. Davis DH21110100.087.192.087.2794.0
    S. Piscotty RF31210010.250.308.333.6414.5
    S. Murphy C21100110.188.350.375.7252.5
    HITTERSAB
    M. Semien SS3
    R. Laureano CF3
    M. Canha LF3
    M. Chapman 3B4
    M. Olson 1B2
    C. Pinder 2B4
    K. Davis DH2
    S. Piscotty RF3
    S. Murphy C2
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        A. Allen C11010014.091.167.091.258
        F. Barreto 2B1000001.000.000.000.000
        S. Brown 1B3000000.000.000.000.000
        R. Grossman LF23074023.304.385.391.776
        T. Kemp 2B9410042.111.385.111.496
        V. Machin 2B7000001.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        A. Allen C11
        F. Barreto 2B1
        S. Brown 1B3
        R. Grossman LF23
        T. Kemp 2B9
        V. Machin 2B7
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        D. Gordon 2B16230022.188.278.250.528
        J. Hudson C8010012.125.222.125.347
        T. Lopes LF29583109.276.300.483.783
        D. Moore LF21463105.286.286.524.810
        BENCHAB
        D. Gordon 2B16
        J. Hudson C8
        T. Lopes LF29
        D. Moore LF21
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        C. Bassitt SP1-009.20.938101120.93
        J. Diekman RP0-004.20.00100471.07
        M. Fiers SP0-0010.05.401161131.20
        L. Hendriks RP0-034.12.08311271.15
        J. Luzardo RP0-006.21.35510371.20
        S. Manaea SP0-209.07.001171071.22
        T. McFarland RP0-003.00.00100000.33
        D. Mengden SP0-104.06.75531241.75
        Y. Petit RP1-004.21.93211040.43
        B. Smith RP2-004.00.00300121.00
        J. Soria RP1-014.00.00400261.50
        L. Trivino RP0-002.013.50330122.00
        J. Weems RP0-005.03.60520151.20
        J. Wendelken RP0-002.00.00200141.50
        BULLPENW-L
        C. Bassitt SP1-0
        J. Diekman RP0-0
        M. Fiers SP0-0
        L. Hendriks RP0-0
        J. Luzardo RP0-0
        S. Manaea SP0-2
        T. McFarland RP0-0
        D. Mengden SP0-1
        Y. Petit RP1-0
        B. Smith RP2-0
        J. Soria RP1-0
        L. Trivino RP0-0
        J. Weems RP0-0
        J. Wendelken RP0-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        D. Altavilla RP1-114.06.75431131.25
        N. Cortes RP0-003.18.10433121.50
        J. Dunn SP0-003.06.00121321.33
        C. Edwards RP0-002.23.38210131.13
        M. Gonzales SP1-1010.22.53831280.94
        K. Graveman SP0-208.28.319825101.62
        Y. Kikuchi SP0-009.24.668505131.34
        M. Magill RP0-003.00.00100331.33
        N. Margevicius RP0-005.05.40432151.00
        A. Misiewicz RP0-004.14.15321261.15
        Y. Ramirez RP0-005.00.00100581.20
        E. Swanson RP-0.00.000.00
        T. Walker SP1-1010.14.35851391.06
        T. Williams RP0-024.02.25310151.00
        BULLPENW-L
        D. Altavilla RP1-1
        N. Cortes RP0-0
        J. Dunn SP0-0
        C. Edwards RP0-0
        M. Gonzales SP1-1
        K. Graveman SP0-2
        Y. Kikuchi SP0-0
        M. Magill RP0-0
        N. Margevicius RP0-0
        A. Misiewicz RP0-0
        Y. Ramirez RP0-0
        E. Swanson RP-
        T. Walker SP1-1
        T. Williams RP0-0
            • 5TH INNING
              		Piscotty doubled to shallow left, Pinder scored, Davis to third81
              		Davis reached on an infield single to shortstop, Olson scored, Pinder to second71
              		Pinder singled to center, Chapman and Canha scored, Olson to third61
              		Canha singled to right, Laureano scored41
              		Murphy scored, Laureano to third on passed ball31
              		Laureano singled to shallow right center, Piscotty and Davis scored, Murphy to third, Laureano to second21
            • 3RD INNING
              		Seager doubled to shallow right, Crawford scored01
            • 7TH INNING
              • Z. Grotz Pitching:
              • K. Davis: Strike looking, Foul
            • 6TH INNING
              • Zac Grotz relieved Bryan Shaw
              • R. Laureano: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Laureano walked
              • M. Canha: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Canha hit by pitch, Laureano to second
              • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
              • M. Olson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Olson walked, Laureano to third, Canha to second
              • C. Pinder: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Pinder grounded into double play third to second to first, Olson out at second
              • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Vogelbach struck out looking
              • E. White: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, White struck out swinging
              • J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Marmolejos flied out to deep right
              • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • J. Sheffield Pitching:
              • C. Pinder: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Pinder grounded out to shortstop
              • K. Davis: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Davis walked
              • S. Piscotty: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Piscotty singled to left, Davis to second
              • S. Murphy: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Murphy reached on an infield single to third, Davis to third, Piscotty to second
              • M. Semien: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
              • R. Laureano: Ball, Strike looking, Laureano singled to shallow right center, Piscotty and Davis scored, Murphy to third, Laureano to second
              • Bryan Shaw relieved Justus Sheffield
              • M. Canha: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Murphy scored, Laureano to third on passed ball, Canha singled to right, Laureano scored
              • M. Chapman: Chapman reached on an infield single to pitcher, Canha to second
              • M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Olson walked, Canha to third, Chapman to second
              • C. Pinder: Foul, Pinder singled to center, Chapman and Canha scored, Olson to third
              • K. Davis: Strike looking, Davis reached on an infield single to shortstop, Olson scored, Pinder to second
