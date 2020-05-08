GAMETRACKER
2nd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
SCORING
  • 2ND INNING
    		Springer hit sacrifice fly to center, Toro-Hernandez scored, Tucker to third30
    		Correa homered to left center20
  • 1ST INNING
    		Altuve homered to left10
123456789RHE
HOU5-4
12-------330
ARI3-7
00-------000
HOUAstros
ARIDiamondbacks
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
G. Springer CF10010000.176.318.353.6711.0
J. Altuve 2B21111002.175.298.350.6486.0
A. Bregman 3B10000000.205.326.410.7360.0
Y. Gurriel 1B10000010.286.395.400.795-0.5
C. Correa SS11111000.353.436.6181.0546.0
J. Reddick RF10000000.242.342.485.8270.0
A. Toro-Hernandez DH01000000.083.214.167.3812.0
K. Tucker LF10100000.226.273.323.5951.0
M. Maldonado C00000000.286.400.286.6861.0
HITTERSAB
G. Springer CF1
J. Altuve 2B2
A. Bregman 3B1
Y. Gurriel 1B1
C. Correa SS1
J. Reddick RF1
A. Toro-Hernandez DH0
K. Tucker LF1
M. Maldonado C0
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Marte 2B10000000.300.326.450.7760.0
    K. Calhoun RF10000000.161.316.290.6060.0
    S. Marte CF10000000.290.421.355.7760.0
    C. Walker 1B00000000.314.333.457.7900.0
    E. Escobar 3B00000000.132.195.184.3790.0
    D. Peralta DH00000000.182.243.212.4550.0
    C. Kelly C00000000.208.269.250.5190.0
    D. Varsho LF00000000.000.500.000.5000.0
    N. Ahmed SS00000000.065.147.065.2120.0
    HITTERSAB
    K. Marte 2B1
    K. Calhoun RF1
    S. Marte CF1
    C. Walker 1B0
    E. Escobar 3B0
    D. Peralta DH0
    C. Kelly C0
    D. Varsho LF0
    N. Ahmed SS0
      BATTING
      • HR - J. Altuve (2), C. Correa (2)
      • SF - G. Springer (2)
      • RBI - G. Springer (8), J. Altuve (6), C. Correa (6)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Altuve
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      C. Javier1.00000001.170.523.0
      PITCHERSIP
      C. Javier1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. Bumgarner2.03330125.541.15-1.5
      PITCHERSIP
      M. Bumgarner2.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 13-8
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 0-2
      • Batters Faced - C. Javier 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. Bumgarner 34-23
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Bumgarner 3-2
      • Batters Faced - M. Bumgarner 11
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      M. Brantley LF328146155.438.514.6561.170
      D. Garneau C6122021.333.500.6671.167
      J. Mayfield 2B4110002.250.250.250.500
      M. Straw SS8321003.250.250.250.500
      G. Stubbs C10110001.000.5001.0001.500
      BENCHAB
      M. Brantley LF32
      D. Garneau C6
      J. Mayfield 2B4
      M. Straw SS8
      G. Stubbs C1
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      J. Jay LF4011001.250.200.250.450
      J. Lamb 3B16010028.063.211.125.336
      T. Locastro LF4200002.000.000.000.000
      I. Vargas 2B19230015.158.200.158.358
      S. Vogt C8011004.125.125.250.375
      A. Young 2B.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      J. Jay LF4
      J. Lamb 3B16
      T. Locastro LF4
      I. Vargas 2B19
      S. Vogt C8
      A. Young 2B
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      B. Abreu RP0-002.20.00000421.50
      B. Bailey RP0-001.10.00200001.50
      B. Bielak RP2-005.11.69410361.31
      H. Castellanos RP-0.00.000.00
      Z. Greinke SP0-009.05.00750261.00
      J. James SP0-006.010.504721192.50
      L. McCullers SP1-0010.05.4011627101.80
      E. Paredes RP0-003.15.40520332.40
      R. Pressly RP0-000.213.50210114.50
      N. Rodriguez RP0-102.20.00300221.88
      C. Sanabria RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Scrubb RP0-014.00.00300632.25
      C. Sneed RP0-105.01.80411351.40
      B. Taylor RP1-007.10.00200290.55
      F. Valdez SP0-1010.22.539302101.03
      BULLPENW-L
      B. Abreu RP0-0
      B. Bailey RP0-0
      B. Bielak RP2-0
      H. Castellanos RP-
      Z. Greinke SP0-0
      J. James SP0-0
      L. McCullers SP1-0
      E. Paredes RP0-0
      R. Pressly RP0-0
      N. Rodriguez RP0-1
      C. Sanabria RP-
      A. Scrubb RP0-0
      C. Sneed RP0-1
      B. Taylor RP1-0
      F. Valdez SP0-1
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      A. Bradley RP1-023.22.45410171.36
      A. Chafin RP0-103.012.00241452.00
      T. Clarke RP0-006.24.05231350.75
      S. Crichton RP0-003.20.00300161.09
      Z. Gallen SP0-0010.02.707326151.30
      K. Ginkel RP0-003.212.27651442.73
      J. Guerra RP0-003.20.00000220.55
      M. Kelly SP1-1013.22.6312431110.95
      Y. Lopez RP0-003.15.40321131.20
      R. Ray SP0-208.18.649839112.16
      H. Rondon RP1-001.127.00441436.00
      L. Weaver SP0-207.114.73141235112.59
      T. Widener RP0-002.20.00000120.38
      A. Young RP0-004.02.25211261.00
      BULLPENW-L
