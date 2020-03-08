GAMETRACKER
7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
SCORING
  PITCHER
    .
    -
  BATTER
    .
    -
  5TH INNING
    		Alonso singled to right, Nimmo scored, Davis to third35
  4TH INNING
    		Conforto homered to left, Ramos scored25
  3RD INNING
    		Kieboom singled to deep right, Castro scored05
    		Harrison hit sacrifice fly to left, Cabrera scored, Castro to second04
    		Castro singled to right, Kendrick scored, Cabrera to third03
  2ND INNING
    		Harrison homered to left02
  1ST INNING
    		01
LAST OUT
  • Davis walked, Nimmo to second
DUE UP 7TH
    123456789RHE
    NYM4-7
    		0002100--381
    WAS3-4
    		1130000--591
    NYMMets
    WASNationals
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Nimmo LF31100121.244.415.366.7812.0
    J. Davis 3B20100211.306.390.500.8902.5
    P. Alonso 1B30110011.178.327.244.5721.5
    W. Ramos DH31100003.229.270.343.6132.0
    M. Conforto RF31121000.326.420.512.9327.0
    B. Dozier 2B30000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    R. Cordell CF30100010.250.250.250.5000.5
    A. Gimenez SS30100010.300.333.400.7330.5
    T. Nido C30100012.333.400.444.8440.5
    HITTERSAB
    B. Nimmo LF3
    J. Davis 3B2
    P. Alonso 1B3
    W. Ramos DH3
    M. Conforto RF3
    B. Dozier 2B3
    R. Cordell CF3
    A. Gimenez SS3
    T. Nido C3
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      T. Turner SS30000101.233.294.400.6940.0
      A. Eaton RF40000010.258.324.387.711-0.5
      H. Kendrick 1B32311000.263.333.474.8079.0
      A. Cabrera DH31200001.267.290.533.8244.0
      S. Castro 2B31210011.393.414.536.9503.5
      J. Harrison LF21121002.167.143.667.8109.0
      C. Kieboom 3B20110110.455.600.4551.0552.5
      Y. Gomes C30000014.000.100.000.100-0.5
      V. Robles CF30000001.269.321.423.7450.0
      HITTERSAB
      T. Turner SS3
      A. Eaton RF4
      H. Kendrick 1B3
      A. Cabrera DH3
      S. Castro 2B3
      J. Harrison LF2
      C. Kieboom 3B2
      Y. Gomes C3
      V. Robles CF3
        BATTING
        • HR - M. Conforto (2)
        • RBI - P. Alonso (4), M. Conforto 2 (6)
        • 2-Out RBI - P. Alonso
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Ramos, T. Nido
        BATTING
        • 2B - A. Cabrera (3)
        • HR - H. Kendrick, J. Harrison
        • SF - J. Harrison
        • RBI - H. Kendrick (2), S. Castro, J. Harrison 2 (2), C. Kieboom
        • 2-Out RBI - H. Kendrick, C. Kieboom
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Gomes 2 (2)
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - J. Harrison
        • CS - T. Turner (2)
        FIELDING
        • E - B. Dozier
        FIELDING
        • E - C. Kieboom
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        S. Matz3.07550325.651.40-1.5
        P. Sewald1.22001005.061.500.0
        J. Familia1.10001103.181.412.5
        PITCHERSIP
        S. Matz3.0
        P. Sewald1.2
        J. Familia1.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        P. Corbin5.28331813.000.927.0
        R. Harper0.10002000.001.13-2.0
        T. Rainey0.00000001.930.640.0
        PITCHERSIP
        P. Corbin5.2
        R. Harper0.1
        T. Rainey0.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 78-53, P. Sewald 35-19, J. Familia 15-9
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 3-2, P. Sewald 4-1, J. Familia 1-1
        • Batters Faced - S. Matz 17, P. Sewald 8, J. Familia 4
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 102-66, R. Harper 12-3
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 6-4, R. Harper 1-0
        • Batters Faced - P. Corbin 26, R. Harper 3
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        R. Cano 2B344147145.412.462.5591.020
        L. Guillorme 3B3000002.000.000.000.000
        J. McNeil 3B353125044.343.429.429.857
        A. Rosario SS415104105.244.244.366.610
        A. Sanchez C.000.000.000.000
        D. Smith LF14235147.214.400.429.829
        BENCHAB
        R. Cano 2B34
        L. Guillorme 3B3
        J. McNeil 3B35
        A. Rosario SS41
        A. Sanchez C
        D. Smith LF14
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        E. Bonifacio LF3100002.000.000.000.000
        W. Difo 2B.000.000.000.000
        J. Soto LF.000.000.000.000
        K. Suzuki C19253002.263.263.368.632
        M. Taylor CF14223213.143.200.571.771
        E. Thames 1B16141026.250.368.313.681
        BENCHAB
        E. Bonifacio LF3
        W. Difo 2B
        J. Soto LF
        K. Suzuki C19
        M. Taylor CF14
        E. Thames 1B16
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        D. Betances RP0-002.115.43440232.57
        E. Diaz RP0-013.15.40221461.80
        J. Hughes RP-0.00.000.00
        S. Lugo RP1-115.03.60321150.80
        D. Peterson SP1-1011.23.8612513111.29
        R. Porcello SP0-106.013.501290663.00
        C. Shreve RP0-004.04.50221150.75
        D. Smith RP0-003.22.45210040.55
        M. Wacha SP1-109.06.001262391.67
        J. Wilson RP0-103.18.10530352.40
        D. Zamora RP-0.00.000.00
        J. deGrom SP1-0017.02.129413220.71
        BULLPENW-L
        D. Betances RP0-0
        E. Diaz RP0-0
        J. Hughes RP-
        S. Lugo RP1-1
        D. Peterson SP1-1
        R. Porcello SP0-1
        C. Shreve RP0-0
        D. Smith RP0-0
        M. Wacha SP1-1
        J. Wilson RP0-1
        D. Zamora RP-
        J. deGrom SP1-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Bourque RP0-001.10.00100101.50
        S. Doolittle RP0-101.16.75210112.25
