BALTIMORE (AP) Jonathan Villar hit a first-pitch leadoff homer to spark a robust offensive performance by the Miami Marlins, who beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 Thursday night to complete a startling four-game sweep and make Don Mattingly the winningest manager in franchise history.

Villar had three hits and Brian Anderson drove in three runs for the upstart Marlins, who emerged from a team-wide coronavirus outbreak to dominate the Orioles and forge the best winning percentage in the big leagues.

Miami is 6-1 and in first place in the NL East despite putting 18 players on the injured list before the series opener Tuesday.

The Marlins were the ''home'' team because this was a makeup of a July 28 game that was to be held in Miami but postponed in the wake of the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak.

Batting in the bottom of the seventh, the Marlins broke a 6-6 tie with a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar off Evan Phillips (1-1) and an RBI triple by Anderson.

That was enough to earn Mattingly his 282nd win with Miami, passing Jack McKeon on the team's career list.

In their first three wins in the series, Miami relied on exceptional pitching in victories by scores of 4-0, 1-0 and 2-1. In this one, the Marlins won with their bats.

Villar's homer sparked an 11-hit attack, and Miami needed almost every one of them because starter Jordan Yamamoto gave up three one-run leads and Jorge Guzman, in his major league debut, yielded successive solo homers to Dwight Smith and Renato Nunez to create a sixth-inning tie.

But Mike Morin (1-0) pitched two shutout innings and Brandon Kintzler worked the ninth for his third save.

Baltimore wasted four home runs, including two by Nunez and Chance Sisco's first of the year.

Although the Marlins haven't immediately suffered for their time off, the schedule revision released Thursday does Miami no favors. The Marlins will finish the regular season with 27 games over the final 23 days, which includes no off days and four double headers in a 10-day span.

DAVIS A DUD

Chris Davis had a solid spring training, batting .409 with three homers and nine RBIs in 12 games. That gave the Orioles hope that he might be ready to provide some return on a $161 million, 7-year contract he signed in 2016.

Alas, spring training was halted by the coronavirus outbreak and Davis has reverted to the form he displayed during the last seasons, when he batted . 168 and .179.

The former two-time home run champ batted eighth Thursday and went 1 for 4. He's got two hits this season and is hitting .087.

NO STARCH

Kintzler found an alternate use for the ironing board in his hotel room while being quarantined in Philadelphia.

''I needed to figure out how I could simulate a workout, so I got the ironing board out and started taking the tops off the coffee tables,'' Kintzler revealed Thursday. ''They were heavy stones, so I would add them to the ironing board and carry it around like a front rack. I was doing step-ups on the bed and lunges.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Rookie CF Monte Harrison crashed into the wall chasing a triple by Anthony Santander in the third inning, but stayed in the game after being examined by the team trainer.

Orioles: INF Rio Ruiz missed a fourth straight game with a sore right shoulder. Manager Brandon Hyde hopes to have him back Friday or Saturday. ... SS Jose Iglesias played the field for the first time since July 29 after being hampered by a sore left quad.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Still waiting to play their first real home game of the season, the Marlins head north to face the New York Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set.

Orioles: LH Tommy Milone (0-1, 5.63 ERA) makes his third start of the season when Baltimore travels down the road to face the defending World Series champion Washington National.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports