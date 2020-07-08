GAMETRACKER
  • 6TH INNING
    		Flores homered to left center27
  • 5TH INNING
    		Taylor reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Bellinger scored, Turner to third, Hernandez out at second17
  • 4TH INNING
    		Smith homered to left, Taylor scored16
    		Muncy homered to right14
  • 3RD INNING
    		Turner singled to left, Bellinger scored13
    		Betts homered to left center12
    		Pederson grounded out to first11
    		Solano singled to center, Yastrzemski scored10
    123456789RHE
    SF6-8
    		0010010--271
    LAD9-4
    		0023100--670
    SFGiants
    LADDodgers
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Slater RF20100100.292.393.375.7686.0
    A. Dickerson PH-RF10000012.257.333.514.848-0.5
    M. Yastrzemski CF41100014.314.453.6271.0812.5
    D. Solano 2B30110011.457.469.6521.1221.5
    E. Longoria 3B30000002.241.273.414.6870.0
    W. Flores DH31111010.306.327.510.8375.5
    B. Belt 1B30000020.190.346.381.727-1.0
    D. Ruf LF20100100.300.417.350.7672.0
    C. Tromp C30200010.333.318.667.9851.5
    M. Dubon SS20000012.258.281.387.668-0.5
    B. Crawford SS00000000.194.256.194.4510.0
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      J. Pederson LF30000120.235.350.500.8500.0
      M. Betts RF31211100.313.377.6251.0029.0
      C. Bellinger CF32100113.179.233.304.5373.5
      J. Turner DH20110102.245.349.377.7274.0
      C. Seager SS10000002.340.389.600.9890.0
      E. Hernandez 2B20000002.250.283.341.6241.0
      M. Muncy 1B41111004.182.328.436.7656.0
      C. Taylor 2B-SS31110002.262.380.381.7613.0
      E. Rios 3B30000023.200.250.667.917-1.0
      W. Smith C31121010.200.344.480.8246.5
        BATTING
        • 2B - M. Yastrzemski (5)
        • 3B - A. Slater
        • HR - W. Flores (3)
        • RBI - D. Solano (14), W. Flores (8)
        • 2-Out RBI - W. Flores
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Yastrzemski 2 (2), E. Longoria, M. Dubon
        BATTING
        • 2B - M. Betts (6)
        • HR - M. Betts (3), M. Muncy (4), W. Smith (2)
        • RBI - M. Betts (7), J. Turner (9), M. Muncy (5), C. Taylor (7), W. Smith 2 (8)
        • 2-Out RBI - M. Betts, J. Turner
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Seager 2 (2), E. Rios
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - A. Slater (2)
        FIELDING
        • E - D. Ruf
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Rios-Taylor-Muncy)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Samardzija4.07652339.881.61-2.5
        S. Selman2.00001301.800.806.5
        R. Garcia0.20001005.401.80-1.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Urias4.03112202.401.277.0
        D. Floro1.01000200.000.533.0
        D. Santana1.13110214.051.200.0
        S. Alexander0.20000200.000.921.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Samardzija 90-56, S. Selman 35-20, R. Garcia 17-7
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Samardzija 2-6, S. Selman 1-1, R. Garcia 0-2
        • Batters Faced - J. Samardzija 23, S. Selman 7, R. Garcia 3
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Urias 78-48, D. Floro 20-14, D. Santana 22-19, S. Alexander 9-7
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Urias 4-3, D. Floro 2-0, D. Santana 1-0
        • Batters Faced - J. Urias 16, D. Floro 4, D. Santana 7, S. Alexander 2
            • 6TH INNING
              		Flores homered to left center27
            • 5TH INNING
              		Taylor reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Bellinger scored, Turner to third, Hernandez out at second17
            • 4TH INNING
              		Smith homered to left, Taylor scored16
              		Muncy homered to right14
            • 3RD INNING
              		Turner singled to left, Bellinger scored13
              		Betts homered to left center12
              		Pederson grounded out to first11
              		Solano singled to center, Yastrzemski scored10
            • 6TH INNING
              • Dennis Santana relieved Dylan Floro
              • D. Solano: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Solano struck out swinging
              • E. Longoria: Ball, Longoria grounded out to pitcher
              • W. Flores: Strike looking, Strike looking, Flores homered to left center
              • B. Belt: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Belt struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • S. Selman Pitching:
              • W. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Smith lined out to left
              • J. Pederson: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
              • M. Betts: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Betts walked
              • C. Bellinger: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Bellinger struck out swinging
              • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • Dylan Floro relieved Julio Urias
              • C. Tromp: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tromp struck out swinging
              • M. Dubon: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Dubon struck out swinging
              • A. Slater: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Slater tripled to shallow left
              • M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Yastrzemski grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • J. Samardzija Pitching:
              • C. Bellinger: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bellinger walked
              • J. Turner: Ball, Turner hit by pitch, Bellinger to second
              • E. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Hernandez hit by pitch, Bellinger to third, Turner to second
              • Sam Selman relieved Jeff Samardzija
              • M. Muncy: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Muncy flied out to center
              • Ch. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Taylor reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Bellinger scored, Turner to third, Hernandez out at second
              • E. Rios: Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Rios struck out looking
              • End of the 5th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • J. Urias Pitching:
              • W. Flores: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Flores struck out on foul tip
              • B. Belt: Ball, Belt flied out to center
