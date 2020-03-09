GAMETRACKER
  • 4TH INNING
    		Bruce homered to right center, Segura and Gregorius scored04
    		Realmuto homered to left01
    123456789RHE
    ATL9-5
    		000000---031
    PHI3-4
    		000400---450
    ATLBraves
    PHIPhillies
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    R. Acuna CF20000111.218.358.364.7220.5
    D. Swanson SS30000013.281.317.456.773-0.5
    F. Freeman 1B30000001.204.339.388.7270.0
    M. Ozuna DH20000020.265.390.510.900-1.0
    T. d'Arnaud C20100010.381.391.6191.0100.5
    N. Markakis RF20000001.143.143.571.7140.0
    A. Duvall LF20000001.333.400.6671.0670.0
    A. Riley 3B20000010.121.211.333.544-0.5
    A. Hechavarria 2B20200000.231.231.231.4622.0
    HITTERSAB
    R. Acuna CF2
    D. Swanson SS3
    F. Freeman 1B3
    M. Ozuna DH2
    T. d'Arnaud C2
    N. Markakis RF2
    A. Duvall LF2
    A. Riley 3B2
    A. Hechavarria 2B2
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      A. McCutchen DH30000000.120.185.160.3450.0
      R. Hoskins 1B20000110.125.382.167.5490.5
      B. Harper RF30100001.261.452.522.9731.0
      J. Realmuto C21111100.346.414.8081.2217.0
      D. Gregorius SS31100002.296.345.519.8634.0
      J. Segura 3B21100100.208.296.208.5053.0
      J. Bruce LF21131001.278.381.7781.1598.0
      S. Kingery 2B20000011.077.172.077.249-0.5
      A. Haseley CF20000011.467.467.6001.067-0.5
      HITTERSAB
      A. McCutchen DH3
      R. Hoskins 1B2
      B. Harper RF3
      J. Realmuto C2
      D. Gregorius SS3
      J. Segura 3B2
      J. Bruce LF2
      S. Kingery 2B2
      A. Haseley CF2
        BATTING
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Duvall
        BATTING
        • HR - J. Realmuto (4), J. Bruce (2)
        • RBI - J. Realmuto (9), J. Bruce 3 (5)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Gregorius
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - D. Gregorius
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Hechavarria-Swanson-Freeman)
        • E - T. d'Arnaud (3)
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Gregorius-Kingery)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        K. Wright5.25443326.942.064.5
        PITCHERSIP
        K. Wright5.2
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Arrieta6.03001602.451.0020.0
        PITCHERSIP
        J. Arrieta6.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - K. Wright 86-54
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Wright 9-5
        • Batters Faced - K. Wright 24
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Arrieta 89-56
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Arrieta 6-2
        • Batters Faced - J. Arrieta 21
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Camargo 3B335721211.212.278.364.641
        C. Culberson LF4000003.000.000.000.000
        T. Flowers C12232126.250.400.583.983
        E. Inciarte CF32664065.188.316.250.566
        BENCHAB
        J. Camargo 3B33
        C. Culberson LF4
        T. Flowers C12
        E. Inciarte CF32
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        P. Gosselin SS10366233.600.6921.4002.092
        A. Knapp C2011000.500.500.5001.000
        R. Quinn CF13131012.231.286.385.670
        N. Walker 1B8110001.125.125.250.375
        BENCHAB
        P. Gosselin SS10
        A. Knapp C2
        R. Quinn CF13
        N. Walker 1B8
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        G. Dayton RP1-005.11.69411080.75
        M. Fried SP2-0017.22.049405150.79
        S. Greene RP0-005.20.00200060.35
        L. Jackson RP1-006.01.50810241.67
        T. Matzek RP1-006.00.00500090.83
        M. Melancon RP1-024.00.00200120.75
        A. Minter RP0-005.21.59510171.06
        S. Newcomb SP0-1012.16.571492491.46
        D. O'Day RP1-003.22.45410351.91
        W. Smith RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Sobotka RP0-001.00.00000101.00
        J. Tomlin RP1-008.00.002000110.25
        T. Toussaint RP0-0013.16.0812924201.20
        H. Ynoa RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        G. Dayton RP1-0
        M. Fried SP2-0
        S. Greene RP0-0
        L. Jackson RP1-0
        T. Matzek RP1-0
        M. Melancon RP1-0
        A. Minter RP0-0
        S. Newcomb SP0-1
        D. O'Day RP1-0
        W. Smith RP-
        C. Sobotka RP0-0
        J. Tomlin RP1-0
        T. Toussaint RP0-0
        H. Ynoa RP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Alvarez RP0-001.20.00100131.20
        A. Davis RP0-001.127.00641004.50
        Z. Eflin SP0-004.00.00400151.25
        D. Guerra RP1-002.210.13131140.75
        T. Hunter RP0-102.09.00520123.00
        C. Irvin RP0-101.036.00540015.00
        T. Kelley RP0-001.20.00300122.40
        A. Morgan RP0-001.10.00000010.00
        H. Neris RP0-022.10.00200020.86
        A. Nola SP0-1011.13.978521190.79
        N. Pivetta RP0-005.16.75442140.94
        R. Rosso RP0-000.127.00110116.00
        V. Velasquez SP0-003.012.00342241.67
        Z. Wheeler SP2-0013.02.081131461.15
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Alvarez RP0-0
        A. Davis RP0-0
        Z. Eflin SP0-0
        D. Guerra RP1-0
        T. Hunter RP0-1
        C. Irvin RP0-1
        T. Kelley RP0-0
        A. Morgan RP0-0
        H. Neris RP0-0
        A. Nola SP0-1
        N. Pivetta RP0-0
        R. Rosso RP0-0
        V. Velasquez SP0-0
        Z. Wheeler SP2-0
            ATLBraves
            PHIPhillies
            TEAM STATS
            9-5
            .232
            AVG
            19
            HR
            74
            R
            3.70
            ERA
            3-4
            .243
            AVG
            10
            HR
            35
            R
            5.28
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            K. WrightR
            0-1
            W-L
            6.0
            IP
            7.50
            ERA
            1.14
            SO/BB
            2.67
            WHIP
            J. ArrietaR
            0-1
            W-L
            5.0
            IP
            5.40
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            1.40
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .K. Wright
            R
            0-1, 6.0 IP, 7.50 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Arrieta
            R
            0-1, 5.0 IP, 5.40 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 R. Acuna CF531241.226
            2 D. Swanson SS5416132.296
            3 F. Freeman 1B461092.217
            4 M. Ozuna DH471363.277
            5 T. d'Arnaud C19771.368
            6 N. Markakis RF5111.200
            7 A. Duvall LF19742.368
            8 A. Riley 3B31462.129
            9 A. Hechavarria 2B11100.091
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. McCutchen DH22300.136
            2 R. Hoskins 1B22310.136
            3 B. Harper RF20552.250
            4 J. Realmuto C24883.333
            5 D. Gregorius SS24732.292
            6 J. Segura 3B22410.182
            7 J. Bruce LF16421.250
            8 S. Kingery 2B24210.083
            9 A. Haseley CF13720.538
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Cole HamelsTriceps08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Matt AdamsHamstring08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
            Chris MartinNeck08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
            Ozzie AlbiesWrist08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
            Mike SorokaAchilles05-31-2021Out for the season
            Phil PfeiferElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Jacob WebbShoulder09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Jeremy WalkerShoulder08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            David RobertsonElbow08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
            Seranthony DominguezElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
            Ranger SuarezUndisclosed08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
