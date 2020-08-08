GAMETRACKER
8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
8TH INNING Yastrzemski singled to left, Solano scored 4 6 7TH INNING Blackmon homered to left, Dahl scored 3 6 Butera homered to right, Owings scored 3 4 Owings doubled to shallow right, Hampson scored 3 2 Dubon homered to left center, Tromp and Sandoval scored 3 1 6TH INNING Story homered to left center 0 1
LAST OUT
- P. Sandoval 1BSandoval grounded out to second
DUE UP 8TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Slater LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|.375
|.286
|.661
|0.0
|W. Flores 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|.327
|.457
|.783
|0.5
|D. Solano SS
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.465
|.478
|.674
|1.153
|6.0
|E. Longoria 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|.300
|.462
|.762
|0.0
|H. Pence RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.034
|.097
|.103
|.200
|0.0
|M. Yastrzemski RF
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|.467
|.638
|1.105
|2.0
|D. Ruf DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|.381
|.333
|.714
|0.5
|A. Dickerson PH-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|.342
|.529
|.872
|1.0
|P. Sandoval 1B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|.289
|.212
|.502
|4.0
|C. Tromp C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|.263
|.667
|.930
|2.0
|M. Dubon CF
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.276
|.393
|.669
|8.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Dahl CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|.283
|.327
|.610
|1.5
|T. Story DH
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|.404
|.636
|1.040
|7.0
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.396
|.412
|.563
|.974
|9.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|.294
|.422
|.716
|0.0
|M. Kemp LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|.393
|.583
|.976
|2.0
|S. Hilliard PR-LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|.296
|.375
|.671
|-0.5
|R. McMahon 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|.237
|.348
|.395
|.743
|0.5
|G. Hampson 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.313
|.429
|.741
|2.5
|C. Owings SS
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|.360
|.478
|.838
|4.5
|D. Butera C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|.111
|.125
|.236
|0.0
|D. Murphy PH
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|.378
|.559
|.937
|7.0
|T. Wolters C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|.219
|.250
|.469
|0.0
- 2B - D. Solano 2 (6)
- HR - M. Dubon
- RBI - M. Yastrzemski (8), M. Dubon 3 (5)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Yastrzemski, M. Dubon 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Longoria, P. Sandoval
- 2B - G. Hampson (2), C. Owings
- HR - T. Story (5), C. Blackmon (2), D. Murphy (2)
- RBI - T. Story (6), C. Blackmon 2 (14), C. Owings (3), D. Murphy 2 (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. McMahon 2 (2)
- DP - (Longoria-Flores-Sandoval)
- DP - 3 (Arenado-Hampson-McMahon; Freeland-Hampson-McMahon; Owings-Hampson-McMahon)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Anderson
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.19
|1.46
|12.5
|W. Peralta
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5.06
|1.69
|-2.5
|S. Anderson
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|1.50
|-1.0
|R. Garcia
|0.0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6.23
|1.85
|-6.0
|C. Baragar
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5.40
|0.75
|-4.0
|C. Menez
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.35
|0.91
|0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Freeland
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2.41
|1.07
|9.0
|Y. Almonte
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.35
|0.65
|1.0
|J. Diaz
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.59
|1.41
|-1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Anderson 66-42, W. Peralta 15-8, S. Anderson 11-8, R. Garcia 13-6, C. Baragar 13-6, C. Menez 9-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Anderson 6-3, S. Anderson 1-0, R. Garcia 1-1, C. Baragar 1-2
- Batters Faced - T. Anderson 18, W. Peralta 3, S. Anderson 3, R. Garcia 3, C. Baragar 4, C. Menez
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 97-60, Y. Almonte 23-13, J. Diaz 11-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 14-4, Y. Almonte 0-2, J. Diaz 1-0
- Batters Faced - K. Freeland 27, Y. Almonte 5, J. Diaz 2
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|B. Belt 1B
|17
|3
|4
|4
|1
|5
|7
|.235
|.409
|.471
|.880
|B. Crawford SS
|36
|5
|7
|0
|0
|2
|7
|.194
|.256
|.194
|.451
|T. Heineman C
|27
|3
|6
|1
|0
|3