              • D. Ruf: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ruf grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • J. Samardzija Pitching:
              • M. Muncy: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Muncy homered to right
              • Ch. Taylor: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Taylor singled to center
              • E. Rios: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Rios struck out swinging
              • W. Smith: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Ball, Smith homered to left, Taylor scored
              • J. Pederson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pederson struck out looking
              • M. Betts: Ball, Betts flied out to right
              • End of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • J. Urias Pitching:
              • A. Slater: Strike looking, Strike looking, Slater grounded out to shortstop
              • Enrique Hernandez at second base
              • Chris Taylor at shortstop
              • M. Yastrzemski: Strike looking, Ball, Yastrzemski doubled to left center
              • D. Solano: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Solano singled to center, Yastrzemski scored
              • E. Longoria: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Longoria grounded into double play third to second to first, Solano out at second
              • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
              • J. Samardzija Pitching:
              • W. Smith: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Smith struck out looking
              • J. Pederson: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Pederson grounded out to first
              • M. Betts: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Betts homered to left center
              • C. Bellinger: Ball, Ball, Foul, Bellinger singled to left center, Bellinger to second on left fielder Ruf fielding error
              • J. Turner: Turner singled to left, Bellinger scored
              • E. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Hernandez popped out to second
              • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • J. Urias Pitching:
              • W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Flores lined out to right
              • B. Belt: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Belt struck out swinging
              • D. Ruf: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ruf walked
              • C. Tromp: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Tromp singled to left, Ruf to second
              • M. Dubon: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Dubon lined out to second
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • J. Samardzija Pitching:
              • M. Muncy: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Muncy flied out to left
              • Ch. Taylor: Taylor grounded out to first
              • E. Rios: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Rios popped out to shortstop
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • J. Urias Pitching:
              • A. Slater: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Slater walked
              • M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Yastrzemski fouled out to third
              • D. Solano: Strike looking, Foul, Solano flied out to deep center
              • E. Longoria: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Slater stole second, Foul, Longoria flied out to right
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • J. Samardzija Pitching:
              • J. Pederson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pederson walked
              • M. Betts: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Betts doubled to deep left, Pederson to third
              • C. Bellinger: Foul, Ball, Ball, Bellinger popped out to third
              • J. Turner: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Turner flied out to shallow center
              • C. Seager: Seager flied out to left
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

            SFGiants
            LADDodgers
            TEAM STATS
            6-8
            .253
            AVG
            14
            HR
            64
            R
            5.02
            ERA
            9-4
            .241
            AVG
            22
            HR
            70
            R
            2.42
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            J. SamardzijaR
            0-1
            W-L
            9.2
            IP
            9.31
            ERA
            1.00
            SO/BB
            1.34
            WHIP
            J. UriasL
            1-0
            W-L
            11.0
            IP
            2.45
            ERA
            2.00
            SO/BB
            1.27
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Samardzija
            R
            0-1, 9.2 IP, 9.31 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Urias
            L
            1-0, 11.0 IP, 2.45 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. Slater RF22610.273
            2 M. Yastrzemski CF471583.319
            3 D. Solano 2B4320131.465
            4 E. Longoria 3B26751.269
            5 W. Flores DH461472.304
            6 B. Belt 1B18441.222
            7 D. Ruf LF18550.278
            8 C. Tromp C18552.278
            9 M. Dubon SS29851.276
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 J. Pederson LF31873.258
            2 M. Betts RF451362.289
            3 C. Bellinger CF53952.170
            4 J. Turner DH511280.235
            5 C. Seager SS491773.347
            6 M. Muncy 1B51943.176
            7 C. Taylor 2B391061.256
            8 E. Rios 3B12342.250
            9 W. Smith C22461.182
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Drew SmylyFinger08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
            Tyler BeedeElbow05-14-2021Out for the season
            Aramis GarciaHip08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
            Jarlin GarciaUndisclosed08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
            Sam CoonrodLat08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Reyes MorontaShoulder08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Alex WoodShoulder08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Corey SeagerLower Body08-07-2020Probable for Aug 8
            Jimmy NelsonBack01-31-2021Out for the season
            Zach ReksUndisclosed08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
