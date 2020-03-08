Rene Rivera Elbow 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Robinson Cano Groin 08-13-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 14

Jed Lowrie Knee 09-03-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 4

Eduardo Nunez Knee 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Noah Syndergaard Elbow 05-31-2021 Out for the season

Brad Brach Not Injury Related 08-03-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 4

Jake Marisnick Hamstring 08-07-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 8

Marcus Stroman Calf 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Amed Rosario Quadriceps 08-04-2020 Probable for Aug 5

Walker Lockett Back 08-11-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 12

Jeff McNeil Back 08-04-2020 Probable for Aug 5