|3
|.222
|.323
|.259
|.582
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Cueto SP
|0-0
|0
|12.2
|4.97
|14
|7
|2
|6
|11
|1.58
|K. Gausman SP
|0-1
|0
|13.2
|5.27
|17
|8
|2
|2
|17
|1.39
|T. Gott RP
|0-0
|3
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1.00
|T. Rogers RP
|1-2
|0
|6.0
|13.50
|10
|9
|0
|2
|4
|2.00
|J. Samardzija SP
|0-1
|0
|9.2
|9.31
|11
|10
|3
|2
|2
|1.34
|S. Selman RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1.00
|T. Watson RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.90
|L. Webb SP
|1-0
|0
|12.2
|2.13
|14
|3
|1
|5
|10
|1.50
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Bard RP
|1-0
|0
|6.2
|2.70
|7
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1.05
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|6.75
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.75
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|1.23
|7
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1.23
|C. Gonzalez SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2.00
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|0
|16.1
|3.31
|12
|6
|1
|4
|7
|0.98
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hoffman SP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|T. Kinley RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0.46
|G. Marquez SP
|2-1
|0
|19.0
|1.89
|12
|4
|1
|5
|23
|0.89
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|54.00
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|A. Senzatela SP
|2-0
|0
|11.0
|2.45
|10
|3
|0
|4
|9
|1.27
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Slater LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|.375
|.286
|.661
|0.0
|W. Flores 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|.327
|.457
|.783
|0.5
|D. Solano SS
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.465
|.478
|.674
|1.153
|6.0
|E. Longoria 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|.300
|.462
|.762
|0.0
|H. Pence RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.034
|.097
|.103
|.200
|0.0
|M. Yastrzemski RF
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|.467
|.638
|1.105
|2.0
|D. Ruf DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|.381
|.333
|.714
|0.5
|A. Dickerson PH-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|.342
|.529
|.872
|1.0
|P. Sandoval 1B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|.289
|.212
|.502
|4.0
|C. Tromp C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|.263
|.667
|.930
|2.0
|M. Dubon CF
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.276
|.393
|.669
|8.0
|Total
|31
|4
|10
|4
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Dahl CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|.283
|.327
|.610
|1.5
|T. Story DH
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|.404
|.636
|1.040
|7.0
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.396
|.412
|.563
|.974
|9.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|.294
|.422
|.716
|0.0
|M. Kemp LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|.393
|.583
|.976
|2.0
|S. Hilliard PR-LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|.296
|.375
|.671
|-0.5
|R. McMahon 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|.237
|.348
|.395
|.743
|0.5
|G. Hampson 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.313
|.429
|.741
|2.5
|C. Owings SS
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|.360
|.478
|.838
|4.5
|D. Butera C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|.111
|.125
|.236
|0.0
|D. Murphy PH
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|.378
|.559
|.937
|7.0
|T. Wolters C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|.219
|.250
|.469
|0.0
|Total
|29
|6
|9
|6
|3
|4
|5
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - D. Solano 2 (6)
- HR - M. Dubon
- RBI - M. Yastrzemski (8), M. Dubon 3 (5)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Yastrzemski, M. Dubon 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Longoria, P. Sandoval
- 2B - G. Hampson (2), C. Owings
- HR - T. Story (5), C. Blackmon (2), D. Murphy (2)
- RBI - T. Story (6), C. Blackmon 2 (14), C. Owings (3), D. Murphy 2 (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. McMahon 2 (2)
- DP - (Longoria-Flores-Sandoval)
- DP - 3 (Arenado-Hampson-McMahon; Freeland-Hampson-McMahon; Owings-Hampson-McMahon)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Anderson
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.19
|1.46
|12.5
|W. Peralta
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5.06
|1.69
|-2.5
|S. Anderson
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|1.50
|-1.0
|R. Garcia
|0.0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6.23
|1.85
|-6.0
|C. Baragar
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5.40
|0.75
|-4.0
|C. Menez
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.35
|0.91
|0.5
