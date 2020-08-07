BOX SCORE
- W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.422
|.447
|.578
|1.025
|2.0
|A. Judge RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.277
|.333
|.766
|1.099
|-1.5
|A. Hicks CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.188
|.366
|.344
|.710
|0.5
|G. Stanton DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|.426
|.514
|.939
|0.5
|L. Voit 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.216
|.275
|.541
|.816
|-1.0
|G. Torres SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.119
|.178
|.190
|.368
|0.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|.400
|.615
|1.015
|1.0
|G. Sanchez C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.091
|.189
|.212
|.401
|0.5
|M. Tauchman LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|.417
|.455
|.871
|1.5
- a-flied out for Zunino in the 8th
- 2B - M. Tauchman (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Sanchez 2 (2)
- 2B - K. Kiermaier
- SF - M. Perez
- RBI - M. Perez
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Meadows, B. Lowe
- DP - (Wendle-Choi)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Tanaka
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1.17
|0.78
|16.5
|L. Cessa
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.60
|6.0
|A. Ottavino
|1.0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1.80
|1.20
|0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|B. Snell
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|3.38
|1.38
|9.5
|A. Kittredge
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|1.33
|6.0
|P. Fairbanks
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.60
|1.80
|2.5
|D. Castillo
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.82
|-2.0
|N. Anderson
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|-0.5
|C. Roe
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.18
|1.06
|6.0
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Tanaka 59-44, L. Cessa 26-18, A. Ottavino 22-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Tanaka 6-1, L. Cessa 1-1, A. Ottavino 1-1
- Batters Faced - M. Tanaka 16, L. Cessa 7, A. Ottavino 5
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 59-32, A. Kittredge 24-18, P. Fairbanks 15-8, D. Castillo 14-4, N. Anderson 15-11, C. Roe 32-24
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 2-2, A. Kittredge 3-1, P. Fairbanks 1-0, D. Castillo 0-1, N. Anderson 0-1, C. Roe 2-1
- Batters Faced - B. Snell 11, A. Kittredge 6, P. Fairbanks 3, D. Castillo 3, N. Anderson 3, C. Roe 7
8TH INNING Perez hit sacrifice fly to center, Tsutsugo scored 0 1
- Michael Perez catching
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Stanton fouled out to first
- L. Voit: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
- G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Torres flied out to center
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Chaz Roe relieved Nick Anderson
- M. Tauchman: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Tauchman doubled to left
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, LeMahieu reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tauchman out at third
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
- A. Hicks: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Hicks grounded out to second
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Adam Ottavino relieved Luis Cessa
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo walked
- W. Adames: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Adames struck out looking
- K. Kiermaier: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kiermaier walked, Tsutsugo to second
- Michael Perez hit for Mike Zunino
- M. Perez: Ball, Tsutsugo to third, Kiermaier to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Perez hit sacrifice fly to center, Tsutsugo scored
- A. Meadows: Ball, Meadows grounded out to second
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Diego Castillo relieved Peter Fairbanks
- A. Hicks: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hicks walked
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stanton walked, Hicks to second
- L. Voit: Foul, Ball, Ball, Voit flied out to right
- Nick Anderson relieved Diego Castillo
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Torres flied out to deep right, Hicks to third
- G. Urshela: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Urshela walked, Stanton to second
- G. Sanchez: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Peter Fairbanks relieved Andrew Kittredge
- M. Tauchman: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tauchman struck out swinging
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu singled to center
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Judge grounded into double play second to first, LeMahieu out at second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Luis Cessa relieved Masahiro Tanaka
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kiermaier doubled to shallow right
- M. Zunino: Ball, Ball, Zunino flied out to left
- A. Meadows: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Meadows struck out swinging, Kiermaier to third on wild pitch
- B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Lowe fouled out to third
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Sanchez walked
- M. Tauchman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Tauchman fouled out to left
- D. LeMahieu: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, LeMahieu flied out to right
- A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Sanchez to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- L. Voit: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
- G. Torres: Ball, Torres grounded out to second
- G. Urshela: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Urshela grounded out to third
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu walked
- A. Judge: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Judge struck out looking
- A. Hicks: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hicks struck out swinging
- G. Stanton: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul tip, Stanton struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Tanaka Pitching:
- A. Meadows: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Meadows grounded out to second
- B. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Lowe grounded out to second
- Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Diaz singled to shallow right center
- J. Choi: Ball, Strike swinging, Choi popped out to third
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)