7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LAST OUT
DUE UP 7TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Bichette SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.333
|.583
|0.0
|C. Biggio 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|.257
|.375
|.632
|1.0
|T. Hernandez RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|.353
|.774
|1.127
|1.0
|L. Gurriel DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|.308
|.520
|.828
|1.5
|V. Guerrero 1B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|.242
|.375
|.617
|5.0
|R. Grichuk CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.333
|.429
|.333
|.762
|0.0
|D. Jansen C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.211
|.375
|.368
|.743
|0.5
|B. Drury 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|.158
|.111
|.269
|0.0
|J. Panik PH-3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|.250
|.200
|.450
|0.0
|A. Alford LF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|2.0
|D. Fisher PH-LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|.400
|.500
|.900
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Bichette SS
|3
|C. Biggio 2B
|2
|T. Hernandez RF
|3
|L. Gurriel DH
|3
|V. Guerrero 1B
|3
|R. Grichuk CF
|2
|D. Jansen C
|2
|B. Drury 3B
|2
|J. Panik PH-3B
|1
|A. Alford LF
|2
|D. Fisher PH-LF
|1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Acuna RF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|.345
|.404
|.750
|7.0
|D. Swanson SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|.354
|.522
|.876
|1.0
|F. Freeman 1B
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.200
|.360
|.325
|.685
|3.0
|M. Ozuna LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.300
|.429
|.600
|1.029
|0.5
|M. Adams DH
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|.235
|.424
|.660
|6.0
|b- J. Camargo PH-DH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.231
|.310
|.385
|.695
|1.5
|A. Riley 3B
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.138
|.212
|.379
|.591
|8.5
|O. Albies 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.163
|.200
|.279
|.479
|0.5
|T. Flowers C
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.455
|.778
|1.232
|6.5
|E. Inciarte CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|.314
|.241
|.556
|3.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. Acuna RF
|2
|D. Swanson SS
|4
|F. Freeman 1B
|3
|M. Ozuna LF
|3
|M. Adams DH
|2
|b- J. Camargo PH-DH
|2
|A. Riley 3B
|3
|O. Albies 2B
|3
|T. Flowers C
|4
|E. Inciarte CF
|3
- b-struck out for Camargo in the 6th
- 2B - L. Gurriel (2), V. Guerrero 2 (2)
- RBI - A. Alford
- 2-Out RBI - A. Alford
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Bichette, D. Jansen, D. Fisher
- 2B - R. Acuna (5)
- HR - M. Adams (2), A. Riley (2), T. Flowers
- RBI - F. Freeman (7), M. Adams (7), A. Riley 3 (6), T. Flowers (2)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Riley 3 (3), T. Flowers
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Ozuna, J. Camargo 2 (2), E. Inciarte
- SB - R. Acuna, E. Inciarte (3)
- DP - (Biggio-Jansen-Guerrero)
- DP - (Swanson-Freeman)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Shoemaker
|4.2
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|3
|5.91
|1.31
|-2.0
|J. Waguespack
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.25
|-4.0
|A. Kay
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1.93
|0.86
|6.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Shoemaker
|4.2
|J. Waguespack
|0.1
|A. Kay
|2.0
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Shoemaker 88-56, J. Waguespack 20-9, A. Kay 19-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Shoemaker 10-2, A. Kay 1-0
- Batters Faced - M. Shoemaker 24, J. Waguespack 5, A. Kay 6
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Fried 80-48, D. O'Day 22-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Fried 11-3, D. O'Day 1-0
- Batters Faced - M. Fried 22, D. O'Day 5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|S. Espinal 2B
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.091
|.091
|.091
|.182
|R. McGuire C
|9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|.222
|.556
|.778
|T. Shaw 1B
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.333
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|R. Tellez 1B
|22
|1
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|.182
|.240
|.318
|.558
|BENCH
|AB
|S. Espinal 2B
|11
|R. McGuire C
|9
|T. Shaw 1B
|6
|R. Tellez 1B
|22
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|C. Culberson LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Duvall LF
|13
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|.308
|.400
|.615
|1.015
|A. Hechavarria SS
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|S. Schebler RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. d'Arnaud C
|15
|2
|6
|7
|1
|1
|7
|.400
|.412
|.733
|1.145
|BENCH
|AB
|C. Culberson LF
|2
|A. Duvall LF
|13
|A. Hechavarria SS
|8
|S. Schebler RF
|T. d'Arnaud C
|15
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Bass RP
|0-0
|1
|4.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.23
