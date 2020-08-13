GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
9th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
8TH INNING Nola doubled to shallow right, Lewis scored 8 4 Murphy homered to right, Kemp scored 8 3 Blackmon homered to right center 6 3 7TH INNING Hampson homered to left center 5 3 6TH INNING Nola homered to left, Seager scored 4 3 Murphy singled to shallow right center, Kemp and Blackmon scored 4 1 3RD INNING Story reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Diaz scored 2 1 Hampson grounded out to pitcher, Owings scored, Diaz to third 1 1 2ND INNING Smith singled to left, Gordon scored, Smith to second 0 1
LAST OUT
- G. Hampson LFHampson struck out swinging
DUE UP 9TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Hampson LF
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.278
|.333
|.556
|.889
|7.5
|T. Story SS
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|.375
|.583
|.958
|0.5
|C. Blackmon RF
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.423
|.436
|.635
|1.071
|9.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.204
|.273
|.388
|.660
|0.0
|M. Kemp DH
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|.406
|.593
|.999
|4.5
|D. Murphy 1B
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|.390
|.632
|1.022
|10.0
|R. McMahon 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|.320
|.357
|.677
|-0.5
|C. Owings CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.296
|.367
|.444
|.811
|2.0
|E. Diaz C
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|4.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|G. Hampson LF
|4
|T. Story SS
|4
|C. Blackmon RF
|4
|N. Arenado 3B
|4
|M. Kemp DH
|3
|D. Murphy 1B
|4
|R. McMahon 2B
|4
|C. Owings CF
|3
|E. Diaz C
|4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|S. Long 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.218
|.283
|.327
|.611
|0.5
|D. Moore 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.297
|.316
|.568
|.883
|-1.5
|K. Lewis CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|.426
|.554
|.980
|1.5
|K. Seager 3B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|.387
|.537
|.924
|3.5
|A. Nola C
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|.395
|.588
|.983
|10.0
|D. Vogelbach DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|.286
|.214
|.500
|0.0
|T. Lopes LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|.270
|.400
|.670
|-0.5
|D. Gordon SS
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.115
|.179
|.154
|.332
|0.5
|M. Smith RF
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.152
|.200
|.212
|.412
|4.5
- 2B - M. Kemp (2), E. Diaz
- HR - G. Hampson, C. Blackmon (3), D. Murphy (3)
- RBI - G. Hampson 2 (3), T. Story (7), C. Blackmon (15), D. Murphy 4 (10)
- 2-Out RBI - G. Hampson, D. Murphy 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Arenado
- 2B - K. Seager (6), A. Nola (4)
- HR - A. Nola
- RBI - A. Nola 3 (7), M. Smith (3)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Nola, M. Smith
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - S. Long, D. Moore, A. Nola, D. Vogelbach
- SB - M. Smith (2)
- E - T. Story (4)
- DP - 2 (Seager-Long-Moore; Seager-Long-Moore)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Senzatela
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|1
|2.65
|1.18
|15.5
|T. Kinley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.38
|4.0
|D. Bard
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3.52
|1.17
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Senzatela
|6.0
|T. Kinley
|1.0
|D. Bard
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Y. Kikuchi
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5.28
|1.30
|5.5
|E. Swanson
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8.10
|1.20
|0.5
|Y. Ramirez
|1.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|4.26
|1.58
|-3.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Y. Kikuchi
|5.2
|E. Swanson
|1.1
|Y. Ramirez
|1.1
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Senzatela 91-55, T. Kinley 11-8, D. Bard 17-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Senzatela 10-2, T. Kinley 1-0, D. Bard 1-0
- Batters Faced - A. Senzatela 25, T. Kinley 3, D. Bard 5
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 95-61, E. Swanson 19-9, Y. Ramirez 27-15
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 12-2, E. Swanson 1-1, Y. Ramirez 0-1
- Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 24, E. Swanson 5, Y. Ramirez 8
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|D. Butera C
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|.111
|.125
|.236
|D. Dahl CF
|50
|7
|12
|6
|0
|3
|9
|.240
|.278
|.320
|.598
|S. Hilliard LF
|24
|3
|5
|3
|1
|3
|12
|.208
|.296
|.375
|.671
|R. Tapia LF
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|.133
|.176
|.133
|.310
|T. Wolters C
|32
|1
|7
|3
|0
|1
|6
|.219
|.242
|.250
|.492
|BENCH
|AB
|D. Butera C
|8
|D. Dahl CF
|50
|S. Hilliard LF
|24
|R. Tapia LF
|15
|T. Wolters C
|32
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Crawford SS
|50
|12
|14
|4
|0
|10
|7
|.280
|.410
|.380
|.790
|J. Hudson C
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.091
|.167
|.091
|.258
|E. White 1B
|51
|2
|6
|4
|1
|5
|24
|.118
|.196
|.216
|.412
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Crawford SS
|50
|J. Hudson C
|11
|E. White 1B
|51
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|Y. Almonte RP
|1-0
