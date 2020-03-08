GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 5TH INNING
    		Riley homered to left, Camargo and Freeman scored16
    		Freeman reached on fielder's choice to second, Acuna scored13
    		Alford singled to shallow left, Guerrero scored, Grichuk to third12
  • 2ND INNING
    		Flowers homered to left center02
    		Adams homered to center01
LAST OUT
DUE UP 7TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    TOR3-4
    		0000100--150
    ATL7-4
    		0200400--680
    TORBlue Jays
    ATLBraves
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Bichette SS30000002.250.250.333.5830.0
    C. Biggio 2B20000100.188.257.375.6321.0
    T. Hernandez RF30100001.323.353.7741.1271.0
    L. Gurriel DH30100010.320.308.520.8281.5
    V. Guerrero 1B31200001.219.242.375.6175.0
    R. Grichuk CF20000122.333.429.333.7620.0
    D. Jansen C20000113.211.375.368.7430.5
    B. Drury 3B20000002.111.158.111.2690.0
    J. Panik PH-3B10000002.200.250.200.4500.0
    A. Alford LF20110000.250.250.250.5002.0
    D. Fisher PH-LF10000012.250.400.500.900-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    B. Bichette SS3
    C. Biggio 2B2
    T. Hernandez RF3
    L. Gurriel DH3
    V. Guerrero 1B3
    R. Grichuk CF2
    D. Jansen C2
    B. Drury 3B2
    J. Panik PH-3B1
    A. Alford LF2
    D. Fisher PH-LF1
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      R. Acuna RF21100200.234.345.404.7507.0
      D. Swanson SS40100002.326.354.522.8761.0
      F. Freeman 1B31010104.200.360.325.6853.0
      M. Ozuna LF30000113.300.429.6001.0290.5
      M. Adams DH21111000.212.235.424.6606.0
      b- J. Camargo PH-DH21100013.231.310.385.6951.5
      A. Riley 3B31131110.138.212.379.5918.5
      O. Albies 2B30000111.163.200.279.4790.5
      T. Flowers C41211011.333.455.7781.2326.5
      E. Inciarte CF30100002.172.314.241.5563.0
      HITTERSAB
      R. Acuna RF2
      D. Swanson SS4
      F. Freeman 1B3
      M. Ozuna LF3
      M. Adams DH2
      b- J. Camargo PH-DH2
      A. Riley 3B3
      O. Albies 2B3
      T. Flowers C4
      E. Inciarte CF3
      • b-struck out for Camargo in the 6th
      BATTING
      • 2B - L. Gurriel (2), V. Guerrero 2 (2)
      • RBI - A. Alford
      • 2-Out RBI - A. Alford
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Bichette, D. Jansen, D. Fisher
      BATTING
      • 2B - R. Acuna (5)
      • HR - M. Adams (2), A. Riley (2), T. Flowers
      • RBI - F. Freeman (7), M. Adams (7), A. Riley 3 (6), T. Flowers (2)
      • 2-Out RBI - A. Riley 3 (3), T. Flowers
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Ozuna, J. Camargo 2 (2), E. Inciarte
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - R. Acuna, E. Inciarte (3)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Biggio-Jansen-Guerrero)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Swanson-Freeman)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. Shoemaker4.26663235.911.31-2.0
      J. Waguespack0.12002000.001.25-4.0
      A. Kay2.00001301.930.866.5
      PITCHERSIP
      M. Shoemaker4.2
