6TH INNING Flores homered to left center 2 7 5TH INNING Taylor reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Bellinger scored, Turner to third, Hernandez out at second 1 7 4TH INNING Smith homered to left, Taylor scored 1 6 Muncy homered to right 1 4 3RD INNING Turner singled to left, Bellinger scored 1 3 Betts homered to left center 1 2 Pederson grounded out to first 1 1 Solano singled to center, Yastrzemski scored 1 0
LAST OUT
- C. Bellinger CFBellinger struck out swinging
DUE UP 7TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Slater RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|.393
|.375
|.768
|6.0
|A. Dickerson PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|.333
|.514
|.848
|-0.5
|M. Yastrzemski CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.314
|.453
|.627
|1.081
|2.5
|D. Solano 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.457
|.469
|.652
|1.122
|1.5
|E. Longoria 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|.273
|.414
|.687
|0.0
|W. Flores DH
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|.327
|.510
|.837
|5.5
|B. Belt 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.190
|.346
|.381
|.727
|-1.0
|D. Ruf LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|.417
|.350
|.767
|2.0
|C. Tromp C
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.318
|.667
|.985
|1.5
|M. Dubon SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|.281
|.387
|.668
|-0.5
|B. Crawford SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|.256
|.194
|.451
|0.0
- 2B - M. Yastrzemski (5)
- 3B - A. Slater
- HR - W. Flores (3)
- RBI - D. Solano (14), W. Flores (8)
- 2-Out RBI - W. Flores
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Yastrzemski 2 (2), E. Longoria, M. Dubon
- 2B - M. Betts (6)
- HR - M. Betts (3), M. Muncy (4), W. Smith (2)
- RBI - M. Betts (7), J. Turner (9), M. Muncy (5), C. Taylor (7), W. Smith 2 (8)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Betts, J. Turner
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Seager 2 (2), E. Rios
- SB - A. Slater (2)
- E - D. Ruf
- DP - (Rios-Taylor-Muncy)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Samardzija
|4.0
|7
|6
|5
|2
|3
|3
|9.88
|1.61
|-2.5
|S. Selman
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1.80
|0.80
|6.5
|R. Garcia
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.40
|1.80
|-1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Samardzija 90-56, S. Selman 35-20, R. Garcia 17-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Samardzija 2-6, S. Selman 1-1, R. Garcia 0-2
- Batters Faced - J. Samardzija 23, S. Selman 7, R. Garcia 3
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Urias 78-48, D. Floro 20-14, D. Santana 22-19, S. Alexander 9-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Urias 4-3, D. Floro 2-0, D. Santana 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Urias 16, D. Floro 4, D. Santana 7, S. Alexander 2
6TH INNING Flores homered to left center 2 7 5TH INNING Taylor reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Bellinger scored, Turner to third, Hernandez out at second 1 7 4TH INNING Smith homered to left, Taylor scored 1 6 Muncy homered to right 1 4 3RD INNING Turner singled to left, Bellinger scored 1 3 Betts homered to left center 1 2 Pederson grounded out to first 1 1 Solano singled to center, Yastrzemski scored 1 0
- Dennis Santana relieved Dylan Floro
- D. Solano: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Solano struck out swinging
- E. Longoria: Ball, Longoria grounded out to pitcher
- W. Flores: Strike looking, Strike looking, Flores homered to left center
- B. Belt: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Belt struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Selman Pitching:
- W. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Smith lined out to left
- J. Pederson: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
- M. Betts: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Betts walked
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Bellinger struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Dylan Floro relieved Julio Urias
- C. Tromp: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tromp struck out swinging
- M. Dubon: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Dubon struck out swinging
- A. Slater: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Slater tripled to shallow left
- M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Yastrzemski grounded out to second
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Samardzija Pitching:
- C. Bellinger: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bellinger walked
- J. Turner: Ball, Turner hit by pitch, Bellinger to second
- E. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Hernandez hit by pitch, Bellinger to third, Turner to second
- Sam Selman relieved Jeff Samardzija
- M. Muncy: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Muncy flied out to center
- Ch. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Taylor reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Bellinger scored, Turner to third, Hernandez out at second
- E. Rios: Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Rios struck out looking
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Samardzija Pitching:
- M. Muncy: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Muncy homered to right
- Ch. Taylor: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Taylor singled to center
- E. Rios: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Rios struck out swinging
- W. Smith: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Ball, Smith homered to left, Taylor scored
- J. Pederson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pederson struck out looking
- M. Betts: Ball, Betts flied out to right
- End of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Urias Pitching:
- A. Slater: Strike looking, Strike looking, Slater grounded out to shortstop
- Enrique Hernandez at second base
- Chris Taylor at shortstop
- M. Yastrzemski: Strike looking, Ball, Yastrzemski doubled to left center
- D. Solano: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Solano singled to center, Yastrzemski scored
- E. Longoria: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Longoria grounded into double play third to second to first, Solano out at second
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- J. Samardzija Pitching:
- W. Smith: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Smith struck out looking
- J. Pederson: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Pederson grounded out to first
- M. Betts: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Betts homered to left center
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Ball, Foul, Bellinger singled to left center, Bellinger to second on left fielder Ruf fielding error
- J. Turner: Turner singled to left, Bellinger scored
- E. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Hernandez popped out to second
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Urias Pitching:
- W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Flores lined out to right
- B. Belt: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Belt struck out swinging
- D. Ruf: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ruf walked
- C. Tromp: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Tromp singled to left, Ruf to second
- M. Dubon: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Dubon lined out to second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Urias Pitching:
- A. Slater: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Slater walked
- M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Yastrzemski fouled out to third
- D. Solano: Strike looking, Foul, Solano flied out to deep center
- E. Longoria: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Slater stole second, Foul, Longoria flied out to right
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Samardzija Pitching:
- J. Pederson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pederson walked
- M. Betts: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Betts doubled to deep left, Pederson to third
- C. Bellinger: Foul, Ball, Ball, Bellinger popped out to third
- J. Turner: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Turner flied out to shallow center
- C. Seager: Seager flied out to left
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
0-1
W-L
9.2
IP
9.31
ERA
1.00
SO/BB
1.34
WHIP
1-0
W-L
11.0
IP
2.45
ERA
2.00
SO/BB
1.27
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Slater RF
|22
|6
|1
|0
|.273
|2 M. Yastrzemski CF
|47
|15
|8
|3
|.319
|3 D. Solano 2B
|43
|20
|13
|1
|.465
|4 E. Longoria 3B
|26
|7
|5
|1
|.269
|5 W. Flores DH
|46
|14
|7
|2
|.304
|6 B. Belt 1B
|18
|4
|4
|1
|.222
|7 D. Ruf LF
|18
|5
|5
|0
|.278
|8 C. Tromp C
|18
|5
|5
|2
|.278
|9 M. Dubon SS
|29
|8
|5
|1
|.276
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Pederson LF
|31
|8
|7
|3
|.258
|2 M. Betts RF
|45
|13
|6
|2
|.289
|3 C. Bellinger CF
|53
|9
|5
|2
|.170
|4 J. Turner DH
|51
|12
|8
|0
|.235
|5 C. Seager SS
|49
|17
|7
|3
|.347
|6 M. Muncy 1B
|51
|9
|4
|3
|.176
|7 C. Taylor 2B
|39
|10
|6
|1
|.256
|8 E. Rios 3B
|12
|3
|4
|2
|.250
|9 W. Smith C
|22
|4
|6
|1
|.182
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Drew Smyly
|Finger
|08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
|Tyler Beede
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Aramis Garcia
|Hip
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Jarlin Garcia
|Undisclosed
|08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
|Sam Coonrod
|Lat
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Reyes Moronta
|Shoulder
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Alex Wood
|Shoulder
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Corey Seager
|Lower Body
|08-07-2020Probable for Aug 8
|Jimmy Nelson
|Back
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Zach Reks
|Undisclosed
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12