|R. Borucki RP
|1-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.50
|A. Cole RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.67
|R. Dolis RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1.50
|W. Font RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|6.75
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.25
|T. Hatch SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0.80
|N. Pearson SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0.80
|T. Roark SP
|1-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0.60
|J. Romano RP
|1-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0.50
|H. Ryu SP
|0-1
|0
|9.0
|8.00
|13
|8
|2
|4
|9
|1.89
|T. Thornton SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|8
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2.50
|S. Yamaguchi RP
|0-2
|0
|1.0
|36.00
|3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|6.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|A. Bass RP
|0-0
|R. Borucki RP
|1-0
|A. Cole RP
|0-0
|R. Dolis RP
|0-0
|W. Font RP
|0-0
|T. Hatch SP
|0-0
|N. Pearson SP
|0-0
|T. Roark SP
|1-0
|J. Romano RP
|1-0
|H. Ryu SP
|0-1
|T. Thornton SP
|0-0
|S. Yamaguchi RP
|0-2
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|G. Dayton RP
|1-0
|0
|5.1
|1.69
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0.75
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.50
|L. Jackson RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|8
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1.67
|C. Martin RP
|0-1
|1
|3.0
|3.00
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1.00
|T. Matzek RP
|1-0
|0
|5.1
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.75
|M. Melancon RP
|0-0
|2
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.00
|A. Minter RP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|1.93
|5
|1
|0
|1
|7
|1.29
|S. Newcomb SP
|0-0
|0
|7.2
|8.22
|9
|7
|2
|3
|5
|1.57
|C. Sobotka RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Tomlin RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.35
|T. Toussaint RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|8.10
|8
|6
|1
|4
|11
|1.80
|K. Wright SP
|0-1
|0
|6.0
|7.50
|9
|5
|0
|7
|8
|2.67
|H. Ynoa RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|G. Dayton RP
|1-0
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|L. Jackson RP
|1-0
|C. Martin RP
|0-1
|T. Matzek RP
|1-0
|M. Melancon RP
|0-0
|A. Minter RP
|0-0
|S. Newcomb SP
|0-0
|C. Sobotka RP
|-
|J. Tomlin RP
|1-0
|T. Toussaint RP
|0-0
|K. Wright SP
|0-1
|H. Ynoa RP
|-
5TH INNING Riley homered to left, Camargo and Freeman scored 1 6 Freeman reached on fielder's choice to second, Acuna scored 1 3 Alford singled to shallow left, Guerrero scored, Grichuk to third 1 2 2ND INNING Flowers homered to left center 0 2 Adams homered to center 0 1
- Darren O'Day relieved Max Fried
- V. Guerrero: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Guerrero doubled to left
- R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
- D. Jansen: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Jansen walked
- Joe Panik hit for Brandon Drury
- J. Panik: Drury lined out to right
- Derek Fisher hit for Anthony Alford
- D. Fisher: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Alford struck out looking
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Joe Panik at third base
- Derek Fisher in left field
- A. Riley: Riley popped out to second
- O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
- T. Flowers: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Flowers struck out looking
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Johan Camargo at designated hitter
- C. Biggio: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Biggio walked
- T. Hernandez: Ball, Hernandez grounded into double play shortstop to first, Biggio out at second
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Waguespack Pitching:
- E. Inciarte: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Inciarte singled to center
- R. Acuna: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Inciarte stole second, Ball, Acuna walked
- D. Swanson: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Swanson singled to center, Inciarte to third, Acuna to second
- Anthony Kay relieved Jacob Waguespack
- F. Freeman: Ball, Freeman grounded into double play second to catcher to first, Inciarte out at home, Acuna to third, Swanson to second
- M. Ozuna: Ozuna intentionally walked
- J. Camargo: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Camargo struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Fried Pitching:
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Guerrero doubled to shallow left
- R. Grichuk: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Grichuk walked
- D. Jansen: Jansen popped out to first
- B. Drury: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Drury popped out to first
- A. Alford: Alford singled to shallow left, Guerrero scored, Grichuk to third
- B. Bichette: Bichette flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Shoemaker Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Acuna doubled to left center
