GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 8TH INNING
    		Yastrzemski singled to left, Solano scored46
  • 7TH INNING
    		Blackmon homered to left, Dahl scored36
    		Butera homered to right, Owings scored34
    		Owings doubled to shallow right, Hampson scored32
    		Dubon homered to left center, Tromp and Sandoval scored31
  • 6TH INNING
    		Story homered to left center01
LAST OUT
DUE UP 8TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    SF6-7
    		00000031-4100
    COL8-3
    		00000150-690
    SFGiants
    COLRockies
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Slater LF40100020.286.375.286.6610.0
    W. Flores 2B40100010.304.327.457.7830.5
    D. Solano SS41300002.465.478.6741.1536.0
    E. Longoria 3B40000003.269.300.462.7620.0
    H. Pence RF30000000.034.097.103.2000.0
    M. Yastrzemski RF10110000.319.467.6381.1052.0
    D. Ruf DH20000110.278.381.333.7140.5
    A. Dickerson PH-DH00000100.265.342.529.8721.0
    P. Sandoval 1B31200102.212.289.212.5024.0
    C. Tromp C31100003.278.263.667.9302.0
    M. Dubon CF31131000.250.276.393.6698.0
    HITTERSAB
    A. Slater LF4
    W. Flores 2B4
    D. Solano SS4
    E. Longoria 3B4
    H. Pence RF3
    M. Yastrzemski RF1
    D. Ruf DH2
    A. Dickerson PH-DH0
    P. Sandoval 1B3
    C. Tromp C3
    M. Dubon CF3
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      D. Dahl CF41100010.245.283.327.6101.5
      T. Story DH41211001.295.404.6361.0407.0
      C. Blackmon RF31221101.396.412.563.9749.0
      N. Arenado 3B40000003.222.294.422.7160.0
      M. Kemp LF20100100.292.393.583.9762.0
      S. Hilliard PR-LF10000010.208.296.375.671-0.5
      R. McMahon 1B30000114.237.348.395.7430.5
      G. Hampson 2B31100010.286.313.429.7412.5
      C. Owings SS21110110.304.360.478.8384.5
      D. Butera C20000001.125.111.125.2360.0
      D. Murphy PH11121000.324.378.559.9377.0
      T. Wolters C00000000.219.219.250.4690.0
      HITTERSAB
      D. Dahl CF4
      T. Story DH4
      C. Blackmon RF3
      N. Arenado 3B4
      M. Kemp LF2
      S. Hilliard PR-LF1
      R. McMahon 1B3
      G. Hampson 2B3
      C. Owings SS2
      D. Butera C2
      D. Murphy PH1
      T. Wolters C0
        BATTING
        • 2B - D. Solano 2 (6)
        • HR - M. Dubon
        • RBI - M. Yastrzemski (8), M. Dubon 3 (5)
        • 2-Out RBI - M. Yastrzemski, M. Dubon 3 (3)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Longoria, P. Sandoval
        BATTING
        • 2B - G. Hampson (2), C. Owings
        • HR - T. Story (5), C. Blackmon (2), D. Murphy (2)
        • RBI - T. Story (6), C. Blackmon 2 (14), C. Owings (3), D. Murphy 2 (6)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. McMahon 2 (2)
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Longoria-Flores-Sandoval)
        FIELDING
        • DP - 3 (Arenado-Hampson-McMahon; Freeland-Hampson-McMahon; Owings-Hampson-McMahon)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        T. Anderson5.02002302.191.4612.5
        W. Peralta0.11111115.061.69-2.5
        S. Anderson0.21000004.501.50-1.0
        R. Garcia0.03330016.231.85-6.0
        C. Baragar0.22220015.400.75-4.0
        C. Menez0.10000102.350.910.5
        PITCHERSIP
        T. Anderson5.0
        W. Peralta0.1
        S. Anderson0.2
        R. Garcia0.0
        C. Baragar0.2
        C. Menez0.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        K. Freeland6.28332212.411.079.0
        Y. Almonte1.02110202.350.651.0
        J. Diaz0.10001001.591.41-1.0
        PITCHERSIP
        K. Freeland6.2
        Y. Almonte1.0
        J. Diaz0.1
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - T. Anderson 66-42, W. Peralta 15-8, S. Anderson 11-8, R. Garcia 13-6, C. Baragar 13-6, C. Menez 9-5
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Anderson 6-3, S. Anderson 1-0, R. Garcia 1-1, C. Baragar 1-2
        • Batters Faced - T. Anderson 18, W. Peralta 3, S. Anderson 3, R. Garcia 3, C. Baragar 4, C. Menez
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 97-60, Y. Almonte 23-13, J. Diaz 11-5
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 14-4, Y. Almonte 0-2, J. Diaz 1-0
        • Batters Faced - K. Freeland 27, Y. Almonte 5, J. Diaz 2
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        B. Belt 1B17344157.235.409.471.880
        B. Crawford SS36570027.194.256.194.451
        T. Heineman C27361033.222.323.259.582
        BENCHAB
        B. Belt 1B17
        B. Crawford SS36
        T. Heineman C27
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        E. Diaz C.000.000.000.000
        R. Tapia LF15221017.133.176.133.310
        BENCHAB
        E. Diaz C
        R. Tapia LF15
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Cueto SP0-0012.24.9714726111.58
