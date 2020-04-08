GAMETRACKER
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 8TH INNING
    		Owings homered to left47
  • 6TH INNING
    		Dahl reached on an infield single to second, Owings and Kemp scored, Dahl to second on right fielder Dickerson throwing error46
    		Kemp singled to left, McMahon scored44
    		Arenado homered to left, Blackmon scored43
  • 5TH INNING
    		Dickerson homered to right41
  • 3RD INNING
    		Yastrzemski homered to right, Duggar scored31
    		Tromp homered to center11
  • 1ST INNING
    		Murphy singled to shallow right, Story scored, Blackmon to third01
    123456789RHE
    SF5-5
    		00301000-472
    COL6-2
    		10000501-7100
    SFGiants
    COLRockies
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Yastrzemski CF31121110.342.500.7111.2117.5
    A. Dickerson RF41211011.320.393.6801.0736.5
    D. Solano 2B40100021.457.474.6571.1310.0
    B. Belt 1B40100021.111.429.111.5400.0
    E. Longoria 3B40000013.333.364.611.975-0.5
    W. Flores DH20100002.297.325.459.7842.0
    B. Crawford SS30000012.179.258.179.437-0.5
    C. Tromp C31111000.267.267.7331.0006.0
    S. Duggar LF21000000.111.200.111.3112.0
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      D. Dahl CF30110101.263.317.316.6333.0
      T. Story SS41100003.333.450.6971.1472.0
      C. Blackmon RF41100002.342.359.474.8332.0
      N. Arenado 3B31121102.235.308.324.6318.0
      D. Murphy 1B40110002.346.414.500.9142.0
      R. McMahon 2B41100032.242.316.424.7402.5
      M. Kemp DH41110030.353.450.7651.2151.5
      C. Owings LF42211000.333.368.500.8688.0
      T. Wolters C40100022.192.192.231.4230.0
        BATTING
        • HR - M. Yastrzemski (3), A. Dickerson (2), C. Tromp (2)
        • RBI - M. Yastrzemski 2 (7), A. Dickerson (3), C. Tromp (4)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Flores
        BATTING
        • 3B - R. McMahon
        • HR - N. Arenado, C. Owings
        • RBI - D. Dahl (5), N. Arenado 2 (3), D. Murphy (4), M. Kemp (7), C. Owings (2)
        • 2-Out RBI - D. Dahl, D. Murphy, C. Owings
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Story, D. Murphy, R. McMahon
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Crawford-Solano-Belt)
        • E - A. Dickerson, E. Longoria
        FIELDING
        • DP - 2 (McMahon-Story-Murphy; Story-Murphy)
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Cueto 85-54, W. Peralta 21-15, R. Garcia 3-2, C. Baragar 15-7, S. Anderson 15-12
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Cueto 9-2, W. Peralta 2-1, C. Baragar 0-2, S. Anderson 0-1
        • Batters Faced - J. Cueto 22, W. Peralta 6, R. Garcia, C. Baragar 3, S. Anderson 4
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - C. Gonzalez 51-28, P. Diehl 28-16, J. Hoffman 17-11, T. Kinley 10-6, C. Estevez 12-11
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Gonzalez 3-2, P. Diehl 1-1, J. Hoffman 1-0, T. Kinley 2-1, C. Estevez 2-0
        • Batters Faced - C. Gonzalez 15, P. Diehl 5, J. Hoffman 5, T. Kinley 3, C. Estevez 4
            TEAM STATS
            5-5
            .253
            AVG
            9
            HR
            48
            R
            5.26
            ERA
            6-2
            .274
            AVG
            10
            HR
            43
            R
            2.92
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            J. CuetoR
            0-0
            W-L
            7.2
            IP
            5.87
            ERA
            1.75
            SO/BB
            1.70
            WHIP
            C. GonzalezR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 M. Yastrzemski CF351252.343
            2 A. Dickerson RF21621.286
            3 D. Solano 2B3115131.484
            4 B. Belt 1B5010.000
            5 E. Longoria 3B14651.429
            6 W. Flores DH351062.286
            7 B. Crawford SS25500.200
            8 C. Tromp C12331.250
            9 S. Duggar LF7100.143
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 D. Dahl CF35940.257
            2 T. Story SS291054.345
            3 C. Blackmon RF341271.353
            4 N. Arenado 3B31710.226
            5 D. Murphy 1B22831.364
            6 R. McMahon 2B29751.241
            7 M. Kemp DH13562.385
            8 C. Owings LF14410.286
            9 T. Wolters C22430.182
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Drew SmylyFinger08-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 16
            Tyler BeedeElbow05-14-2021Out for the season
            Aramis GarciaHip08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
            Jarlin GarciaUndisclosed08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
            Sam CoonrodLat08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Reyes MorontaShoulder08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Wade DavisShoulder08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
            Scott ObergArm09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
            Peter LambertElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
