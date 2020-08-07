BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
NYY9-4
000000000020
TB6-7
00000001X120
  • W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
NYYYankees
TBRays
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
D. LeMahieu 2B30100102.422.447.5781.0252.0
A. Judge RF40000034.277.333.7661.099-1.5
A. Hicks CF30000112.188.366.344.7100.5
G. Stanton DH30000111.270.426.514.9390.5
L. Voit 1B40000022.216.275.541.816-1.0
G. Torres SS40000002.119.178.190.3680.0
G. Urshela 3B20000100.308.400.6151.0151.0
G. Sanchez C20000113.091.189.212.4010.5
M. Tauchman LF30100011.364.417.455.8711.5
HITTERSAB
D. LeMahieu 2B3
A. Judge RF4
A. Hicks CF3
G. Stanton DH3
L. Voit 1B4
G. Torres SS4
G. Urshela 3B2
G. Sanchez C2
M. Tauchman LF3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Meadows RF40000012.167.167.333.500-0.5
    B. Lowe LF30000011.283.353.565.918-0.5
    Y. Diaz 3B30100010.220.360.268.6280.5
    J. Choi 1B30000011.133.250.300.550-0.5
    J. Wendle 2B30000010.323.344.516.860-0.5
    Y. Tsutsugo DH21000100.171.293.286.5782.0
    W. Adames SS30000021.265.359.382.741-1.0
    K. Kiermaier CF20100100.189.268.270.5393.0
    M. Zunino C20000011.071.188.179.366-0.5
    a- M. Perez PH-C00010000.000.222.000.2221.0
    HITTERSAB
    A. Meadows RF4
    B. Lowe LF3
    Y. Diaz 3B3
    J. Choi 1B3
    J. Wendle 2B3
    Y. Tsutsugo DH2
    W. Adames SS3
    K. Kiermaier CF2
    M. Zunino C2
    a- M. Perez PH-C0
    • a-flied out for Zunino in the 8th
    BATTING
    • 2B - M. Tauchman (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Sanchez 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • 2B - K. Kiermaier
    • SF - M. Perez
    • RBI - M. Perez
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Meadows, B. Lowe
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Wendle-Choi)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. Tanaka5.01000501.170.7816.5
    L. Cessa2.01000200.000.606.0
    A. Ottavino1.00112101.801.200.5
    PITCHERSIP
    M. Tanaka5.0
    L. Cessa2.0
    A. Ottavino1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    B. Snell3.00002503.381.389.5
    A. Kittredge2.00000003.001.336.0
    P. Fairbanks1.01000103.601.802.5
    D. Castillo0.10002000.000.82-2.0
    N. Anderson0.20001100.000.75-0.5
    C. Roe2.01000203.181.066.0
    PITCHERSIP
    B. Snell3.0
    A. Kittredge2.0
    P. Fairbanks1.0
    D. Castillo0.1
    N. Anderson0.2
    C. Roe2.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. Tanaka 59-44, L. Cessa 26-18, A. Ottavino 22-10
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Tanaka 6-1, L. Cessa 1-1, A. Ottavino 1-1
    • Batters Faced - M. Tanaka 16, L. Cessa 7, A. Ottavino 5
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 59-32, A. Kittredge 24-18, P. Fairbanks 15-8, D. Castillo 14-4, N. Anderson 15-11, C. Roe 32-24
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 2-2, A. Kittredge 3-1, P. Fairbanks 1-0, D. Castillo 0-1, N. Anderson 0-1, C. Roe 2-1
    • Batters Faced - B. Snell 11, A. Kittredge 6, P. Fairbanks 3, D. Castillo 3, N. Anderson 3, C. Roe 7
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      • 8TH INNING
        		Perez hit sacrifice fly to center, Tsutsugo scored01
      • 9TH INNING
        • Michael Perez catching
        • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Stanton fouled out to first
        • L. Voit: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
        • G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Torres flied out to center
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Chaz Roe relieved Nick Anderson
        • M. Tauchman: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Tauchman doubled to left
        • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, LeMahieu reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tauchman out at third
        • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
        • A. Hicks: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Hicks grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Adam Ottavino relieved Luis Cessa
        • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo walked
        • W. Adames: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Adames struck out looking
        • K. Kiermaier: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kiermaier walked, Tsutsugo to second
        • Michael Perez hit for Mike Zunino
        • M. Perez: Ball, Tsutsugo to third, Kiermaier to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Perez hit sacrifice fly to center, Tsutsugo scored
        • A. Meadows: Ball, Meadows grounded out to second
        • End of the 8th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Diego Castillo relieved Peter Fairbanks
        • A. Hicks: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hicks walked
        • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stanton walked, Hicks to second
        • L. Voit: Foul, Ball, Ball, Voit flied out to right
        • Nick Anderson relieved Diego Castillo
        • G. Torres: Strike looking, Torres flied out to deep right, Hicks to third
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Urshela walked, Stanton to second
        • G. Sanchez: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • L. Cessa Pitching:
        • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Diaz struck out looking
        • J. Choi: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Choi grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Wendle: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Wendle popped out to shortstop
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Peter Fairbanks relieved Andrew Kittredge
        • M. Tauchman: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tauchman struck out swinging
        • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu singled to center
        • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Judge grounded into double play second to first, LeMahieu out at second
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Luis Cessa relieved Masahiro Tanaka
        • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kiermaier doubled to shallow right
        • M. Zunino: Ball, Ball, Zunino flied out to left
        • A. Meadows: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Meadows struck out swinging, Kiermaier to third on wild pitch
        • B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Lowe fouled out to third
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • A. Kittredge Pitching:
        • G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Torres lined out to center
        • G. Urshela: Foul, Urshela flied out to deep right
        • G. Sanchez: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Sanchez grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Tanaka Pitching:
        • J. Wendle: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Wendle struck out swinging
        • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Tsutsugo lined out to center
        • W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • Andrew Kittredge relieved Blake Snell
        • A. Hicks: Strike looking, Foul, Hicks grounded out to shortstop
        • G. Stanton: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Stanton popped out to catcher
        • L. Voit: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Voit grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Tanaka Pitching:
        • B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
        • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Diaz grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Choi: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Choi struck out swinging
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • B. Snell Pitching:
        • G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Sanchez walked
        • M. Tauchman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Tauchman fouled out to left
        • D. LeMahieu: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, LeMahieu flied out to right
        • A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Sanchez to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Tanaka Pitching:
        • K. Kiermaier: Kiermaier grounded out to pitcher
        • M. Zunino: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
        • A. Meadows: Ball, Foul, Meadows flied out to deep right
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • B. Snell Pitching:
        • L. Voit: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
        • G. Torres: Ball, Torres grounded out to second
        • G. Urshela: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Urshela grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Tanaka Pitching:
        • J. Wendle: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Wendle grounded out to second
        • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Tsutsugo fouled out to first
        • W. Adames: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Adames lined out to center
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • B. Snell Pitching:
        • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu walked
        • A. Judge: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Judge struck out looking
        • A. Hicks: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hicks struck out swinging
        • G. Stanton: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul tip, Stanton struck out on foul tip
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Tanaka Pitching:
        • A. Meadows: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Meadows grounded out to second
        • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Lowe grounded out to second
        • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Diaz singled to shallow right center
        • J. Choi: Ball, Strike swinging, Choi popped out to third
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
