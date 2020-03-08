GAMETRACKER
7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
5TH INNING Alonso singled to right, Nimmo scored, Davis to third 3 5 4TH INNING Conforto homered to left, Ramos scored 2 5 3RD INNING Kieboom singled to deep right, Castro scored 0 5 Harrison hit sacrifice fly to left, Cabrera scored, Castro to second 0 4 Castro singled to right, Kendrick scored, Cabrera to third 0 3 2ND INNING Harrison homered to left 0 2 1ST INNING 0 1
LAST OUT
- J. Davis 3BDavis walked, Nimmo to second
DUE UP 7TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.244
|.415
|.366
|.781
|2.0
|J. Davis 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.306
|.390
|.500
|.890
|2.5
|P. Alonso 1B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|.327
|.244
|.572
|1.5
|W. Ramos DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|.270
|.343
|.613
|2.0
|M. Conforto RF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|.420
|.512
|.932
|7.0
|B. Dozier 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. Cordell CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|0.5
|A. Gimenez SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.333
|.400
|.733
|0.5
|T. Nido C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.400
|.444
|.844
|0.5
- HR - M. Conforto (2)
- RBI - P. Alonso (4), M. Conforto 2 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - P. Alonso
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Ramos, T. Nido
- 2B - A. Cabrera (3)
- HR - H. Kendrick, J. Harrison
- SF - J. Harrison
- RBI - H. Kendrick (2), S. Castro, J. Harrison 2 (2), C. Kieboom
- 2-Out RBI - H. Kendrick, C. Kieboom
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Gomes 2 (2)
- SB - J. Harrison
- CS - T. Turner (2)
- E - B. Dozier
- E - C. Kieboom
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Matz
|3.0
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5.65
|1.40
|-1.5
|P. Sewald
|1.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.06
|1.50
|0.0
|J. Familia
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.18
|1.41
|2.5
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 78-53, P. Sewald 35-19, J. Familia 15-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 3-2, P. Sewald 4-1, J. Familia 1-1
- Batters Faced - S. Matz 17, P. Sewald 8, J. Familia 4
- Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 102-66, R. Harper 12-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 6-4, R. Harper 1-0
- Batters Faced - P. Corbin 26, R. Harper 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Cano 2B
|34
|4
|14
|7
|1
|4
|5
|.412
|.462
|.559
|1.020
|L. Guillorme 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. McNeil 3B
|35
|3
|12
|5
|0
|4
|4
|.343
|.429
|.429
|.857
|A. Rosario SS
|41
|5
|10
|4
|1
|0
|5
|.244
|.244
|.366
|.610
|A. Sanchez C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Smith LF
|14
|2
|3
|5
|1
|4
|7
|.214
|.400
|.429
|.829
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- M. Conforto: Strike swinging, Conforto grounded out to third
- B. Dozier: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Dozier struck out swinging
- R. Cordell: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Cordell singled to left
- A. Gimenez: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Gimenez singled to left, Cordell to second
- Ryne Harper relieved Patrick Corbin
- T. Nido: Ball, Nido grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Familia Pitching:
- V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Robles grounded out to shortstop
- Tr. Turner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Turner walked
- A. Eaton: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Turner caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop, Eaton flied out to center
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- A. Gimenez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gimenez struck out swinging
- T. Nido: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Nido struck out swinging
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nimmo singled to center
- J. Davis: Davis reached on an infield single to third, Nimmo to third on 3rd baseman Kieboom throwing error
- P. Alonso: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Alonso singled to right, Nimmo scored, Davis to third
- W. Ramos: Foul, Ramos lined out to right
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Sewald Pitching:
- H. Kendrick: Ball, Strike looking, Kendrick reached on an infield single to second
- A. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Cabrera popped out to shortstop
- S. Castro: Castro singled to shallow right, Kendrick to second
- J. Harrison: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Harrison reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Kendrick to third, Castro out at second
- C. Kieboom: Ball, Ball, Harrison stole second, Ball, Ball, Kieboom walked
- Jeurys Familia relieved Paul Sewald
- Y. Gomes: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gomes struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- P. Alonso: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Alonso grounded out to shortstop
- W. Ramos: Ball, Ball, Ramos singled to deep right center
- M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Conforto homered to left, Ramos scored
- B. Dozier: Dozier flied out to deep center
- R. Cordell: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Cordell struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gimenez flied out to deep right
- T. Nido: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Nido singled to shallow left
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Nimmo struck out looking
- J. Davis: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Matz Pitching:
- A. Eaton: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Eaton lined out to right
- H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Kendrick singled to right
- A. Cabrera: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Cabrera doubled to right, Kendrick to third
- S. Castro: Foul, Castro singled to right, Kendrick scored, Cabrera to third
- J. Harrison: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Harrison hit sacrifice fly to left, Cabrera scored, Castro to second
- C. Kieboom: Strike looking, Ball, Kieboom singled to deep right, Castro scored
- Y. Gomes: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Gomes reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Kieboom out at second
- End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Matz Pitching:
- J. Harrison: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Harrison homered to left
- C. Kieboom: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Kieboom struck out looking
- Y. Gomes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Gomes safe at first on 2nd baseman Dozier fielding error
- V. Robles: Ball, Ball, Robles reached on fielder's choice to second, Gomes out at second
- Tr. Turner: Ball, Turner popped out to second
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
- J. Davis: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davis walked
- P. Alonso: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
- W. Ramos: Ball, Ramos flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Matz Pitching:
- Tr. Turner: Foul, Turner lined out to center
- A. Eaton: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Eaton struck out swinging
- H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, In play
- A. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Cabrera singled to center
- S. Castro: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Nimmo LF
|38
|9
|3
|1
|.237
|2 J. Davis 3B
|34
|10
|6
|2
|.294
|3 P. Alonso 1B
|42
|7
|3
|1
|.167
|4 W. Ramos DH
|32
|7
|3
|1
|.219
|5 M. Conforto RF
|40
|13
|4
|1
|.325
|6 B. Dozier 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|7 R. Cordell CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 A. Gimenez SS
|17
|5
|1
|0
|.294
|9 T. Nido C
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.333
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Rene Rivera
|Elbow
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Robinson Cano
|Groin
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Jed Lowrie
|Knee
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Eduardo Nunez
|Knee
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Noah Syndergaard
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Brad Brach
|Not Injury Related
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
|Jake Marisnick
|Hamstring
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Marcus Stroman
|Calf
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Amed Rosario
|Quadriceps
|08-04-2020Probable for Aug 5
|Walker Lockett
|Back
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
|Jeff McNeil
|Back
|08-04-2020Probable for Aug 5
|Robert Gsellman
|Triceps
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Stephen Strasburg
|Hand
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
|Eric Thames
|Back
|08-04-2020Probable for Aug 5
|Adrian Sanchez
|Achilles
|06-30-2021Out for the season
|Will Harris
|Groin
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Roenis Elias
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4