- D. Swanson: Strike swinging, Swanson grounded out to second, Acuna to third
- F. Freeman: Foul, Freeman reached on fielder's choice to second, Acuna scored
- M. Ozuna: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ozuna flied out to deep left
- Johan Camargo hit for Matt Adams
- J. Camargo: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Camargo singled to left, Freeman to second
- A. Riley: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Riley homered to left, Camargo and Freeman scored
- Jacob Waguespack relieved Matt Shoemaker
- O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Albies walked
- T. Flowers: Pickoff attempt, Flowers lined out to center
- End of the 5th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Shoemaker Pitching:
- M. Adams: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Adams grounded out to second
- A. Riley: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Riley walked
- O. Albies: Albies reached on fielder's choice to second, Riley out at second
- T. Flowers: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Flowers singled to right, Albies to second
- E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Inciarte flied out to center
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Shoemaker Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Acuna grounded out to third
- D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Swanson grounded out to third
- F. Freeman: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Freeman walked
- M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ozuna reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Freeman out at second
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Fried Pitching:
- L. Gurriel: Gurriel doubled to shallow left
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Guerrero grounded out to shortstop, Gurriel to third
- R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
- D. Jansen: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Jansen struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Shoemaker Pitching:
- M. Adams: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Adams homered to center
- A. Riley: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
- O. Albies: Albies grounded out to shortstop
- T. Flowers: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Flowers homered to left center
- E. Inciarte: Ball, Foul, Inciarte grounded out to first
- End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Fried Pitching:
- B. Bichette: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bichette grounded out to shortstop
- C. Biggio: Ball, Biggio flied out to deep right
- T. Hernandez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez reached on an infield single to third
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Hernandez picked off at first, pitcher to first
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Shoemaker Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked
- D. Swanson: Strike looking, Acuna stole second, Swanson grounded out to third
- F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Foul, Freeman lined out to right, Acuna to third
- M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ozuna struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
0-0
W-L
6.0
IP
1.50
ERA
2.00
SO/BB
0.83
WHIP
1-0
W-L
11.2
IP
2.31
ERA
4.00
SO/BB
0.69
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Bichette SS
|21
|6
|2
|0
|.286
|2 C. Biggio 2B
|30
|6
|4
|2
|.200
|3 T. Hernandez RF
|28
|9
|6
|4
|.321
|4 L. Gurriel DH
|22
|7
|3
|1
|.318
|5 V. Guerrero 1B
|29
|5
|1
|1
|.172
|6 R. Grichuk CF
|10
|4
|1
|0
|.400
|7 D. Jansen C
|17
|4
|2
|1
|.235
|8 B. Drury 3B
|16
|2
|0
|0
|.125
|9 A. Alford LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 R. Acuna RF
|45
|10
|4
|1
|.222
|2 D. Swanson SS
|42
|14
|11
|2
|.333
|3 F. Freeman 1B
|37
|8
|6
|1
|.216
|4 M. Ozuna LF
|37
|12
|6
|3
|.324
|5 M. Adams DH
|31
|6
|6
|1
|.194
|6 A. Riley 3B
|26
|3
|3
|1
|.115
|7 O. Albies 2B
|40
|7
|6
|1
|.175
|8 T. Flowers C
|5
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|9 E. Inciarte CF
|26
|4
|4
|0
|.154
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Chase Anderson
|Oblique
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|Ken Giles
|Forearm
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Derek Fisher
|Undisclosed
|08-03-2020Probable for Aug 4
|Yennsy Diaz
|Lat
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Hector Perez
|Undisclosed
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|Elvis Luciano
|Undisclosed
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Cole Hamels
|Triceps
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Will Smith
|Not Injury Related
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Matt Adams
|Hamstring
|08-04-2020Probable for Aug 5
|Mike Soroka
|Achilles
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Phil Pfeifer
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jacob Webb
|Shoulder
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jeremy Walker
|Shoulder
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1