      J. Waguespack0.1
      A. Kay2.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. Fried6.04112302.040.7915.5
      D. O'Day1.01001202.451.912.0
      PITCHERSIP
      M. Fried6.0
      D. O'Day1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. Shoemaker 88-56, J. Waguespack 20-9, A. Kay 19-12
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Shoemaker 10-2, A. Kay 1-0
      • Batters Faced - M. Shoemaker 24, J. Waguespack 5, A. Kay 6
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. Fried 80-48, D. O'Day 22-12
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Fried 11-3, D. O'Day 1-0
      • Batters Faced - M. Fried 22, D. O'Day 5
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      S. Espinal 2B11110004.091.091.091.182
      R. McGuire C9121101.222.222.556.778
      T. Shaw 1B6120022.333.500.5001.000
      R. Tellez 1B22144123.182.240.318.558
      BENCHAB
      S. Espinal 2B11
      R. McGuire C9
      T. Shaw 1B6
      R. Tellez 1B22
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      C. Culberson LF2000002.000.000.000.000
      A. Duvall LF13441114.308.400.6151.015
      A. Hechavarria SS8110002.125.125.125.250
      S. Schebler RF.000.000.000.000
      T. d'Arnaud C15267117.400.412.7331.145
      BENCHAB
      C. Culberson LF2
      A. Duvall LF13
      A. Hechavarria SS8
      S. Schebler RF
      T. d'Arnaud C15
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      A. Bass RP0-014.10.00100020.23
      R. Borucki RP1-001.10.00100121.50
      A. Cole RP0-003.00.00200030.67
      R. Dolis RP0-004.02.25310321.50
      W. Font RP0-001.16.75310022.25
      T. Hatch SP0-005.00.00100340.80
      N. Pearson SP0-005.00.00200250.80
      T. Roark SP1-005.01.80310050.60
      J. Romano RP1-004.00.00000260.50
      H. Ryu SP0-109.08.001382491.89
      T. Thornton SP0-004.02.25810232.50
      S. Yamaguchi RP0-201.036.00340326.00
      BULLPENW-L
      A. Bass RP0-0
      R. Borucki RP1-0
      A. Cole RP0-0
      R. Dolis RP0-0
      W. Font RP0-0
      T. Hatch SP0-0
      N. Pearson SP0-0
      T. Roark SP1-0
      J. Romano RP1-0
      H. Ryu SP0-1
      T. Thornton SP0-0
      S. Yamaguchi RP0-2
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      G. Dayton RP1-005.11.69411080.75
      S. Greene RP0-004.00.00200020.50
      L. Jackson RP1-006.01.50810241.67
      C. Martin RP0-113.03.00211131.00
      T. Matzek RP1-005.10.00400090.75
      M. Melancon RP0-023.00.00200121.00
      A. Minter RP0-004.21.93510171.29
      S. Newcomb SP0-007.28.22972351.57
      C. Sobotka RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Tomlin RP1-005.20.00200080.35
      T. Toussaint RP0-006.28.108614111.80
      K. Wright SP0-106.07.50950782.67
      H. Ynoa RP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      G. Dayton RP1-0
      S. Greene RP0-0
      L. Jackson RP1-0
      C. Martin RP0-1
      T. Matzek RP1-0
      M. Melancon RP0-0
      A. Minter RP0-0
      S. Newcomb SP0-0
      C. Sobotka RP-
      J. Tomlin RP1-0
      T. Toussaint RP0-0
      K. Wright SP0-1
      H. Ynoa RP-
      • NOW PITCHING
        .
        -
      • NOW BATTING
        .
