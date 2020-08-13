GAMETRACKER
  • 8TH INNING
    		Nola doubled to shallow right, Lewis scored84
    		Murphy homered to right, Kemp scored83
    		Blackmon homered to right center63
  • 7TH INNING
    		Hampson homered to left center53
  • 6TH INNING
    		Nola homered to left, Seager scored43
    		Murphy singled to shallow right center, Kemp and Blackmon scored41
  • 3RD INNING
    		Story reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Diaz scored21
    		Hampson grounded out to pitcher, Owings scored, Diaz to third11
  • 2ND INNING
    		Smith singled to left, Gordon scored, Smith to second01
    123456789RHE
    COL9-3
    		0020021308101
    SEA5-9
    		010002010470
    COLRockies
    SEAMariners
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    G. Hampson LF41121112.278.333.556.8897.5
    T. Story SS40010011.271.375.583.9580.5
    C. Blackmon RF42311001.423.436.6351.0719.0
    N. Arenado 3B40000004.204.273.388.6600.0
    M. Kemp DH32100110.296.406.593.9994.5
    D. Murphy 1B41241000.342.390.6321.02210.0
    R. McMahon 2B40000011.214.320.357.677-0.5
    C. Owings CF31100120.296.367.444.8112.0
    E. Diaz C41200001.500.500.7501.2504.0
    HITTERSAB
    G. Hampson LF4
    T. Story SS4
    C. Blackmon RF4
    N. Arenado 3B4
    M. Kemp DH3
    D. Murphy 1B4
    R. McMahon 2B4
    C. Owings CF3
    E. Diaz C4
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      S. Long 2B30000112.218.283.327.6110.5
      D. Moore 1B40000032.297.316.568.883-1.5
      K. Lewis CF41100011.375.426.554.9801.5
      K. Seager 3B41200011.315.387.537.9243.5
      A. Nola C41231002.324.395.588.98310.0
      D. Vogelbach DH40000001.107.286.214.5000.0
      T. Lopes LF30000010.229.270.400.670-0.5
      D. Gordon SS31000010.115.179.154.3320.5
      M. Smith RF30210010.152.200.212.4124.5
      HITTERSAB
      S. Long 2B3
      D. Moore 1B4
      K. Lewis CF4
      K. Seager 3B4
      A. Nola C4
      D. Vogelbach DH4
      T. Lopes LF3
      D. Gordon SS3
      M. Smith RF3
        BATTING
        • 2B - M. Kemp (2), E. Diaz
        • HR - G. Hampson, C. Blackmon (3), D. Murphy (3)
        • RBI - G. Hampson 2 (3), T. Story (7), C. Blackmon (15), D. Murphy 4 (10)
        • 2-Out RBI - G. Hampson, D. Murphy 2 (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Arenado
        BATTING
        • 2B - K. Seager (6), A. Nola (4)
        • HR - A. Nola
        • RBI - A. Nola 3 (7), M. Smith (3)
        • 2-Out RBI - A. Nola, M. Smith
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - S. Long, D. Moore, A. Nola, D. Vogelbach
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - M. Smith (2)
        FIELDING
        • E - T. Story (4)
        FIELDING
        • DP - 2 (Seager-Long-Moore; Seager-Long-Moore)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        A. Senzatela6.05321512.651.1815.5
        T. Kinley1.00000200.000.384.0
        D. Bard1.02110203.521.171.0
        PITCHERSIP
        A. Senzatela6.0
        T. Kinley1.0
        D. Bard1.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        Y. Kikuchi5.26441305.281.305.5
        E. Swanson1.11111118.101.200.5
        Y. Ramirez1.13331224.261.58-3.0
        PITCHERSIP
        Y. Kikuchi5.2
        E. Swanson1.1
        Y. Ramirez1.1
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - A. Senzatela 91-55, T. Kinley 11-8, D. Bard 17-13
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Senzatela 10-2, T. Kinley 1-0, D. Bard 1-0
        • Batters Faced - A. Senzatela 25, T. Kinley 3, D. Bard 5
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 95-61, E. Swanson 19-9, Y. Ramirez 27-15
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 12-2, E. Swanson 1-1, Y. Ramirez 0-1
        • Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 24, E. Swanson 5, Y. Ramirez 8
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        D. Butera C8011002.125.111.125.236
        D. Dahl CF507126039.240.278.320.598
        S. Hilliard LF243531312.208.296.375.671
        R. Tapia LF15221017.133.176.133.310
        T. Wolters C32173016.219.242.250.492
        BENCHAB
        D. Butera C8
        D. Dahl CF50
        S. Hilliard LF24
        R. Tapia LF15
        T. Wolters C32
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Crawford SS50121440107.280.410.380.790
        J. Hudson C11010013.091.167.091.258
        E. White 1B512641524.118.196.216.412
        BENCHAB
        J. Crawford SS50
        J. Hudson C11
        E. White 1B51
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        Y. Almonte RP1-017.22.35521090.65
        R. Castellani RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Diaz RP0-036.21.35710271.35
        P. Diehl RP0-001.16.75111020.75
        C. Estevez RP0-007.11.23710251.23
        K. Freeland SP2-0018.22.4114526111.07
        J. Gray SP0-1016.13.311261470.98
        J. Harvey RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Hoffman SP1-001.20.00000020.00
        G. Marquez SP2-1019.01.8912415230.89
        J. Pazos RP0-000.254.00340106.00
        BULLPENW-L
        Y. Almonte RP1-0
        R. Castellani RP-
        J. Diaz RP0-0
        P. Diehl RP0-0
        C. Estevez RP0-0
        K. Freeland SP2-0
        J. Gray SP0-1
        J. Harvey RP-
        J. Hoffman SP1-0
        G. Marquez SP2-1
        J. Pazos RP0-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        D. Altavilla RP1-115.05.40531141.20
        N. Cortes RP0-007.17.36764471.50
        J. Dunn SP0-107.06.43453761.57
        C. Edwards RP0-014.21.93210160.64
        J. Gerber RP0-002.10.00000000.00
        M. Gonzales SP2-1017.23.0611642150.74
        T. Guilbeau RP0-003.03.00410111.67