        K. Gausman SP0-1013.25.2717822171.39
        T. Gott RP0-034.02.25311121.00
        T. Rogers RP1-206.013.501090242.00
        J. Samardzija SP0-109.29.3111103221.34
        S. Selman RP0-003.03.00311061.00
        T. Watson RP0-003.12.70211130.90
        L. Webb SP1-0012.22.1314315101.50
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Cueto SP0-0
        K. Gausman SP0-1
        T. Gott RP0-0
        T. Rogers RP1-2
        J. Samardzija SP0-1
        S. Selman RP0-0
        T. Watson RP0-0
        L. Webb SP1-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        D. Bard RP1-006.22.70720071.05
        P. Diehl RP0-001.16.75111020.75
        C. Estevez RP0-007.11.23710251.23
        C. Gonzalez SP0-003.09.00532132.00
        J. Gray SP0-1016.13.311261470.98
        J. Harvey RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Hoffman SP1-001.20.00000020.00
        T. Kinley RP0-004.10.00000260.46
        G. Marquez SP2-1019.01.8912415230.89
        J. Pazos RP0-000.254.00340106.00
        A. Senzatela SP2-0011.02.451030491.27
        BULLPENW-L
        D. Bard RP1-0
        P. Diehl RP0-0
        C. Estevez RP0-0
        C. Gonzalez SP0-0
        J. Gray SP0-1
        J. Harvey RP-
        J. Hoffman SP1-0
        T. Kinley RP0-0
        G. Marquez SP2-1
        J. Pazos RP0-0
        A. Senzatela SP2-0
        • NOW PITCHING
          .
          -
        • NOW BATTING
          .
          -
        123456789RHE
        SF6-7
        		00000031-4100
        COL8-3
        		00000150-690
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        A. Slater LF40100020.286.375.286.6610.0
        W. Flores 2B40100010.304.327.457.7830.5
        D. Solano SS41300002.465.478.6741.1536.0
        E. Longoria 3B40000003.269.300.462.7620.0
        H. Pence RF30000000.034.097.103.2000.0
        M. Yastrzemski RF10110000.319.467.6381.1052.0
        D. Ruf DH20000110.278.381.333.7140.5
        A. Dickerson PH-DH00000100.265.342.529.8721.0
        P. Sandoval 1B31200102.212.289.212.5024.0
        C. Tromp C31100003.278.263.667.9302.0
        M. Dubon CF31131000.250.276.393.6698.0
        Total31410413410-----
        HITTERSAB
        A. Slater LF4
        W. Flores 2B4
        D. Solano SS4
        E. Longoria 3B4
        H. Pence RF3
        M. Yastrzemski RF1
        D. Ruf DH2
        A. Dickerson PH-DH0
        P. Sandoval 1B3
        C. Tromp C3
        M. Dubon CF3
        Total31
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          D. Dahl CF41100010.245.283.327.6101.5
          T. Story DH41211001.295.404.6361.0407.0
          C. Blackmon RF31221101.396.412.563.9749.0
          N. Arenado 3B40000003.222.294.422.7160.0
          M. Kemp LF20100100.292.393.583.9762.0
          S. Hilliard PR-LF10000010.208.296.375.671-0.5
          R. McMahon 1B30000114.237.348.395.7430.5
          G. Hampson 2B31100010.286.313.429.7412.5
          C. Owings SS21110110.304.360.478.8384.5
          D. Butera C20000001.125.111.125.2360.0
          D. Murphy PH11121000.324.378.559.9377.0
          T. Wolters C00000000.219.219.250.4690.0
          Total2969634510-----
          HITTERSAB
          D. Dahl CF4
          T. Story DH4
          C. Blackmon RF3
          N. Arenado 3B4
          M. Kemp LF2
          S. Hilliard PR-LF1
          R. McMahon 1B3
          G. Hampson 2B3
          C. Owings SS2
          D. Butera C2
          D. Murphy PH1
          T. Wolters C0
          Total29
            BATTING
            • 2B - D. Solano 2 (6)
            • HR - M. Dubon
            • RBI - M. Yastrzemski (8), M. Dubon 3 (5)
            • 2-Out RBI - M. Yastrzemski, M. Dubon 3 (3)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Longoria, P. Sandoval
            BATTING
            • 2B - G. Hampson (2), C. Owings
            • HR - T. Story (5), C. Blackmon (2), D. Murphy (2)
            • RBI - T. Story (6), C. Blackmon 2 (14), C. Owings (3), D. Murphy 2 (6)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. McMahon 2 (2)
            FIELDING
            • DP - (Longoria-Flores-Sandoval)
            FIELDING
            • DP - 3 (Arenado-Hampson-McMahon; Freeland-Hampson-McMahon; Owings-Hampson-McMahon)
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            T. Anderson5.02002302.191.4612.5
            W. Peralta0.11111115.061.69-2.5
            S. Anderson0.21000004.501.50-1.0
            R. Garcia0.03330016.231.85-6.0
            C. Baragar0.22220015.400.75-4.0
            C. Menez0.10000102.350.910.5
            Total7.0966353---
            PITCHERSIP
            T. Anderson5.0
            W. Peralta0.1
            S. Anderson0.2
            R. Garcia0.0
            C. Baragar0.2
            C. Menez0.1
            Total7.0
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            K. Freeland6.28332212.411.079.0
            Y. Almonte1.02110202.350.651.0
            J. Diaz0.10001001.591.41-1.0
            Total8.01044341---
            PITCHERSIP
            K. Freeland6.2
            Y. Almonte1.0
            J. Diaz0.1
            Total8.0
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - T. Anderson 66-42, W. Peralta 15-8, S. Anderson 11-8, R. Garcia 13-6, C. Baragar 13-6, C. Menez 9-5
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Anderson 6-3, S. Anderson 1-0, R. Garcia 1-1, C. Baragar 1-2
            • Batters Faced - T. Anderson 18, W. Peralta 3, S. Anderson 3, R. Garcia 3, C. Baragar 4, C. Menez
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - K. Freeland 97-60, Y. Almonte 23-13, J. Diaz 11-5
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Freeland 14-4, Y. Almonte 0-2, J. Diaz 1-0
            • Batters Faced - K. Freeland 27, Y. Almonte 5, J. Diaz 2
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            B. Belt 1B17344157.235.409.471.880
            B. Crawford SS36570027.194.256.194.451
            T. Heineman C27361033.222.323.259.582
            BENCHAB
            B. Belt 1B17
            B. Crawford SS36
            T. Heineman C27
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            E. Diaz C.000.000.000.000
            R. Tapia LF15221017.133.176.133.310
            BENCHAB
            E. Diaz C
            R. Tapia LF15
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            J. Cueto SP0-0012.24.9714726111.58
            K. Gausman SP0-1013.25.2717822171.39
            T. Gott RP0-034.02.25311121.00
            T. Rogers RP1-206.013.501090242.00
            J. Samardzija SP0-109.29.3111103221.34
            S. Selman RP0-003.03.00311061.00
            T. Watson RP0-003.12.70211130.90
            L. Webb SP1-0012.22.1314315101.50
            BULLPENW-L
            J. Cueto SP0-0
            K. Gausman SP0-1
            T. Gott RP0-0
            T. Rogers RP1-2
            J. Samardzija SP0-1
            S. Selman RP0-0
            T. Watson RP0-0
            L. Webb SP1-0
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            D. Bard RP1-006.22.70720071.05
            P. Diehl RP0-001.16.75111020.75
            C. Estevez RP0-007.11.23710251.23
            C. Gonzalez SP0-003.09.00532132.00
            J. Gray SP0-1016.13.311261470.98
            J. Harvey RP-0.00.000.00
            J. Hoffman SP1-001.20.00000020.00
            T. Kinley RP0-004.10.00000260.46
            G. Marquez SP2-1019.01.8912415230.89
            J. Pazos RP0-000.254.00340106.00
            A. Senzatela SP2-0011.02.451030491.27
            BULLPENW-L
            D. Bard RP1-0
            P. Diehl RP0-0
            C. Estevez RP0-0
            C. Gonzalez SP0-0
            J. Gray SP0-1
            J. Harvey RP-
            J. Hoffman SP1-0
            T. Kinley RP0-0
            G. Marquez SP2-1
            J. Pazos RP0-0
            A. Senzatela SP2-0
            • 8TH INNING
              		Yastrzemski singled to left, Solano scored46
            • 7TH INNING
              		Blackmon homered to left, Dahl scored36
              		Butera homered to right, Owings scored34
              		Owings doubled to shallow right, Hampson scored32
              		Dubon homered to left center, Tromp and Sandoval scored31
            • 6TH INNING
              		Story homered to left center01
            • 8TH INNING
              • Tony Wolters catching
              • W. Flores: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Flores struck out swinging
              • D. Solano: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Solano doubled to shallow right
              • E. Longoria: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Longoria flied out to deep right, Solano to third
              • M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Yastrzemski singled to left, Solano scored
              • Jairo Diaz relieved Yency Almonte
              • Alex Dickerson hit for Darin Ruf
              • A. Dickerson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ruf walked, Yastrzemski to second
              • P. Sandoval: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Sandoval grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Alex Dickerson at designated hitter
              • R. McMahon: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball
            • 7TH INNING
              • Sam Hilliard in left field
              • H. Pence: Ball, Ball, Pence grounded out to third
              • D. Ruf: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ruf struck out swinging
              • P. Sandoval: Strike (foul tip), Sandoval singled to center
              • C. Tromp: Strike swinging, Ball, Tromp singled to shallow center, Sandoval to second
              • M. Dubon: Dubon homered to left center, Tromp and Sandoval scored
              • Yency Almonte relieved Kyle Freeland
              • A. Slater: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Slater struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 7th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Rico Garcia relieved Shaun Anderson
              • Mike Yastrzemski in right field
              • G. Hampson: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hampson doubled to deep left
              • C. Owings: Ball, Hampson to third on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Ball, Owings doubled to shallow right, Hampson scored
              • Daniel Murphy hit for Drew Butera
              • D. Murphy: Ball, Ball, Butera homered to right, Owings scored
              • Caleb Baragar relieved Rico Garcia
              • D. Dahl: Dahl reached on an infield single to second
              • T. Story: Ball, Ball, Story flied out to right
              • C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Blackmon homered to left, Dahl scored
              • N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Arenado fouled out to catcher
              • Conner Menez relieved Caleb Baragar
              • S. Hilliard: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hilliard struck out swinging
              • End of the 7th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • K. Freeland Pitching:
              • A. Slater: Foul, Slater flied out to left
              • W. Flores: Ball, Foul, Ball, Flores grounded out to third
              • D. Solano: Solano singled to left
              • E. Longoria: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Longoria lined out to second
              • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Wandy Peralta relieved Tyler Anderson
              • D. Dahl: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Dahl struck out swinging
              • T. Story: Foul, Ball, Story homered to left center
              • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Blackmon walked
              • Shaun Anderson relieved Wandy Peralta
              • N. Arenado: Ball, Arenado lined out to center
              • M. Kemp: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Kemp singled to center, Blackmon to second
              • Sam Hilliard ran for Matt Kemp
              • R. McMahon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, McMahon lined out to left
              • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • K. Freeland Pitching:
              • P. Sandoval: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sandoval walked
              • C. Tromp: Ball, Tromp grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Sandoval out at second
              • M. Dubon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Dubon grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Anderson Pitching:
              • G. Hampson: Strike looking, Ball, Hampson lined out to second
              • C. Owings: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Owings struck out swinging
              • D. Butera: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Butera grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • K. Freeland Pitching:
              • E. Longoria: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Longoria lined out to left
              • H. Pence: Ball, Ball, Ball, Pence grounded out to shortstop
              • D. Ruf: Strike looking, Ball, Ruf grounded out to third
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Anderson Pitching:
              • T. Story: Ball, Story flied out to deep left
              • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Blackmon singled to left
              • N. Arenado: Strike swinging, Arenado popped out to first
              • M. Kemp: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Kemp walked, Blackmon to second
              • R. McMahon: Foul, Foul, Ball, McMahon grounded out to second
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • K. Freeland Pitching:
              • M. Dubon: Foul, Dubon grounded out to third
              • A. Slater: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Slater reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • W. Flores: Ball, Strike looking, Flores reached on an infield single to second, Slater to second
              • D. Solano: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Solano grounded into double play third to second to first, Flores out at second
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • T. Anderson Pitching:
              • C. Owings: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Owings walked
              • D. Butera: Butera grounded into double play third to second to first, Owings out at second
              • D. Dahl: Strike looking, Ball, Dahl grounded out to first
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • K. Freeland Pitching:
              • H. Pence: Strike looking, Pence grounded out to second
              • D. Ruf: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ruf walked
              • P. Sandoval: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Sandoval singled to center, Ruf to second
              • C. Tromp: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Tromp grounded into double play pitcher to second to first, Sandoval out at second
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • T. Anderson Pitching:
              • M. Kemp: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kemp flied out to deep center
              • R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
              • G. Hampson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hampson struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • K. Freeland Pitching:
              • A. Slater: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Slater struck out looking
              • W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Flores grounded out to third
              • D. Solano: Strike looking, Solano doubled to deep right
              • E. Longoria: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Longoria flied out to deep right
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • T. Anderson Pitching:
              • D. Dahl: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Dahl flied out to shallow center
              • T. Story: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Story singled to right center
              • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Blackmon reached on fielder's choice to first, Story out at second
              • N. Arenado: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Arenado grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

            SFGiants
            COLRockies
            TEAM STATS
            6-7
            .248
            AVG
            13
            HR
            60
            R
            4.89
            ERA
            8-3
            .266
            AVG
            14
            HR
            58
            R
            3.03
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            T. AndersonL
            0-1
            W-L
            7.1
            IP
            3.68
            ERA
            0.67
            SO/BB
            1.91
            WHIP
            K. FreelandL
            2-0
            W-L
            12.0
            IP
            1.50
            ERA
            2.25
            SO/BB
            0.83
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .T. Anderson
            L
            0-1, 7.1 IP, 3.68 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .K. Freeland
            L
            2-0, 12.0 IP, 1.50 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. Slater LF17510.294
            2 W. Flores 2B421372.310
            3 D. Solano SS3917131.436
            4 E. Longoria 3B22751.318
            5 H. Pence RF26100.038
            6 D. Ruf DH16550.313
            7 P. Sandoval 1B30510.167
            8 C. Tromp C15452.267
            9 M. Dubon CF25620.240
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 D. Dahl CF451160.244
            2 T. Story DH401154.275
            3 C. Blackmon RF4517121.378
            4 N. Arenado 3B411053.244
            5 M. Kemp LF22682.273
            6 R. McMahon 1B35951.257
            7 G. Hampson 2B11310.273
            8 C. Owings SS21621.286
            9 D. Butera C6110.167
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Drew SmylyFinger08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
            Tyler BeedeElbow05-14-2021Out for the season
            Aramis GarciaHip08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
            Jarlin GarciaUndisclosed08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
            Sam CoonrodLat08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Reyes MorontaShoulder08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Wade DavisShoulder08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Scott ObergArm09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
            Peter LambertElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
            Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
            Hide View
            MLB Scores