|Total
|7.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Freeland
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2.41
|1.07
|9.0
|Y. Almonte
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.35
|0.65
|1.0
|J. Diaz
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.59
|1.41
|-1.0
|Total
|8.0
|10
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Anderson 66-42, W. Peralta 15-8, S. Anderson 11-8, R. Garcia 13-6, C. Baragar 13-6, C. Menez 9-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Anderson 6-3, S. Anderson 1-0, R. Garcia 1-1, C. Baragar 1-2
- Batters Faced - T. Anderson 18, W. Peralta 3, S. Anderson 3, R. Garcia 3, C. Baragar 4, C. Menez
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 97-60, Y. Almonte 23-13, J. Diaz 11-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 14-4, Y. Almonte 0-2, J. Diaz 1-0
- Batters Faced - K. Freeland 27, Y. Almonte 5, J. Diaz 2
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|B. Belt 1B
|17
|3
|4
|4
|1
|5
|7
|.235
|.409
|.471
|.880
|B. Crawford SS
|36
|5
|7
|0
|0
|2
|7
|.194
|.256
|.194
|.451
|T. Heineman C
|27
|3
|6
|1
|0
|3
|3
|.222
|.323
|.259
|.582
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Cueto SP
|0-0
|0
|12.2
|4.97
|14
|7
|2
|6
|11
|1.58
|K. Gausman SP
|0-1
|0
|13.2
|5.27
|17
|8
|2
|2
|17
|1.39
|T. Gott RP
|0-0
|3
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1.00
|T. Rogers RP
|1-2
|0
|6.0
|13.50
|10
|9
|0
|2
|4
|2.00
|J. Samardzija SP
|0-1
|0
|9.2
|9.31
|11
|10
|3
|2
|2
|1.34
|S. Selman RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1.00
|T. Watson RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.90
|L. Webb SP
|1-0
|0
|12.2
|2.13
|14
|3
|1
|5
|10
|1.50
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Bard RP
|1-0
|0
|6.2
|2.70
|7
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1.05
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|6.75
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.75
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|1.23
|7
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1.23
|C. Gonzalez SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2.00
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|0
|16.1
|3.31
|12
|6
|1
|4
|7
|0.98
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hoffman SP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|T. Kinley RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0.46
|G. Marquez SP
|2-1
|0
|19.0
|1.89
|12
|4
|1
|5
|23
|0.89
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|54.00
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|A. Senzatela SP
|2-0
|0
|11.0
|2.45
|10
|3
|0
|4
|9
|1.27
8TH INNING Yastrzemski singled to left, Solano scored 4 6 7TH INNING Blackmon homered to left, Dahl scored 3 6 Butera homered to right, Owings scored 3 4 Owings doubled to shallow right, Hampson scored 3 2 Dubon homered to left center, Tromp and Sandoval scored 3 1 6TH INNING Story homered to left center 0 1
- Tony Wolters catching
- W. Flores: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Flores struck out swinging
- D. Solano: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Solano doubled to shallow right
- E. Longoria: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Longoria flied out to deep right, Solano to third
- M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Yastrzemski singled to left, Solano scored
- Jairo Diaz relieved Yency Almonte
- Alex Dickerson hit for Darin Ruf
- A. Dickerson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ruf walked, Yastrzemski to second
- P. Sandoval: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Sandoval grounded out to second
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Sam Hilliard in left field
- H. Pence: Ball, Ball, Pence grounded out to third
- D. Ruf: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ruf struck out swinging
- P. Sandoval: Strike (foul tip), Sandoval singled to center
- C. Tromp: Strike swinging, Ball, Tromp singled to shallow center, Sandoval to second
- M. Dubon: Dubon homered to left center, Tromp and Sandoval scored
- Yency Almonte relieved Kyle Freeland
- A. Slater: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Slater struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Rico Garcia relieved Shaun Anderson
- Mike Yastrzemski in right field
- G. Hampson: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hampson doubled to deep left
- C. Owings: Ball, Hampson to third on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Ball, Owings doubled to shallow right, Hampson scored
- Daniel Murphy hit for Drew Butera
- D. Murphy: Ball, Ball, Butera homered to right, Owings scored
- Caleb Baragar relieved Rico Garcia
- D. Dahl: Dahl reached on an infield single to second
- T. Story: Ball, Ball, Story flied out to right
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Blackmon homered to left, Dahl scored
