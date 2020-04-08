GAMETRACKER
8TH INNING Owings homered to left 4 7 6TH INNING Dahl reached on an infield single to second, Owings and Kemp scored, Dahl to second on right fielder Dickerson throwing error 4 6 Kemp singled to left, McMahon scored 4 4 Arenado homered to left, Blackmon scored 4 3 5TH INNING Dickerson homered to right 4 1 3RD INNING Yastrzemski homered to right, Duggar scored 3 1 Tromp homered to center 1 1 1ST INNING Murphy singled to shallow right, Story scored, Blackmon to third 0 1
LAST OUT
DUE UP 8TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Yastrzemski CF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.342
|.500
|.711
|1.211
|7.5
|A. Dickerson RF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|.393
|.680
|1.073
|6.5
|D. Solano 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.457
|.474
|.657
|1.131
|0.0
|B. Belt 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.111
|.429
|.111
|.540
|0.0
|E. Longoria 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|.364
|.611
|.975
|-0.5
|W. Flores DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|.325
|.459
|.784
|2.0
|B. Crawford SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|.258
|.179
|.437
|-0.5
|C. Tromp C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|.267
|.733
|1.000
|6.0
|S. Duggar LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|.200
|.111
|.311
|2.0
|D. Dahl CF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|.317
|.316
|.633
|3.0
|T. Story SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|.450
|.697
|1.147
|2.0
|C. Blackmon RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.342
|.359
|.474
|.833
|2.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|.308
|.324
|.631
|8.0
|D. Murphy 1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.346
|.414
|.500
|.914
|2.0
|R. McMahon 2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.242
|.316
|.424
|.740
|2.5
|M. Kemp DH
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.353
|.450
|.765
|1.215
|1.5
|C. Owings LF
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.368
|.500
|.868
|8.0
|T. Wolters C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.192
|.192
|.231
|.423
|0.0
- HR - M. Yastrzemski (3), A. Dickerson (2), C. Tromp (2)
- RBI - M. Yastrzemski 2 (7), A. Dickerson (3), C. Tromp (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Flores
- 3B - R. McMahon
- HR - N. Arenado, C. Owings
- RBI - D. Dahl (5), N. Arenado 2 (3), D. Murphy (4), M. Kemp (7), C. Owings (2)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Dahl, D. Murphy, C. Owings
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Story, D. Murphy, R. McMahon
- DP - (Crawford-Solano-Belt)
- E - A. Dickerson, E. Longoria
- DP - 2 (McMahon-Story-Murphy; Story-Murphy)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Cueto
|5.0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|4.97
|1.58
|8.0
|W. Peralta
|0.2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3.60
|1.40
|-5.5
|R. Garcia
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.15
|0.0
|C. Baragar
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.60
|0.60
|3.0
|S. Anderson
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5.06
|1.50
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Gonzalez
|3.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|9.00
|2.00
|0.5
|P. Diehl
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6.75
|0.75
|2.0
|J. Hoffman
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|T. Kinley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.60
|3.0
|C. Estevez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.42
|1.26
|2.5
|J. Diaz
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.15
|0.0
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|M. Dubon 2B
|22
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|7
|.227
|.261
|.273
|.534
|T. Heineman C
|20
|3
|6
|1
|0
|3
|2
|.300
|.417
|.350
|.767
|H. Pence RF
|26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|.038
|.107
|.115
|.223
|D. Ruf 1B
|16
|2
|5
|5
|0
|2
|6
|.313
|.389
|.375
|.764
|P. Sandoval 3B
|21
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|.095
|.200
|.095
|.295
|A. Slater LF
|17
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|.294
|.400
|.294
|.694
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|T. Anderson RP
|0-1
|0
|7.1
|3.68
|8
|3
|2
|6
|4
|1.91
|K. Gausman SP
|0-0
|0
|8.1
|5.40
|12
|5
|1
|1
|10
|1.56
|T. Gott RP
|0-0
|2
|3.0
|3.00
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|C. Menez RP
|1-0
|0
|6.1
|2.84
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0.79
|T. Rogers RP
|1-2
|0
|5.0
|16.20
|9
|9
|0
|2
|3
|2.20
|J. Samardzija SP
|0-1
|0
|9.2
|9.31
|11
|10
|3
|2
|2
|1.34
|S. Selman RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1.50
|A. Suarez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Watson RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.60
|L. Webb SP
|0-0
|0
|7.2
|2.35
|10
|2
|1
|5
|6
|1.96
8TH INNING Owings homered to left 4 7 6TH INNING Dahl reached on an infield single to second, Owings and Kemp scored, Dahl to second on right fielder Dickerson throwing error 4 6 Kemp singled to left, McMahon scored 4 4 Arenado homered to left, Blackmon scored 4 3 5TH INNING Dickerson homered to right 4 1 3RD INNING Yastrzemski homered to right, Duggar scored 3 1 Tromp homered to center 1 1 1ST INNING Murphy singled to shallow right, Story scored, Blackmon to third 0 1
- Jairo Diaz relieved Carlos Estevez
- Carlos Estevez relieved Tyler Kinley
- A. Dickerson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Dickerson struck out swinging
- D. Solano: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Solano reached on an infield single to pitcher
- B. Belt: Belt lined out to shortstop
- E. Longoria: Strike looking, Foul, Longoria reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Solano out at second
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Shaun Anderson relieved Caleb Baragar
- R. McMahon: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- M. Kemp: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Kemp struck out looking
- C. Owings: Ball, Foul, Foul, Owings homered to left
- T. Wolters: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Wolters struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Cueto Pitching:
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Blackmon reached on an infield single to shortstop
- N. Arenado: Foul, Ball, Arenado homered to left, Blackmon scored
- Wandy Peralta relieved Johnny Cueto
- D. Murphy: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Murphy grounded out to third
- R. McMahon: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, McMahon tripled to deep right center
- M. Kemp: Ball, Strike swinging, Kemp singled to left, McMahon scored
- C. Owings: Strike swinging, Owings singled to left center, Kemp to second
- T. Wolters: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Wolters struck out swinging
- D. Dahl: Strike swinging, Ball, Dahl reached on an infield single to second, Owings and Kemp scored, Dahl to second on right fielder Dickerson throwing error
- Rico Garcia relieved Wandy Peralta
- T. Story: Ball, Strike looking, Story popped out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (5 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Diehl Pitching:
- M. Yastrzemski: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Yastrzemski struck out swinging
- A. Dickerson: Foul, Ball, Ball, Dickerson homered to right
- Jeff Hoffman relieved Phillip Diehl
- D. Solano: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Solano struck out swinging
- B. Belt: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Belt struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Cueto Pitching:
- T. Wolters: Ball, Strike looking, Wolters singled to deep right
- D. Dahl: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Dahl lined out to left
- T. Story: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Story grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Wolters out at second
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Phillip Diehl relieved Chi Chi Gonzalez
- B. Crawford: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
- C. Tromp: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Tromp grounded out to shortstop
- S. Duggar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Duggar fouled out to left
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Cueto Pitching:
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- M. Kemp: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kemp struck out swinging
- C. Owings: Strike looking, Ball, Owings grounded out to third
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Gonzalez Pitching:
- C. Tromp: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Tromp homered to center
- S. Duggar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Duggar hit by pitch
- M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Yastrzemski homered to right, Duggar scored
- A. Dickerson: Ball, Dickerson singled to right
- D. Solano: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Solano struck out looking
- B. Belt: Belt singled to center, Dickerson to second
- E. Longoria: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Longoria reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Dickerson out at third, Belt to second
- W. Flores: Flores fouled out to first
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Cueto Pitching:
- D. Dahl: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Dahl walked
- T. Story: Foul, Story popped out to shortstop
- C. Blackmon: Blackmon grounded out to shortstop, Dahl to second
- N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Arenado walked
- D. Murphy: Murphy grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Gonzalez Pitching:
- B. Belt: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Belt struck out looking
- E. Longoria: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Longoria struck out swinging
- W. Flores: Ball, Flores singled to left
- B. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Crawford grounded out to first
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Cueto Pitching:
- D. Dahl: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Dahl grounded out to third
- T. Story: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Story singled to center
- C. Blackmon: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Blackmon safe at first on 3rd baseman Longoria fielding error, Story to second
- N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Arenado lined out to right, Story to third
- D. Murphy: Ball, Murphy singled to shallow right, Story scored, Blackmon to third
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Yastrzemski CF
|35
|12
|5
|2
|.343
|2 A. Dickerson RF
|21
|6
|2
|1
|.286
|3 D. Solano 2B
|31
|15
|13
|1
|.484
|4 B. Belt 1B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|5 E. Longoria 3B
|14
|6
|5
|1
|.429
|6 W. Flores DH
|35
|10
|6
|2
|.286
|7 B. Crawford SS
|25
|5
|0
|0
|.200
|8 C. Tromp C
|12
|3
|3
|1
|.250
|9 S. Duggar LF
|7
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. Dahl CF
|35
|9
|4
|0
|.257
|2 T. Story SS
|29
|10
|5
|4
|.345
|3 C. Blackmon RF
|34
|12
|7
|1
|.353
|4 N. Arenado 3B
|31
|7
|1
|0
|.226
|5 D. Murphy 1B
|22
|8
|3
|1
|.364
|6 R. McMahon 2B
|29
|7
|5
|1
|.241
|7 M. Kemp DH
|13
|5
|6
|2
|.385
|8 C. Owings LF
|14
|4
|1
|0
|.286
|9 T. Wolters C
|22
|4
|3
|0
|.182
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Drew Smyly
|Finger
|08-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 16
|Tyler Beede
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Aramis Garcia
|Hip
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Jarlin Garcia
|Undisclosed
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|Sam Coonrod
|Lat
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Reyes Moronta
|Shoulder
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Wade Davis
|Shoulder
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Scott Oberg
|Arm
|09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
|Peter Lambert
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season