      A. Bradley RP1-0
      A. Chafin RP0-1
      T. Clarke RP0-0
      S. Crichton RP0-0
      Z. Gallen SP0-0
      K. Ginkel RP0-0
      J. Guerra RP0-0
      M. Kelly SP1-1
      Y. Lopez RP0-0
      R. Ray SP0-2
      H. Rondon RP1-0
      L. Weaver SP0-2
      T. Widener RP0-0
      A. Young RP0-0
      123456789RHE
      HOU5-4
      		12-------330
      ARI3-7
      		00-------000
          • 2ND INNING
            		Springer hit sacrifice fly to center, Toro-Hernandez scored, Tucker to third30
            		Correa homered to left center20
          • 1ST INNING
            		Altuve homered to left10
          • 2ND INNING
            • M. Bumgarner Pitching:
            • Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Correa homered to left center
            • J. Reddick: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Reddick flied out to deep right
            • A. Toro-Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Toro-Hernandez hit by pitch
            • K. Tucker: Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Tucker singled to center, Toro-Hernandez to third
            • M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Maldonado hit by pitch, Tucker to second
            • G. Springer: Springer hit sacrifice fly to center, Toro-Hernandez scored, Tucker to third
            • J. Altuve: Ball, Ball, Altuve grounded out to pitcher
            • Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Cr. Javier Pitching:
            • C. Walker: Ball, Foul
          • 1ST INNING
            • M. Bumgarner Pitching:
            • G. Springer: Springer grounded out to third
            • J. Altuve: Altuve homered to left
            • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Bregman fouled out to third
            • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul tip, Gurriel struck out on foul tip
            • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Cr. Javier Pitching:
            • K. Marte: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Marte flied out to left
            • K. Calhoun: Ball, Ball, Calhoun lined out to right
            • S. Marte: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Marte flied out to right
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          TEAM STATS
          5-4
          .255
          AVG
          9
          HR
          52
          R
          3.49
          ERA
          3-7
          .192
          AVG
          2
          HR
          27
          R
          5.44
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          C. JavierR
          0-0
          W-L
          6.2
          IP
          1.35
          ERA
          9.00
          SO/BB
          0.60
          WHIP
          M. BumgarnerL
          0-1
          W-L
          11.0
          IP
          4.09
          ERA
          2.25
          SO/BB
          1.09
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .C. Javier
          R
          0-0, 6.2 IP, 1.35 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .M. Bumgarner
          L
          0-1, 11.0 IP, 4.09 ERA
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 G. Springer CF33672.182
          2 J. Altuve 2B38651.158
          3 A. Bregman 3B38872.211
          4 Y. Gurriel 1B341031.294
          5 C. Correa SS331151.333
          6 J. Reddick RF32841.250
          7 A. Toro-Hernandez DH12100.083
          8 K. Tucker LF30650.200
          9 M. Maldonado C21660.286
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 K. Marte 2B391221.308
          2 K. Calhoun RF30521.167
          3 S. Marte CF30920.300
          4 C. Walker 1B351160.314
          5 E. Escobar 3B38530.132
          6 D. Peralta DH33640.182
          7 C. Kelly C24530.208
          8 D. Varsho LF1000.000
          9 N. Ahmed SS31200.065
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Justin VerlanderForearm09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
          Brad PeacockShoulder08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
          Chris DevenskiArm08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
          Roberto OsunaElbow09-14-2021Out for the season
          Aledmys DiazGroin08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
          Joe BiaginiShoulder08-05-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 6
          Jose UrquidyUndisclosed08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Austin PruittElbow08-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
          Yordan AlvarezUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Rogelio ArmenterosElbow08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Cionel PerezUndisclosed08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Silvino BrachoElbow09-30-2020Out for the season
          Corbin MartinElbow08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
          MLB Scores