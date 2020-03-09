Cole Hamels Triceps 08-31-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Matt Adams Hamstring 08-14-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Chris Martin Neck 08-16-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 17

Ozzie Albies Wrist 08-16-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 17

Mike Soroka Achilles 05-31-2021 Out for the season

Phil Pfeifer Elbow 09-03-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 4

Jacob Webb Shoulder 09-03-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 4