        E. Fedde SP0-007.13.681032331.77
        K. Finnegan RP0-001.00.00100001.00
        S. Freeman RP0-002.00.00200131.50
        J. Guerra RP0-003.22.45111020.27
        D. Hudson RP1-013.20.00100050.27
        A. Sanchez SP0-105.07.20644171.40
        M. Scherzer SP0-1012.22.849417211.26
        S. Strasburg SP-0.00.000.00
        W. Suero RP-0.00.000.00
        A. Voth SP0-105.03.60422020.80
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Bourque RP0-0
        S. Doolittle RP0-1
        E. Fedde SP0-0
        K. Finnegan RP0-0
        S. Freeman RP0-0
        J. Guerra RP0-0
        D. Hudson RP1-0
        A. Sanchez SP0-1
        M. Scherzer SP0-1
        S. Strasburg SP-
        W. Suero RP-
        A. Voth SP0-1
        • NOW PITCHING
          .
          -
        • NOW BATTING
          .
          -
            • 5TH INNING
              		Alonso singled to right, Nimmo scored, Davis to third35
            • 4TH INNING
              		Conforto homered to left, Ramos scored25
            • 3RD INNING
              		Kieboom singled to deep right, Castro scored05
              		Harrison hit sacrifice fly to left, Cabrera scored, Castro to second04
              		Castro singled to right, Kendrick scored, Cabrera to third03
            • 2ND INNING
              		Harrison homered to left02
            • 1ST INNING
              		01
            • 7TH INNING
              • R. Harper Pitching:
              • B. Nimmo: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked
              • J. Davis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davis walked, Nimmo to second
              • Tanner Rainey relieved Ryne Harper
            • 6TH INNING
              • P. Corbin Pitching:
              • M. Conforto: Strike swinging, Conforto grounded out to third
              • B. Dozier: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Dozier struck out swinging
              • R. Cordell: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Cordell singled to left
              • A. Gimenez: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Gimenez singled to left, Cordell to second
              • Ryne Harper relieved Patrick Corbin
              • T. Nido: Ball, Nido grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • J. Familia Pitching:
              • V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Robles grounded out to shortstop
              • Tr. Turner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Turner walked
              • A. Eaton: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Turner caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop, Eaton flied out to center
              • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • P. Corbin Pitching:
              • A. Gimenez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gimenez struck out swinging
              • T. Nido: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Nido struck out swinging
              • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nimmo singled to center
              • J. Davis: Davis reached on an infield single to third, Nimmo to third on 3rd baseman Kieboom throwing error
              • P. Alonso: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Alonso singled to right, Nimmo scored, Davis to third
              • W. Ramos: Foul, Ramos lined out to right
              • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • P. Sewald Pitching:
              • H. Kendrick: Ball, Strike looking, Kendrick reached on an infield single to second
              • A. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Cabrera popped out to shortstop
              • S. Castro: Castro singled to shallow right, Kendrick to second
              • J. Harrison: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Harrison reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Kendrick to third, Castro out at second
              • C. Kieboom: Ball, Ball, Harrison stole second, Ball, Ball, Kieboom walked
              • Jeurys Familia relieved Paul Sewald
              • Y. Gomes: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gomes struck out swinging
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
            • 4TH INNING
              • P. Corbin Pitching:
              • P. Alonso: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Alonso grounded out to shortstop
              • W. Ramos: Ball, Ball, Ramos singled to deep right center
              • M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Conforto homered to left, Ramos scored
              • B. Dozier: Dozier flied out to deep center
              • R. Cordell: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Cordell struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Paul Sewald relieved Steven Matz
              • V. Robles: Ball, Robles lined out to shortstop
              • Tr. Turner: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Turner grounded out to shortstop
              • A. Eaton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Eaton grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • P. Corbin Pitching:
              • A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gimenez flied out to deep right
              • T. Nido: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Nido singled to shallow left
              • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Nimmo struck out looking
              • J. Davis: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • S. Matz Pitching:
              • A. Eaton: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Eaton lined out to right
