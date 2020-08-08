GAMETRACKER
  • 1ST INNING
    		Semien homered to left01
LAST OUT
  • Straw flied out to deep right
DUE UP 5TH
123456789RHE
HOU6-7
00000----020
OAK10-4
10000----140
HOUAstros
OAKAthletics
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Tucker LF20000010.208.255.354.609-0.5
J. Altuve 2B20000000.183.269.367.6350.0
A. Bregman 3B20000020.220.303.458.761-1.0
M. Brantley DH20000000.326.408.488.8970.0
Y. Gurriel 1B20200000.259.349.426.7753.0
C. Correa SS20000012.360.448.5601.008-0.5
J. Reddick RF20000002.245.315.408.7230.0
M. Straw CF20000001.158.158.158.3160.0
D. Garneau C10000010.286.444.5711.016-0.5
HITTERSAB
K. Tucker LF2
J. Altuve 2B2
A. Bregman 3B2
M. Brantley DH2
Y. Gurriel 1B2
C. Correa SS2
J. Reddick RF2
M. Straw CF2
D. Garneau C1
      123456789RHE
      HOU6-7
      		00000----020
      OAK10-4
      		10000----140
          • 1ST INNING
            		Semien homered to left01
          • 5TH INNING
            • F. Montas Pitching:
            • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gurriel singled to left
            • Ca. Correa: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Correa reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Gurriel out at second
            • J. Reddick: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Reddick popped out to third
            • M. Straw: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Straw flied out to deep right
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • F. Montas Pitching:
            • J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Altuve grounded out to shortstop
            • A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Bregman struck out looking
            • M. Brantley: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Brantley popped out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • F. Valdez Pitching:
            • M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Canha grounded out to shortstop
            • M. Olson: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Olson struck out looking
            • C. Pinder: Pinder grounded out to shortstop
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • F. Montas Pitching:
            • M. Straw: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Straw grounded out to second
            • D. Garneau: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Garneau struck out swinging
            • K. Tucker: Ball, Foul, Tucker popped out to second
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • F. Valdez Pitching:
            • M. Semien: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Semien struck out swinging
            • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Laureano reached on an infield single to second
            • M. Chapman: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Laureano caught stealing second, pitcher to first to second to first, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • F. Montas Pitching:
            • M. Brantley: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Brantley grounded out to second
            • Y. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gurriel doubled to deep right
            • Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Correa struck out on foul tip
            • J. Reddick: Strike swinging, Reddick grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • F. Valdez Pitching:
            • K. Davis: Davis grounded out to first
            • S. Piscotty: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Piscotty struck out swinging
            • S. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Murphy grounded out to second
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • F. Montas Pitching:
            • K. Tucker: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Tucker struck out looking
            • J. Altuve: Strike swinging, Altuve popped out to second
            • A. Bregman: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bregman struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • F. Valdez Pitching:
            • M. Semien: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Semien homered to left
            • R. Laureano: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Laureano struck out looking
            • M. Chapman: Chapman singled to shallow center
            • M. Canha: Strike looking, Canha singled to shallow left, Chapman to second
            • M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Olson flied out to center
            • C. Pinder: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
            • End of the 1st (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)

          HOUAstros
          OAKAthletics
          TEAM STATS
          6-7
          .242
          AVG
          17
          HR
          73
          R
          4.09
          ERA
          10-4
          .208
          AVG
          16
          HR
          61
          R
          2.82
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          F. ValdezL
          0-1
          W-L
          10.2
          IP
          2.53
          ERA
          5.00
          SO/BB
          1.03
          WHIP
          F. MontasR
          1-1
          W-L
          16.0
          IP
          2.25
          ERA
          1.89
          SO/BB
          1.31
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .F. Valdez
          L
          0-1, 10.2 IP, 2.53 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .F. Montas
          R
          1-1, 16.0 IP, 2.25 ERA
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 K. Tucker LF461091.217
          2 J. Altuve 2B581173.190
          3 A. Bregman 3B5713103.228
          4 M. Brantley DH411461.341
          5 Y. Gurriel 1B521252.231
          6 C. Correa SS481862.375
          7 J. Reddick RF471241.255
          8 M. Straw CF17310.176
          9 D. Garneau C6220.333
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 M. Semien SS631230.190
          2 R. Laureano CF4814103.292
          3 M. Chapman 3B571242.211
          4 M. Canha LF42981.214
          5 M. Olson 1B478104.170
          6 C. Pinder 2B19341.158
          7 K. Davis DH33641.182
          8 S. Piscotty RF34861.235
          9 S. Murphy C27521.185
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Justin VerlanderForearm09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
          Brad PeacockShoulder08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
          George SpringerWrist08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
          Chris DevenskiArm08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Roberto OsunaElbow09-14-2021Out for the season
          Aledmys DiazGroin08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          Joe BiaginiShoulder08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Jose UrquidyUndisclosed08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Austin PruittElbow09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
          Yordan AlvarezUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Rogelio ArmenterosElbow08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Cionel PerezUndisclosed08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          A.J. PukShoulder08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Jordan WeemsLat08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