- N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Arenado fouled out to catcher
- Conner Menez relieved Caleb Baragar
- S. Hilliard: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hilliard struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Wandy Peralta relieved Tyler Anderson
- D. Dahl: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Dahl struck out swinging
- T. Story: Foul, Ball, Story homered to left center
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Blackmon walked
- Shaun Anderson relieved Wandy Peralta
- N. Arenado: Ball, Arenado lined out to center
- M. Kemp: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Kemp singled to center, Blackmon to second
- Sam Hilliard ran for Matt Kemp
- R. McMahon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, McMahon lined out to left
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Anderson Pitching:
- T. Story: Ball, Story flied out to deep left
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Blackmon singled to left
- N. Arenado: Strike swinging, Arenado popped out to first
- M. Kemp: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Kemp walked, Blackmon to second
- R. McMahon: Foul, Foul, Ball, McMahon grounded out to second
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- M. Dubon: Foul, Dubon grounded out to third
- A. Slater: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Slater reached on an infield single to shortstop
- W. Flores: Ball, Strike looking, Flores reached on an infield single to second, Slater to second
- D. Solano: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Solano grounded into double play third to second to first, Flores out at second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- H. Pence: Strike looking, Pence grounded out to second
- D. Ruf: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ruf walked
- P. Sandoval: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Sandoval singled to center, Ruf to second
- C. Tromp: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Tromp grounded into double play pitcher to second to first, Sandoval out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Anderson Pitching:
- M. Kemp: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kemp flied out to deep center
- R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- G. Hampson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hampson struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Freeland Pitching:
- A. Slater: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Slater struck out looking
- W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Flores grounded out to third
- D. Solano: Strike looking, Solano doubled to deep right
- E. Longoria: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Longoria flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Anderson Pitching:
- D. Dahl: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Dahl flied out to shallow center
- T. Story: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Story singled to right center
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Blackmon reached on fielder's choice to first, Story out at second
- N. Arenado: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Arenado grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
0-1
W-L
7.1
IP
3.68
ERA
0.67
SO/BB
1.91
WHIP
2-0
W-L
12.0
IP
1.50
ERA
2.25
SO/BB
0.83
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Slater LF
|17
|5
|1
|0
|.294
|2 W. Flores 2B
|42
|13
|7
|2
|.310
|3 D. Solano SS
|39
|17
|13
|1
|.436
|4 E. Longoria 3B
|22
|7
|5
|1
|.318
|5 H. Pence RF
|26
|1
|0
|0
|.038
|6 D. Ruf DH
|16
|5
|5
|0
|.313
|7 P. Sandoval 1B
|30
|5
|1
|0
|.167
|8 C. Tromp C
|15
|4
|5
|2
|.267
|9 M. Dubon CF
|25
|6
|2
|0
|.240
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. Dahl CF
|45
|11
|6
|0
|.244
|2 T. Story DH
|40
|11
|5
|4
|.275
|3 C. Blackmon RF
|45
|17
|12
|1
|.378
|4 N. Arenado 3B
|41
|10
|5
|3
|.244
|5 M. Kemp LF
|22
|6
|8
|2
|.273
|6 R. McMahon 1B
|35
|9
|5
|1
|.257
|7 G. Hampson 2B
|11
|3
|1
|0
|.273
|8 C. Owings SS
|21
|6
|2
|1
|.286
|9 D. Butera C
|6
|1
|1
|0
|.167
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Drew Smyly
|Finger
|08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
|Tyler Beede
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Aramis Garcia
|Hip
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Jarlin Garcia
|Undisclosed
|08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
|Sam Coonrod
|Lat
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Reyes Moronta
|Shoulder
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Wade Davis
|Shoulder
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Scott Oberg
|Arm
|09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
|Peter Lambert
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season