        -
      123456789RHE
      TOR3-4
      		0000100--150
      ATL7-4
      		0200400--680
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      B. Bichette SS30000002.250.250.333.5830.0
      C. Biggio 2B20000100.188.257.375.6321.0
      T. Hernandez RF30100001.323.353.7741.1271.0
      L. Gurriel DH30100010.320.308.520.8281.5
      V. Guerrero 1B31200001.219.242.375.6175.0
      R. Grichuk CF20000122.333.429.333.7620.0
      D. Jansen C20000113.211.375.368.7430.5
      B. Drury 3B20000002.111.158.111.2690.0
      J. Panik PH-3B10000002.200.250.200.4500.0
      A. Alford LF20110000.250.250.250.5002.0
      D. Fisher PH-LF10000012.250.400.500.900-0.5
      Total2415103515-----
      HITTERSAB
      B. Bichette SS3
      C. Biggio 2B2
      T. Hernandez RF3
      L. Gurriel DH3
      V. Guerrero 1B3
      R. Grichuk CF2
      D. Jansen C2
      B. Drury 3B2
      J. Panik PH-3B1
      A. Alford LF2
      D. Fisher PH-LF1
      Total24
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        R. Acuna RF21100200.234.345.404.7507.0
        D. Swanson SS40100002.326.354.522.8761.0
        F. Freeman 1B31010104.200.360.325.6853.0
        M. Ozuna LF30000113.300.429.6001.0290.5
        M. Adams DH21111000.212.235.424.6606.0
        b- J. Camargo PH-DH21100013.231.310.385.6951.5
        A. Riley 3B31131110.138.212.379.5918.5
        O. Albies 2B30000111.163.200.279.4790.5
        T. Flowers C41211011.333.455.7781.2326.5
        E. Inciarte CF30100002.172.314.241.5563.0
        Total2968636516-----
        HITTERSAB
        R. Acuna RF2
        D. Swanson SS4
        F. Freeman 1B3
        M. Ozuna LF3
        M. Adams DH2
        b- J. Camargo PH-DH2
        A. Riley 3B3
        O. Albies 2B3
        T. Flowers C4
        E. Inciarte CF3
        Total29
        • b-struck out for Camargo in the 6th
        BATTING
        • 2B - L. Gurriel (2), V. Guerrero 2 (2)
        • RBI - A. Alford
        • 2-Out RBI - A. Alford
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Bichette, D. Jansen, D. Fisher
        BATTING
        • 2B - R. Acuna (5)
        • HR - M. Adams (2), A. Riley (2), T. Flowers
        • RBI - F. Freeman (7), M. Adams (7), A. Riley 3 (6), T. Flowers (2)
        • 2-Out RBI - A. Riley 3 (3), T. Flowers
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Ozuna, J. Camargo 2 (2), E. Inciarte
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - R. Acuna, E. Inciarte (3)
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Biggio-Jansen-Guerrero)
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Swanson-Freeman)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        M. Shoemaker4.26663235.911.31-2.0
        J. Waguespack0.12002000.001.25-4.0
        A. Kay2.00001301.930.866.5
        Total7.0866653---
        PITCHERSIP
        M. Shoemaker4.2
        J. Waguespack0.1
        A. Kay2.0
        Total7.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        M. Fried6.04112302.040.7915.5
        D. O'Day1.01001202.451.912.0
        Total7.0511350---
        PITCHERSIP
        M. Fried6.0
        D. O'Day1.0
        Total7.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - M. Shoemaker 88-56, J. Waguespack 20-9, A. Kay 19-12
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Shoemaker 10-2, A. Kay 1-0
        • Batters Faced - M. Shoemaker 24, J. Waguespack 5, A. Kay 6
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - M. Fried 80-48, D. O'Day 22-12
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Fried 11-3, D. O'Day 1-0
        • Batters Faced - M. Fried 22, D. O'Day 5
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        S. Espinal 2B11110004.091.091.091.182
        R. McGuire C9121101.222.222.556.778
        T. Shaw 1B6120022.333.500.5001.000
        R. Tellez 1B22144123.182.240.318.558
        BENCHAB
        S. Espinal 2B11
        R. McGuire C9
        T. Shaw 1B6
        R. Tellez 1B22
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        C. Culberson LF2000002.000.000.000.000
        A. Duvall LF13441114.308.400.6151.015
        A. Hechavarria SS8110002.125.125.125.250
        S. Schebler RF.000.000.000.000
        T. d'Arnaud C15267117.400.412.7331.145
        BENCHAB
        C. Culberson LF2
        A. Duvall LF13
        A. Hechavarria SS8
        S. Schebler RF
        T. d'Arnaud C15
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        A. Bass RP0-014.10.00100020.23
        R. Borucki RP1-001.10.00100121.50
        A. Cole RP0-003.00.00200030.67
        R. Dolis RP0-004.02.25310321.50
        W. Font RP0-001.16.75310022.25
        T. Hatch SP0-005.00.00100340.80
        N. Pearson SP0-005.00.00200250.80
        T. Roark SP1-005.01.80310050.60
        J. Romano RP1-004.00.00000260.50
        H. Ryu SP0-109.08.001382491.89
        T. Thornton SP0-004.02.25810232.50
        S. Yamaguchi RP0-201.036.00340326.00
        BULLPENW-L
        A. Bass RP0-0
        R. Borucki RP1-0
        A. Cole RP0-0
        R. Dolis RP0-0
        W. Font RP0-0
        T. Hatch SP0-0
        N. Pearson SP0-0
        T. Roark SP1-0
        J. Romano RP1-0
        H. Ryu SP0-1
        T. Thornton SP0-0
        S. Yamaguchi RP0-2
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        G. Dayton RP1-005.11.69411080.75
        S. Greene RP0-004.00.00200020.50
        L. Jackson RP1-006.01.50810241.67
        C. Martin RP0-113.03.00211131.00