|1
|7.2
|2.35
|5
|2
|1
|0
|9
|0.65
|R. Castellani RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|3
|6.2
|1.35
|7
|1
|0
|2
|7
|1.35
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|6.75
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.75
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|1.23
|7
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1.23
|K. Freeland SP
|2-0
|0
|18.2
|2.41
|14
|5
|2
|6
|11
|1.07
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|0
|16.1
|3.31
|12
|6
|1
|4
|7
|0.98
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hoffman SP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|G. Marquez SP
|2-1
|0
|19.0
|1.89
|12
|4
|1
|5
|23
|0.89
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|54.00
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|Y. Almonte RP
|1-0
|R. Castellani RP
|-
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|K. Freeland SP
|2-0
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|J. Hoffman SP
|1-0
|G. Marquez SP
|2-1
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Altavilla RP
|1-1
|1
|5.0
|5.40
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1.20
|N. Cortes RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|7.36
|7
|6
|4
|4
|7
|1.50
|J. Dunn SP
|0-1
|0
|7.0
|6.43
|4
|5
|3
|7
|6
|1.57
|C. Edwards RP
|0-0
|1
|4.2
|1.93
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0.64
|J. Gerber RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Gonzales SP
|2-1
|0
|17.2
|3.06
|11
|6
|4
|2
|15
|0.74
|T. Guilbeau RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1.67
|M. Magill RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1.00
|N. Margevicius RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|4
|3
|2
|1
|5
|1.00
|A. Misiewicz RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|4.15
|3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1.15
|J. Sheffield SP
|0-2
|0
|7.2
|9.39
|8
|8
|0
|6
|7
|1.83
|T. Walker SP
|1-2
|0
|14.0
|5.79
|11
|9
|2
|6
|12
|1.21
|T. Williams RP
|0-0
|2
|5.0
|7.20
|5
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1.20
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|D. Altavilla RP
|1-1
|N. Cortes RP
|0-0
|J. Dunn SP
|0-1
|C. Edwards RP
|0-0
|J. Gerber RP
|0-0
|M. Gonzales SP
|2-1
|T. Guilbeau RP
|0-0
|M. Magill RP
|0-0
|N. Margevicius RP
|0-0
|A. Misiewicz RP
|0-0
|J. Sheffield SP
|0-2
|T. Walker SP
|1-2
|T. Williams RP
|0-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Hampson LF
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.278
|.333
|.556
|.889
|7.5
|T. Story SS
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|.375
|.583
|.958
|0.5
|C. Blackmon RF
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.423
|.436
|.635
|1.071
|9.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.204
|.273
|.388
|.660
|0.0
|M. Kemp DH
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|.406
|.593
|.999
|4.5
|D. Murphy 1B
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|.390
|.632
|1.022
|10.0
|R. McMahon 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|.320
|.357
|.677
|-0.5
|C. Owings CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.296
|.367
|.444
|.811
|2.0
|E. Diaz C
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|4.0
|Total
|34
|8
|10
|8
|3
|3
|6
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|G. Hampson LF
|4
|T. Story SS
|4
|C. Blackmon RF
|4
|N. Arenado 3B
|4
|M. Kemp DH
|3
|D. Murphy 1B
|4
|R. McMahon 2B
|4
|C. Owings CF
|3
|E. Diaz C
|4
|Total
|34
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|S. Long 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.218
|.283
|.327
|.611
|0.5
|D. Moore 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.297
|.316
|.568
|.883
|-1.5
|K. Lewis CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|.426
|.554
|.980
|1.5
|K. Seager 3B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|.387
|.537
|.924
|3.5
|A. Nola C
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|.395
|.588
|.983
|10.0
|D. Vogelbach DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|.286
|.214
|.500
|0.0
|T. Lopes LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|.270
|.400
|.670
|-0.5
|D. Gordon SS
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.115
|.179
|.154
|.332
|0.5
|M. Smith RF
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.152
|.200
|.212
|.412
|4.5
|Total
|32
|4
|7
|4
|1
|1
|9
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - M. Kemp (2), E. Diaz
- HR - G. Hampson, C. Blackmon (3), D. Murphy (3)
- RBI - G. Hampson 2 (3), T. Story (7), C. Blackmon (15), D. Murphy 4 (10)
- 2-Out RBI - G. Hampson, D. Murphy 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Arenado
- 2B - K. Seager (6), A. Nola (4)
- HR - A. Nola
- RBI - A. Nola 3 (7), M. Smith (3)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Nola, M. Smith
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - S. Long, D. Moore, A. Nola, D. Vogelbach
- SB - M. Smith (2)
- E - T. Story (4)
- DP - 2 (Seager-Long-Moore; Seager-Long-Moore)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Senzatela
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|1
|2.65
|1.18
|15.5
|T. Kinley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.38
|4.0
|D. Bard
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3.52
|1.17
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
|7
|4
|3
|1
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Senzatela
|6.0
|T. Kinley
|1.0
|D. Bard
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Y. Kikuchi
