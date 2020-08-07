M. Tanaka Pitching:

A. Meadows: Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Foul , Meadows grounded out to second

B. Lowe: Strike looking , Ball , Strike swinging , Ball , Lowe grounded out to second

Y. Diaz: Strike looking , Ball , Diaz singled to shallow right center

J. Choi: Ball , Strike swinging , Choi popped out to third