        T. Matzek RP1-005.10.00400090.75
        M. Melancon RP0-023.00.00200121.00
        A. Minter RP0-004.21.93510171.29
        S. Newcomb SP0-007.28.22972351.57
        C. Sobotka RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Tomlin RP1-005.20.00200080.35
        T. Toussaint RP0-006.28.108614111.80
        K. Wright SP0-106.07.50950782.67
        H. Ynoa RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        G. Dayton RP1-0
        S. Greene RP0-0
        L. Jackson RP1-0
        C. Martin RP0-1
        T. Matzek RP1-0
        M. Melancon RP0-0
        A. Minter RP0-0
        S. Newcomb SP0-0
        C. Sobotka RP-
        J. Tomlin RP1-0
        T. Toussaint RP0-0
        K. Wright SP0-1
        H. Ynoa RP-
        • 5TH INNING
          		Riley homered to left, Camargo and Freeman scored16
          		Freeman reached on fielder's choice to second, Acuna scored13
          		Alford singled to shallow left, Guerrero scored, Grichuk to third12
        • 2ND INNING
          		Flowers homered to left center02
          		Adams homered to center01
        • 7TH INNING
          • Darren O'Day relieved Max Fried
          • V. Guerrero: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Guerrero doubled to left
          • R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
          • D. Jansen: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Jansen walked
          • Joe Panik hit for Brandon Drury
          • J. Panik: Drury lined out to right
          • Derek Fisher hit for Anthony Alford
          • D. Fisher: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Alford struck out looking
          • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • Joe Panik at third base
          • Derek Fisher in left field
          • A. Riley: Riley popped out to second
          • O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
          • T. Flowers: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Flowers struck out looking
          • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 6TH INNING
          • Johan Camargo at designated hitter
          • C. Biggio: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Biggio walked
          • T. Hernandez: Ball, Hernandez grounded into double play shortstop to first, Biggio out at second
          • L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • J. Waguespack Pitching:
          • E. Inciarte: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Inciarte singled to center
          • R. Acuna: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Inciarte stole second, Ball, Acuna walked
          • D. Swanson: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Swanson singled to center, Inciarte to third, Acuna to second
          • Anthony Kay relieved Jacob Waguespack
          • F. Freeman: Ball, Freeman grounded into double play second to catcher to first, Inciarte out at home, Acuna to third, Swanson to second
          • M. Ozuna: Ozuna intentionally walked
          • J. Camargo: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Camargo struck out swinging
          • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 5TH INNING
          • M. Fried Pitching:
          • V. Guerrero: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Guerrero doubled to shallow left
          • R. Grichuk: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Grichuk walked
          • D. Jansen: Jansen popped out to first
          • B. Drury: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Drury popped out to first
          • A. Alford: Alford singled to shallow left, Guerrero scored, Grichuk to third
          • B. Bichette: Bichette flied out to deep right
          • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
          • R. Acuna: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Acuna doubled to left center
          • D. Swanson: Strike swinging, Swanson grounded out to second, Acuna to third
          • F. Freeman: Foul, Freeman reached on fielder's choice to second, Acuna scored
          • M. Ozuna: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ozuna flied out to deep left
          • Johan Camargo hit for Matt Adams
          • J. Camargo: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Camargo singled to left, Freeman to second
          • A. Riley: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Riley homered to left, Camargo and Freeman scored
          • Jacob Waguespack relieved Matt Shoemaker
          • O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Albies walked
          • T. Flowers: Pickoff attempt, Flowers lined out to center
          • End of the 5th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • M. Fried Pitching:
          • C. Biggio: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Biggio grounded out to shortstop
          • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Hernandez flied out to right
          • L. Gurriel: Foul, Gurriel grounded out to third
          • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
          • M. Adams: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Adams grounded out to second
          • A. Riley: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Riley walked
          • O. Albies: Albies reached on fielder's choice to second, Riley out at second
