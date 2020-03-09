GAMETRACKER
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Acuna CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|.358
|.364
|.722
|0.5
|D. Swanson SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|.317
|.456
|.773
|-0.5
|F. Freeman 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|.339
|.388
|.727
|0.0
|M. Ozuna DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|.390
|.510
|.900
|-1.0
|T. d'Arnaud C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.381
|.391
|.619
|1.010
|0.5
|N. Markakis RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.143
|.571
|.714
|0.0
|A. Duvall LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.400
|.667
|1.067
|0.0
|A. Riley 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.121
|.211
|.333
|.544
|-0.5
|A. Hechavarria 2B
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|.231
|.231
|.462
|2.0
|A. McCutchen DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|.185
|.160
|.345
|0.0
|R. Hoskins 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|.382
|.167
|.549
|0.5
|B. Harper RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|.452
|.522
|.973
|1.0
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.346
|.414
|.808
|1.221
|7.0
|D. Gregorius SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|.345
|.519
|.863
|4.0
|J. Segura 3B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|.296
|.208
|.505
|3.0
|J. Bruce LF
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|.381
|.778
|1.159
|8.0
|S. Kingery 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|.172
|.077
|.249
|-0.5
|A. Haseley CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.467
|.467
|.600
|1.067
|-0.5
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Duvall
- HR - J. Realmuto (4), J. Bruce (2)
- RBI - J. Realmuto (9), J. Bruce 3 (5)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Gregorius
- SB - D. Gregorius
- DP - (Hechavarria-Swanson-Freeman)
- E - T. d'Arnaud (3)
- DP - (Gregorius-Kingery)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Arrieta
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.45
|1.00
|20.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Arrieta
|6.0
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Wright 86-54
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Wright 9-5
- Batters Faced - K. Wright 24
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Arrieta 89-56
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Arrieta 6-2
- Batters Faced - J. Arrieta 21
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Camargo 3B
|33
|5
|7
|2
|1
|2
|11
|.212
|.278
|.364
|.641
|C. Culberson LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Flowers C
|12
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|.250
|.400
|.583
|.983
|E. Inciarte CF
|32
|6
|6
|4
|0
|6
|5
|.188
|.316
|.250
|.566
|P. Gosselin SS
|10
|3
|6
|6
|2
|3
|3
|.600
|.692
|1.400
|2.092
|A. Knapp C
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|R. Quinn CF
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|.286
|.385
|.670
|N. Walker 1B
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|.125
|.250
|.375
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|G. Dayton RP
|1-0
|0
|5.1
|1.69
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0.75
|M. Fried SP
|2-0
|0
|17.2
|2.04
|9
|4
|0
|5
|15
|0.79
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.35
|L. Jackson RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|8
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1.67
|T. Matzek RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.83
|M. Melancon RP
|1-0
|2
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.75
|A. Minter RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|1.59
|5
|1
|0
|1
|7
|1.06
|S. Newcomb SP
|0-1
|0
|12.1
|6.57
|14
|9
|2
|4
|9
|1.46
|D. O'Day RP
|1-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1.91
|W. Smith RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Sobotka RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
|J. Tomlin RP
|1-0
|0
|8.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.25
|T. Toussaint RP
|0-0
|0
|13.1
|6.08
|12
|9
|2
|4
|20
|1.20
|H. Ynoa RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Alvarez RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.20
|A. Davis RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|27.00
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4.50
|Z. Eflin SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.25
|D. Guerra RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|10.13
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0.75
|T. Hunter RP
|0-1
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3.00
|C. Irvin RP
|0-1
|0
|1.0
|36.00
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5.00
|T. Kelley RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.40
|A. Morgan RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|H. Neris RP
|0-0
|2
|2.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.86
|A. Nola SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|3.97
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|0.79
