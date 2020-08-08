GAMETRACKER
- 7K. Davis DH0-1
R H RBI HR AVG 3 6 4 1 .176
- 8S. Piscotty RF0-1, SO
R H RBI HR AVG 4 8 6 1 .229
- 90-1
R H RBI HR AVG 3 5 2 1 .179
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Tucker LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|.255
|.354
|.609
|-0.5
|J. Altuve 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|.269
|.367
|.635
|0.0
|A. Bregman 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.220
|.303
|.458
|.761
|-1.0
|M. Brantley DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|.408
|.488
|.897
|0.0
|Y. Gurriel 1B
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|.349
|.426
|.775
|3.0
|C. Correa SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.360
|.448
|.560
|1.008
|-0.5
|J. Reddick RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|.315
|.408
|.723
|0.0
|M. Straw CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|.158
|.158
|.316
|0.0
|D. Garneau C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.444
|.571
|1.016
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Semien SS
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|.224
|.292
|.516
|5.5
|R. Laureano CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.413
|.560
|.973
|-0.5
|M. Chapman 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|.270
|.390
|.660
|0.5
|M. Canha LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|.397
|.341
|.737
|1.0
|M. Olson 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.163
|.349
|.408
|.757
|-0.5
|C. Pinder 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|.250
|.286
|.536
|-0.5
|K. Davis DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|.263
|.294
|.557
|0.0
|S. Piscotty RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|.300
|.371
|.671
|-0.5
|S. Murphy C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|.303
|.286
|.589
|0.0
- 2B - Y. Gurriel (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Reddick
- HR - M. Semien
- RBI - M. Semien (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Pinder
- CS - R. Laureano
- Pitches-Strikes - F. Valdez 57-37
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Valdez 7-1
- Batters Faced - F. Valdez 15
- Pitches-Strikes - F. Montas 75-52
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Montas 6-1
- Batters Faced - F. Montas 17
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Bailey RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1.36
|B. Bielak RP
|2-0
|0
|10.1
|0.87
|6
|1
|0
|6
|7
|1.16
|H. Castellanos RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.50
|Z. Greinke SP
|0-0
|0
|15.0
|3.00
|12
|5
|0
|3
|11
|1.00
|J. James SP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|10.29
|6
|8
|3
|11
|10
|2.43
|C. Javier SP
|1-0
|0
|12.2
|1.42
|7
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0.71
|L. McCullers SP
|1-1
|0
|13.2
|9.22
|18
|14
|3
|7
|11
|1.83
|E. Paredes RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|2.70
|8
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1.95
|R. Pressly RP
|0-1
|0
|1.2
|16.20
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4.20
|N. Rodriguez RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|7.36
|8
|3
|1
|3
|2
|3.00
|C. Sanabria RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4.00
|A. Scrubb RP
|0-0
|1
|6.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|7
|5
|1.58
|C. Sneed RP
|0-2
|0
|6.0
|7.50
|9
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2.33
|B. Taylor RP
|1-0
|0
|8.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.92
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Bailey RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1.36
|B. Bielak RP
|2-0
|0
|10.1
|0.87
|6
|1
|0
|6
|7
|1.16
|H. Castellanos RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.50
|Z. Greinke SP
|0-0
|0
|15.0
|3.00
|12
|5
|0
|3
|11
|1.00
|J. James SP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|10.29
|6
|8
|3
|11
|10
|2.43
|C. Javier SP
|1-0
|0
|12.2
|1.42
|7
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0.71
|L. McCullers SP
|1-1
|0
|13.2
|9.22
|18
|14
|3
|7
|11
|1.83
|E. Paredes RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|2.70
|8
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1.95
|R. Pressly RP
|0-1
|0
|1.2
|16.20
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4.20
|N. Rodriguez RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|7.36
|8
|3
|1
|3
|2
|3.00
|C. Sanabria RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4.00
|A. Scrubb RP
|0-0
|1
|6.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|7
|5
|1.58
|C. Sneed RP
|0-2
|0
|6.0
|7.50
|9
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2.33
|B. Taylor RP
|1-0
|0
|8.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.92
1ST INNING Semien homered to left 0 1
- F. Montas Pitching:
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gurriel singled to left
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Correa reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Gurriel out at second
- J. Reddick: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Reddick popped out to third
- M. Straw: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Straw flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Altuve grounded out to shortstop
- A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Bregman struck out looking
- M. Brantley: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Brantley popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Valdez Pitching:
- M. Semien: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Laureano reached on an infield single to second
- M. Chapman: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Laureano caught stealing second, pitcher to first to second to first, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- M. Brantley: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Brantley grounded out to second
- Y. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gurriel doubled to deep right
- Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Correa struck out on foul tip
- J. Reddick: Strike swinging, Reddick grounded out to second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- K. Tucker: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Tucker struck out looking
- J. Altuve: Strike swinging, Altuve popped out to second
- A. Bregman: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bregman struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Valdez Pitching:
- M. Semien: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Semien homered to left
- R. Laureano: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Laureano struck out looking
- M. Chapman: Chapman singled to shallow center
- M. Canha: Strike looking, Canha singled to shallow left, Chapman to second
- M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Olson flied out to center
- C. Pinder: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Tucker LF
|46
|10
|9
|1
|.217
|2 J. Altuve 2B
|58
|11
|7
|3
|.190
|3 A. Bregman 3B
|57
|13
|10
|3
|.228
|4 M. Brantley DH
|41
|14
|6
|1
|.341
|5 Y. Gurriel 1B
|52
|12
|5
|2
|.231
|6 C. Correa SS
|48
|18
|6
|2
|.375
|7 J. Reddick RF
|47
|12
|4
|1
|.255
|8 M. Straw CF
|17
|3
|1
|0
|.176
|9 D. Garneau C
|6
|2
|2
|0
|.333
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Semien SS
|63
|12
|3
|0
|.190
|2 R. Laureano CF
|48
|14
|10
|3
|.292
|3 M. Chapman 3B
|57
|12
|4
|2
|.211
|4 M. Canha LF
|42
|9
|8
|1
|.214
|5 M. Olson 1B
|47
|8
|10
|4
|.170
|6 C. Pinder 2B
|19
|3
|4
|1
|.158
|7 K. Davis DH
|33
|6
|4
|1
|.182
|8 S. Piscotty RF
|34
|8
|6
|1
|.235
|9 S. Murphy C
|27
|5
|2
|1
|.185
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Justin Verlander
|Forearm
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Brad Peacock
|Shoulder
|08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
|George Springer
|Wrist
|08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
|Chris Devenski
|Arm
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Roberto Osuna
|Elbow
|09-14-2021Out for the season
|Aledmys Diaz
|Groin
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Joe Biagini
|Shoulder
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Jose Urquidy
|Undisclosed
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Austin Pruitt
|Elbow
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Yordan Alvarez
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Rogelio Armenteros
|Elbow
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Cionel Perez
|Undisclosed
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|A.J. Puk
|Shoulder
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Jordan Weems
|Lat
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14