          • T. Flowers: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Flowers singled to right, Albies to second
          • E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Inciarte flied out to center
          • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • M. Fried Pitching:
          • B. Drury: Ball, Drury popped out to second
          • A. Alford: Ball, Alford grounded out to second
          • B. Bichette: Bichette grounded out to shortstop
          • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
          • R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Acuna grounded out to third
          • D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Swanson grounded out to third
          • F. Freeman: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Freeman walked
          • M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ozuna reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Freeman out at second
          • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 2ND INNING
          • M. Fried Pitching:
          • L. Gurriel: Gurriel doubled to shallow left
          • V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Guerrero grounded out to shortstop, Gurriel to third
          • R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
          • D. Jansen: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Jansen struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
          • M. Adams: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Adams homered to center
          • A. Riley: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
          • O. Albies: Albies grounded out to shortstop
          • T. Flowers: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Flowers homered to left center
          • E. Inciarte: Ball, Foul, Inciarte grounded out to first
          • End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 1ST INNING
          • M. Fried Pitching:
          • B. Bichette: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bichette grounded out to shortstop
          • C. Biggio: Ball, Biggio flied out to deep right
          • T. Hernandez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez reached on an infield single to third
          • L. Gurriel: Ball, Hernandez picked off at first, pitcher to first
          • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
          • R. Acuna: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked
          • D. Swanson: Strike looking, Acuna stole second, Swanson grounded out to third
          • F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Foul, Freeman lined out to right, Acuna to third
          • M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ozuna struck out swinging
          • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

        TORBlue Jays
        ATLBraves
        TEAM STATS
        3-4
        .234
        AVG
        11
        HR
        25
        R
        3.29
        ERA
        7-4
        .236
        AVG
        13
        HR
        59
        R
        4.18
        ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHERS
        M. ShoemakerR
        0-0
        W-L
        6.0
        IP
        1.50
        ERA
        2.00
        SO/BB
        0.83
        WHIP
        M. FriedL
        1-0
        W-L
        11.2
        IP
        2.31
        ERA
        4.00
        SO/BB
        0.69
        WHIP
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .M. Shoemaker
        R
        0-0, 6.0 IP, 1.50 ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .M. Fried
        L
        1-0, 11.2 IP, 2.31 ERA
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 B. Bichette SS21620.286
        2 C. Biggio 2B30642.200
        3 T. Hernandez RF28964.321
        4 L. Gurriel DH22731.318
        5 V. Guerrero 1B29511.172
        6 R. Grichuk CF10410.400
        7 D. Jansen C17421.235
        8 B. Drury 3B16200.125
        9 A. Alford LF2000.000
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 R. Acuna RF451041.222
        2 D. Swanson SS4214112.333
        3 F. Freeman 1B37861.216
        4 M. Ozuna LF371263.324
        5 M. Adams DH31661.194
        6 A. Riley 3B26331.115
        7 O. Albies 2B40761.175
        8 T. Flowers C5110.200
        9 E. Inciarte CF26440.154
        INJURIES
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Chase AndersonOblique08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
        Ken GilesForearm08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        Derek FisherUndisclosed08-03-2020Probable for Aug 4
        Yennsy DiazLat08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
        Hector PerezUndisclosed08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
        Elvis LucianoUndisclosed08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Cole HamelsTriceps08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        Will SmithNot Injury Related08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
        Matt AdamsHamstring08-04-2020Probable for Aug 5
        Mike SorokaAchilles05-31-2021Out for the season
        Phil PfeiferElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
        Jacob WebbShoulder09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
        Jeremy WalkerShoulder08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
        Hide View
        MLB Scores