|N. Pivetta RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|6.75
|4
|4
|2
|1
|4
|0.94
|R. Rosso RP
|0-0
|0
|0.1
|27.00
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6.00
|V. Velasquez SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1.67
|Z. Wheeler SP
|2-0
|0
|13.0
|2.08
|11
|3
|1
|4
|6
|1.15
|R. Acuna CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|.358
|.364
|.722
|0.5
|D. Swanson SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|.317
|.456
|.773
|-0.5
|F. Freeman 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|.339
|.388
|.727
|0.0
|M. Ozuna DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|.390
|.510
|.900
|-1.0
|T. d'Arnaud C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.381
|.391
|.619
|1.010
|0.5
|N. Markakis RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.143
|.571
|.714
|0.0
|A. Duvall LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.400
|.667
|1.067
|0.0
|A. Riley 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.121
|.211
|.333
|.544
|-0.5
|A. Hechavarria 2B
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|.231
|.231
|.462
|2.0
|Total
|20
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCutchen DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|.185
|.160
|.345
|0.0
|R. Hoskins 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|.382
|.167
|.549
|0.5
|B. Harper RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|.452
|.522
|.973
|1.0
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.346
|.414
|.808
|1.221
|7.0
|D. Gregorius SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|.345
|.519
|.863
|4.0
|J. Segura 3B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|.296
|.208
|.505
|3.0
|J. Bruce LF
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|.381
|.778
|1.159
|8.0
|S. Kingery 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|.172
|.077
|.249
|-0.5
|A. Haseley CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.467
|.467
|.600
|1.067
|-0.5
|Total
|21
|4
|5
|4
|2
|3
|3
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arrieta
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.45
|1.00
|20.0
|Total
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|-
|-
|-
|J. Camargo 3B
|33
|5
|7
|2
|1
|2
|11
|.212
|.278
|.364
|.641
|C. Culberson LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Flowers C
|12
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|.250
|.400
|.583
|.983
|E. Inciarte CF
|32
|6
|6
|4
|0
|6
|5
|.188
|.316
|.250
|.566
|P. Gosselin SS
|10
|3
|6
|6
|2
|3
|3
|.600
|.692
|1.400
|2.092
|A. Knapp C
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|R. Quinn CF
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|.286
|.385
|.670
|N. Walker 1B
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|.125
|.250
|.375
|G. Dayton RP
|1-0
|0
|5.1
|1.69
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0.75
|M. Fried SP
|2-0
|0
|17.2
|2.04
|9
|4
|0
|5
|15
|0.79
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.35
|L. Jackson RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|8
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1.67
|T. Matzek RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.83
|M. Melancon RP
|1-0
|2
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.75
|A. Minter RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|1.59
|5
|1
|0
|1
|7
|1.06
|S. Newcomb SP
|0-1
|0
|12.1
|6.57
|14
|9
|2
|4
|9
|1.46
|D. O'Day RP
|1-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1.91
|W. Smith RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Sobotka RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
|J. Tomlin RP
|1-0
|0
|8.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.25
|T. Toussaint RP
|0-0
|0
|13.1
|6.08
|12
|9
|2
|4
|20
|1.20
|H. Ynoa RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Alvarez RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.20
|A. Davis RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|27.00
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4.50
|Z. Eflin SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.25
|D. Guerra RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|10.13
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0.75
|T. Hunter RP
|0-1
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3.00
|C. Irvin RP
|0-1
|0
|1.0
|36.00
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5.00
|T. Kelley RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.40
|A. Morgan RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|H. Neris RP
|0-0
|2
|2.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.86
|A. Nola SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|3.97
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|0.79
|N. Pivetta RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|6.75
|4
|4
|2
|1
|4
|0.94
|R. Rosso RP
|0-0
|0
|0.1
|27.00
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6.00
|V. Velasquez SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1.67
|Z. Wheeler SP
|2-0
|0
|13.0
|2.08
|11
|3
|1
|4
|6
|1.15
4TH INNING Bruce homered to right center, Segura and Gregorius scored 0 4 Realmuto homered to left 0 1
- J. Arrieta Pitching:
- A. Hechavarria: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Hechavarria singled to left center