              • S. Piscotty: Piscotty doubled to shallow left, Pinder scored, Davis to third
              • S. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Murphy walked
              • M. Semien: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Semien flied out to left
              • Middle of the 5th (8 Runs, 8 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • S. Long: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Long struck out looking
              • K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Lewis grounded out to shortstop
              • K. Seager: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager walked
              • A. Nola: Nola fouled out to catcher
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • J. Sheffield Pitching:
              • M. Canha: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Canha flied out to deep center
              • M. Chapman: Ball, Chapman popped out to first
              • M. Olson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Olson flied out to center
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vogelbach walked
              • E. White: Strike looking, Foul, White fouled out to first
              • J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Marmolejos struck out swinging
              • M. Smith: Foul, Strike looking, Smith doubled to shallow right, Vogelbach to third
              • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Crawford grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • J. Sheffield Pitching:
              • S. Piscotty: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Piscotty struck out swinging
              • S. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Murphy struck out looking
              • M. Semien: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Semien walked
              • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • J. Crawford: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Crawford walked
              • S. Long: Long grounded out to shortstop, Crawford to second
              • K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Lewis grounded out to third
              • K. Seager: Strike looking, Seager doubled to shallow right, Crawford scored
              • A. Nola: Nola lined out to right
              • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • J. Sheffield Pitching:
              • M. Olson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Olson flied out to deep left
              • C. Pinder: Ball, Pinder grounded out to shortstop
              • K. Davis: Foul, Davis lined out to center
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Vogelbach walked
              • E. White: White flied out to deep left
              • J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Marmolejos grounded out to first, Vogelbach to second
              • M. Smith: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • J. Sheffield Pitching:
              • M. Semien: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Semien grounded out to third
              • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Laureano singled to left center
              • M. Canha: Ball, Laureano stole second, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
              • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Chapman lined out to center
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
              • S. Long: Ball, Strike looking, Long reached on an infield single to second
              • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
              • K. Seager: Seager reached on an infield single to third, Long to third
              • A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Nola struck out swinging
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)

            OAKAthletics
            SEAMariners
            TEAM STATS
            5-4
            .188
            AVG
            7
            HR
            30
            R
            3.07
            ERA
            4-6
            .240
            AVG
            9
            HR
            45
            R
            5.59
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            F. MontasR
            0-1
            W-L
            9.0
            IP
            3.00
            ERA
            1.60
            SO/BB
            1.44
            WHIP
            J. SheffieldL
            0-1
            W-L
            3.0
            IP
            12.00
            ERA
            0.50
            SO/BB
            2.33
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .F. Montas
            R
            0-1, 9.0 IP, 3.00 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Sheffield
            L
            0-1, 3.0 IP, 12.00 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 M. Semien SS39820.205
            2 R. Laureano CF31972.290
            3 M. Canha LF24751.292
            4 M. Chapman 3B36731.194
            5 M. Olson 1B30451.133
            6 C. Pinder 2B12221.167
            7 K. Davis DH21100.048
            8 S. Piscotty RF21400.190
            9 S. Murphy C14211.143
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 J. Crawford SS361240.333
            2 S. Long 2B36941.250
            3 K. Lewis CF401793.425
            4 K. Seager 3B3510101.286
            5 A. Nola C19500.263
            6 D. Vogelbach DH17210.118
            7 E. White 1B36531.139
            8 J. Marmolejos LF25331.120
            9 M. Smith RF19120.053
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            A.J. PukShoulder08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Mitch HanigerBack08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Tom MurphyFoot08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Kendall GravemanNeck08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
            Brandon BrennanOblique09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
            Austin AdamsKnee08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Gerson BautistaElbow08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Yoshihisa HiranoIllness08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