              • H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Kendrick singled to right
              • A. Cabrera: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Cabrera doubled to right, Kendrick to third
              • S. Castro: Foul, Castro singled to right, Kendrick scored, Cabrera to third
              • J. Harrison: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Harrison hit sacrifice fly to left, Cabrera scored, Castro to second
              • C. Kieboom: Strike looking, Ball, Kieboom singled to deep right, Castro scored
              • Y. Gomes: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Gomes reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Kieboom out at second
              • End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • P. Corbin Pitching:
              • M. Conforto: Conforto grounded out to third
              • B. Dozier: Strike looking, Dozier popped out to first
              • R. Cordell: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Cordell lined out to center
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
              • S. Matz Pitching:
              • J. Harrison: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Harrison homered to left
              • C. Kieboom: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Kieboom struck out looking
              • Y. Gomes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Gomes safe at first on 2nd baseman Dozier fielding error
              • V. Robles: Ball, Ball, Robles reached on fielder's choice to second, Gomes out at second
              • Tr. Turner: Ball, Turner popped out to second
              • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • P. Corbin Pitching:
              • B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
              • J. Davis: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davis walked
              • P. Alonso: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
              • W. Ramos: Ball, Ramos flied out to deep left
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Matz Pitching:
              • Tr. Turner: Foul, Turner lined out to center
              • A. Eaton: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Eaton struck out swinging
              • H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, In play
              • A. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Cabrera singled to center
              • S. Castro: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
              • End of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)

            TEAM STATS
            4-7
            .262
            AVG
            11
            HR
            45
            R
            5.29
            ERA
            3-4
            .244
            AVG
            6
            HR
            24
            R
            2.69
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            S. MatzL
            0-1
            W-L
            11.1
            IP
            3.18
            ERA
            3.33
            SO/BB
            1.15
            WHIP
            P. CorbinL
            0-0
            W-L
            6.1
            IP
            1.42
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.32
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .S. Matz
            L
            0-1, 11.1 IP, 3.18 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .P. Corbin
            L
            0-0, 6.1 IP, 1.42 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 B. Nimmo LF38931.237
            2 J. Davis 3B341062.294
            3 P. Alonso 1B42731.167
            4 W. Ramos DH32731.219
            5 M. Conforto RF401341.325
            6 B. Dozier 2B4000.000
            7 R. Cordell CF1000.000
            8 A. Gimenez SS17510.294
            9 T. Nido C6200.333
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 T. Turner SS27721.259
            2 A. Eaton RF27831.296
            3 H. Kendrick 1B16210.125
            4 A. Cabrera DH27661.222
            5 S. Castro 2B25900.360
            6 J. Harrison LF4000.000
            7 C. Kieboom 3B9400.444
            8 Y. Gomes C6000.000
            9 V. Robles CF23741.304
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Rene RiveraElbow08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Robinson CanoGroin08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Jed LowrieKnee09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Eduardo NunezKnee08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
            Noah SyndergaardElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
            Brad BrachNot Injury Related08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
            Jake MarisnickHamstring08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
            Marcus StromanCalf08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Amed RosarioQuadriceps08-04-2020Probable for Aug 5
            Walker LockettBack08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
            Jeff McNeilBack08-04-2020Probable for Aug 5
            Robert GsellmanTriceps08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Stephen StrasburgHand08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
            Eric ThamesBack08-04-2020Probable for Aug 5
            Adrian SanchezAchilles06-30-2021Out for the season
            Will HarrisGroin08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
            Roenis EliasElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