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5.28
|1.30
|5.5
|E. Swanson
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8.10
|1.20
|0.5
|Y. Ramirez
|1.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|4.26
|1.58
|-3.0
|Total
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|3
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Y. Kikuchi
|5.2
|E. Swanson
|1.1
|Y. Ramirez
|1.1
|Total
|8.1
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Senzatela 91-55, T. Kinley 11-8, D. Bard 17-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Senzatela 10-2, T. Kinley 1-0, D. Bard 1-0
- Batters Faced - A. Senzatela 25, T. Kinley 3, D. Bard 5
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 95-61, E. Swanson 19-9, Y. Ramirez 27-15
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 12-2, E. Swanson 1-1, Y. Ramirez 0-1
- Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 24, E. Swanson 5, Y. Ramirez 8
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|D. Butera C
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|.111
|.125
|.236
|D. Dahl CF
|50
|7
|12
|6
|0
|3
|9
|.240
|.278
|.320
|.598
|S. Hilliard LF
|24
|3
|5
|3
|1
|3
|12
|.208
|.296
|.375
|.671
|R. Tapia LF
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|.133
|.176
|.133
|.310
|T. Wolters C
|32
|1
|7
|3
|0
|1
|6
|.219
|.242
|.250
|.492
|BENCH
|AB
|D. Butera C
|8
|D. Dahl CF
|50
|S. Hilliard LF
|24
|R. Tapia LF
|15
|T. Wolters C
|32
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Crawford SS
|50
|12
|14
|4
|0
|10
|7
|.280
|.410
|.380
|.790
|J. Hudson C
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.091
|.167
|.091
|.258
|E. White 1B
|51
|2
|6
|4
|1
|5
|24
|.118
|.196
|.216
|.412
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Crawford SS
|50
|J. Hudson C
|11
|E. White 1B
|51
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|Y. Almonte RP
|1-0
|1
|7.2
|2.35
|5
|2
|1
|0
|9
|0.65
|R. Castellani RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|3
|6.2
|1.35
|7
|1
|0
|2
|7
|1.35
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|6.75
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.75
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|1.23
|7
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1.23
|K. Freeland SP
|2-0
|0
|18.2
|2.41
|14
|5
|2
|6
|11
|1.07
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|0
|16.1
|3.31
|12
|6
|1
|4
|7
|0.98
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hoffman SP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|G. Marquez SP
|2-1
|0
|19.0
|1.89
|12
|4
|1
|5
|23
|0.89
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|54.00
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|Y. Almonte RP
|1-0
|R. Castellani RP
|-
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|K. Freeland SP
|2-0
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|J. Hoffman SP
|1-0
|G. Marquez SP
|2-1
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Altavilla RP
|1-1
|1
|5.0
|5.40
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1.20
|N. Cortes RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|7.36
|7
|6
|4
|4
|7
|1.50
|J. Dunn SP
|0-1
|0
|7.0
|6.43
|4
|5
|3
|7
|6
|1.57
|C. Edwards RP
|0-0
|1
|4.2
|1.93
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0.64
|J. Gerber RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Gonzales SP
|2-1
|0
|17.2
|3.06
|11
|6
|4
|2
|15
|0.74
|T. Guilbeau RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1.67
|M. Magill RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1.00
|N. Margevicius RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|4
|3
|2
|1
|5
|1.00
|A. Misiewicz RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|4.15
|3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1.15
|J. Sheffield SP
|0-2
|0
|7.2
|9.39
|8
|8
|0
|6
|7
|1.83
|T. Walker SP
|1-2
|0
|14.0
|5.79
|11
|9
|2
|6
|12
|1.21
|T. Williams RP
|0-0
|2
|5.0
|7.20
|5
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1.20
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|D. Altavilla RP
|1-1
|N. Cortes RP
|0-0
|J. Dunn SP
|0-1
|C. Edwards RP
|0-0
|J. Gerber RP
|0-0
|M. Gonzales SP
|2-1
|T. Guilbeau RP
|0-0
|M. Magill RP
|0-0
|N. Margevicius RP
|0-0
|A. Misiewicz RP
|0-0
|J. Sheffield SP
|0-2
|T. Walker SP
|1-2
|T. Williams RP
|0-0
8TH INNING Nola doubled to shallow right, Lewis scored 8 4 Murphy homered to right, Kemp scored 8 3 Blackmon homered to right center 6 3 7TH INNING Hampson homered to left center 5 3 6TH INNING Nola homered to left, Seager scored 4 3 Murphy singled to shallow right center, Kemp and Blackmon scored 4 1 3RD INNING Story reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Diaz scored 2 1 Hampson grounded out to pitcher, Owings scored, Diaz to third 1 1 2ND INNING Smith singled to left, Gordon scored, Smith to second 0 1
- Yohan Ramirez relieved Erik Swanson
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Blackmon homered to right center
- N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Arenado popped out to third
- M. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Kemp walked
- D. Murphy: Murphy homered to right, Kemp scored
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Foul, McMahon flied out to deep center
- C. Owings: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Owings struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Daniel Bard relieved Tyler Kinley
- D. Moore: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
- K. Lewis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Lewis singled to shallow center
