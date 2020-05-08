GAMETRACKER
2nd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LAST OUT
- J. Altuve 2BAltuve grounded out to pitcher
DUE UP 2ND
- 4C. Walker 1B0-0
R H RBI HR AVG 6 11 6 0 .314
- 5E. Escobar 3B0-0
R H RBI HR AVG 4 5 3 0 .132
- 6D. Peralta DH0-0
R H RBI HR AVG 2 6 4 0 .182
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Springer CF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|.318
|.353
|.671
|1.0
|J. Altuve 2B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|.298
|.350
|.648
|6.0
|A. Bregman 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|.326
|.410
|.736
|0.0
|Y. Gurriel 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.395
|.400
|.795
|-0.5
|C. Correa SS
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|.436
|.618
|1.054
|6.0
|J. Reddick RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|.342
|.485
|.827
|0.0
|A. Toro-Hernandez DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|.214
|.167
|.381
|2.0
|K. Tucker LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|.273
|.323
|.595
|1.0
|M. Maldonado C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.400
|.286
|.686
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Marte 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|.326
|.450
|.776
|0.0
|K. Calhoun RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|.316
|.290
|.606
|0.0
|S. Marte CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|.421
|.355
|.776
|0.0
|C. Walker 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|.333
|.457
|.790
|0.0
|E. Escobar 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|.195
|.184
|.379
|0.0
|D. Peralta DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|.243
|.212
|.455
|0.0
|C. Kelly C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|.269
|.250
|.519
|0.0
|D. Varsho LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|0.0
|N. Ahmed SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|.147
|.065
|.212
|0.0
- HR - J. Altuve (2), C. Correa (2)
- SF - G. Springer (2)
- RBI - G. Springer (8), J. Altuve (6), C. Correa (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Altuve
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Bumgarner
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5.54
|1.15
|-1.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Bumgarner
|2.0
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 13-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 0-2
- Batters Faced - C. Javier 3
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Bumgarner 34-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Bumgarner 3-2
- Batters Faced - M. Bumgarner 11
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|M. Brantley LF
|32
|8
|14
|6
|1
|5
|5
|.438
|.514
|.656
|1.170
|D. Garneau C
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|J. Mayfield 2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|M. Straw SS
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|G. Stubbs C
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Jay LF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.200
|.250
|.450
|J. Lamb 3B
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|.063
|.211
|.125
|.336
|T. Locastro LF
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|I. Vargas 2B
|19
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.158
|.200
|.158
|.358
|S. Vogt C
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.125
|.125
|.250
|.375
|A. Young 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Abreu RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1.50
|B. Bailey RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.50
|B. Bielak RP
|2-0
|0
|5.1
|1.69
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|1.31
|H. Castellanos RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Z. Greinke SP
|0-0
|0
|9.0
|5.00
|7
|5
|0
|2
|6
|1.00
|J. James SP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|10.50
|4
|7
|2
|11
|9
|2.50
|L. McCullers SP
|1-0
|0
|10.0
|5.40
|11
|6
|2
|7
|10
|1.80
|E. Paredes RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|5.40
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2.40
|R. Pressly RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|13.50
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4.50
|N. Rodriguez RP
|0-1
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1.88
|C. Sanabria RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Scrubb RP
|0-0
|1
|4.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|6
|3
|2.25
|C. Sneed RP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1.40