- R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked, Hechavarria to second
- D. Swanson: Swanson lined into double play shortstop to second, Hechavarria out at second
- F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Freeman lined out to left
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Wright Pitching:
- R. Hoskins: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hoskins struck out swinging
- B. Harper: Strike looking, Ball, Harper lined out to center
- J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Realmuto flied out to deep right
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Arrieta Pitching:
- F. Freeman: Strike looking, Freeman grounded out to second
- M. Ozuna: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Ozuna struck out swinging
- T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, d'Arnaud struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- K. Wright Pitching:
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Foul, Realmuto homered to left
- D. Gregorius: Gregorius singled to left center
- J. Segura: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gregorius stole second, Gregorius to third on catcher d'Arnaud throwing error, Ball, Segura walked
- J. Bruce: Bruce homered to right center, Segura and Gregorius scored
- S. Kingery: Kingery grounded out to third
- A. Haseley: Strike looking, Haseley lined out to center
- A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, McCutchen flied out to shallow right
- End of the 4th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Arrieta Pitching:
- A. Riley: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Riley struck out looking
- A. Hechavarria: Strike looking, Hechavarria singled to shallow right
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Acuna struck out swinging
- D. Swanson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Swanson struck out looking
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Arrieta Pitching:
- M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ozuna struck out looking
- T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, d'Arnaud singled to shallow left
- N. Markakis: Markakis reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, d'Arnaud out at second
- A. Duvall: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Markakis to second on wild pitch, Duvall flied out to center
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Wright Pitching:
- J. Segura: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Segura reached on an infield single to third
- J. Bruce: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Bruce reached on fielder's choice to second, Segura out at second
- S. Kingery: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Kingery struck out looking
- A. Haseley: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Haseley struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Wright Pitching:
- A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, McCutchen flied out to left
- R. Hoskins: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Hoskins grounded out to shortstop
- B. Harper: Strike looking, Harper singled to right
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Realmuto walked, Harper to second
- D. Gregorius: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Gregorius grounded out to second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
0-1
W-L
6.0
IP
7.50
ERA
1.14
SO/BB
2.67
WHIP
0-1
W-L
5.0
IP
5.40
ERA
-
SO/BB
1.40
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 R. Acuna CF
|53
|12
|4
|1
|.226
|2 D. Swanson SS
|54
|16
|13
|2
|.296
|3 F. Freeman 1B
|46
|10
|9
|2
|.217
|4 M. Ozuna DH
|47
|13
|6
|3
|.277
|5 T. d'Arnaud C
|19
|7
|7
|1
|.368
|6 N. Markakis RF
|5
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|7 A. Duvall LF
|19
|7
|4
|2
|.368
|8 A. Riley 3B
|31
|4
|6
|2
|.129
|9 A. Hechavarria 2B
|11
|1
|0
|0
|.091
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. McCutchen DH
|22
|3
|0
|0
|.136
|2 R. Hoskins 1B
|22
|3
|1
|0
|.136
|3 B. Harper RF
|20
|5
|5
|2
|.250
|4 J. Realmuto C
|24
|8
|8
|3
|.333
|5 D. Gregorius SS
|24
|7
|3
|2
|.292
|6 J. Segura 3B
|22
|4
|1
|0
|.182
|7 J. Bruce LF
|16
|4
|2
|1
|.250
|8 S. Kingery 2B
|24
|2
|1
|0
|.083
|9 A. Haseley CF
|13
|7
|2
|0
|.538
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Cole Hamels
|Triceps
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Matt Adams
|Hamstring
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Chris Martin
|Neck
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Ozzie Albies
|Wrist
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Mike Soroka
|Achilles
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Phil Pfeifer
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jacob Webb
|Shoulder
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jeremy Walker
|Shoulder
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|David Robertson
|Elbow
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
|Seranthony Dominguez
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season
|Ranger Suarez
|Undisclosed
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12