- K. Seager: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Seager struck out swinging
- A. Nola: Ball, Nola doubled to shallow right, Lewis scored
- D. Vogelbach: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Vogelbach fouled out to third
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- E. Swanson Pitching:
- C. Owings: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Owings walked
- El. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Diaz grounded into double play third to second to first, Owings out at second
- G. Hampson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hampson homered to left center
- T. Story: Ball, Ball, Foul, Story flied out to right
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- T. Story: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Story struck out swinging
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Foul, Foul, Blackmon singled to right
- N. Arenado: Ball, Arenado flied out to deep left
- M. Kemp: Pickoff attempt, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Ball, Kemp doubled to right, Blackmon to third
- D. Murphy: Strike looking, Murphy singled to shallow right center, Kemp and Blackmon scored
- Erik Swanson relieved Yusei Kikuchi
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Senzatela Pitching:
- K. Lewis: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
- K. Seager: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager doubled to left
- A. Nola: Ball, Nola homered to left, Seager scored
- D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Ball, Vogelbach popped out to shortstop
- T. Lopes: Ball, Ball, Lopes grounded out to third
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Senzatela Pitching:
- D. Gordon: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Gordon grounded out to second
- M. Smith: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Smith reached on an infield single to pitcher
- S. Long: Ball, Smith stole second, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Long grounded out to pitcher, Smith to third
- D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- M. Kemp: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kemp struck out swinging
- D. Murphy: Strike looking, Murphy grounded out to pitcher
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, McMahon grounded out to first
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- C. Owings: Strike looking, Owings singled to right
- El. Diaz: Diaz doubled to shallow left, Owings to third
- G. Hampson: Ball, Hampson grounded out to pitcher, Owings scored, Diaz to third
- T. Story: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Story reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Diaz scored
- C. Blackmon: Foul, Blackmon singled to deep center, Story to second
- N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Arenado grounded into double play third to second to first, Blackmon out at second
- Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Senzatela Pitching:
- D. Vogelbach: Foul, Vogelbach grounded out to third
- T. Lopes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lopes struck out swinging
- D. Gordon: Ball, Gordon safe at first on shortstop Story throwing error, Gordon to second
- M. Smith: Ball, Foul, Smith singled to left, Gordon scored, Smith to second
- S. Long: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- G. Hampson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hampson walked
- T. Story: Ball, Story lined out to center
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Blackmon grounded out to shortstop, Hampson to second
- N. Arenado: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Arenado grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Senzatela Pitching:
- S. Long: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Long walked
- D. Moore: Moore lined out to right
- K. Lewis: Ball, Foul, Lewis lined out to right
- K. Seager: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Seager singled to right, Long to third
- A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nola grounded out to second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
2-0
W-L
11.0
IP
2.45
ERA
2.25
SO/BB
1.27
WHIP
0-0
W-L
9.2
IP
4.66
ERA
2.60
SO/BB
1.34
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 G. Hampson LF
|14
|4
|1
|0
|.286
|2 T. Story SS
|44
|13
|6
|5
|.295
|3 C. Blackmon RF
|48
|19
|14
|2
|.396
|4 N. Arenado 3B
|45
|10
|5
|3
|.222
|5 M. Kemp DH
|24
|7
|8
|2
|.292
|6 D. Murphy 1B
|34
|11
|6
|2
|.324
|7 R. McMahon 2B
|38
|9
|5
|1
|.237
|8 C. Owings CF
|24
|7
|3
|1
|.292
|9 E. Diaz C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Wade Davis
|Shoulder
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Chi Chi Gonzalez
|Biceps
|08-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 24
|Scott Oberg
|Arm
|09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
|Peter Lambert
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Mitch Haniger
|Back
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Tom Murphy
|Foot
|08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
|Kendall Graveman
|Neck
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Brandon Brennan
|Oblique
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Austin Adams
|Knee
|08-18-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 19
|Gerson Bautista
|Elbow
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Yoshihisa Hirano
|Illness
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11