|B. Taylor RP
|1-0
|0
|7.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.55
|F. Valdez SP
|0-1
|0
|10.2
|2.53
|9
|3
|0
|2
|10
|1.03
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Bradley RP
|1-0
|2
|3.2
|2.45
|4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|1.36
|A. Chafin RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|2
|4
|1
|4
|5
|2.00
|T. Clarke RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|4.05
|2
|3
|1
|3
|5
|0.75
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.09
|Z. Gallen SP
|0-0
|0
|10.0
|2.70
|7
|3
|2
|6
|15
|1.30
|K. Ginkel RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|12.27
|6
|5
|1
|4
|4
|2.73
|J. Guerra RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0.55
|M. Kelly SP
|1-1
|0
|13.2
|2.63
|12
|4
|3
|1
|11
|0.95
|Y. Lopez RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|5.40
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1.20
|R. Ray SP
|0-2
|0
|8.1
|8.64
|9
|8
|3
|9
|11
|2.16
|H. Rondon RP
|1-0
|0
|1.1
|27.00
|4
|4
|1
|4
|3
|6.00
|L. Weaver SP
|0-2
|0
|7.1
|14.73
|14
|12
|3
|5
|11
|2.59
|T. Widener RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.38
|A. Young RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1.00
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 13-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 0-2
- Batters Faced - C. Javier 3
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Bumgarner 34-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Bumgarner 3-2
- Batters Faced - M. Bumgarner 11
2ND INNING Springer hit sacrifice fly to center, Toro-Hernandez scored, Tucker to third 3 0 Correa homered to left center 2 0 1ST INNING Altuve homered to left 1 0
- M. Bumgarner Pitching:
- Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Correa homered to left center
- J. Reddick: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Reddick flied out to deep right
- A. Toro-Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Toro-Hernandez hit by pitch
- K. Tucker: Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Tucker singled to center, Toro-Hernandez to third
- M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Maldonado hit by pitch, Tucker to second
- G. Springer: Springer hit sacrifice fly to center, Toro-Hernandez scored, Tucker to third
- J. Altuve: Ball, Ball, Altuve grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Bumgarner Pitching:
- G. Springer: Springer grounded out to third
- J. Altuve: Altuve homered to left
- A. Bregman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Bregman fouled out to third
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul tip, Gurriel struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
5-4
.255
AVG
9
HR
52
R
3.49
ERA
3-7
.192
AVG
2
HR
27
R
5.44
ERA
0-0
W-L
6.2
IP
1.35
ERA
9.00
SO/BB
0.60
WHIP
0-1
W-L
11.0
IP
4.09
ERA
2.25
SO/BB
1.09
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 G. Springer CF
|33
|6
|7
|2
|.182
|2 J. Altuve 2B
|38
|6
|5
|1
|.158
|3 A. Bregman 3B
|38
|8
|7
|2
|.211
|4 Y. Gurriel 1B
|34
|10
|3
|1
|.294
|5 C. Correa SS
|33
|11
|5
|1
|.333
|6 J. Reddick RF
|32
|8
|4
|1
|.250
|7 A. Toro-Hernandez DH
|12
|1
|0
|0
|.083
|8 K. Tucker LF
|30
|6
|5
|0
|.200
|9 M. Maldonado C
|21
|6
|6
|0
|.286
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Marte 2B
|39
|12
|2
|1
|.308
|2 K. Calhoun RF
|30
|5
|2
|1
|.167
|3 S. Marte CF
|30
|9
|2
|0
|.300
|4 C. Walker 1B
|35
|11
|6
|0
|.314
|5 E. Escobar 3B
|38
|5
|3
|0
|.132
|6 D. Peralta DH
|33
|6
|4
|0
|.182
|7 C. Kelly C
|24
|5
|3
|0
|.208
|8 D. Varsho LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|9 N. Ahmed SS
|31
|2
|0
|0
|.065
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Justin Verlander
|Forearm
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Brad Peacock
|Shoulder
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Chris Devenski
|Arm
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Roberto Osuna
|Elbow
|09-14-2021Out for the season
|Aledmys Diaz
|Groin
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Joe Biagini
|Shoulder
|08-05-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 6
|Jose Urquidy
|Undisclosed
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Austin Pruitt
|Elbow
|08-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
|Yordan Alvarez
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Rogelio Armenteros
|Elbow
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Cionel Perez
|Undisclosed
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Silvino Bracho
|Elbow
|09-30-2020Out for the season
|Corbin Martin
|Elbow
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1