        M. Magill RP0-004.00.00100351.00
        N. Margevicius RP0-005.05.40432151.00
        A. Misiewicz RP0-004.14.15321261.15
        J. Sheffield SP0-207.29.39880671.83
        T. Walker SP1-2014.05.7911926121.21
        T. Williams RP0-025.07.20541161.20
        BULLPENW-L
        D. Altavilla RP1-1
        N. Cortes RP0-0
        J. Dunn SP0-1
        C. Edwards RP0-0
        J. Gerber RP0-0
        M. Gonzales SP2-1
        T. Guilbeau RP0-0
        M. Magill RP0-0
        N. Margevicius RP0-0
        A. Misiewicz RP0-0
        J. Sheffield SP0-2
        T. Walker SP1-2
        T. Williams RP0-0
            • 8TH INNING
              		Nola doubled to shallow right, Lewis scored84
              		Murphy homered to right, Kemp scored83
              		Blackmon homered to right center63
            • 7TH INNING
              		Hampson homered to left center53
            • 6TH INNING
              		Nola homered to left, Seager scored43
              		Murphy singled to shallow right center, Kemp and Blackmon scored41
            • 3RD INNING
              		Story reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Diaz scored21
              		Hampson grounded out to pitcher, Owings scored, Diaz to third11
            • 2ND INNING
              		Smith singled to left, Gordon scored, Smith to second01
            • 9TH INNING
              • Y. Ramirez Pitching:
              • El. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Diaz singled to deep left
              • G. Hampson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Hampson struck out swinging
              • T. Story: Ball
            • 8TH INNING
              • Yohan Ramirez relieved Erik Swanson
              • C. Blackmon: Ball, Blackmon homered to right center
              • N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Arenado popped out to third
              • M. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Kemp walked
              • D. Murphy: Murphy homered to right, Kemp scored
              • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Foul, McMahon flied out to deep center
              • C. Owings: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Owings struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 8th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Daniel Bard relieved Tyler Kinley
              • D. Moore: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
              • K. Lewis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Lewis singled to shallow center
              • K. Seager: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Seager struck out swinging
              • A. Nola: Ball, Nola doubled to shallow right, Lewis scored
              • D. Vogelbach: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Vogelbach fouled out to third
              • End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 7TH INNING
              • E. Swanson Pitching:
              • C. Owings: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Owings walked
              • El. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Diaz grounded into double play third to second to first, Owings out at second
              • G. Hampson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hampson homered to left center
              • T. Story: Ball, Ball, Foul, Story flied out to right
              • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Tyler Kinley relieved Antonio Senzatela
              • D. Gordon: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
              • M. Smith: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Smith struck out looking
              • S. Long: Ball, Strike swinging, Long grounded out to first
              • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
              • T. Story: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Story struck out swinging
              • C. Blackmon: Ball, Foul, Foul, Blackmon singled to right
              • N. Arenado: Ball, Arenado flied out to deep left
              • M. Kemp: Pickoff attempt, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Ball, Kemp doubled to right, Blackmon to third
              • D. Murphy: Strike looking, Murphy singled to shallow right center, Kemp and Blackmon scored
              • Erik Swanson relieved Yusei Kikuchi
              • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
              • K. Seager: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager doubled to left
              • A. Nola: Ball, Nola homered to left, Seager scored
              • D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Ball, Vogelbach popped out to shortstop
              • T. Lopes: Ball, Ball, Lopes grounded out to third
              • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
              • C. Owings: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Owings struck out swinging
              • El. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Diaz fouled out to first
              • G. Hampson: Hampson flied out to right
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • D. Gordon: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Gordon grounded out to second
              • M. Smith: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Smith reached on an infield single to pitcher
              • S. Long: Ball, Smith stole second, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Long grounded out to pitcher, Smith to third
              • D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
              • M. Kemp: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kemp struck out swinging
              • D. Murphy: Strike looking, Murphy grounded out to pitcher
              • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, McMahon grounded out to first
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • A. Nola: Nola flied out to center
              • D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Vogelbach lined out to left
              • T. Lopes: Ball, Lopes grounded out to third
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
              • C. Owings: Strike looking, Owings singled to right
              • El. Diaz: Diaz doubled to shallow left, Owings to third
              • G. Hampson: Ball, Hampson grounded out to pitcher, Owings scored, Diaz to third
              • T. Story: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Story reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Diaz scored
              • C. Blackmon: Foul, Blackmon singled to deep center, Story to second
              • N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Arenado grounded into double play third to second to first, Blackmon out at second
              • Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • D. Moore: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
              • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Lewis flied out to right
              • K. Seager: Strike looking, Ball, Seager lined out to center
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
              • M. Kemp: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Kemp grounded out to third
              • D. Murphy: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Murphy grounded out to second
              • R. McMahon: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, McMahon grounded out to catcher
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • D. Vogelbach: Foul, Vogelbach grounded out to third
              • T. Lopes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lopes struck out swinging
              • D. Gordon: Ball, Gordon safe at first on shortstop Story throwing error, Gordon to second
              • M. Smith: Ball, Foul, Smith singled to left, Gordon scored, Smith to second
              • S. Long: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
              • G. Hampson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hampson walked
              • T. Story: Ball, Story lined out to center
              • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Blackmon grounded out to shortstop, Hampson to second
              • N. Arenado: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Arenado grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • A. Senzatela Pitching:
              • S. Long: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Long walked
              • D. Moore: Moore lined out to right
              • K. Lewis: Ball, Foul, Lewis lined out to right
              • K. Seager: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Seager singled to right, Long to third
              • A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nola grounded out to second
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

            COLRockies
            SEAMariners
            TEAM STATS
            9-3
            .268
            AVG
            17
            HR
            64
            R
            3.11
            ERA
            5-9
            .229
            AVG
            12
            HR
            57
            R
            6.00
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            A. SenzatelaR
            2-0
            W-L
            11.0
            IP
            2.45
            ERA
            2.25
            SO/BB
            1.27
            WHIP
            Y. KikuchiL
            0-0
            W-L
            9.2
            IP
            4.66
            ERA
            2.60
            SO/BB
            1.34
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .A. Senzatela
            R
            2-0, 11.0 IP, 2.45 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .Y. Kikuchi
            L
            0-0, 9.2 IP, 4.66 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 G. Hampson LF14410.286
            2 T. Story SS441365.295
            3 C. Blackmon RF4819142.396
            4 N. Arenado 3B451053.222
            5 M. Kemp DH24782.292
            6 D. Murphy 1B341162.324
            7 R. McMahon 2B38951.237
            8 C. Owings CF24731.292
            9 E. Diaz C-----
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 S. Long 2B521241.231
            2 D. Moore 1B331142.333
            3 K. Lewis CF5220103.385
            4 K. Seager 3B5015142.300
            5 A. Nola C30940.300
            6 D. Vogelbach DH24321.125
            7 T. Lopes LF32831.250
            8 D. Gordon SS23300.130
            9 M. Smith RF30320.100
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Wade DavisShoulder08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Chi Chi GonzalezBiceps08-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 24
            Scott ObergArm09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
            Peter LambertElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Mitch HanigerBack08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Tom MurphyFoot08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
            Kendall GravemanNeck08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Brandon BrennanOblique09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
            Austin AdamsKnee08-18-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 19
            Gerson BautistaElbow08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Yoshihisa HiranoIllness08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
